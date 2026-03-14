Dugtrio | Pokémon guide

There’s triple trouble with Pokémon’s Dugtrio, so find out everything there is to know about this unit, including locations, moveset, and more.

Pokemon Dugtrio and Alolan Dugtrio glowing against a yellow-brown Pocket Tactics background
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What happens when three heads share a body? Pokémon's Dugtrio answers that question in all its cuteness. This mole lad is technically one entity, although it looks like three Digletts put together. Its Alolan form has some swanky hair, too. You can find out more about both forms of Dugtrio in this guide.

We suggest grabbing some Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes if you want to guarantee Dugtrio's presence in your Pokédex, but you can chance it if you want. It's your funeral.

Here's everything in our Dugtrio guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Dugtrio:

National Pokédex # 0,051
Type Ground, Ground/Steel (Alolan)
Abilities Sand Veil or Arena Trap, Sand Veil or Tangling Hair
Hidden ability Sand Force
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 50 (12.9%)
Egg groups Field
EV yield Two speed, two atk. (Alolan)

Dugtrio's evolution

Dugtrio evolves from Diglett at level 26. Similarly, Alolan Dugtrio evolves from Alolan Diglett at level 26.

Pokemon Diglett evolving into Pokemon Dugtrio, and the Alolan form evolutions, too

Dugtrio's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Dugtrio in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Diglett's Cave
Yellow Diglett's Cave, Trade Lickitung on Route 11

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Diglett's Cave
Crystal Diglett's Cave

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Diglett's Cave
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 228
Platinum Route 228
HeartGold / SoulSilver Diglett's Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer
Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 13, Friend Safari (Ground)
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Diglett

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank (Kantonian), Haina Desert, Poni Coast, Resolution Cave, Vast Poni Canyon (Alolan)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank (Kantonian), Haina Desert, Poni Coast, Resolution Cave, Vast Poni Canyon, Lush Jungle's Cave (Alolan)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Diglett's Cave, Evolve Diglett (Alolan)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 6, Giant's Mirror, Giant's Cap, Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage, Hammerlocke Hills, Bridge Field, Rolling Fields' Max Raid Battle
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 228 (Kantonian only)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province - Area Two, Area Six, Alfornada Cavern, East Province - Area Three, West Province - Asado Desert, North Province - Area Two, Area Three, Dalizapa Passage, Area Zero, four-star Tera Raid Battles, Trade (Alolan)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Alolan form only - six-star Tera Raid Battles, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Dugtrio in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Dugtrio in Pokopia, you need to create a House Party habitat or a Tree-shaded Red Tall Grass habitat. To build the House Party, you'll need a food counter, paper party cups, and plated food. On the other hand, if you choose to go for the Tree-shaded Red Tall Grass habitat, grab any large tree and pair it with four red tall grass.

Pokemon Dugtrio in the art from a TCG Pocket card

 

Dugtrio's base stats

Before gen 7, Dugtrio's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 35
  • Attack - 80
  • Defense - 50
  • Sp. Atk - 70
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 120

Dugtrio's base stats after gen 7 are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 35
  • Attack - 100
  • Defense - 50
  • Sp. Atk - 50
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 120

Alolan Dugtrio's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 35
  • Attack - 100
  • Defense - 60
  • Sp. Atk - 50
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 110

Dugtrio's type strengths and weaknesses

As a ground-type Pokémon, Dugtrio has a number of strengths and weaknesses due to its type, including one that it's completely immune to.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Fire, Ghost, Ground,  Normal, Psychic, Steel
Weak Grass, Ice, Water
Resistant Poison, Rock
Immune Electric

Alolan Dugtrio's strengths and weaknesses

Alolan Dugtrio has slightly different strengths and weaknesses, given that it is both a ground and steel-type Pokémon. Find out how it differs below:

Normal damage Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice
Weak Fighting, Ground, Fire, Water
Resistant Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying,  Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel
Immune Electric, Poison

Dugtrio's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Dugtrio can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Night Slash Dark
One Tri Attack Normal
One Sand Attack Ground
One** Scratch Normal
One Growl Normal
One Astonish Ghost
One Sand Tomb Ground
12 Mud-Slap Ground
16 Bulldoze Ground
20 Sucker Punch Dark
24* Iron Head Steel
30 Sandstorm Rock
36 Dig Ground
42 Earth Power Ground
48 Earthquake Ground
54 Fissure Ground

**Kantonian form only
* Alolan form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Charm Fairy
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Earth Power Ground
Earthquake Ground
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Flash Cannon* Steel
Foul Play Dark
Giga Impact Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Iron Defense* Steel
Iron Head* Steel
Metal Claw* Steel
Metal Sound* Steel
Mud Shot Ground
Mud-Slap Ground
Protect Normal
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Rock Blast Rock
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sand Tomb Ground
Sandstorm Rock
Scary Face* Normal
Scorching Sands Ground
Shadow Claw Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Sludge Wave Poison
Smack Down Rock
Stealth Rock Rock
Steel Beam* Steel
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swords Dance Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Throat Chop Dark
Uproar Normal

* Alolan form only

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Ancient Power Rock Dunsparce, Dudunsparcem Piloswinem, or Mamoswine
Final Gambit Fighting Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Zangoose, or Lucario
Headbutt Normal Seel, Dewgong, Tauros (all forms), Snubbull, Granbull, Seedot, Slakoth, Scraggy, Scrafty, Litleo, Pyroar, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Silicobra, Sandaconda, Eiscue, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Greavard, Houndstone, Maschiff, or Mabosstiff
Hone Claws Dark Meowth, Perrserker, Sneasel (both forms), Weavile, Sneasler, Zangoose, Drilbur, Excadrill, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Zorua (both forms), Zoroark (both forms), Mienfoo, Mienshao, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Maschiff, or Mabosstiff
Memento Dark Stunky or Skuntank
Metal Sound* Steel Meowth, Perrserker, or Lucario
Thrash* Normal Meowth, Perrserker, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros (all forms), Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, or Morpeko

*Alolan form only

Dugtrio or Alolan Dugtrio are now yours for the catching, so have fun out there. Don't forget to bookmark this page and come back again if you need to refresh your memory.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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