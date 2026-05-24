Ditto | Pokémon guide

Being non-binary means that there's hardly any better representation for me in video games than Pokémon's Ditto. This little 'mon is mysterious, genderless, and is shaped like jelly. Excellent. Of course, you'll probably know that Ditto is the protagonist of Pokémon Pokopia, but there's a whole lot more to find out, even though it is pretty iconic.

Of course, to be a true Ditto-maxxer, you'll need to sink in the Pokopia hours, and to make your time a little sweeter, we've got Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes lined up for you. You can also fill up your Pokédex in another famous portable game using Pokémon Go codes.

Here's everything in our Ditto guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Ditto:

National Pokédex # 0,132 Type Normal Abilities Limber Hidden ability Imposter Gender ratio Male - Unknown

Female - Unknown Catch rate 35 (9.9%) Egg groups Ditto EV yield One HP

Ditto's evolution

Ditto does not evolve to or from any other Pokémon. Instead, it prefers to imitate others.

Ditto's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Ditto in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 13, 14, 15, and 23, Cerulean Cave Yellow Pokémon Mansion and Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 34 and 35 Crystal Routes 34 and 35

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Desert Underpass FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 13, 14, and 15, Pokémon Mansion, Cerulean Cave Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 218 with Poké Radar Platinum Trophy Garden HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 34, 35, and 47, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone - Wetland (morning only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Crater Forest in Giant Chasm Black 2 / White 2 Crater Forest and Hidden Grotto in Giant Chasm

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Pokémon Village, Normal Friend Safari Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Mirage Cave, Mirage Island

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Mount Hokulani Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Mount Hokulani, Route 9, Konikoni City Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Pokémon Mansion and Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness' Max Raid Battle Isle of Armor Workout Sea, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 218 with Poké Radar, Grand Underground - Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet West Province - Area Two, Area Three (might be in disguise as other Pokémon), three, four, five, and six-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Ditto in Pokémon Pokopia?

The short answer is: if you own or play Pokémon Pokopia, you already have! Ditto is the main character in Pokopia, even if that character looks a little bit like you.

Ditto's base stats

Ditto's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 48

Attack - 48

Defense - 48

Sp. Atk - 48

Sp. Def - 48

Speed - 48

Ditto's type strengths and weaknesses

Ditto is a Normal-type Pokémon, meaning it has pretty standard strengths and weaknesses. We're not really sure why you'd send Ditto into battle without changing it into another 'mon first, but hey, here you go anyway.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Fighting Resistant N/A Immune Ghost

Ditto's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Ditto can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Transform Normal

Yep, that's it. Ditto can't learn any moves via TM or by breeding. I guess that means you're all set to go and attempt to track it down.