Dodrio | Pokémon guide

We have to admit, the Pokémon Dodrio isn't the first creature we think of in Kanto, never mind the entire franchise. Still, Arceus loves each and every Pokémon, and so do we (mostly); part of being a Pokémon master is knowing about all of them. So, let's look at everything you need to know about this speedster, from Dodrio's strengths and weaknesses to its moveset and basic information.

To make sure you at least know the name of every single Pokémon, you can check out our complete Pokédex. We can also cover you if it's freebies you're after, rather than knowledge, with our Pokémon Go codes guide.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dodrio:

In the table below, you can see all of Dodrio's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,085 Type Normal and Flying Abilities Run Away or Early Bird Hidden Abilities Tangled Feet Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Flying EV yield Two attack

Dodrio's evolution

Dodrio evolves from Doduo at level 31, and it doesn't evolve into anything else.

Dodrio's locations

You can find Dodrio in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Cerulean Cave Blue (Japan) Cerulean Cave Yellow Route 17

Gen 2 locations

Gold Routes 26, 28, and Mt. Silver Silver Routes 27-28 and Mt. Silver Crystal Rotes 27-28, Mt. Silver, trade a female Dragonair in Blackthorn City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Safari Zone Emerald Safari Zone FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Duduo Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Doduo Platinum Evolve Doduo HeartGold Routes 26, 28, Mt. Silver, Safari Zone, trade female Dragonair in Blackthorn City SoulSilver Routes 27-28, Mt. Silver, Safari Zone, trade female Dragonair in Blackthorn City Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Evolve Doduo Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Doduo

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Doduo Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Doduo

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 16-18

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Doduo Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome and Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Dodrio's base stats

Dodrio starts out with the following stats, but each one increases every time it levels up:

Generations 1-6

HP - 60

- 60 Attack - 110

- 110 Defense - 70

- 70 Sp. Atk - 60

- 60 Sp. Def - 60

- 60 Speed - 100

Generation 7 onwards

HP - 60

- 60 Attack - 110

- 110 Defense - 70

- 70 Sp. Atk - 60

- 60 Sp. Def - 60

- 60 Speed - 110

Dodrio's type strengths and weaknesses

As a normal- and flying-type, Dodrio has two immunities and just three weaknesses, putting it in pretty good standing defensively:

Normal Normal, Fighting, Poison, Fire, Steel, Flying, Water, Dark, Psychic, Fairy, Dragon Weak to Ice, Rock, Electric Resistant Grass, Bug Immune Ground, Ghost

Dodrio's moves

In the most recent generation it appears in, you can teach Dodrio the following moves through leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs:

Level up

Level Move Type One Peck Flying One Growl Normal One Quick Attack Normal Learns upon evolving Tri Attack Normal 12 Fury Attack Normal 15 Pluck Flying 19 Double Hit Normal 23 Agility Psychic 26 Uproar Normal 30 Acupressure Normal 34 Swords dance Normal 38 Drill Peck Flying 43 Endeavor Normal 50 Thrash Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take Down Normal Agility Psychic Mud-Slap Ground Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Low Kick Fighting Acrobatics Flying Thief Dark Trailblaze Grass Pounce Bug Facade Normal Aerial Ace Flying Swift Normal Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Stomping Tantrum Ground Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Swords Dance Normal Fly Flying Substitute Normal Drill Run Ground Tailwind Flying Helping Hand Normal Baton Pass Normal Giga Impact Normal Brave Bird Flying Tera Blast Normal Knock Off Dark Lunge Bug Uproar Normal Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Feather Dance Flying Throat Chop Dark

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Assurance Dark Murkrow Flail Normal Fletchling, Fletchinder, or Talonflame Sky Attack Flying Noctowl, Altaria, Braviary, Hisuian Braviary, or Hawlucha Whirlwind Normal Starly, Staravia, Staraptor, Rufflet, Braviary, Hisuian Braviary, Noibat, Noivern, Bombirdier

That concludes everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dodrio.