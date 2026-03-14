Dugtrio | Pokémon guide

What happens when three heads share a body? Pokémon's Dugtrio answers that question in all its cuteness. This mole lad is technically one entity, although it looks like three Digletts put together. Its Alolan form has some swanky hair, too. You can find out more about both forms of Dugtrio in this guide.

We suggest grabbing some Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes if you want to guarantee Dugtrio's presence in your Pokédex, but you can chance it if you want. It's your funeral.

Here's everything in our Dugtrio guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Dugtrio:

National Pokédex # 0,051 Type Ground, Ground/Steel (Alolan) Abilities Sand Veil or Arena Trap, Sand Veil or Tangling Hair Hidden ability Sand Force Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 50 (12.9%) Egg groups Field EV yield Two speed, two atk. (Alolan)

Dugtrio's evolution

Dugtrio evolves from Diglett at level 26. Similarly, Alolan Dugtrio evolves from Alolan Diglett at level 26.

Dugtrio's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Dugtrio in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Diglett's Cave Yellow Diglett's Cave, Trade Lickitung on Route 11

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Diglett's Cave Crystal Diglett's Cave

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Diglett's Cave Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 228 Platinum Route 228 HeartGold / SoulSilver Diglett's Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 13, Friend Safari (Ground) Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Diglett

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank (Kantonian), Haina Desert, Poni Coast, Resolution Cave, Vast Poni Canyon (Alolan) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank (Kantonian), Haina Desert, Poni Coast, Resolution Cave, Vast Poni Canyon, Lush Jungle's Cave (Alolan) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Diglett's Cave, Evolve Diglett (Alolan)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 6, Giant's Mirror, Giant's Cap, Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage, Hammerlocke Hills, Bridge Field, Rolling Fields' Max Raid Battle Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 228 (Kantonian only) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province - Area Two, Area Six, Alfornada Cavern, East Province - Area Three, West Province - Asado Desert, North Province - Area Two, Area Three, Dalizapa Passage, Area Zero, four-star Tera Raid Battles, Trade (Alolan) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Alolan form only - six-star Tera Raid Battles, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Dugtrio in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Dugtrio in Pokopia, you need to create a House Party habitat or a Tree-shaded Red Tall Grass habitat. To build the House Party, you'll need a food counter, paper party cups, and plated food. On the other hand, if you choose to go for the Tree-shaded Red Tall Grass habitat, grab any large tree and pair it with four red tall grass.

Dugtrio's base stats

Before gen 7, Dugtrio's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 35

Attack - 80

Defense - 50

Sp. Atk - 70

Sp. Def - 70

Speed - 120

Dugtrio's base stats after gen 7 are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 35

Attack - 100

Defense - 50

Sp. Atk - 50

Sp. Def - 70

Speed - 120

Alolan Dugtrio's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 35

Attack - 100

Defense - 60

Sp. Atk - 50

Sp. Def - 70

Speed - 110

Dugtrio's type strengths and weaknesses

As a ground-type Pokémon, Dugtrio has a number of strengths and weaknesses due to its type, including one that it's completely immune to.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Fire, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Psychic, Steel Weak Grass, Ice, Water Resistant Poison, Rock Immune Electric

Alolan Dugtrio's strengths and weaknesses

Alolan Dugtrio has slightly different strengths and weaknesses, given that it is both a ground and steel-type Pokémon. Find out how it differs below:

Normal damage Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice Weak Fighting, Ground, Fire, Water Resistant Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel Immune Electric, Poison

Dugtrio's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Dugtrio can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Night Slash Dark One Tri Attack Normal One Sand Attack Ground One** Scratch Normal One Growl Normal One Astonish Ghost One Sand Tomb Ground 12 Mud-Slap Ground 16 Bulldoze Ground 20 Sucker Punch Dark 24* Iron Head Steel 30 Sandstorm Rock 36 Dig Ground 42 Earth Power Ground 48 Earthquake Ground 54 Fissure Ground

**Kantonian form only

* Alolan form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Body Slam Normal Bulldoze Ground Charm Fairy Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Earth Power Ground Earthquake Ground Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Flash Cannon* Steel Foul Play Dark Giga Impact Normal Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Iron Defense* Steel Iron Head* Steel Metal Claw* Steel Metal Sound* Steel Mud Shot Ground Mud-Slap Ground Protect Normal Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Rock Blast Rock Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sand Tomb Ground Sandstorm Rock Scary Face* Normal Scorching Sands Ground Shadow Claw Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Sludge Wave Poison Smack Down Rock Stealth Rock Rock Steel Beam* Steel Stomping Tantrum Ground Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swords Dance Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Throat Chop Dark Uproar Normal

* Alolan form only

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Ancient Power Rock Dunsparce, Dudunsparcem Piloswinem, or Mamoswine Final Gambit Fighting Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Zangoose, or Lucario Headbutt Normal Seel, Dewgong, Tauros (all forms), Snubbull, Granbull, Seedot, Slakoth, Scraggy, Scrafty, Litleo, Pyroar, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Silicobra, Sandaconda, Eiscue, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Greavard, Houndstone, Maschiff, or Mabosstiff Hone Claws Dark Meowth, Perrserker, Sneasel (both forms), Weavile, Sneasler, Zangoose, Drilbur, Excadrill, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Zorua (both forms), Zoroark (both forms), Mienfoo, Mienshao, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Maschiff, or Mabosstiff Memento Dark Stunky or Skuntank Metal Sound* Steel Meowth, Perrserker, or Lucario Thrash* Normal Meowth, Perrserker, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros (all forms), Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, or Morpeko

*Alolan form only

Dugtrio or Alolan Dugtrio are now yours for the catching, so have fun out there. Don't forget to bookmark this page and come back again if you need to refresh your memory.