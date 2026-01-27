Pokémon Day is approaching, and these Walmart GameCube leaks might lead to something bigger

Thanks to the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2, we're seeing GameCube games get their time to shine once again. While The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and F-Zero GX are neat additions, there's a distinct lack of Pokémon within the current roster. A taste of what's to come is out there, courtesy of an accidental leak from Walmart, but we're afraid it's a little disappointing.

On Walmart's splash page for the Nintendo Switch 2, the American supermarket chain displays a graphic showcasing an array of games available through a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. However, it appears Walmart is letting the cat out of the bag early for two releases, as you can see Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Pikmin 2 in the advertisement. While that's a surprise in itself, the validity of them heading to NSO is even stronger now, as Walmart has since removed the image from its website.

Both of those GameCube titles launched on the console in 2004. Metroid Prime 2: Echoes got some love during the Nintendo Wii era, following an enhanced version included in the Metroid Prime: Trilogy release. Pikmin 2 also saw a remaster for the Nintendo Switch in 2023. So, that's all well and good, but when are Nintendo going to start throwing Pokémon fans a bone? Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness are highly loved games by the Pocket Tactics team, let alone the series' fanbase.

In last April's Nintendo Direct showcase, you can see both Pokémon games alongside Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Luigi's Mansion, and Super Mario Strikers. Yet, in the months since that showcase, Nintendo remains fairly tight-lipped about when we can expect to see Gale of Darkness or Colosseum land on Nintendo Switch Online.

That could be deliberate, though. Rather than just dropping them at any time, Nintendo could be waiting until February 27, 2026, which is Pokémon Day. Not only is it a fantastic time to celebrate thirty years of filling up your Pokédex, but giving players access to two acclaimed games would be the cherry on top.

Our previous Pokémon Day predictions pined for remasters of earlier titles, and you can rest assured we're hoping for the same again in 2026.