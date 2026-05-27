Eevee | Pokémon guide

Everyone and their grandmother knows the Pokémon Eevee; this little cutie is almost as recognizable as Pikachu and is not just one of the most intriguing creatures in Kanto but in the franchise as a whole. Eevee has a staggering eight evolutions, the most of any Pokémon, but there's much more to it than that, as you'll soon see.
Being a true Pokémon Master means learning about more than just Eevee and its evolutions, so make sure you stop by our Pokédex to learn about every creature across all of the regions. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide, which can help you stock up on balls and berries.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Eevee:
Below, you can see all of Eevee's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,133
|Type
|Normal
|Abilities
|Run Away or Adaptability
|Hidden abilities
|Anticipation
|Gender ratio
|Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
|Egg group
|Field
|EV yield
|One special defense
Eevee's evolution
Eevee is incredibly special, turning into eight different Pokémon. The first three, Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon, are from Kanto as well, and you can turn Eevee into them with a Thunder Stone, Water Stone, and Fire Stone, respectively. In generation two, Espeon and Umbreon enter the fray, and you can evolve Eevee into Espeon during the day and Umbreon at night; both of them require high friendship.
From generation four onwards, Eevee can also evolve into Leafeon and Glaceon. These two are unique, as not only can you use a Leaf Stone or Ice Stone to evolve Eevee into them, but you can also get Leafeon if you level Eevee up near a Moss Rock and Glaceon if you're next to an Ice Rock. The final eeveelution, Syleveon, debuted in generation six, and Eevee only turns into it after you level it up while it has a fairy-type move.
Eevee's locations
You can find Eevee in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Received from a person in Celadon Mansion
|Blue (Japan)
|Received from a person in Celadon Mansion
|Yellow
|Received from a person in Celadon Mansion
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Received from Bill in Goldenrod City, Celadon Game Corner
|Crystal
|Received from Bill in Goldenrod City
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Received from a person in Celadon Mansion
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|First Pokémon
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Received from Bebe in Hearthome City, Trophy Garden
|Platinum
|Received from Bebe in Hearthome City, Trophy Garden
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Received from Bill in Goldenrod City
Celadon Game Corner
|Pal Park
|Field
|Pokéwalker
|Sightseeing
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Trade, event
|Black 2 and White 2
|Castelia Park, received from Amanita in Castelia City
|Dream World
|Pokémon Cafe Forest, Dream Park
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Route 10, Friend Safari (Normal)
Trade a Pokémon in a hotel in Camphrier Town, Ambrette Town, Cyllage City, Geosenge Town, Coumarine City, or Couriway Town
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Route 116
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Hatch the egg you receive at the Pokémon Nursery in Paniola Ranch, Routes 4 and 6
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Hatch the egg you receive at the Pokémon Nursery in Paniola Ranch, Routes 4 and 6
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Route 17
|Let's Go Eevee
|First Pokémon, Route 17
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Received from an NPC in the Meetup Spot* (Gigantamax Factor), Route 4, Bridge Field, East Lake Axewell, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields (Max Raid Battle)
|Expansion Pass
|Giant's Bed, Ballimere Lake, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed (Wanderer), Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Received from Bebe in Hearthome City, Trophy Garden
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands (Horseshoe Plains, Space-time distortions), Crimson Mirelands (Space-time distortions), Cobalt Coastlands (Crossing Slope, Space-time distortions), Coronet Highlands (Space-time distortions), Alabaster Icelands (Space-time distortions)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|South Province (Area Two, Area Five), West Province (Area Three), three-star and five-star Tera Raid Battles
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Trade with Penny in the League Club Room
|Legends: Z-A
|Vert District (Vert Sector 8, Vert Sector 9), Bleu District (Bleu Sector 7), Magenta District (Magenta Sector 7, Magenta Sector 9), Rouge District (Rouge Sector 8), Jaune District (Jaune Sector 7, Wild Zone 19)
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose (two-star and five-star Normal-type wild zones, four-star Water, Electric, Fire, Psychic, Dark, Grass, Ice, and Fairy-type wild zones)
How to get Eevee in Pokopia
Unlike most Pokémon, you don't need to build a Pokopia habitat to attract Eevee, as they instead come to greet you when you reach Palette Town, asking you to help them find their friends (all of the eeveelutions).
Eevee's base stats
Eevee starts out with the following stats, though these increase each time it levels up:
- HP - 55
- Attack - 55
- Defense - 50
- Sp. Atk - 45
- Sp. Def - 65
- Speed - 55
Partner Eevee's base stats
The Eevee you get at the start of Let's Go Eevee has slightly different stats:
- HP - 65
- Attack - 75
- Defense - 70
- Sp. Atk - 65
- Sp. Def - 85
- Speed - 75
Eevee's type strengths and weaknesses
As a normal-type, Eevee is a jack of all trades, having just one immunity and one weakness:
|Normal damage
|Psychic, Electric, Poison, Flying, Grass, Water, Fire, Dark, Fairy, Normal, Ground, Rock, Ice, Dragon, Bug, Steel
|Weak to
|Fighting
|Resistant to
|None
|Immune
|Ghost
Eevee's moveset
In Scarlet and Violet, the most recent mainline games in which it appears, Eevee can learn the following moves through leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Covet
|Normal
|One
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Growl
|One
|Tail Whip
|Tail Whip
|Five
|Sand Attack
|Ground
|Ten
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|15
|Baby-Doll Eyes
|Fairy
|20
|Swift
|Normal
|25
|Bite
|Dark
|30
|Copycat
|Normal
|35
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|40
|Take Down
|Normal
|45
|Charm
|Fairy
|50
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|55
|Last Resort
|Fairy
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Stored power
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Dig
|Ground
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Curse
|Ghost
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Curse
|Ghost
|Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Zorua, or Zoroark
|Detect
|Fighting
|Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Lucario, Mienfoo, or Mienshao
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Drilbur, Excadrill, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Mudbray, Mudsdale, or Orthworm
|Tickle
|Normal
|Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, or Cinccino
|Wish
|Normal
|Vaporeon or Leafeon
|Yawn
|Normal
|Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, or Oinkologne
With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Eevee.