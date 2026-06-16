Dragonite | Pokémon guide

Everyone needs the Pokémon Dragonite in their team, so here’s how to find one and level it up.

a picture of the pokemon dragonite over a purple background
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Whether you think the Pokémon Dragonite is cool as heck or goofy-looking, you can't deny it's a classic. Both regular and Mega Evolved versions can really help turn the tide in battle using some super-strong moves that blast away the competition.

As a certified dragon Pokémon collector, I aim to get a Dragonite in every game I can. If you want to join me on my quest, you can see all of them in our Pokédex here.

Here's everything in our Dragonite guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Dragonite:

National Pokédex # 0,149
Type Dragon / Flying
Abilities Inner Focus
Hidden ability Multiscale
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg groups Water 1 and Dragon
EV yield Three Atk

pokemon dragonite's evolution chart showing dratini and dragonair

Dragonite's evolution

Dratini evolves into Dragonair at level 30. Dragonair can then evolve into Dragonite at level 55. You can Mega Evolve Dragonite, too, using a Dragoninite stone, which first appeared in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

You can find a Dragoninite in Vert Sector 3, after completing Main Mission 32, which involves defeating a rogue Mega Dragonite.

Dragonite's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Dragonite in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve a Dragonair
Yellow Evolve a Dragonair

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve a Dragonair
Crystal Evolve a Dragonair

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve a Dragonair
Colosseum Trade
XD Gateon Port

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve a Dragonair
Platinum Evolve a Dragonair
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve a Dragonair

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Dragonspiral Tower
Black 2 / White 2 Route 18 and Dragonspiral Tower

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve a Dragonair
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poni Gauntlet
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poni Gauntlet
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Ballimere Lake, Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Path to the Peak, and Three-Point Pass
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve a Dragonair
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Casseroya Lake and North Province: Area Two
Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20

How do I get Dragonite in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Dragonite in Pokopia, you need to create a waterside dinghy Pokopia habitat. This is an easy habitat to make; all you need is a canoe item and two duckweeds, which you can grow using a powered-up Leafen.

Put the canoe and the duckweed in water, and there you go. You do need to place them in a high-up location to get it to work. You need to build this habitat as part of the quest during the Sparkling Skylands mission, but you can build it anywhere if you want to move Dragonite around.

pokemon dragonite - Mega Dragonite as seen in the Pokémon TV show

Dragonite's base stats

Dragonite's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

Dragonite Mega Dragonite
HP 91 91
Attack 134 124
Defense 95 115
Sp. Atk 100 145
Sp. Def 100 125
Speed 80 100

Dragonite's type strengths and weaknesses

While Dragonite is a big, strong dragon, it does still have some weaknesses you should make note of. This actually includes dragon-type moves, so keep it away from Rayquaza and Garchomp.

Normal damage Dark, Electric, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel
Weak Dragon, Fairy, Ice, Rock
Resistant Bug, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Water
Immune Ground

Artwork of pokemon dragonite from the Scarlet and Violet pokedex

Dragonite's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Dragonite can learn the following moves:

Level up moves in Scarlet/Violet

Level Move Type
One Wing Attack Flying
One Extreme Speed Normal
One Roost Flying
One Fire Punch Fire
One Thunder Punch Electric
One Wrap Normal
One Leer Normal
One Twister Dragon
One Thunder Wave Electric
Evo.  Hurricane Flying
15 Dragon Tail Dragon
20  Agility Psychic
25 Slam Normal
33 Aqua Tail Water
39  Dragon Rush Dragon
41  Outrage Dragon
46 Safeguard Normal
53  Rain Dance Water
62 Dragon Dance Dragon
80 Hyper Beam Normal

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type
Evo. Hurricane Flying
Rem. Fire Punch Fire
Rem. Thunder Punch Electric
Rem. Wing Attack Flying Flying
One Tackle Normal
One Leer Normal
One Air Slash Flying
Five Five Twister Dragon
Ten Ten Thunder Wave Electric
15 Take Down Normal
20 Breaking Swipe Dragon
25 Brutal Swing Dark
30  Dragon Rush Dragon
40 Safeguard Normal
50  Extreme Speed Normal
55 Outrage  Dragon
60  Hyper Beam Normal

Learnable TMs in Scarlet/Violet

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Air Cutter Flying
Air Slash Flying
Blizzard Ice
Body Press Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Breaking Swipe Dragon
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Chilling Water Water
Draco Meteor Dragon
Dragon Cheer Dragon
Dragon Claw Dragon
Dragon Dance Dragon
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Dragon Tail Dragon
Earthquake Ground
Encore Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Fire Spin Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Fly Flying
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Haze Ice
Heat Wave Fire
Helping Hand Normal
Hurricane Flying
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Ice Spinner Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Head Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Low Kick Fighting
Metronome Normal
Outrage Dragon
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Roar Normal
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sandstorm Rock
Scale Shot Dragon
Scary Face Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Snowscape  Ice
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Tailwind Flying
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Weather Ball Normal

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Blizzard Ice
Brick Break Fighting
Chilling Water Water
Draco Meteor Dragon
Dragon Claw Dragon
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Fire Spin Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fly Flying
Focus Blast Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Heat Wave Fire
Hurricane Flying
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Iron Head Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Metronome Normal
Outrage Dragon
Protect Normal
Razor Wind Normal
Roar Normal
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Safeguard Normal
Scale Shot Dragon
Skull Bash Normal
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Vacuum Wave Fighting
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Whirlpool Water
Whirlwind Normal

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Aqua Jet Water Golduck, Seel, Dewgong, Empoleon, Buizel, Floatzel, Alomomola, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval
Dragon Breath Dragon Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Vibrava, Flygon, Swablu, Altaria, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Flapple, Dipplin, Hydrapple, Dragapult, Frigibax, Arctibax, Baxcalibur
Extreme Speed Normal Dragonite
Mist Ice Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Swablu, Altaria, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Eiscue
Supersonic Normal Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Vibrava, Flygon, Noibat, Noivern
Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Horse, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Sobble, Drizzle, Inteleon, Quaxwell, Quaquaval

There you are - all of the moves Dragonite can learn in the Pokémon series, and where you can find one.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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