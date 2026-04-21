Dewgong | Pokémon guide

If you want to learn everything you can about the Pokémon Dewgong, you've come to the right place. We have some handy information to share with you, including where to find Dewgong, what its moves are, and more, so you can become the best trainer possible for your icy pal.

However, you shouldn't forget that there are more than 1k Pokémon in the Pokédex, so make sure you check out our guide to learn who they all are. We also have a handy list of Pokopia mystery gift codes, so you can get some cute items to kit out the homes of your favorite pals.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dewgong:

Below, you can see all of Dewgong's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,087 Type Water and Ice Abilities Thick Fat or Hydration Hidden abilities Ice Body Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Water 1 and Field EV yield Two special defense

Dewgong's evolution

Dewgong evolves from Seel at level 34, and it's the final stage in this line-up.

Dewgong's locations

You can find Dewgong in the following locations across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Seafoam Islands Blue (Japan) Seafoam Islands Yellow Seafoam Islands, trade Growlithe at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Seel Crystal Evolve Seel

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Seafoam Islands and Icefall Cave Colosseum Trade XD Evolve Seel

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Routes 226 and 230 Pearl Trade Platinum Victory Road HeartGold and SoulSilver Seafoam Islands Pal Park Sea

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Giant Chasm Black 2 and White 2 Giant Chasm and Seaside Cave

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Shoal Cave

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Seel Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond Routes 226, 230, Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Whiteout Cave, Icy Cave, Glacial Cavern) Shining Pearl Trade Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Dewgong's base stats

Dewgong begins with the following stats, though they all increase as it levels up:

HP - 90

- 90 Attack - 70

- 70 Defense - 80

- 80 Sp. Atk - 70

- 70 Sp. Def - 95

- 95 Speed -70

Dewgong's type strengths and weaknesses

As a dual water- and ice-type, Dewgong has numerous weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal Flying, Fairy, Normal, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Steel, Psychic, Fire, Dragon, Dark Weak to Grass, Fighting, Electric, Rock Resistant Ice and Water Immune None

Dewgong's moves

In the most recent generation it appears in, Dewgong can learn the following moves through learning TMs, breeding, and leveling up:

Level up

Level Move Type One Headbutt Normal One Growl Normal One Icy Wind Ice Learns upon evolving Sheer Cold Ice 13 Encore Normal 17 Ice Shard Ice 21 Rest Psychic 23 Aqua Ring Water 27 Aurora Beam Ice 31 Aqua Jet Water 33 Brine Water 39 Take Down Normal 45 Dive Water 49 Aqua Tail Water 55 Ice Beam Ice 61 Safeguard Normal 65 Snowscape Ice

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take Down Normal Charm Fairy Protect Normal Water Pulse Water Thief Dark Chilling Water Water Facade Normal Icy Wind Ice Fling Dark Avalance Ice Endure Normal Rain Dance Water Snowscape Ice Smart Strike Steel Body Slam Normal Waterfall Normal Rest Water Substitute Psychic Drill Run Ground Liquidation Water Encore Normal Surf Water Ice Spinner Ice Play Rough Fairy Helping Hand Normal Ice Beam Ice Hydro Pump Water Blizzard Ice Giga Impact Normal Hyper Beam Normal Tera Blast Normal Haze Ice Knock Off Dark Icicle Spear Ice Uproar Normal Weather Ball Normal Flip Turn Water Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Whirlpool Water Muddy Water ater Triple Axel Ice Curse Ghost Alluring Voice Fairy

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Belch Poison Ekans, Arbok, Grumpig, Seviper, Stunky, Skuntank, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant, Oinkologne Disable Normal Vulpix (all), Ninetails (all), Psyduck, Golduck, SlowPoké (all), Slowbro (all), Slowking (all), Zangoose Entertainment Normal Dedenne, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot Fake Out Normal Meowth (all), Perrserker, Persian (all), Lombre, Ludicolo, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mienshao, Mienfoo, Espurr, Meowstic Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill Lick Ghost Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Seviper, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Daschbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, Houndstone Perish Song Normal Lapras, Politoed Spit Up Normal Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant Stockpile Normal Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant Swallow Normal Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant

With that, you know everything you need to about the Pokémon Dewgong.