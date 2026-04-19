Doduo | Pokémon guide

Though the real Dodo is extinct, Pokémon's Doduo is certainly alive and ready for you to catch it. And, just like the bird it's based on, Doduo isn't the most gifted at flying. However, this avian creature can still be a useful asset on your team - especially if you learn all about its evolution, strengths and weaknesses, moveset, and locations in every game. Let's get into it.
Just before we do, make sure you're up-to-date on your Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, as it's important to redeem all the freebies you can. How else will you fill up your Pokédex?
Here's everything in our Doduo guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Doduo:
|National Pokédex #
|0,084
|Type
|Normal/Flying
|Abilities
|Run Away or Early Bird
|Hidden ability
|Tangled Feet
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|190 (35.2%)
|Egg groups
|Flying
|EV yield
|One atk.
Doduo's evolution
Doduo evolves into Dodrio at level 31, which is its final evolution.
Doduo's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Doduo in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Routes 16-18, Safari Zone
|Yellow
|Routes 16-18
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 22 and 26-28, Mt. Silver (morning only)
|Crystal
|Routes 22 and 26-28, Mt. Silver (morning only)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Safari Zone
|Emerald
|Safari Zone
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Routes 16-18, Safari Zone
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 201 (Swarm)
|Platinum
|Route 201 (Swarm)
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 22, 26-28, Mt. Silver (morning), Safari Zone - Rocky Beach, Wetland
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Route 12 (Swarm)
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 12 (Swarm)
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Route 5, Flying Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Safari Zone
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 16-18
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 201 (Swarm), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Savanna Biome and two-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Doduo's base stats
Doduo's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 35
- Attack - 85
- Defense - 45
- Sp. Atk - 35
- Sp. Def - 35
- Speed - 75
Doduo's type strengths and weaknesses
As a combined normal- and flying-type Pokémon, Doduo has specific types that it is strong against and weak to, including two types that it is completely immune to.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Fire, Normal, Psychic, Poison, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Electric, Ice, Rock
|Resistant
|Bug, Grass
|Immune
|Ghost, Ground
Doduo's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Doduo can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Peck
|Flying
|Five
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|Nine
|Fury Attack
|Normal
|14
|Pluck
|Flying
|19
|Double Hit
|Normal
|23
|Agility
|Psychic
|27
|Uproar
|Normal
|30
|Acupressure
|Normal
|33
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|36
|Drill Peck
|Flying
|39
|Endeavor
|Normal
|43
|Thrash
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Acrobatics
|Flying
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brave Bird
|Flying
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Feather Dance
|Flying
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Lunge
|Bug
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Tailwind
|Flying
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Uproar
|Normal
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Assurance
|Dark
|Murkrow
|Flail
|Normal
|Fletchling, Fletchinder, or Talonflame
|Sky Attack
|Flying
|Noctowl, Altaria, Braviary (both forms), or Hawlucha
|Whirlwind
|Normal
|Starly, Staravia, Staraptor, Rufflet, Braviary (both forms), Noibat, Noivern, or Bombirdier
Feel confident - you're now fully equipped to find and catch your very own Doduo.