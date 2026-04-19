Doduo | Pokémon guide

Though the real Dodo is extinct, Pokémon's Doduo is certainly alive and ready for you to catch it. And, just like the bird it's based on, Doduo isn't the most gifted at flying. However, this avian creature can still be a useful asset on your team - especially if you learn all about its evolution, strengths and weaknesses, moveset, and locations in every game. Let's get into it.

Just before we do, make sure you're up-to-date on your Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, as it's important to redeem all the freebies you can. How else will you fill up your Pokédex?

Here's everything in our Doduo guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Doduo:

National Pokédex # 0,084 Type Normal/Flying Abilities Run Away or Early Bird Hidden ability Tangled Feet Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 190 (35.2%) Egg groups Flying EV yield One atk.

Doduo's evolution

Doduo evolves into Dodrio at level 31, which is its final evolution.

Doduo's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Doduo in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 16-18, Safari Zone Yellow Routes 16-18

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 22 and 26-28, Mt. Silver (morning only) Crystal Routes 22 and 26-28, Mt. Silver (morning only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Safari Zone Emerald Safari Zone FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 16-18, Safari Zone Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 201 (Swarm) Platinum Route 201 (Swarm) HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 22, 26-28, Mt. Silver (morning), Safari Zone - Rocky Beach, Wetland

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 12 (Swarm) Black 2 / White 2 Route 12 (Swarm)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 5, Flying Friend Safari Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Safari Zone

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 16-18

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 201 (Swarm), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome and two-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Doduo's base stats

Doduo's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 35

Attack - 85

Defense - 45

Sp. Atk - 35

Sp. Def - 35

Speed - 75

Doduo's type strengths and weaknesses

As a combined normal- and flying-type Pokémon, Doduo has specific types that it is strong against and weak to, including two types that it is completely immune to.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Fire, Normal, Psychic, Poison, Steel, Water Weak Electric, Ice, Rock Resistant Bug, Grass Immune Ghost, Ground

Doduo's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Doduo can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Growl Normal One Peck Flying Five Quick Attack Normal Nine Fury Attack Normal 14 Pluck Flying 19 Double Hit Normal 23 Agility Psychic 27 Uproar Normal 30 Acupressure Normal 33 Swords Dance Normal 36 Drill Peck Flying 39 Endeavor Normal 43 Thrash Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Acrobatics Flying Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Baton Pass Normal Body Slam Normal Brave Bird Flying Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Feather Dance Flying Helping Hand Normal Knock Off Dark Low Kick Fighting Lunge Bug Mud-Slap Ground Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Swords Dance Normal Tailwind Flying Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Throat Chop Dark Uproar Normal

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Assurance Dark Murkrow Flail Normal Fletchling, Fletchinder, or Talonflame Sky Attack Flying Noctowl, Altaria, Braviary (both forms), or Hawlucha Whirlwind Normal Starly, Staravia, Staraptor, Rufflet, Braviary (both forms), Noibat, Noivern, or Bombirdier

Feel confident - you're now fully equipped to find and catch your very own Doduo.