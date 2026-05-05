Drowzee | Pokémon guide

Check out what you need to know about the Pokémon Drowzee, including locations, moves, and more.

The Pokémon Drowzee over a pink background
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The Pokémon Drowzee may be overlooked sometimes, but I have a soft spot for the tapir-shaped guy. It's based on a Baku, a creature that looks like a Malayan tapir that eats dreams. It's also thought to share an ancestor with another Baku-like 'Mon, Munna (and its evolution). It might sound odd, but keeping a Drowzee around might mean you sleep safe and sound as it eats your nightmares.

Drowzee is one of the first psychic Pokémon we meet, introduced in Gen I's original Pokédex. It might not have the most iconic of designs, but it's a must catch for any ungulate fan.

Here's everything in our Drowzee guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Drowzee:

National Pokédex # 0,096
Type Psychic
Abilities Insomnia or Forewarn
Hidden ability Innter Focus
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 35.2%
Egg groups Human-Like
EV yield One Sp. Def

The Pokémon Drowzee's evolutionary line

Drowzee's evolution

Drowzee evolves at level 26 into Hypno. You don't need any items or special conditions to evolve it.

Drowzee's locations

Here are all the locations you can find a Drowzee in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 11
Yellow Route 11

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 11, 34, and 35
Crystal Routes 6, 11, 34, and 35

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Route 11 and Berry Forest
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 215
Platinum Route 215
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 11, 34, and 35, Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade
Black 2 / White 2 Breed Hypno

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Breed Hypno

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Route 2
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Route 2
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 11

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 215, Grand Underground - Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province - Area One, Two, Three, Five
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Drowzee's base stats

Drowzee's base stats are as follows. As you level up your Drowzee, these stats will naturally grow.

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 48
  • Defense - 45
  • Sp. Atk - 43
  • Sp. Def - 90
  • Speed - 42

Drowzee's type strengths and weaknesses

Drowzee deals normal levels of damage to most types it opposes, but you may find it helpful against any psychic- or fighting-types, as it's resistant to these kinds of attacks. Keep it away from dark- and ghost-type Pokémon, though.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Bug, Dark, Ghost
Resistant Fighting, Psychic
Immune None

A cute, blushing drowzee pokemon artwork from a card

Drowzee's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Drowzee can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Pound Normal
One Hypnosis Psychic
Five Disable Normal
Nine Confusion Psychic
13 Headbutt Normal
17 Poison Gas Poison
21 Psybeam Psychic
25 Psych Up Normal
29 Zen Headbutt Psychic
33 Swagger Normal
37 Psychic Psychic
41 Nasty Plot Dark
45 Psyshock Psychic
49 Future Sight Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Calm Mind Psychic
Curse Ghost
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Draining Kiss Fairy
Encore Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Expanding Force Psychic
Facade Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Foul Play Dark
Future Sight Psychic
Grass Knot Grass
Haze Ice
Helping Hand Normal
Ice Punch Ice
Imprison Psychic
Knock Off Dark
Light Screen Psychic
Low Kick Fighting
Low Sweep Fighting
Metronome Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Night Shade Ghost
Protect Normal
Psybeam Psychic
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise Psychic
Psychic Terrain Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Shadow Ball Ghost
Skill Swap Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Toxic Poison
Trailblaze Grass
Trick Psychic
Trick Room Psychic
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Fire Punch Fire Hitmonchan, Magmar, Magmortar, Medicham
Flatter Dark Croagunk, Toxicroak, Gothita, Gothorita, Gothitelle, Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl
Guard Swap Psychic Use a Mirror Herb
Ice Punch Ice Hitmonchan, Medicham
Power Split Psychic Use a Mirror Herb
Psycho Cut Psychic Gallade, Ceruledge
Role Play Psychic Use a Mirror Herb
Thunder Punch Electric Hitmonchan, Electabuzz, Electivire, Medicham

That's all the key information you need to know about Drowzee!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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