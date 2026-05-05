Drowzee | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Drowzee may be overlooked sometimes, but I have a soft spot for the tapir-shaped guy. It's based on a Baku, a creature that looks like a Malayan tapir that eats dreams. It's also thought to share an ancestor with another Baku-like 'Mon, Munna (and its evolution). It might sound odd, but keeping a Drowzee around might mean you sleep safe and sound as it eats your nightmares.
Drowzee is one of the first psychic Pokémon we meet, introduced in Gen I's original Pokédex. It might not have the most iconic of designs, but it's a must catch for any ungulate fan.
Here's everything in our Drowzee guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Drowzee:
|National Pokédex #
|0,096
|Type
|Psychic
|Abilities
|Insomnia or Forewarn
|Hidden ability
|Innter Focus
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|35.2%
|Egg groups
|Human-Like
|EV yield
|One Sp. Def
Drowzee's evolution
Drowzee evolves at level 26 into Hypno. You don't need any items or special conditions to evolve it.
Drowzee's locations
Here are all the locations you can find a Drowzee in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Route 11
|Yellow
|Route 11
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 11, 34, and 35
|Crystal
|Routes 6, 11, 34, and 35
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Route 11 and Berry Forest
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 215
|Platinum
|Route 215
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 11, 34, and 35, Safari Zone
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Trade
|Black 2 / White 2
|Breed Hypno
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Breed Hypno
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Route 2
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Route 2
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Route 11
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 215, Grand Underground - Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|South Province - Area One, Two, Three, Five
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Drowzee's base stats
Drowzee's base stats are as follows. As you level up your Drowzee, these stats will naturally grow.
- HP - 60
- Attack - 48
- Defense - 45
- Sp. Atk - 43
- Sp. Def - 90
- Speed - 42
Drowzee's type strengths and weaknesses
Drowzee deals normal levels of damage to most types it opposes, but you may find it helpful against any psychic- or fighting-types, as it's resistant to these kinds of attacks. Keep it away from dark- and ghost-type Pokémon, though.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Bug, Dark, Ghost
|Resistant
|Fighting, Psychic
|Immune
|None
Drowzee's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Drowzee can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Pound
|Normal
|One
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Five
|Disable
|Normal
|Nine
|Confusion
|Psychic
|13
|Headbutt
|Normal
|17
|Poison Gas
|Poison
|21
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|25
|Psych Up
|Normal
|29
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|33
|Swagger
|Normal
|37
|Psychic
|Psychic
|41
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|45
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|49
|Future Sight
|Psychic
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|Encore
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Expanding Force
|Psychic
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Haze
|Ice
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Metronome
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Night Shade
|Ghost
|Protect
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Psychic Terrain
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Toxic
|Poison
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Trick
|Psychic
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Hitmonchan, Magmar, Magmortar, Medicham
|Flatter
|Dark
|Croagunk, Toxicroak, Gothita, Gothorita, Gothitelle, Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl
|Guard Swap
|Psychic
|Use a Mirror Herb
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Hitmonchan, Medicham
|Power Split
|Psychic
|Use a Mirror Herb
|Psycho Cut
|Psychic
|Gallade, Ceruledge
|Role Play
|Psychic
|Use a Mirror Herb
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Hitmonchan, Electabuzz, Electivire, Medicham
That's all the key information you need to know about Drowzee!