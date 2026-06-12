Dragonair | Pokémon guide

A thing of beauty, Pokémon's Dragonair is like if a dragon was also kind of a fish. It hangs around in water a lot, looks a little bit like a cross between a dragon and a dolphin, and has an elegant aura. It also packs a punch, having a slightly more gutsy side to it despite a sweet demeanor. Let's look at what you need to know about it, including its evolutions, locations, moves, and more.
Right before we do, make sure you've gotten all your Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes and Pokémon Go codes. That way, your Pokédex will never end up empty, and you'll be catching 'em all in no time.
Here's everything in our Dragonair guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Dragonair:
|National Pokédex #
|0,148
|Type
|Dragon
|Abilities
|Shed Skin
|Hidden ability
|Marvel Scale
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|45 (11.9%)
|Egg groups
|Dragon and Water 1
|EV yield
|Two atk.
Dragonair's evolution
Dragonair evolves from Dratini when the latter reaches level 30. Dragonair then evolves into Dragonite when it reaches level 55.
Dragonair's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Dragonair in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Evolve Dratini
|Yellow
|Safari Zone (with Super Rod)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Route 45 and Dragon's Den (with Super Rod)
|Crystal
|Route 45 and Dragon's Den (with Super Rod)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Safari Zone (with Super Rod)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Mt. Coronet (with Super Rod)
|Platinum
|Mt. Coronet (with Super Rod)
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Dragon's Den (with Super Rod), Safari Zone - Swamp (with Super Rod)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Fishing at Dragonspiral Tower
|Black 2 / White 2
|Fishing at Dragonspiral Tower
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Route 21 (with Super Rod), Friend Safari -Dragon
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|The SOS Battles of Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow, and Vast Poni Canyon
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|The SOS Battles of Poni Gauntlet and Poni Meadow
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Route 10's Sea Skim
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Ballimere Lake (Wanderer), Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Mount Coronet (with Super Rod)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Casseroya Lake, South Province - Area Six, four-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Vert Sector 6, Magenta Sector 8, Rouge Sector 8, Jaune Sector 3
How do I get Dragonair in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Dragonair in Pokopia, you must create a Pokopia habitat of your choosing between two: Simple Bathroom or Hydrated Fluffy Flower Bed. To make the bathroom, grab a shower and bathtub. For the flower bed, get two waters and four skyland flowers. Voila!
Dragonair's base stats
Dragonair's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 61
- Attack - 84
- Defense - 65
- Sp. Atk - 70
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 70
Dragonair's type strengths and weaknesses
Each type of Pokémon reacts to other types differently. Dragonair is a Dragon-type Pokémon, so it has a few weaknesses, as well as some strengths. Sadly, it's not immune to any other types. Check out the chart below:
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel
|Weak
|Dragon, Fairy, Ice
|Resistant
|Electric, Fire, Grass, Water
|Immune
|N/A
Dragonair's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Dragonair can learn the following moves:
Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Wrap
|Normal
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Twister
|Dragon
|One
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|15
|Dragon Tail
|Dragon
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|25
|Slam
|Normal
|33
|Aqua Tail
|Water
|39
|Dragon Rush
|Dragon
|46
|Safeguard
|Normal
|53
|Rain Dance
|Water
|60
|Dragon Dance
|Dragon
|67
|Outrage
|Dragon
|74
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
Level up moves (Legends: Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|Five
|Twister
|Dragon
|Ten
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|15
|Take Down
|Normal
|20
|Breaking Swipe
|Dragon
|25
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|30
|Dragon Rush
|Dragon
|40
|Safeguard
|Normal
|50
|Extreme Speed
|Normal
|55
|Outrage
|Dragon
|60
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Breaking Swipe
|Dragon
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Draco Meteor
|Dragon
|Dragon Cheer
|Dragon
|Dragon Dance
|Dragon
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Dragon Tail
|Dragon
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Scale Shot
|Dragon
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Weather Ball
|Normal
Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Draco Meteor
|Dragon
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Protect
|Normal
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Scale Shot
|Dragon
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Whirlpool
|Water
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Aqua Jet
|Water
|Golduck, Seel, Dewgong, Empoleon, Buizel, Floatzel, Alomomola, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Quaxly, Quaxwell, or Quaquaval
|Dragon Breath
|Dragon
|Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Vibrava, Flygon, Swablu, Altaria, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, Goomy, Sliggoo (both forms), Goodra (both forms), Flapple, Dipplin, Hydrapple, Dragapult, Frigibax, Arctibax, or Baxcalibur
|Extreme Speed
|Normal
|Dragonite
|Mist
|Ice
|Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Swablu, Altaria, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, or Eiscue
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Vibrava, Flygon, Noibat, or Noivern
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo (both forms), Goodra (both forms), Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, or Quaquaval
You're ready to go and get your local Dragonair, and maybe even evolve it into Dragonite.