Dewgong | Pokémon guide

If you want to learn everything you can about the Pokémon Dewgong, you've come to the right place. We have some handy information to share with you, including where to find Dewgong, what its moves are, and more, so you can become the best trainer possible for your icy pal.
However, you shouldn't forget that there are more than 1k Pokémon in the Pokédex, so make sure you check out our guide to learn who they all are. We also have a handy list of Pokopia mystery gift codes, so you can get some cute items to kit out the homes of your favorite pals.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dewgong:
Below, you can see all of Dewgong's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,087
|Type
|Water and Ice
|Abilities
|Thick Fat or Hydration
|Hidden abilities
|Ice Body
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Water 1 and Field
|EV yield
|Two special defense
Dewgong's evolution
Dewgong evolves from Seel at level 34, and it's the final stage in this line-up.
Dewgong's locations
You can find Dewgong in the following locations across each generation:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Seafoam Islands
|Blue (Japan)
|Seafoam Islands
|Yellow
|Seafoam Islands, trade Growlithe at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Evolve Seel
|Crystal
|Evolve Seel
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Seafoam Islands and Icefall Cave
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Evolve Seel
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond
|Routes 226 and 230
|Pearl
|Trade
|Platinum
|Victory Road
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Seafoam Islands
|Pal Park
|Sea
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Giant Chasm
|Black 2 and White 2
|Giant Chasm and Seaside Cave
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Shoal Cave
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Evolve Seel
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Seafoam Islands
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond
|Routes 226, 230, Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Whiteout Cave, Icy Cave, Glacial Cavern)
|Shining Pearl
|Trade
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Dewgong's base stats
Dewgong begins with the following stats, though they all increase as it levels up:
- HP - 90
- Attack - 70
- Defense - 80
- Sp. Atk - 70
- Sp. Def - 95
- Speed -70
Dewgong's type strengths and weaknesses
As a dual water- and ice-type, Dewgong has numerous weaknesses that you need to be aware of:
|Normal
|Flying, Fairy, Normal, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Steel, Psychic, Fire, Dragon, Dark
|Weak to
|Grass, Fighting, Electric, Rock
|Resistant
|Ice and Water
|Immune
|None
Dewgong's moves
In the most recent generation it appears in, Dewgong can learn the following moves through learning TMs, breeding, and leveling up:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Headbutt
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Learns upon evolving
|Sheer Cold
|Ice
|13
|Encore
|Normal
|17
|Ice Shard
|Ice
|21
|Rest
|Psychic
|23
|Aqua Ring
|Water
|27
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|31
|Aqua Jet
|Water
|33
|Brine
|Water
|39
|Take Down
|Normal
|45
|Dive
|Water
|49
|Aqua Tail
|Water
|55
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|61
|Safeguard
|Normal
|65
|Snowscape
|Ice
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Thief
|Dark
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Fling
|Dark
|Avalance
|Ice
|Endure
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Waterfall
|Normal
|Rest
|Water
|Substitute
|Psychic
|Drill Run
|Ground
|Liquidation
|Water
|Encore
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Ice Spinner
|Ice
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Icicle Spear
|Ice
|Uproar
|Normal
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Flip Turn
|Water
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Muddy Water
|ater
|Triple Axel
|Ice
|Curse
|Ghost
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Belch
|Poison
|Ekans, Arbok, Grumpig, Seviper, Stunky, Skuntank, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant, Oinkologne
|Disable
|Normal
|Vulpix (all), Ninetails (all), Psyduck, Golduck, SlowPoké (all), Slowbro (all), Slowking (all), Zangoose
|Entertainment
|Normal
|Dedenne, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot
|Fake Out
|Normal
|Meowth (all), Perrserker, Persian (all), Lombre, Ludicolo, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mienshao, Mienfoo, Espurr, Meowstic
|Horn Drill
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill
|Lick
|Ghost
|Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Seviper, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Daschbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, Houndstone
|Perish Song
|Normal
|Lapras, Politoed
|Spit Up
|Normal
|Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant
|Stockpile
|Normal
|Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant
|Swallow
|Normal
|Ekans, Arbok, Pelipper, Skwovet, Greedent, Cramorant
With that, you know everything you need to about the Pokémon Dewgong.