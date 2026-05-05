Drowzee | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Drowzee may be overlooked sometimes, but I have a soft spot for the tapir-shaped guy. It's based on a Baku, a creature that looks like a Malayan tapir that eats dreams. It's also thought to share an ancestor with another Baku-like 'Mon, Munna (and its evolution). It might sound odd, but keeping a Drowzee around might mean you sleep safe and sound as it eats your nightmares.

Drowzee is one of the first psychic Pokémon we meet, introduced in Gen I's original Pokédex. It might not have the most iconic of designs, but it's a must catch for any ungulate fan.

Here's everything in our Drowzee guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Drowzee:

National Pokédex # 0,096 Type Psychic Abilities Insomnia or Forewarn Hidden ability Innter Focus Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 35.2% Egg groups Human-Like EV yield One Sp. Def

Drowzee's evolution

Drowzee evolves at level 26 into Hypno. You don't need any items or special conditions to evolve it.

Drowzee's locations

Here are all the locations you can find a Drowzee in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 11 Yellow Route 11

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 11, 34, and 35 Crystal Routes 6, 11, 34, and 35

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Route 11 and Berry Forest Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 215 Platinum Route 215 HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 11, 34, and 35, Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade Black 2 / White 2 Breed Hypno

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Breed Hypno

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Route 2 Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Route 2 Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 11

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 215, Grand Underground - Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province - Area One, Two, Three, Five Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Drowzee's base stats

Drowzee's base stats are as follows. As you level up your Drowzee, these stats will naturally grow.

HP - 60

- 60 Attack - 48

- 48 Defense - 45

- 45 Sp. Atk - 43

- 43 Sp. Def - 90

- 90 Speed - 42

Drowzee's type strengths and weaknesses

Drowzee deals normal levels of damage to most types it opposes, but you may find it helpful against any psychic- or fighting-types, as it's resistant to these kinds of attacks. Keep it away from dark- and ghost-type Pokémon, though.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Bug, Dark, Ghost Resistant Fighting, Psychic Immune None

Drowzee's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Drowzee can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Pound Normal One Hypnosis Psychic Five Disable Normal Nine Confusion Psychic 13 Headbutt Normal 17 Poison Gas Poison 21 Psybeam Psychic 25 Psych Up Normal 29 Zen Headbutt Psychic 33 Swagger Normal 37 Psychic Psychic 41 Nasty Plot Dark 45 Psyshock Psychic 49 Future Sight Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Calm Mind Psychic Curse Ghost Dazzling Gleam Fairy Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Draining Kiss Fairy Encore Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Expanding Force Psychic Facade Normal Fire Punch Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Foul Play Dark Future Sight Psychic Grass Knot Grass Haze Ice Helping Hand Normal Ice Punch Ice Imprison Psychic Knock Off Dark Light Screen Psychic Low Kick Fighting Low Sweep Fighting Metronome Normal Nasty Plot Dark Night Shade Ghost Protect Normal Psybeam Psychic Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Psychic Terrain Psychic Psyshock Psychic Rain Dance Water Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Shadow Ball Ghost Skill Swap Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Toxic Poison Trailblaze Grass Trick Psychic Trick Room Psychic Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Fire Punch Fire Hitmonchan, Magmar, Magmortar, Medicham Flatter Dark Croagunk, Toxicroak, Gothita, Gothorita, Gothitelle, Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl Guard Swap Psychic Use a Mirror Herb Ice Punch Ice Hitmonchan, Medicham Power Split Psychic Use a Mirror Herb Psycho Cut Psychic Gallade, Ceruledge Role Play Psychic Use a Mirror Herb Thunder Punch Electric Hitmonchan, Electabuzz, Electivire, Medicham

That's all the key information you need to know about Drowzee!