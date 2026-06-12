Dragonair | Pokémon guide

The picture of beauty and grace, Pokémon's Dragonair soars through the air with ease - and you can ride on it, but only if you know how to catch it.

Pokemon Dragonair glowing against a blue Pocket Tactics background
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A thing of beauty, Pokémon's Dragonair is like if a dragon was also kind of a fish. It hangs around in water a lot, looks a little bit like a cross between a dragon and a dolphin, and has an elegant aura. It also packs a punch, having a slightly more gutsy side to it despite a sweet demeanor. Let's look at what you need to know about it, including its evolutions, locations, moves, and more.

Right before we do, make sure you've gotten all your Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes and Pokémon Go codes. That way, your Pokédex will never end up empty, and you'll be catching 'em all in no time.

Here's everything in our Dragonair guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Dragonair:

National Pokédex # 0,148
Type Dragon
Abilities Shed Skin
Hidden ability Marvel Scale
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 45 (11.9%)
Egg groups Dragon and Water 1
EV yield Two atk.

Dragonair's evolution

Dragonair evolves from Dratini when the latter reaches level 30. Dragonair then evolves into Dragonite when it reaches level 55.

Pokemon Dratini: dratini, dragonair, and dragonite in front of blue circles

Dragonair's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Dragonair in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Dratini
Yellow Safari Zone (with Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 45 and Dragon's Den (with Super Rod)
Crystal Route 45 and Dragon's Den (with Super Rod)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Safari Zone (with Super Rod)
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Mt. Coronet (with Super Rod)
Platinum Mt. Coronet (with Super Rod)
HeartGold / SoulSilver Dragon's Den (with Super Rod), Safari Zone - Swamp (with Super Rod)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Fishing at Dragonspiral Tower
Black 2 / White 2 Fishing at Dragonspiral Tower

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 21 (with Super Rod), Friend Safari -Dragon
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon The SOS Battles of Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow, and Vast Poni Canyon
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon The SOS Battles of Poni Gauntlet and Poni Meadow
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 10's Sea Skim

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake (Wanderer), Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Mount Coronet (with Super Rod)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Casseroya Lake, South Province - Area Six, four-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Vert Sector 6, Magenta Sector 8, Rouge Sector 8, Jaune Sector 3

How do I get Dragonair in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Dragonair in Pokopia, you must create a Pokopia habitat of your choosing between two: Simple Bathroom or Hydrated Fluffy Flower Bed. To make the bathroom, grab a shower and bathtub. For the flower bed, get two waters and four skyland flowers. Voila!

Pokemon Dragonair in its TCG Pocket art

Dragonair's base stats

Dragonair's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 61
  • Attack - 84
  • Defense - 65
  • Sp. Atk - 70
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 70

Dragonair's type strengths and weaknesses

Each type of Pokémon reacts to other types differently. Dragonair is a Dragon-type Pokémon, so it has a few weaknesses, as well as some strengths. Sadly, it's not immune to any other types. Check out the chart below:

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel
Weak Dragon, Fairy, Ice
Resistant Electric, Fire, Grass, Water
Immune N/A

Dragonair's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Dragonair can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type
One Wrap Normal
One Leer Normal
One Twister Dragon
One Thunder Wave Electric
15 Dragon Tail Dragon
20 Agility Psychic
25 Slam Normal
33 Aqua Tail Water
39 Dragon Rush Dragon
46 Safeguard Normal
53 Rain Dance Water
60 Dragon Dance Dragon
67 Outrage Dragon
74 Hyper Beam Normal

Level up moves (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Leer Normal
Five Twister Dragon
Ten Thunder Wave Electric
15 Take Down Normal
20 Breaking Swipe Dragon
25 Brutal Swing Dark
30 Dragon Rush Dragon
40 Safeguard Normal
50 Extreme Speed Normal
55 Outrage Dragon
60 Hyper Beam Normal

Learnable TMs  (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Breaking Swipe Dragon
Chilling Water Water
Draco Meteor Dragon
Dragon Cheer Dragon
Dragon Dance Dragon
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Dragon Tail Dragon
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Spin Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Giga Impact Normal
Haze Ice
Helping Hand Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Head Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Outrage Dragon
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Scale Shot Dragon
Sleep Talk Normal
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Weather Ball Normal

Learnable TMs  (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Blizzard Ice
Chilling Water Water
Draco Meteor Dragon
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Spin Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Giga Impact Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Iron Head Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Outrage Dragon
Protect Normal
Safeguard Normal
Scale Shot Dragon
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Whirlpool Water

Egg moves 

Move Type Breed with
Aqua Jet Water Golduck, Seel, Dewgong, Empoleon, Buizel, Floatzel, Alomomola, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Quaxly, Quaxwell, or Quaquaval
Dragon Breath Dragon Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Vibrava, Flygon, Swablu, Altaria, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, Goomy, Sliggoo (both forms), Goodra (both forms), Flapple, Dipplin, Hydrapple, Dragapult, Frigibax, Arctibax, or Baxcalibur
Extreme Speed Normal Dragonite
Mist Ice Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Swablu, Altaria, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, or Eiscue
Supersonic Normal Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Vibrava, Flygon, Noibat, or Noivern
Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo (both forms), Goodra (both forms), Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, or Quaquaval

You're ready to go and get your local Dragonair, and maybe even evolve it into Dragonite.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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