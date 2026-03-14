Dugtrio | Pokémon guide

What happens when three heads share a body? Pokémon's Dugtrio answers that question in all its cuteness. This mole lad is technically one entity, although it looks like three Digletts put together. Its Alolan form has some swanky hair, too. You can find out more about both forms of Dugtrio in this guide.
We suggest grabbing some Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes if you want to guarantee Dugtrio's presence in your Pokédex, but you can chance it if you want. It's your funeral.
Here's everything in our Dugtrio guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Dugtrio:
|National Pokédex #
|0,051
|Type
|Ground, Ground/Steel (Alolan)
|Abilities
|Sand Veil or Arena Trap, Sand Veil or Tangling Hair
|Hidden ability
|Sand Force
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|50 (12.9%)
|Egg groups
|Field
|EV yield
|Two speed, two atk. (Alolan)
Dugtrio's evolution
Dugtrio evolves from Diglett at level 26. Similarly, Alolan Dugtrio evolves from Alolan Diglett at level 26.
Dugtrio's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Dugtrio in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Diglett's Cave
|Yellow
|Diglett's Cave, Trade Lickitung on Route 11
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Diglett's Cave
|Crystal
|Diglett's Cave
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Diglett's Cave
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 228
|Platinum
|Route 228
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Diglett's Cave
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Poké Transfer
|Black 2 / White 2
|Poké Transfer
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Route 13, Friend Safari (Ground)
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Diglett
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank (Kantonian), Haina Desert, Poni Coast, Resolution Cave, Vast Poni Canyon (Alolan)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank (Kantonian), Haina Desert, Poni Coast, Resolution Cave, Vast Poni Canyon, Lush Jungle's Cave (Alolan)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Diglett's Cave, Evolve Diglett (Alolan)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Route 6, Giant's Mirror, Giant's Cap, Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage, Hammerlocke Hills, Bridge Field, Rolling Fields' Max Raid Battle
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 228 (Kantonian only)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|South Province - Area Two, Area Six, Alfornada Cavern, East Province - Area Three, West Province - Asado Desert, North Province - Area Two, Area Three, Dalizapa Passage, Area Zero, four-star Tera Raid Battles, Trade (Alolan)
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Alolan form only - six-star Tera Raid Battles, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Dugtrio in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Dugtrio in Pokopia, you need to create a House Party habitat or a Tree-shaded Red Tall Grass habitat. To build the House Party, you'll need a food counter, paper party cups, and plated food. On the other hand, if you choose to go for the Tree-shaded Red Tall Grass habitat, grab any large tree and pair it with four red tall grass.
Dugtrio's base stats
Before gen 7, Dugtrio's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 35
- Attack - 80
- Defense - 50
- Sp. Atk - 70
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 120
Dugtrio's base stats after gen 7 are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 35
- Attack - 100
- Defense - 50
- Sp. Atk - 50
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 120
Alolan Dugtrio's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
Dugtrio's type strengths and weaknesses
As a ground-type Pokémon, Dugtrio has a number of strengths and weaknesses due to its type, including one that it's completely immune to.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Fire, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Psychic, Steel
|Weak
|Grass, Ice, Water
|Resistant
|Poison, Rock
|Immune
|Electric
Alolan Dugtrio's strengths and weaknesses
Alolan Dugtrio has slightly different strengths and weaknesses, given that it is both a ground and steel-type Pokémon. Find out how it differs below:
|Normal damage
|Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice
|Weak
|Fighting, Ground, Fire, Water
|Resistant
|Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel
|Immune
|Electric, Poison
Dugtrio's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Dugtrio can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Night Slash
|Dark
|One
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|One
|Sand Attack
|Ground
|One**
|Scratch
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Astonish
|Ghost
|One
|Sand Tomb
|Ground
|12
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|16
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|20
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|24*
|Iron Head
|Steel
|30
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|36
|Dig
|Ground
|42
|Earth Power
|Ground
|48
|Earthquake
|Ground
|54
|Fissure
|Ground
**Kantonian form only
* Alolan form only
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Charm
|Fairy
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Flash Cannon*
|Steel
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Iron Defense*
|Steel
|Iron Head*
|Steel
|Metal Claw*
|Steel
|Metal Sound*
|Steel
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sand Tomb
|Ground
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scary Face*
|Normal
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Steel Beam*
|Steel
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Uproar
|Normal
* Alolan form only
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparcem Piloswinem, or Mamoswine
|Final Gambit
|Fighting
|Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Zangoose, or Lucario
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Seel, Dewgong, Tauros (all forms), Snubbull, Granbull, Seedot, Slakoth, Scraggy, Scrafty, Litleo, Pyroar, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Silicobra, Sandaconda, Eiscue, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Greavard, Houndstone, Maschiff, or Mabosstiff
|Hone Claws
|Dark
|Meowth, Perrserker, Sneasel (both forms), Weavile, Sneasler, Zangoose, Drilbur, Excadrill, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Zorua (both forms), Zoroark (both forms), Mienfoo, Mienshao, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Maschiff, or Mabosstiff
|Memento
|Dark
|Stunky or Skuntank
|Metal Sound*
|Steel
|Meowth, Perrserker, or Lucario
|Thrash*
|Normal
|Meowth, Perrserker, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros (all forms), Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, or Morpeko
*Alolan form only
Dugtrio or Alolan Dugtrio are now yours for the catching, so have fun out there. Don't forget to bookmark this page and come back again if you need to refresh your memory.