Celebrate Pokémon Day with these excellent Nintendo Switch deals

Pokémon Day is finally here, and if you're looking to celebrate the beloved franchise, these Nintendo Switch deals are a great way to do that.

29 years ago today, an unassuming duo of games were released in Japan – Pocket Monsters Green and Red. No one could quite have expected how big these games would become, but after launching later in the US and Europe with Pokémon Red and Blue, a franchise was born. Now, almost thirty years later, everyone has heard of them and we’re celebrating Pokémon Day with these incredible deals on Switch games.

Considering how prevalent Pokémon is in pop culture – from an excellent trading card game to an anime and loads of merch – the franchise has come a long way. What better way is there to celebrate almost three decades of Pokémon than by grabbing some of the best Switch games around?

Whether you’re hoping to create your own dream team or you’re hoping to 100% the Pokédex in each game, there are plenty of brilliant games in the series on the best handheld console. With Pokémon Day celebrations already starting, here are the best Pokémon Day game deals below:

So, if you’ve been waiting for a reason to buy some of the best Pokémon games, Pokémon Day is a great opportunity. Best of all, it doesn’t matter if you’re looking to make your Switch 2 pre-orders soon, as the upcoming console offers backwards compatibility. If you’re like me and you’re waiting for the Pokémon Legends Z-A release date, then you may as well stock up on some games before then.

