Dodrio | Pokémon guide

We have to admit, the Pokémon Dodrio isn't the first creature we think of in Kanto, never mind the entire franchise. Still, Arceus loves each and every Pokémon, and so do we (mostly); part of being a Pokémon master is knowing about all of them. So, let's look at everything you need to know about this speedster, from Dodrio's strengths and weaknesses to its moveset and basic information.
To make sure you at least know the name of every single Pokémon, you can check out our complete Pokédex. We can also cover you if it's freebies you're after, rather than knowledge, with our Pokémon Go codes guide.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dodrio:
In the table below, you can see all of Dodrio's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,085
|Type
|Normal and Flying
|Abilities
|Run Away or Early Bird
|Hidden Abilities
|Tangled Feet
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Flying
|EV yield
|Two attack
Dodrio's evolution
Dodrio evolves from Doduo at level 31, and it doesn't evolve into anything else.
Dodrio's locations
You can find Dodrio in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Cerulean Cave
|Blue (Japan)
|Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Route 17
Gen 2 locations
|Gold
|Routes 26, 28, and Mt. Silver
|Silver
|Routes 27-28 and Mt. Silver
|Crystal
|Rotes 27-28, Mt. Silver, trade a female Dragonair in Blackthorn City
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Safari Zone
|Emerald
|Safari Zone
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Evolve Duduo
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Doduo
|Platinum
|Evolve Doduo
|HeartGold
|Routes 26, 28, Mt. Silver, Safari Zone, trade female Dragonair in Blackthorn City
|SoulSilver
|Routes 27-28, Mt. Silver, Safari Zone, trade female Dragonair in Blackthorn City
|Pal Park
|Field
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Evolve Doduo
|Black 2 and White 2
|Evolve Doduo
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Evolve Doduo
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Doduo
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 16-18
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Doduo
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Savanna Biome and Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Dodrio's base stats
Dodrio starts out with the following stats, but each one increases every time it levels up:
Generations 1-6
- HP - 60
- Attack - 110
- Defense - 70
- Sp. Atk - 60
- Sp. Def - 60
- Speed - 100
Generation 7 onwards
- HP - 60
- Attack - 110
- Defense - 70
- Sp. Atk - 60
- Sp. Def - 60
- Speed - 110
Dodrio's type strengths and weaknesses
As a normal- and flying-type, Dodrio has two immunities and just three weaknesses, putting it in pretty good standing defensively:
|Normal
|Normal, Fighting, Poison, Fire, Steel, Flying, Water, Dark, Psychic, Fairy, Dragon
|Weak to
|Ice, Rock, Electric
|Resistant
|Grass, Bug
|Immune
|Ground, Ghost
Dodrio's moves
In the most recent generation it appears in, you can teach Dodrio the following moves through leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Peck
|Flying
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|Learns upon evolving
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|12
|Fury Attack
|Normal
|15
|Pluck
|Flying
|19
|Double Hit
|Normal
|23
|Agility
|Psychic
|26
|Uproar
|Normal
|30
|Acupressure
|Normal
|34
|Swords dance
|Normal
|38
|Drill Peck
|Flying
|43
|Endeavor
|Normal
|50
|Thrash
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Agility
|Psychic
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Acrobatics
|Flying
|Thief
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Pounce
|Bug
|Facade
|Normal
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Swift
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Fly
|Flying
|Substitute
|Normal
|Drill Run
|Ground
|Tailwind
|Flying
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Brave Bird
|Flying
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lunge
|Bug
|Uproar
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Feather Dance
|Flying
|Throat Chop
|Dark
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Assurance
|Dark
|Murkrow
|Flail
|Normal
|Fletchling, Fletchinder, or Talonflame
|Sky Attack
|Flying
|Noctowl, Altaria, Braviary, Hisuian Braviary, or Hawlucha
|Whirlwind
|Normal
|Starly, Staravia, Staraptor, Rufflet, Braviary, Hisuian Braviary, Noibat, Noivern, Bombirdier
That concludes everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dodrio.