Dratini | Pokémon guide

If there's one creature you want to get your hands on in Kanto (or any other region it resides in), it's the Pokémon Dratini. This little dragon goes on to become the pseudo-legendary Dragonite, a beast so skillful that it can even deliver mail when not busy battling. Still, to get to that point, you need to pick up some wins with Dratini on your team, so let's dive into its strengths, weaknesses, and what moves it can learn.
As much as we love Dratini and its evolutions, there are many other creatures worthy of your attention, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex to learn about more than 1k Pokémon.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dratini:
In the table below, you can see all of Dratini's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,147
|Type
|Dragon
|Abilities
|Shed Skin
|Hidden abilities
|Marvel Scale
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Water 1 and Dragon
|EV yield
|One attack
Dratini evolution
Dratini evolves into Dragonair at level 30, who then turns into Dragonite upon reaching level 55. Dragonite can also mega evolve.
Dratini locations
You can find Dratini in the following areas:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy for 2,800C in Celadon City at Rocket Game Corner
|Blue
|Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy for 4,600C in Celadon City at Rocket Game Corner
|Blue (Japan)
|Safari Zone (Super Rod)
|Yellow
|Safari Zone (Super Rod)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Dragon's Den (surfing, Good Rod, and Super Rod), Route 45 (Good Rod and Super Rod), Goldenrod Game Corner
|Crystal
|Dragon's Den (surfing, complete Master's quiz, Good Rod, and Super Rod), Route 45 (Good Rod and Super Rod)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy for 2,800C in Celadon City at Rocket Game Corner
|LeafGreen
|Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy for 4,600C in Celadon City at Rocket Game Corner
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Mt. Coronet (Super Rod)
|Platinum
|Mt. Coronet (Super Rod)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Dragon's Den (surfing, complete Master's quiz, Good Rod, and Super Rod), Safari Zone (Good Rod in Swamp with 10 Waterside points; Super Rod in Swamp, default), Goldenrod Game Corner
|Pal Park
|Pond
|Dream World
|Blue Lake
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Dragonspiral Tower (fishing)
|Black 2
|Dragonspiral Tower (fishing)
|White 2
|Dragonspiral Tower (fishing), get from Benga in Floccesy Town after defeating him at White Treehollow
|Dream World
|Sparkling Sea
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Route 21 (Good Rod)
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow, Vast Poni Canyon (fishing)
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow (fishing)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Route 10 (sea skim)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Ballimere Lake (Surfing, fishing, Max Raid Battle). Giant's Bed, Path to the Peak, Frigid Sea, Three-Point Pass
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Mount Coronet (Super Rod), Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|South Province (Area Six), North Province (Area Two, Casseroya Lake), three-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Vert District (Vert Sector 6), Bleu District (Bleu Sector 9), Magenta District (Magenta Sector 8), Rouge District (Rouge Sector 8), Jaune District (Jaune Sector 3, Jaune Sector 5)
How to get Dratini in Pokopia
There are two Pokopia habitats that Dratini enjoys, the first of which is Hydrated Fluffy Flower Bed. To make it, you need two water and four skyland flowers. Then, for the second habitat, Simple Bathroom, you have to get one shower and one bathtub
Dratini's base stats
At first, Dratini has the following stats, though these increase each time it levels up:
- HP - 41
- Attack - 64
- Defense - 45
- Sp. Atk - 50
- Sp. Def - 50
- Speed - 50
Dratini's type strengths and weaknesses
As a Dragon-type, Dratini has three weaknesses that you need to be aware of:
|Normal damage
|Psychic, Fighting, Poison, Normal, Rock, Dark, Ghost, Steel, Flying, Ground, Bug
|Weak to
|Fairy, Ice, Dragon
|Resistant to
|Water, Electric, Grass, Fire
|Immune
|None
Dratini's moveset
In the most recent games it appears in, Dratini can learn the following moves via TMs, breeding, and leveling up:
Level up (Scarlet and Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Wrap
|Normal
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|Five
|Twister
|Dragon
|Ten
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|15
|Dragon Tail
|Dragon
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|25
|Slam
|Normal
|31
|Aqua Tail
|Water
|35
|Dragon Rush
|Dragon
|40
|Safeguard
|Normal
|45
|Rain Dance
|Water
|50
|Dragon Dance
|Dragon
|55
|Outrage
|Dragon
|60
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
Level up (Legends: Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|Five
|Twister
|Dragon
|Ten
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|15
|Take Down
|Normal
|20
|Breaking Swipe
|Dragon
|25
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|30
|Dragon Rush
|Dragon
|40
|Safeguard
|Normal
|50
|Extreme Speed
|Normal
|55
|Outrage
|Dragon
|60
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Agility
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Dragon Tail
|Dragon
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Waterfall
|Water
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Dragon Dance
|Dragon
|Substitute
|Normal
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Surf
|Water
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Draco Meteor
|Dragon
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Scale Shot
|Dragon
|Breaking Swipe
|Dragon
|Dragon Cheer
|Dragon
Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Agility
|Psychic
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Draco Meteor
|Dragon
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Surf
|Water
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Substitute
|Normal
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Thunder
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Scale Shot
|Dragon
Egg moves (Scarlet and Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Aqua Jet
|Water
|Golduck, Seel, Dewgong, Empoleon, Buizel
Floatzel, Alomomola, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval
|Dragon Breath
|Dragon
|Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Vibrava, Flygon, Swablu, Altaria, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Flapple, Dipplin, Hydrapple, Dragapult, Frigibax, Arctibax, Baxcalibur
|Extreme Speed
|Normal
|Dragonite
|Mist
|Ice
|Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Swablu, Altaria, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Eiscue
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Vibrava, Flygon, Noibat, Noivern
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, Quaquaval
That's it, everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dratini.