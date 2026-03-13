Diglett | Pokémon guide

Get to know the Pokémon Diglett in our guide, including everything about the Kanto and Alolan variants.

The Pokémon Diglett's two forms over a yellow background
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Pokémon's Diglett - known as the 'mole Pokémon', if you didn't know - is a classic. It's been here since day one, and pops up (literally) in Pokopia. We're still not sure if the pink thing is a nose or a mouth, but either way, if you need a ground-type 'mon, Diglett is here for you.

Don't forget the Alolan Diglett, too, which arrived as a Gen 7 Pokémon, sprouting some yellow strands of hair. If you need a refresh on other Alolan variants, check out our Pokédex here.

Here's everything in our Diglett guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Diglett:

National Pokédex # 0,050
Type Diglett - Ground
Alolan Diglett - Ground / Steel
Abilities Diglett - Sand Veil or Arena Trap
Alolan Diglett - Sand Veil or Tangling Hair
Hidden ability Sand Force
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 43.9%
Egg groups Field
EV yield One speed

The Pokémon Diglett's evolutions on a yellow background

Diglett's evolution

Both Diglett's forms (Kanto and Alolan) evolve into Dugtrio at level 26. The Kanto form remains a ground type, whereas the Alolan Dugtrio continues to be ground/steel. Diglett is not related to Wiglett - it's just a fun evolutionary coincidence.
Diglett's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Diglett in each Pokémon game. Unless stated, these locations are for the original Kanto form - Alolan forms will be noted.

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Diglett's Cave
Yellow Diglett's Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Diglett's Cave
Crystal Diglett's Cave

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire
Trade		 Trade
Emerald
Trade		 Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Diglett's Cave
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 228
Platinum Route 228
HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 48, Diglett's Cave, Safari Zone, Vermilion City

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer
Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed Dugtrio
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Fiery Path

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Routes 5 and 7, Diglett's Tunnel, Lush Jungle, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill, Verdant Cavern (Alolan)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Routes 5 and 7, Diglett's Tunnel, Verdant Cavern (Alolan)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Diglett's Cave
Trade Kantonian Diglett in Lavender Town (Alolan)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 4, Galar Mine, Rolling Fields, Giant's Mirror, Bridge Field, Rolling Fields
Trade (Alolan)
Isle of Armor Reward for finding 150 Alolan Diglett (Alolan)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 228
Unobtainable (Alolan)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable (both)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province: Area Two, Area Six, Inlet, Grotto, Alfornada Cavern, East Province: Area Three, West Province: Asado Desert, South Province: Area Two
Trade (Alolan)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth (Alolan)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable (both)

How do I get Diglett in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Diglett to appear in Pokémon Pokopia, you can build either a tree-shaded red tall grass habitat or a container snacking habitat. Diglett can spawn in all weathers and at all times in both of these Pokopia habitats.

To do that, you need the following items:

  • Tree-shaded red tall grass - one pointy tree and four red tall grass
  • Container snacking - wooden crate, barrel, lantern (powered on), a plate of food

The Pokémon Diglett's entry in the gen 9 Pokédex

Diglett's base stats

Diglett's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats will grow.

Stat Diglett Alolan Diglett
HP 10 10
Attack 55 55
Defense 25 30
Sp. Atk 35 35
Sp. Def 45 45
Speed 95 90

Diglett's type strengths and weaknesses

As a ground (and ground/steel) type, Diglett is immune to electric across the board. Both types have different weaknesses and strengths, so pay attention to which you're using in battle.

Diglett

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Psychic, Steel
Weak Grass, Ice, Water
Resistant Poison, Rock
Immune Electric

Alolan Diglett

Normal damage Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice
Weak Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water
Resistant Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel
Immune Electric, Poison

Diglett's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Diglett can learn the following moves:

Diglett

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Sand Attack Ground
One Scratch Normal
Four Growl Normal
Eight Astonish Ghost
12 Mud-Slap Ground
16 Bulldoze Ground
20 Sucker Punch Dark
24 Slash Normal
28 Sandstorm Rock
32 Dig Ground
36 Earth Power Ground
40 Earthquake Ground
44 Fissure Ground

Alolan Diglett

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Sand Attack Ground
One Metal Claw Steel
Four Growl Normal
Eight Astonish Ghost
12 Mud-Slap Ground
16 Bulldoze Ground
20 Sucker Punch Dark
24 Iron Head Steel
28 Sandstorm Rock
32 Dig Ground
36 Earth Power Ground
40 Earthquake Ground
44 Fissure Ground

Diglett

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Charm Fairy
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Earth Power Ground
Earthquake Ground
Endeavour Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Foul Play Dark
Helping Hand Normal
Mud Shot Ground
Mud-Slap Ground
Protect Normal
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Rock Blast Rock
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sand Tomb Ground
Sandstorm Rock
Scorching Sands Ground
Shadow Claw Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Smack Down Rock
Stealth Rock Rock
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swords Dance Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Throat Chop Dark
Uproar Normal

Alolan Diglett

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Charm Fairy
Dig Ground
Earth Power Ground
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Flash Cannon Steel
Foul Play Dark
Helping Hand Normal
Iron Defense Steel
Iron Head Steel
Metal Claw Steel
Metal Sound Steel
Mud Shot Ground
Mud-Slap Ground
Protect Normal
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Rock Blast Rock
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sand Tomb Ground
Sandstorm Rock
Scary Face Normal
Scorching Sands Ground
Shadow Claw Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Smack Down Rock
Stealth Rock Rock
Steel Beam Steek
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swords Dance Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark

Diglett

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Ancient Power Rock Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Piloswine, Mamoswine
Final Gambit Fighting Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Zangoose, Lucario
Headbutt Normal Seel, Dewgong, Tauros (all), Snubbul, Granbull, Seedot, Slakoth, Scraggy, Scrafty, Litleo, Pyroar, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Silicobra, Sandaconda, Eiscue, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Greavard, Houndstone, Maschiff, Mabosstiff
Hone Claws Dark Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Sneasel, Weavile, Sneasler, Zangoose, Drilbur, Excadrill, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Zorua, Zoroark, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Maschiff, Mabosstiff
Memento Dark Stunky, Skuntank

Alolan Diglett

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Ancient Power Rock Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Piloswine, Mamoswine
Final Gambit Fighting Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Zangoose, Lucario
Headbutt Normal Seel, Dewgong, Tauros (all), Snubbul, Granbull, Seedot, Slakoth, Scraggy, Scrafty, Litleo, Pyroar, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Silicobra, Sandaconda, Eiscue, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Greavard, Houndstone, Maschiff, Mabosstiff
Hone Claws Dark Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Sneasel, Weavile, Sneasler, Zangoose, Drilbur, Excadrill, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Zorua, Zoroark, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Maschiff, Mabosstiff
Memento Dark Stunky, Skuntank
Metal Sound Steel Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Lucario
Thrash Normal Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros (all), Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, Morpeko

There you have it - all the information you need to know about both Kanto and Alolan Diglett Pokémon forms.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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