Dragonite | Pokémon guide

Whether you think the Pokémon Dragonite is cool as heck or goofy-looking, you can't deny it's a classic. Both regular and Mega Evolved versions can really help turn the tide in battle using some super-strong moves that blast away the competition.

As a certified dragon Pokémon collector, I aim to get a Dragonite in every game I can. If you want to join me on my quest, you can see all of them in our Pokédex here.

Here's everything in our Dragonite guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Dragonite:

National Pokédex # 0,149 Type Dragon / Flying Abilities Inner Focus Hidden ability Multiscale Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Water 1 and Dragon EV yield Three Atk

Dragonite's evolution

Dratini evolves into Dragonair at level 30. Dragonair can then evolve into Dragonite at level 55. You can Mega Evolve Dragonite, too, using a Dragoninite stone, which first appeared in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

You can find a Dragoninite in Vert Sector 3, after completing Main Mission 32, which involves defeating a rogue Mega Dragonite.

Dragonite's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Dragonite in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve a Dragonair Yellow Evolve a Dragonair

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve a Dragonair Crystal Evolve a Dragonair

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve a Dragonair Colosseum Trade XD Gateon Port

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve a Dragonair Platinum Evolve a Dragonair HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve a Dragonair

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Dragonspiral Tower Black 2 / White 2 Route 18 and Dragonspiral Tower

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve a Dragonair Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poni Gauntlet Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poni Gauntlet Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Expansion Pass Ballimere Lake, Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Path to the Peak, and Three-Point Pass Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve a Dragonair Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Casseroya Lake and North Province: Area Two Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20

How do I get Dragonite in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Dragonite in Pokopia, you need to create a waterside dinghy Pokopia habitat. This is an easy habitat to make; all you need is a canoe item and two duckweeds, which you can grow using a powered-up Leafen.

Put the canoe and the duckweed in water, and there you go. You do need to place them in a high-up location to get it to work. You need to build this habitat as part of the quest during the Sparkling Skylands mission, but you can build it anywhere if you want to move Dragonite around.

Dragonite's base stats

Dragonite's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

Dragonite Mega Dragonite HP 91 91 Attack 134 124 Defense 95 115 Sp. Atk 100 145 Sp. Def 100 125 Speed 80 100

Dragonite's type strengths and weaknesses

While Dragonite is a big, strong dragon, it does still have some weaknesses you should make note of. This actually includes dragon-type moves, so keep it away from Rayquaza and Garchomp.

Normal damage Dark, Electric, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel Weak Dragon, Fairy, Ice, Rock Resistant Bug, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Water Immune Ground

Dragonite's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Dragonite can learn the following moves:

Level up moves in Scarlet/Violet

Level Move Type One Wing Attack Flying One Extreme Speed Normal One Roost Flying One Fire Punch Fire One Thunder Punch Electric One Wrap Normal One Leer Normal One Twister Dragon One Thunder Wave Electric Evo. Hurricane Flying 15 Dragon Tail Dragon 20 Agility Psychic 25 Slam Normal 33 Aqua Tail Water 39 Dragon Rush Dragon 41 Outrage Dragon 46 Safeguard Normal 53 Rain Dance Water 62 Dragon Dance Dragon 80 Hyper Beam Normal

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type Evo. Hurricane Flying Rem. Fire Punch Fire Rem. Thunder Punch Electric Rem. Wing Attack Flying Flying One Tackle Normal One Leer Normal One Air Slash Flying Five Five Twister Dragon Ten Ten Thunder Wave Electric 15 Take Down Normal 20 Breaking Swipe Dragon 25 Brutal Swing Dark 30 Dragon Rush Dragon 40 Safeguard Normal 50 Extreme Speed Normal 55 Outrage Dragon 60 Hyper Beam Normal

Learnable TMs in Scarlet/Violet

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Air Cutter Flying Air Slash Flying Blizzard Ice Body Press Fighting Body Slam Normal Breaking Swipe Dragon Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Chilling Water Water Draco Meteor Dragon Dragon Cheer Dragon Dragon Claw Dragon Dragon Dance Dragon Dragon Pulse Dragon Dragon Tail Dragon Earthquake Ground Encore Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Fire Spin Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Fly Flying Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Giga Impact Normal Haze Ice Heat Wave Fire Helping Hand Normal Hurricane Flying Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Ice Spinner Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Head Steel Light Screen Psychic Low Kick Fighting Metronome Normal Outrage Dragon Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Roar Normal Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sandstorm Rock Scale Shot Dragon Scary Face Normal Sleep Talk Normal Snowscape Ice Stomping Tantrum Ground Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Surf Water Swift Normal Tailwind Flying Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Weather Ball Normal

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Blizzard Ice Brick Break Fighting Chilling Water Water Draco Meteor Dragon Dragon Claw Dragon Dragon Pulse Dragon Dual Wingbeat Flying Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Fire Spin Fire Flamethrower Fire Fly Flying Focus Blast Fighting Giga Impact Normal Heat Wave Fire Hurricane Flying Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Iron Head Steel Light Screen Psychic Metronome Normal Outrage Dragon Protect Normal Razor Wind Normal Roar Normal Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Safeguard Normal Scale Shot Dragon Skull Bash Normal Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Vacuum Wave Fighting Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Whirlpool Water Whirlwind Normal

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Aqua Jet Water Golduck, Seel, Dewgong, Empoleon, Buizel, Floatzel, Alomomola, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval Dragon Breath Dragon Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Vibrava, Flygon, Swablu, Altaria, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Flapple, Dipplin, Hydrapple, Dragapult, Frigibax, Arctibax, Baxcalibur Extreme Speed Normal Dragonite Mist Ice Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Swablu, Altaria, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Eiscue Supersonic Normal Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Vibrava, Flygon, Noibat, Noivern Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Horse, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Sobble, Drizzle, Inteleon, Quaxwell, Quaquaval

There you are - all of the moves Dragonite can learn in the Pokémon series, and where you can find one.