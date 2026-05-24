Ditto | Pokémon guide

If you want to learn about our favorite genderless blob, Pokémon's Ditto, you’re in the right place, as this guide covers the need-to-know essentials

Pokemon Ditto glowing against a grey Pocket Tactics background
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Being non-binary means that there's hardly any better representation for me in video games than Pokémon's Ditto. This little 'mon is mysterious, genderless, and is shaped like jelly. Excellent. Of course, you'll probably know that Ditto is the protagonist of Pokémon Pokopia, but there's a whole lot more to find out, even though it is pretty iconic.

Of course, to be a true Ditto-maxxer, you'll need to sink in the Pokopia hours, and to make your time a little sweeter, we've got Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes lined up for you. You can also fill up your Pokédex in another famous portable game using Pokémon Go codes.

Here's everything in our Ditto guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Ditto:

National Pokédex # 0,132
Type Normal
Abilities Limber
Hidden ability Imposter
Gender ratio Male - Unknown
Female - Unknown
Catch rate 35 (9.9%)
Egg groups Ditto
EV yield One HP

Ditto's evolution

Ditto does not evolve to or from any other Pokémon. Instead, it prefers to imitate others.

Pokemon Ditto in a park in its TCG Pocket art

Ditto's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Ditto in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 13, 14, 15, and 23, Cerulean Cave
Yellow Pokémon Mansion and Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 34 and 35
Crystal Routes 34 and 35

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Desert Underpass
FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 13, 14, and 15, Pokémon Mansion, Cerulean Cave
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 218 with Poké Radar
Platinum Trophy Garden
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 34, 35, and 47, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone - Wetland (morning only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Crater Forest in Giant Chasm
Black 2 / White 2 Crater Forest and Hidden Grotto in Giant Chasm

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Pokémon Village, Normal Friend Safari 
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Mirage Cave, Mirage Island 

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Mount Hokulani
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Mount Hokulani, Route 9, Konikoni City
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Pokémon Mansion and Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness' Max Raid Battle
Isle of Armor Workout Sea, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 218 with Poké Radar, Grand Underground - Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet West Province - Area Two, Area Three (might be in disguise as other Pokémon), three, four, five, and six-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Ditto in Pokémon Pokopia?

The short answer is: if you own or play Pokémon Pokopia, you already have! Ditto is the main character in Pokopia, even if that character looks a little bit like you.

Pokemon Ditto in human form in Pokopia

Ditto's base stats

Ditto's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 48
  • Attack - 48
  • Defense - 48
  • Sp. Atk - 48
  • Sp. Def - 48
  • Speed - 48

Ditto's type strengths and weaknesses

Ditto is a Normal-type Pokémon, meaning it has pretty standard strengths and weaknesses. We're not really sure why you'd send Ditto into battle without changing it into another 'mon first, but hey, here you go anyway.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Fighting
Resistant N/A
Immune Ghost

Ditto's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Ditto can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Transform Normal

Yep, that's it. Ditto can't learn any moves via TM or by breeding. I guess that means you're all set to go and attempt to track it down. 

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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