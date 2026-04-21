Dewgong | Pokémon guide

We’re here to tell you all about the Pokémon Dewgong, from its base stats to its strengths and weaknesses.

Pokemon Dewgong: a big white sealion in front of a blue PT background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

If you want to learn everything you can about the Pokémon Dewgong, you've come to the right place. We have some handy information to share with you, including where to find Dewgong, what its moves are, and more, so you can become the best trainer possible for your icy pal.

However, you shouldn't forget that there are more than 1k Pokémon in the Pokédex, so make sure you check out our guide to learn who they all are. We also have a handy list of Pokopia mystery gift codes, so you can get some cute items to kit out the homes of your favorite pals.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dewgong:

Below, you can see all of Dewgong's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,087
Type Water and Ice
Abilities Thick Fat or Hydration
Hidden abilities Ice Body
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Water 1 and Field
EV yield Two special defense

Dewgong's evolution

Dewgong evolves from Seel at level 34, and it's the final stage in this line-up.

Pokemon Dewgong: a seal and a sealion in two blue circles in front of a blue PT background

Dewgong's locations

You can find Dewgong in the following locations across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Seafoam Islands
Blue (Japan) Seafoam Islands
Yellow Seafoam Islands, trade Growlithe at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Seel
Crystal Evolve Seel

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Seafoam Islands and Icefall Cave
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve Seel

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Routes 226 and 230
Pearl Trade
Platinum Victory Road
HeartGold and SoulSilver Seafoam Islands
Pal Park Sea

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Giant Chasm
Black 2 and White 2 Giant Chasm and Seaside Cave

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Shoal Cave

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Seel
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond Routes 226, 230, Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Whiteout Cave, Icy Cave, Glacial Cavern)
Shining Pearl Trade
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Dewgong's base stats

Dewgong begins with the following stats, though they all increase as it levels up:

  • HP - 90
  • Attack - 70
  • Defense - 80
  • Sp. Atk - 70
  • Sp. Def - 95
  • Speed -70

Dewgong's type strengths and weaknesses

As a dual water- and ice-type, Dewgong has numerous weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal Flying, Fairy, Normal, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Steel, Psychic, Fire, Dragon, Dark
Weak to Grass, Fighting, Electric, Rock
Resistant Ice and Water
Immune None

Pokemon Dewgong: two sea lions wimming in some water

Dewgong's moves

In the most recent generation it appears in, Dewgong can learn the following moves through learning TMs, breeding, and leveling up:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Headbutt Normal
One Growl Normal
One Icy Wind Ice
Learns upon evolving Sheer Cold Ice
13 Encore Normal
17 Ice Shard Ice
21 Rest Psychic
23 Aqua Ring Water
27 Aurora Beam Ice
31 Aqua Jet Water
33 Brine Water
39 Take Down Normal
45 Dive Water
49 Aqua Tail Water
55 Ice Beam Ice
61 Safeguard Normal
65 Snowscape Ice

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Charm Fairy
Protect Normal
Water Pulse Water
Thief Dark
Chilling Water Water
Facade Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Fling Dark
Avalance Ice
Endure Normal
Rain Dance Water
Snowscape Ice
Smart Strike Steel
Body Slam Normal
Waterfall Normal
Rest Water
Substitute Psychic
Drill Run Ground
Liquidation Water
Encore Normal
Surf Water
Ice Spinner Ice
Play Rough Fairy
Helping Hand Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Hydro Pump Water
Blizzard Ice
Giga Impact Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Haze Ice
Knock Off Dark
Icicle Spear Ice
Uproar Normal
Weather Ball Normal
Flip Turn Water
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Whirlpool Water
Muddy Water ater
Triple Axel Ice
Curse Ghost
Alluring Voice Fairy

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Belch Poison Ekans, Arbok, Grumpig, Seviper, Stunky, Skuntank, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant, Oinkologne
Disable Normal Vulpix (all), Ninetails (all), Psyduck, Golduck, SlowPoké (all), Slowbro (all), Slowking (all), Zangoose
Entertainment Normal Dedenne, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot
Fake Out Normal Meowth (all), Perrserker, Persian (all), Lombre, Ludicolo, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mienshao, Mienfoo, Espurr, Meowstic
Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill
Lick Ghost Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Seviper, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Daschbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, Houndstone
Perish Song Normal Lapras, Politoed
Spit Up Normal Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant
Stockpile Normal Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant
Swallow Normal Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant

With that, you know everything you need to about the Pokémon Dewgong.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.