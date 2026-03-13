Diglett | Pokémon guide

Pokémon's Diglett - known as the 'mole Pokémon', if you didn't know - is a classic. It's been here since day one, and pops up (literally) in Pokopia. We're still not sure if the pink thing is a nose or a mouth, but either way, if you need a ground-type 'mon, Diglett is here for you.

Don't forget the Alolan Diglett, too, which arrived as a Gen 7 Pokémon, sprouting some yellow strands of hair. If you need a refresh on other Alolan variants, check out our Pokédex here.

Here's everything in our Diglett guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Diglett:

National Pokédex # 0,050 Type Diglett - Ground

Alolan Diglett - Ground / Steel Abilities Diglett - Sand Veil or Arena Trap

Alolan Diglett - Sand Veil or Tangling Hair Hidden ability Sand Force Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 43.9% Egg groups Field EV yield One speed

Diglett's evolution

Both Diglett's forms (Kanto and Alolan) evolve into Dugtrio at level 26. The Kanto form remains a ground type, whereas the Alolan Dugtrio continues to be ground/steel. Diglett is not related to Wiglett - it's just a fun evolutionary coincidence.

Diglett's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Diglett in each Pokémon game. Unless stated, these locations are for the original Kanto form - Alolan forms will be noted.

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Diglett's Cave Yellow Diglett's Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Diglett's Cave Crystal Diglett's Cave

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire

Trade Trade Emerald

Trade Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Diglett's Cave Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 228 Platinum Route 228 HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 48, Diglett's Cave, Safari Zone, Vermilion City

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed Dugtrio Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Fiery Path

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank

Routes 5 and 7, Diglett's Tunnel, Lush Jungle, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill, Verdant Cavern (Alolan) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank

Routes 5 and 7, Diglett's Tunnel, Verdant Cavern (Alolan) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Diglett's Cave

Trade Kantonian Diglett in Lavender Town (Alolan)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 4, Galar Mine, Rolling Fields, Giant's Mirror, Bridge Field, Rolling Fields

Trade (Alolan) Isle of Armor Reward for finding 150 Alolan Diglett (Alolan) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 228

Unobtainable (Alolan) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable (both)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province: Area Two, Area Six, Inlet, Grotto, Alfornada Cavern, East Province: Area Three, West Province: Asado Desert, South Province: Area Two

Trade (Alolan) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth (Alolan) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable (both)

How do I get Diglett in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Diglett to appear in Pokémon Pokopia, you can build either a tree-shaded red tall grass habitat or a container snacking habitat. Diglett can spawn in all weathers and at all times in both of these Pokopia habitats.

To do that, you need the following items:

Tree-shaded red tall grass - one pointy tree and four red tall grass

- one pointy tree and four red tall grass Container snacking - wooden crate, barrel, lantern (powered on), a plate of food

Diglett's base stats

Diglett's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats will grow.

Stat Diglett Alolan Diglett HP 10 10 Attack 55 55 Defense 25 30 Sp. Atk 35 35 Sp. Def 45 45 Speed 95 90

Diglett's type strengths and weaknesses

As a ground (and ground/steel) type, Diglett is immune to electric across the board. Both types have different weaknesses and strengths, so pay attention to which you're using in battle.

Diglett

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Psychic, Steel Weak Grass, Ice, Water Resistant Poison, Rock Immune Electric

Alolan Diglett

Normal damage Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice Weak Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water Resistant Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel Immune Electric, Poison

Diglett's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Diglett can learn the following moves:

Diglett

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Sand Attack Ground One Scratch Normal Four Growl Normal Eight Astonish Ghost 12 Mud-Slap Ground 16 Bulldoze Ground 20 Sucker Punch Dark 24 Slash Normal 28 Sandstorm Rock 32 Dig Ground 36 Earth Power Ground 40 Earthquake Ground 44 Fissure Ground

Alolan Diglett

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Sand Attack Ground One Metal Claw Steel Four Growl Normal Eight Astonish Ghost 12 Mud-Slap Ground 16 Bulldoze Ground 20 Sucker Punch Dark 24 Iron Head Steel 28 Sandstorm Rock 32 Dig Ground 36 Earth Power Ground 40 Earthquake Ground 44 Fissure Ground

Diglett

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Body Slam Normal Bulldoze Ground Charm Fairy Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Earth Power Ground Earthquake Ground Endeavour Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Foul Play Dark Helping Hand Normal Mud Shot Ground Mud-Slap Ground Protect Normal Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Rock Blast Rock Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sand Tomb Ground Sandstorm Rock Scorching Sands Ground Shadow Claw Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Smack Down Rock Stealth Rock Rock Stomping Tantrum Ground Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swords Dance Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Throat Chop Dark Uproar Normal

Alolan Diglett

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Body Slam Normal Bulldoze Ground Charm Fairy Dig Ground Earth Power Ground Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Flash Cannon Steel Foul Play Dark Helping Hand Normal Iron Defense Steel Iron Head Steel Metal Claw Steel Metal Sound Steel Mud Shot Ground Mud-Slap Ground Protect Normal Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Rock Blast Rock Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sand Tomb Ground Sandstorm Rock Scary Face Normal Scorching Sands Ground Shadow Claw Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Smack Down Rock Stealth Rock Rock Steel Beam Steek Stomping Tantrum Ground Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swords Dance Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark

Diglett

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Ancient Power Rock Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Piloswine, Mamoswine Final Gambit Fighting Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Zangoose, Lucario Headbutt Normal Seel, Dewgong, Tauros (all), Snubbul, Granbull, Seedot, Slakoth, Scraggy, Scrafty, Litleo, Pyroar, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Silicobra, Sandaconda, Eiscue, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Greavard, Houndstone, Maschiff, Mabosstiff Hone Claws Dark Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Sneasel, Weavile, Sneasler, Zangoose, Drilbur, Excadrill, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Zorua, Zoroark, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Maschiff, Mabosstiff Memento Dark Stunky, Skuntank

Alolan Diglett

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Ancient Power Rock Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Piloswine, Mamoswine Final Gambit Fighting Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Zangoose, Lucario Headbutt Normal Seel, Dewgong, Tauros (all), Snubbul, Granbull, Seedot, Slakoth, Scraggy, Scrafty, Litleo, Pyroar, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Silicobra, Sandaconda, Eiscue, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Greavard, Houndstone, Maschiff, Mabosstiff Hone Claws Dark Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Sneasel, Weavile, Sneasler, Zangoose, Drilbur, Excadrill, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Zorua, Zoroark, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Maschiff, Mabosstiff Memento Dark Stunky, Skuntank Metal Sound Steel Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Lucario Thrash Normal Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros (all), Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, Morpeko

There you have it - all the information you need to know about both Kanto and Alolan Diglett Pokémon forms.