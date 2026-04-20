Dodrio | Pokémon guide

There’s plenty to learn about the Pokémon Dodrio, and we’re here to tell you everything about its locations, stats, and more.

Pokemon Dodrio: a three headed bird in front of a grey PT background
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We have to admit, the Pokémon Dodrio isn't the first creature we think of in Kanto, never mind the entire franchise. Still, Arceus loves each and every Pokémon, and so do we (mostly); part of being a Pokémon master is knowing about all of them. So, let's look at everything you need to know about this speedster, from Dodrio's strengths and weaknesses to its moveset and basic information.

To make sure you at least know the name of every single Pokémon, you can check out our complete Pokédex. We can also cover you if it's freebies you're after, rather than knowledge, with our Pokémon Go codes guide.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dodrio:

In the table below, you can see all of Dodrio's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,085
Type Normal and Flying
Abilities Run Away or Early Bird
Hidden Abilities Tangled Feet
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Flying
EV yield Two attack

Dodrio's evolution

Dodrio evolves from Doduo at level 31, and it doesn't evolve into anything else.

Pokemon Dodrio: a two headed bird and a three headed bird in two grey circles

Dodrio's locations

You can find Dodrio in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Cerulean Cave
Blue (Japan) Cerulean Cave
Yellow Route 17

Gen 2 locations

Gold Routes 26, 28, and Mt. Silver
Silver Routes 27-28 and Mt. Silver
Crystal Rotes 27-28, Mt. Silver, trade a female Dragonair in Blackthorn City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Safari Zone
Emerald Safari Zone
FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Duduo
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Doduo
Platinum Evolve Doduo
HeartGold Routes 26, 28, Mt. Silver, Safari Zone, trade female Dragonair in Blackthorn City
SoulSilver Routes 27-28, Mt. Silver, Safari Zone, trade female Dragonair in Blackthorn City
Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Evolve Doduo
Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Doduo

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Doduo
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Doduo

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 16-18

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Doduo
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome and Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Dodrio's base stats

Dodrio starts out with the following stats, but each one increases every time it levels up:

Generations 1-6

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 110
  • Defense - 70
  • Sp. Atk - 60
  • Sp. Def - 60
  • Speed - 100

Generation 7 onwards

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 110
  • Defense - 70
  • Sp. Atk - 60
  • Sp. Def - 60
  • Speed - 110

Dodrio's type strengths and weaknesses

As a normal- and flying-type, Dodrio has two immunities and just three weaknesses, putting it in pretty good standing defensively:

Normal Normal, Fighting, Poison, Fire, Steel, Flying, Water, Dark, Psychic, Fairy, Dragon
Weak to Ice, Rock, Electric
Resistant Grass, Bug
Immune Ground, Ghost

Pokemon Dodrio: a three headed bird running at high speed

Dodrio's moves

In the most recent generation it appears in, you can teach Dodrio the following moves through leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Peck Flying
One Growl Normal
One Quick Attack Normal
Learns upon evolving Tri Attack Normal
12 Fury Attack Normal
15 Pluck Flying
19 Double Hit Normal
23 Agility Psychic
26 Uproar Normal
30 Acupressure Normal
34 Swords dance Normal
38 Drill Peck Flying
43 Endeavor Normal
50 Thrash Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Agility Psychic
Mud-Slap Ground
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Low Kick Fighting
Acrobatics Flying
Thief Dark
Trailblaze Grass
Pounce Bug
Facade Normal
Aerial Ace Flying
Swift Normal
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Swords Dance Normal
Fly Flying
Substitute Normal
Drill Run Ground
Tailwind Flying
Helping Hand Normal
Baton Pass Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Brave Bird Flying
Tera Blast Normal
Knock Off Dark
Lunge Bug
Uproar Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Feather Dance Flying
Throat Chop Dark

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Assurance Dark Murkrow
Flail Normal Fletchling, Fletchinder, or Talonflame
Sky Attack Flying Noctowl, Altaria, Braviary, Hisuian Braviary, or Hawlucha
Whirlwind Normal Starly, Staravia, Staraptor, Rufflet, Braviary, Hisuian Braviary, Noibat, Noivern, Bombirdier

That concludes everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dodrio.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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