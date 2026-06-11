Dratini | Pokémon guide

If there's one creature you want to get your hands on in Kanto (or any other region it resides in), it's the Pokémon Dratini. This little dragon goes on to become the pseudo-legendary Dragonite, a beast so skillful that it can even deliver mail when not busy battling. Still, to get to that point, you need to pick up some wins with Dratini on your team, so let's dive into its strengths, weaknesses, and what moves it can learn.

As much as we love Dratini and its evolutions, there are many other creatures worthy of your attention, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex to learn about more than 1k Pokémon.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dratini:

In the table below, you can see all of Dratini's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,147 Type Dragon Abilities Shed Skin Hidden abilities Marvel Scale Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Water 1 and Dragon EV yield One attack

Dratini evolution

Dratini evolves into Dragonair at level 30, who then turns into Dragonite upon reaching level 55. Dragonite can also mega evolve.

Dratini locations

You can find Dratini in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy for 2,800C in Celadon City at Rocket Game Corner Blue Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy for 4,600C in Celadon City at Rocket Game Corner Blue (Japan) Safari Zone (Super Rod) Yellow Safari Zone (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Dragon's Den (surfing, Good Rod, and Super Rod), Route 45 (Good Rod and Super Rod), Goldenrod Game Corner Crystal Dragon's Den (surfing, complete Master's quiz, Good Rod, and Super Rod), Route 45 (Good Rod and Super Rod)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy for 2,800C in Celadon City at Rocket Game Corner LeafGreen Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy for 4,600C in Celadon City at Rocket Game Corner Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Mt. Coronet (Super Rod) Platinum Mt. Coronet (Super Rod) HeartGold and SoulSilver Dragon's Den (surfing, complete Master's quiz, Good Rod, and Super Rod), Safari Zone (Good Rod in Swamp with 10 Waterside points; Super Rod in Swamp, default), Goldenrod Game Corner Pal Park Pond Dream World Blue Lake

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Dragonspiral Tower (fishing) Black 2 Dragonspiral Tower (fishing) White 2 Dragonspiral Tower (fishing), get from Benga in Floccesy Town after defeating him at White Treehollow Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 21 (Good Rod) Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow, Vast Poni Canyon (fishing) Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow (fishing) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Route 10 (sea skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Ballimere Lake (Surfing, fishing, Max Raid Battle). Giant's Bed, Path to the Peak, Frigid Sea, Three-Point Pass Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Mount Coronet (Super Rod), Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area Six), North Province (Area Two, Casseroya Lake), three-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Vert District (Vert Sector 6), Bleu District (Bleu Sector 9), Magenta District (Magenta Sector 8), Rouge District (Rouge Sector 8), Jaune District (Jaune Sector 3, Jaune Sector 5)

How to get Dratini in Pokopia

There are two Pokopia habitats that Dratini enjoys, the first of which is Hydrated Fluffy Flower Bed. To make it, you need two water and four skyland flowers. Then, for the second habitat, Simple Bathroom, you have to get one shower and one bathtub

Dratini's base stats

At first, Dratini has the following stats, though these increase each time it levels up:

HP - 41

- 41 Attack - 64

- 64 Defense - 45

- 45 Sp. Atk - 50

- 50 Sp. Def - 50

- 50 Speed - 50

Dratini's type strengths and weaknesses

As a Dragon-type, Dratini has three weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal damage Psychic, Fighting, Poison, Normal, Rock, Dark, Ghost, Steel, Flying, Ground, Bug Weak to Fairy, Ice, Dragon Resistant to Water, Electric, Grass, Fire Immune None

Dratini's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Dratini can learn the following moves via TMs, breeding, and leveling up:

Level up (Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type One Wrap Normal One Leer Normal Five Twister Dragon Ten Thunder Wave Electric 15 Dragon Tail Dragon 20 Agility Psychic 25 Slam Normal 31 Aqua Tail Water 35 Dragon Rush Dragon 40 Safeguard Normal 45 Rain Dance Water 50 Dragon Dance Dragon 55 Outrage Dragon 60 Hyper Beam Normal

Level up (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Leer Normal Five Twister Dragon Ten Thunder Wave Electric 15 Take Down Normal 20 Breaking Swipe Dragon 25 Brutal Swing Dark 30 Dragon Rush Dragon 40 Safeguard Normal 50 Extreme Speed Normal 55 Outrage Dragon 60 Hyper Beam Normal

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type Take Down Normal Agility Psychic Protect Normal Water Pulse Water Chilling Water Water Fire Spin Fire Facade Normal Swift Normal Icy Wind Ice Dragon Tail Dragon Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Light Screen Psychic Waterfall Water Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Iron Head Steel Dragon Dance Dragon Substitute Normal Dragon Pulse Dragon Surf Water Flamethrower Fire Thunderbolt Electric Helping Hand Normal Ice Beam Ice Fire Blast Fire Hydro Pump Water Blizzard Ice Giga Impact Normal Outrage Dragon Hyper Beam Normal Thunder Electric Draco Meteor Dragon Tera Blast Normal Haze Ice Scale Shot Dragon Breaking Swipe Dragon Dragon Cheer Dragon

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type Thunder Wave Electric Ice Beam Ice Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Swift Normal Endure Normal Fire Blast Fire Water Pulse Water Hyper Beam Normal Agility Psychic Safeguard Normal Draco Meteor Dragon Giga Impact Normal Iron Head Steel Flamethrower Fire Thunderbolt Electric Whirlpool Water Fire Spin Fire Surf Water Dragon Pulse Dragon Substitute Normal Outrage Dragon Hydro Pump Water Waterfall Water Blizzard Ice Thunder Electric Facade Normal Chilling Water Water Scale Shot Dragon

Egg moves (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type Breed with Aqua Jet Water Golduck, Seel, Dewgong, Empoleon, Buizel

Floatzel, Alomomola, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval Dragon Breath Dragon Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Vibrava, Flygon, Swablu, Altaria, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Flapple, Dipplin, Hydrapple, Dragapult, Frigibax, Arctibax, Baxcalibur Extreme Speed Normal Dragonite Mist Ice Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Swablu, Altaria, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Eiscue Supersonic Normal Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Vibrava, Flygon, Noibat, Noivern Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, Quaquaval

That's it, everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dratini.