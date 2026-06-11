Dratini | Pokémon guide

As the first stage of a pseudo-legendary evolution chain, you need to learn all you can about the Pokémon Dratini.

Pokemon Dratini: a small, blue creature in front of a blue PT background
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If there's one creature you want to get your hands on in Kanto (or any other region it resides in), it's the Pokémon Dratini. This little dragon goes on to become the pseudo-legendary Dragonite, a beast so skillful that it can even deliver mail when not busy battling. Still, to get to that point, you need to pick up some wins with Dratini on your team, so let's dive into its strengths, weaknesses, and what moves it can learn.

As much as we love Dratini and its evolutions, there are many other creatures worthy of your attention, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex to learn about more than 1k Pokémon.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dratini:

In the table below, you can see all of Dratini's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,147
Type Dragon
Abilities Shed Skin
Hidden abilities Marvel Scale
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Water 1 and Dragon
EV yield One attack

Dratini evolution

Dratini evolves into Dragonair at level 30, who then turns into Dragonite upon reaching level 55. Dragonite can also mega evolve.

Pokemon Dratini: dratinin, dragonair, and dragonite in front of blue circles

Dratini locations

You can find Dratini in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy for 2,800C in Celadon City at Rocket Game Corner
Blue Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy for 4,600C in Celadon City at Rocket Game Corner
Blue (Japan) Safari Zone (Super Rod)
Yellow Safari Zone (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Dragon's Den (surfing, Good Rod, and Super Rod), Route 45 (Good Rod and Super Rod), Goldenrod Game Corner
Crystal Dragon's Den (surfing, complete Master's quiz, Good Rod, and Super Rod), Route 45 (Good Rod and Super Rod)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy for 2,800C in Celadon City at Rocket Game Corner
LeafGreen Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy for 4,600C in Celadon City at Rocket Game Corner
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Mt. Coronet (Super Rod)
Platinum Mt. Coronet (Super Rod)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Dragon's Den (surfing, complete Master's quiz, Good Rod, and Super Rod), Safari Zone (Good Rod in Swamp with 10 Waterside points; Super Rod in Swamp, default), Goldenrod Game Corner
Pal Park Pond
Dream World Blue Lake

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Dragonspiral Tower (fishing)
Black 2 Dragonspiral Tower (fishing)
White 2 Dragonspiral Tower (fishing), get from Benga in Floccesy Town after defeating him at White Treehollow
Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 21 (Good Rod)
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow, Vast Poni Canyon (fishing)
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow (fishing)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Route 10 (sea skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Ballimere Lake (Surfing, fishing, Max Raid Battle). Giant's Bed, Path to the Peak, Frigid Sea, Three-Point Pass
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Mount Coronet (Super Rod), Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area Six), North Province (Area Two, Casseroya Lake), three-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Vert District (Vert Sector 6), Bleu District (Bleu Sector 9), Magenta District (Magenta Sector 8), Rouge District (Rouge Sector 8), Jaune District (Jaune Sector 3, Jaune Sector 5)

How to get Dratini in Pokopia

There are two Pokopia habitats that Dratini enjoys, the first of which is Hydrated Fluffy Flower Bed. To make it, you need two water and four skyland flowers. Then, for the second habitat, Simple Bathroom, you have to get one shower and one bathtub

Dratini's base stats

At first, Dratini has the following stats, though these increase each time it levels up:

  • HP - 41
  • Attack - 64
  • Defense - 45
  • Sp. Atk - 50
  • Sp. Def - 50
  • Speed - 50

Dratini's type strengths and weaknesses

As a Dragon-type, Dratini has three weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal damage Psychic, Fighting, Poison, Normal, Rock, Dark, Ghost, Steel, Flying, Ground, Bug
Weak to Fairy, Ice, Dragon
Resistant to Water, Electric, Grass, Fire
Immune None

Pokemon Dratini: a small, blue dragon in front of a tree

Dratini's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Dratini can learn the following moves via TMs, breeding, and leveling up:

Level up (Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type
One Wrap Normal
One Leer Normal
Five Twister Dragon
Ten Thunder Wave Electric
15 Dragon Tail Dragon
20 Agility Psychic
25 Slam Normal
31 Aqua Tail Water
35 Dragon Rush Dragon
40 Safeguard Normal
45 Rain Dance Water
50 Dragon Dance Dragon
55 Outrage Dragon
60 Hyper Beam Normal

Level up (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Leer Normal
Five Twister Dragon
Ten Thunder Wave Electric
15 Take Down Normal
20 Breaking Swipe Dragon
25 Brutal Swing Dark
30 Dragon Rush Dragon
40 Safeguard Normal
50 Extreme Speed Normal
55 Outrage Dragon
60 Hyper Beam Normal

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Agility Psychic
Protect Normal
Water Pulse Water
Chilling Water Water
Fire Spin Fire
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Dragon Tail Dragon
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Light Screen Psychic
Waterfall Water
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Iron Head Steel
Dragon Dance Dragon
Substitute Normal
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Surf Water
Flamethrower Fire
Thunderbolt Electric
Helping Hand Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Fire Blast Fire
Hydro Pump Water
Blizzard Ice
Giga Impact Normal
Outrage Dragon
Hyper Beam Normal
Thunder Electric
Draco Meteor Dragon
Tera Blast Normal
Haze Ice
Scale Shot Dragon
Breaking Swipe Dragon
Dragon Cheer Dragon

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type
Thunder Wave Electric
Ice Beam Ice
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Swift Normal
Endure Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Water Pulse Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Agility Psychic
Safeguard Normal
Draco Meteor Dragon
Giga Impact Normal
Iron Head Steel
Flamethrower Fire
Thunderbolt Electric
Whirlpool Water
Fire Spin Fire
Surf Water
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Substitute Normal
Outrage Dragon
Hydro Pump Water
Waterfall Water
Blizzard Ice
Thunder Electric
Facade Normal
Chilling Water Water
Scale Shot Dragon

Egg moves (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type Breed with
Aqua Jet Water Golduck, Seel, Dewgong, Empoleon, Buizel
Floatzel, Alomomola, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval
Dragon Breath Dragon Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Vibrava, Flygon, Swablu, Altaria, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Flapple, Dipplin, Hydrapple, Dragapult, Frigibax, Arctibax, Baxcalibur
Extreme Speed Normal Dragonite
Mist Ice Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Swablu, Altaria, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Eiscue
Supersonic Normal Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Vibrava, Flygon, Noibat, Noivern
Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, Quaquaval

That's it, everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dratini.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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