Dragonair | Pokémon guide

A thing of beauty, Pokémon's Dragonair is like if a dragon was also kind of a fish. It hangs around in water a lot, looks a little bit like a cross between a dragon and a dolphin, and has an elegant aura. It also packs a punch, having a slightly more gutsy side to it despite a sweet demeanor. Let's look at what you need to know about it, including its evolutions, locations, moves, and more.

Right before we do, make sure you've gotten all your Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes and Pokémon Go codes. That way, your Pokédex will never end up empty, and you'll be catching 'em all in no time.

Here's everything in our Dragonair guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Dragonair:

National Pokédex # 0,148 Type Dragon Abilities Shed Skin Hidden ability Marvel Scale Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 45 (11.9%) Egg groups Dragon and Water 1 EV yield Two atk.

Dragonair's evolution

Dragonair evolves from Dratini when the latter reaches level 30. Dragonair then evolves into Dragonite when it reaches level 55.

Dragonair's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Dragonair in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Dratini Yellow Safari Zone (with Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 45 and Dragon's Den (with Super Rod) Crystal Route 45 and Dragon's Den (with Super Rod)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Safari Zone (with Super Rod) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Mt. Coronet (with Super Rod) Platinum Mt. Coronet (with Super Rod) HeartGold / SoulSilver Dragon's Den (with Super Rod), Safari Zone - Swamp (with Super Rod)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Fishing at Dragonspiral Tower Black 2 / White 2 Fishing at Dragonspiral Tower

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 21 (with Super Rod), Friend Safari -Dragon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon The SOS Battles of Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow, and Vast Poni Canyon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon The SOS Battles of Poni Gauntlet and Poni Meadow Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 10's Sea Skim

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake (Wanderer), Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Mount Coronet (with Super Rod) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Casseroya Lake, South Province - Area Six, four-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Vert Sector 6, Magenta Sector 8, Rouge Sector 8, Jaune Sector 3

How do I get Dragonair in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Dragonair in Pokopia, you must create a Pokopia habitat of your choosing between two: Simple Bathroom or Hydrated Fluffy Flower Bed. To make the bathroom, grab a shower and bathtub. For the flower bed, get two waters and four skyland flowers. Voila!

Dragonair's base stats

Dragonair's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 61

Attack - 84

Defense - 65

Sp. Atk - 70

Sp. Def - 70

Speed - 70

Dragonair's type strengths and weaknesses

Each type of Pokémon reacts to other types differently. Dragonair is a Dragon-type Pokémon, so it has a few weaknesses, as well as some strengths. Sadly, it's not immune to any other types. Check out the chart below:

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel Weak Dragon, Fairy, Ice Resistant Electric, Fire, Grass, Water Immune N/A

Dragonair's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Dragonair can learn the following moves:

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type One Wrap Normal One Leer Normal One Twister Dragon One Thunder Wave Electric 15 Dragon Tail Dragon 20 Agility Psychic 25 Slam Normal 33 Aqua Tail Water 39 Dragon Rush Dragon 46 Safeguard Normal 53 Rain Dance Water 60 Dragon Dance Dragon 67 Outrage Dragon 74 Hyper Beam Normal

Level up moves (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Leer Normal Five Twister Dragon Ten Thunder Wave Electric 15 Take Down Normal 20 Breaking Swipe Dragon 25 Brutal Swing Dark 30 Dragon Rush Dragon 40 Safeguard Normal 50 Extreme Speed Normal 55 Outrage Dragon 60 Hyper Beam Normal

Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type Agility Psychic Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Breaking Swipe Dragon Chilling Water Water Draco Meteor Dragon Dragon Cheer Dragon Dragon Dance Dragon Dragon Pulse Dragon Dragon Tail Dragon Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Spin Fire Flamethrower Fire Giga Impact Normal Haze Ice Helping Hand Normal Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Head Steel Light Screen Psychic Outrage Dragon Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Scale Shot Dragon Sleep Talk Normal Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Surf Water Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Weather Ball Normal

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type Agility Psychic Blizzard Ice Chilling Water Water Draco Meteor Dragon Dragon Pulse Dragon Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Spin Fire Flamethrower Fire Giga Impact Normal Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Iron Head Steel Light Screen Psychic Outrage Dragon Protect Normal Safeguard Normal Scale Shot Dragon Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Aqua Jet Water Golduck, Seel, Dewgong, Empoleon, Buizel, Floatzel, Alomomola, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Quaxly, Quaxwell, or Quaquaval Dragon Breath Dragon Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Vibrava, Flygon, Swablu, Altaria, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, Goomy, Sliggoo (both forms), Goodra (both forms) , Flapple, Dipplin, Hydrapple, Dragapult, Frigibax, Arctibax, or Baxcalibur Extreme Speed Normal Dragonite Mist Ice Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Swablu, Altaria, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, or Eiscue Supersonic Normal Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Vibrava, Flygon, Noibat, or Noivern Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo (both forms), Goodra (both forms), Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, or Quaquaval

You're ready to go and get your local Dragonair, and maybe even evolve it into Dragonite.