Dragonite | Pokémon guide

Whether you think the Pokémon Dragonite is cool as heck or goofy-looking, you can't deny it's a classic. Both regular and Mega Evolved versions can really help turn the tide in battle using some super-strong moves that blast away the competition.
As a certified dragon Pokémon collector, I aim to get a Dragonite in every game I can. If you want to join me on my quest, you can see all of them in our Pokédex here.
Here's everything in our Dragonite guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Dragonite:
|National Pokédex #
|0,149
|Type
|Dragon / Flying
|Abilities
|Inner Focus
|Hidden ability
|Multiscale
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg groups
|Water 1 and Dragon
|EV yield
|Three Atk
Dragonite's evolution
Dratini evolves into Dragonair at level 30. Dragonair can then evolve into Dragonite at level 55. You can Mega Evolve Dragonite, too, using a Dragoninite stone, which first appeared in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
You can find a Dragoninite in Vert Sector 3, after completing Main Mission 32, which involves defeating a rogue Mega Dragonite.
Dragonite's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Dragonite in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Evolve a Dragonair
|Yellow
|Evolve a Dragonair
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve a Dragonair
|Crystal
|Evolve a Dragonair
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Evolve a Dragonair
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Gateon Port
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve a Dragonair
|Platinum
|Evolve a Dragonair
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve a Dragonair
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Dragonspiral Tower
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 18 and Dragonspiral Tower
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve a Dragonair
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Poni Gauntlet
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Poni Gauntlet
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Ballimere Lake, Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Path to the Peak, and Three-Point Pass
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve a Dragonair
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Casseroya Lake and North Province: Area Two
|Legends: Z-A
|Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20
How do I get Dragonite in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Dragonite in Pokopia, you need to create a waterside dinghy Pokopia habitat. This is an easy habitat to make; all you need is a canoe item and two duckweeds, which you can grow using a powered-up Leafen.
Put the canoe and the duckweed in water, and there you go. You do need to place them in a high-up location to get it to work. You need to build this habitat as part of the quest during the Sparkling Skylands mission, but you can build it anywhere if you want to move Dragonite around.
Dragonite's base stats
Dragonite's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
|Dragonite
|Mega Dragonite
|HP
|91
|91
|Attack
|134
|124
|Defense
|95
|115
|Sp. Atk
|100
|145
|Sp. Def
|100
|125
|Speed
|80
|100
Dragonite's type strengths and weaknesses
While Dragonite is a big, strong dragon, it does still have some weaknesses you should make note of. This actually includes dragon-type moves, so keep it away from Rayquaza and Garchomp.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Electric, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel
|Weak
|Dragon, Fairy, Ice, Rock
|Resistant
|Bug, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Water
|Immune
|Ground
Dragonite's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Dragonite can learn the following moves:
Level up moves in Scarlet/Violet
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Wing Attack
|Flying
|One
|Extreme Speed
|Normal
|One
|Roost
|Flying
|One
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|One
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|One
|Wrap
|Normal
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Twister
|Dragon
|One
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Evo.
|Hurricane
|Flying
|15
|Dragon Tail
|Dragon
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|25
|Slam
|Normal
|33
|Aqua Tail
|Water
|39
|Dragon Rush
|Dragon
|41
|Outrage
|Dragon
|46
|Safeguard
|Normal
|53
|Rain Dance
|Water
|62
|Dragon Dance
|Dragon
|80
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
Level up moves in Legends: Z-A
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Evo.
|Hurricane
|Flying
|Rem.
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Rem.
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Rem.
|Wing Attack Flying
|Flying
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Air Slash
|Flying
|Five
|Five Twister
|Dragon
|Ten
|Ten Thunder Wave
|Electric
|15
|Take Down
|Normal
|20
|Breaking Swipe
|Dragon
|25
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|30
|Dragon Rush
|Dragon
|40
|Safeguard
|Normal
|50
|Extreme Speed
|Normal
|55
|Outrage
|Dragon
|60
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
Learnable TMs in Scarlet/Violet
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Air Cutter
|Flying
|Air Slash
|Flying
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Breaking Swipe
|Dragon
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Draco Meteor
|Dragon
|Dragon Cheer
|Dragon
|Dragon Claw
|Dragon
|Dragon Dance
|Dragon
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Dragon Tail
|Dragon
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Encore
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Fly
|Flying
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hurricane
|Flying
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Ice Spinner
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Metronome
|Normal
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Roar
|Normal
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scale Shot
|Dragon
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Tailwind
|Flying
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Weather Ball
|Normal
Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Draco Meteor
|Dragon
|Dragon Claw
|Dragon
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fly
|Flying
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Hurricane
|Flying
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Protect
|Normal
|Razor Wind
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Scale Shot
|Dragon
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Whirlwind
|Normal
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Aqua Jet
|Water
|Golduck, Seel, Dewgong, Empoleon, Buizel, Floatzel, Alomomola, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval
|Dragon Breath
|Dragon
|Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Vibrava, Flygon, Swablu, Altaria, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Flapple, Dipplin, Hydrapple, Dragapult, Frigibax, Arctibax, Baxcalibur
|Extreme Speed
|Normal
|Dragonite
|Mist
|Ice
|Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Swablu, Altaria, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Eiscue
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Vibrava, Flygon, Noibat, Noivern
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Horse, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Sobble, Drizzle, Inteleon, Quaxwell, Quaquaval
There you are - all of the moves Dragonite can learn in the Pokémon series, and where you can find one.