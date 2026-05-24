Ditto | Pokémon guide

Being non-binary means that there's hardly any better representation for me in video games than Pokémon's Ditto. This little 'mon is mysterious, genderless, and is shaped like jelly. Excellent. Of course, you'll probably know that Ditto is the protagonist of Pokémon Pokopia, but there's a whole lot more to find out, even though it is pretty iconic.
Of course, to be a true Ditto-maxxer, you'll need to sink in the Pokopia hours, and to make your time a little sweeter, we've got Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes lined up for you. You can also fill up your Pokédex in another famous portable game using Pokémon Go codes.
Here's everything in our Ditto guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Ditto:
|National Pokédex #
|0,132
|Type
|Normal
|Abilities
|Limber
|Hidden ability
|Imposter
|Gender ratio
|Male - Unknown
Female - Unknown
|Catch rate
|35 (9.9%)
|Egg groups
|Ditto
|EV yield
|One HP
Ditto's evolution
Ditto does not evolve to or from any other Pokémon. Instead, it prefers to imitate others.
Ditto's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Ditto in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Routes 13, 14, 15, and 23, Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Pokémon Mansion and Cerulean Cave
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 34 and 35
|Crystal
|Routes 34 and 35
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Desert Underpass
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Routes 13, 14, and 15, Pokémon Mansion, Cerulean Cave
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 218 with Poké Radar
|Platinum
|Trophy Garden
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 34, 35, and 47, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone - Wetland (morning only)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Crater Forest in Giant Chasm
|Black 2 / White 2
|Crater Forest and Hidden Grotto in Giant Chasm
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Pokémon Village, Normal Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Mirage Cave, Mirage Island
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Mount Hokulani
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Mount Hokulani, Route 9, Konikoni City
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Pokémon Mansion and Cerulean Cave
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness' Max Raid Battle
|Isle of Armor
|Workout Sea, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 218 with Poké Radar, Grand Underground - Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|West Province - Area Two, Area Three (might be in disguise as other Pokémon), three, four, five, and six-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Ditto in Pokémon Pokopia?
The short answer is: if you own or play Pokémon Pokopia, you already have! Ditto is the main character in Pokopia, even if that character looks a little bit like you.
Ditto's base stats
Ditto's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 48
- Attack - 48
- Defense - 48
- Sp. Atk - 48
- Sp. Def - 48
- Speed - 48
Ditto's type strengths and weaknesses
Ditto is a Normal-type Pokémon, meaning it has pretty standard strengths and weaknesses. We're not really sure why you'd send Ditto into battle without changing it into another 'mon first, but hey, here you go anyway.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fighting
|Resistant
|N/A
|Immune
|Ghost
Ditto's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Ditto can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Transform
|Normal
Yep, that's it. Ditto can't learn any moves via TM or by breeding. I guess that means you're all set to go and attempt to track it down.