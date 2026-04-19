Doduo | Pokémon guide

There’s double trouble with Pokémon’s Doduo, a bird creature that, even though it can’t fly well, is worth knowing about and catching.

Pokemon Doduo glowing against a blue and grey Pocket Tactics themed background
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Though the real Dodo is extinct, Pokémon's Doduo is certainly alive and ready for you to catch it. And, just like the bird it's based on, Doduo isn't the most gifted at flying. However, this avian creature can still be a useful asset on your team - especially if you learn all about its evolution, strengths and weaknesses, moveset, and locations in every game. Let's get into it.

Just before we do, make sure you're up-to-date on your Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, as it's important to redeem all the freebies you can. How else will you fill up your Pokédex?

Here's everything in our Doduo guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Doduo:

National Pokédex # 0,084
Type Normal/Flying
Abilities Run Away or Early Bird
Hidden ability Tangled Feet
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 190 (35.2%)
Egg groups Flying
EV yield One atk.

Doduo's evolution

Doduo evolves into Dodrio at level 31, which is its final evolution.

Pokemon Doduo evolution into Dotrio

Doduo's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Doduo in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 16-18, Safari Zone
Yellow Routes 16-18

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 22 and 26-28, Mt. Silver (morning only)
Crystal Routes 22 and 26-28, Mt. Silver (morning only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Safari Zone
Emerald Safari Zone
FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 16-18, Safari Zone
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 201 (Swarm)
Platinum Route 201 (Swarm)
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 22, 26-28, Mt. Silver (morning), Safari Zone - Rocky Beach, Wetland

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 12 (Swarm)
Black 2 / White 2 Route 12 (Swarm)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 5, Flying Friend Safari
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Safari Zone

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 16-18

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 201 (Swarm), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome and two-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Pokemon Doduo in TCG Pocket card art

Doduo's base stats

Doduo's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 35
  • Attack - 85
  • Defense - 45
  • Sp. Atk - 35
  • Sp. Def - 35
  • Speed - 75

Doduo's type strengths and weaknesses

As a combined normal- and flying-type Pokémon, Doduo has specific types that it is strong against and weak to, including two types that it is completely immune to.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Fire,  Normal, Psychic, Poison,  Steel, Water
Weak Electric, Ice, Rock
Resistant Bug, Grass
Immune Ghost, Ground

Doduo's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Doduo can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Growl Normal
One Peck Flying
Five Quick Attack Normal
Nine Fury Attack Normal
14 Pluck Flying
19 Double Hit Normal
23 Agility Psychic
27 Uproar Normal
30 Acupressure Normal
33 Swords Dance Normal
36 Drill Peck Flying
39 Endeavor Normal
43 Thrash Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Acrobatics Flying
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Baton Pass Normal
Body Slam Normal
Brave Bird Flying
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Feather Dance Flying
Helping Hand Normal
Knock Off Dark
Low Kick Fighting
Lunge Bug
Mud-Slap Ground
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Tailwind Flying
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Throat Chop Dark
Uproar Normal

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Assurance Dark Murkrow
Flail Normal Fletchling, Fletchinder, or Talonflame
Sky Attack Flying Noctowl, Altaria, Braviary (both forms), or Hawlucha
Whirlwind Normal Starly, Staravia, Staraptor, Rufflet, Braviary (both forms), Noibat, Noivern, or Bombirdier

Feel confident - you're now fully equipped to find and catch your very own Doduo.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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