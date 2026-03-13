Diglett | Pokémon guide

Pokémon's Diglett - known as the 'mole Pokémon', if you didn't know - is a classic. It's been here since day one, and pops up (literally) in Pokopia. We're still not sure if the pink thing is a nose or a mouth, but either way, if you need a ground-type 'mon, Diglett is here for you.
Don't forget the Alolan Diglett, too, which arrived as a Gen 7 Pokémon, sprouting some yellow strands of hair. If you need a refresh on other Alolan variants, check out our Pokédex here.
Here's everything in our Diglett guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Diglett:
|National Pokédex #
|0,050
|Type
|Diglett - Ground
Alolan Diglett - Ground / Steel
|Abilities
|Diglett - Sand Veil or Arena Trap
Alolan Diglett - Sand Veil or Tangling Hair
|Hidden ability
|Sand Force
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|43.9%
|Egg groups
|Field
|EV yield
|One speed
Diglett's evolution
Both Diglett's forms (Kanto and Alolan) evolve into Dugtrio at level 26. The Kanto form remains a ground type, whereas the Alolan Dugtrio continues to be ground/steel. Diglett is not related to Wiglett - it's just a fun evolutionary coincidence.
Diglett's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Diglett in each Pokémon game. Unless stated, these locations are for the original Kanto form - Alolan forms will be noted.
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Diglett's Cave
|Yellow
|Diglett's Cave
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Diglett's Cave
|Crystal
|Diglett's Cave
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
Trade
|Trade
|Emerald
Trade
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Diglett's Cave
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 228
|Platinum
|Route 228
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Route 48, Diglett's Cave, Safari Zone, Vermilion City
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Poké Transfer
|Black 2 / White 2
|Poké Transfer
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Breed Dugtrio
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Fiery Path
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
Routes 5 and 7, Diglett's Tunnel, Lush Jungle, Seaward Cave, Ten Carat Hill, Verdant Cavern (Alolan)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
Routes 5 and 7, Diglett's Tunnel, Verdant Cavern (Alolan)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Diglett's Cave
Trade Kantonian Diglett in Lavender Town (Alolan)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Route 4, Galar Mine, Rolling Fields, Giant's Mirror, Bridge Field, Rolling Fields
Trade (Alolan)
|Isle of Armor
|Reward for finding 150 Alolan Diglett (Alolan)
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 228
Unobtainable (Alolan)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable (both)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|South Province: Area Two, Area Six, Inlet, Grotto, Alfornada Cavern, East Province: Area Three, West Province: Asado Desert, South Province: Area Two
Trade (Alolan)
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth (Alolan)
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable (both)
How do I get Diglett in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Diglett to appear in Pokémon Pokopia, you can build either a tree-shaded red tall grass habitat or a container snacking habitat. Diglett can spawn in all weathers and at all times in both of these Pokopia habitats.
To do that, you need the following items:
- Tree-shaded red tall grass - one pointy tree and four red tall grass
- Container snacking - wooden crate, barrel, lantern (powered on), a plate of food
Diglett's base stats
Diglett's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats will grow.
|Stat
|Diglett
|Alolan Diglett
|HP
|10
|10
|Attack
|55
|55
|Defense
|25
|30
|Sp. Atk
|35
|35
|Sp. Def
|45
|45
|Speed
|95
|90
Diglett's type strengths and weaknesses
As a ground (and ground/steel) type, Diglett is immune to electric across the board. Both types have different weaknesses and strengths, so pay attention to which you're using in battle.
Diglett
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Psychic, Steel
|Weak
|Grass, Ice, Water
|Resistant
|Poison, Rock
|Immune
|Electric
Alolan Diglett
|Normal damage
|Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice
|Weak
|Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water
|Resistant
|Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel
|Immune
|Electric, Poison
Diglett's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Diglett can learn the following moves:
Diglett
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Sand Attack
|Ground
|One
|Scratch
|Normal
|Four
|Growl
|Normal
|Eight
|Astonish
|Ghost
|12
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|16
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|20
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|24
|Slash
|Normal
|28
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|32
|Dig
|Ground
|36
|Earth Power
|Ground
|40
|Earthquake
|Ground
|44
|Fissure
|Ground
Alolan Diglett
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Sand Attack
|Ground
|One
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|Four
|Growl
|Normal
|Eight
|Astonish
|Ghost
|12
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|16
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|20
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|24
|Iron Head
|Steel
|28
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|32
|Dig
|Ground
|36
|Earth Power
|Ground
|40
|Earthquake
|Ground
|44
|Fissure
|Ground
Diglett
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Charm
|Fairy
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endeavour
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sand Tomb
|Ground
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Uproar
|Normal
Alolan Diglett
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Charm
|Fairy
|Dig
|Ground
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sand Tomb
|Ground
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Steel Beam
|Steek
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
Diglett
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Piloswine, Mamoswine
|Final Gambit
|Fighting
|Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Zangoose, Lucario
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Seel, Dewgong, Tauros (all), Snubbul, Granbull, Seedot, Slakoth, Scraggy, Scrafty, Litleo, Pyroar, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Silicobra, Sandaconda, Eiscue, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Greavard, Houndstone, Maschiff, Mabosstiff
|Hone Claws
|Dark
|Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Sneasel, Weavile, Sneasler, Zangoose, Drilbur, Excadrill, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Zorua, Zoroark, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Maschiff, Mabosstiff
|Memento
|Dark
|Stunky, Skuntank
Alolan Diglett
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Piloswine, Mamoswine
|Final Gambit
|Fighting
|Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Zangoose, Lucario
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Seel, Dewgong, Tauros (all), Snubbul, Granbull, Seedot, Slakoth, Scraggy, Scrafty, Litleo, Pyroar, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Silicobra, Sandaconda, Eiscue, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Greavard, Houndstone, Maschiff, Mabosstiff
|Hone Claws
|Dark
|Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Sneasel, Weavile, Sneasler, Zangoose, Drilbur, Excadrill, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Zorua, Zoroark, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Maschiff, Mabosstiff
|Memento
|Dark
|Stunky, Skuntank
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Lucario
|Thrash
|Normal
|Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros (all), Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, Morpeko
There you have it - all the information you need to know about both Kanto and Alolan Diglett Pokémon forms.