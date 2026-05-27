Eevee | Pokémon guide

There’s much to know about the Pokémon Eevee, so we’re here to tell you about its locations, evolutions, moves, and more.

Pokemon Eevee: a cute brown creature in front of a PT background
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Everyone and their grandmother knows the Pokémon Eevee; this little cutie is almost as recognizable as Pikachu and is not just one of the most intriguing creatures in Kanto but in the franchise as a whole. Eevee has a staggering eight evolutions, the most of any Pokémon, but there's much more to it than that, as you'll soon see.

Being a true Pokémon Master means learning about more than just Eevee and its evolutions, so make sure you stop by our Pokédex to learn about every creature across all of the regions. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide, which can help you stock up on balls and berries.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Eevee:

Below, you can see all of Eevee's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,133
Type Normal
Abilities Run Away or Adaptability
Hidden abilities Anticipation
Gender ratio Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
Egg group Field
EV yield One special defense

Eevee's evolution

Eevee is incredibly special, turning into eight different Pokémon. The first three, Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon, are from Kanto as well, and you can turn Eevee into them with a Thunder Stone, Water Stone, and Fire Stone, respectively. In generation two, Espeon and Umbreon enter the fray, and you can evolve Eevee into Espeon during the day and Umbreon at night; both of them require high friendship.

From generation four onwards, Eevee can also evolve into Leafeon and Glaceon. These two are unique, as not only can you use a Leaf Stone or Ice Stone to evolve Eevee into them, but you can also get Leafeon if you level Eevee up near a Moss Rock and Glaceon if you're next to an Ice Rock. The final eeveelution, Syleveon, debuted in generation six, and Eevee only turns into it after you level it up while it has a fairy-type move.

Pokemon Eevee: a group of nine creatures standing in different colored circles

Eevee's locations

You can find Eevee in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Received from a person in Celadon Mansion
Blue (Japan) Received from a person in Celadon Mansion
Yellow Received from a person in Celadon Mansion

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Received from Bill in Goldenrod City, Celadon Game Corner
Crystal Received from Bill in Goldenrod City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Received from a person in Celadon Mansion
Colosseum Trade
XD First Pokémon

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Received from Bebe in Hearthome City, Trophy Garden
Platinum Received from Bebe in Hearthome City, Trophy Garden
HeartGold and SoulSilver Received from Bill in Goldenrod City
Celadon Game Corner
Pal Park Field
Pokéwalker Sightseeing

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade, event
Black 2 and White 2 Castelia Park, received from Amanita in Castelia City
Dream World Pokémon Cafe Forest, Dream Park

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 10, Friend Safari (Normal)
Trade a Pokémon in a hotel in Camphrier Town, Ambrette Town, Cyllage City, Geosenge Town, Coumarine City, or Couriway Town
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 116

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Hatch the egg you receive at the Pokémon Nursery in Paniola Ranch, Routes 4 and 6
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Hatch the egg you receive at the Pokémon Nursery in Paniola Ranch, Routes 4 and 6
Let's Go Pikachu Route 17
Let's Go Eevee First Pokémon, Route 17

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Received from an NPC in the Meetup Spot* (Gigantamax Factor), Route 4, Bridge Field, East Lake Axewell, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields (Max Raid Battle)
Expansion Pass Giant's Bed, Ballimere Lake, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed (Wanderer), Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Received from Bebe in Hearthome City, Trophy Garden
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (Horseshoe Plains, Space-time distortions), Crimson Mirelands (Space-time distortions), Cobalt Coastlands (Crossing Slope, Space-time distortions), Coronet Highlands (Space-time distortions), Alabaster Icelands (Space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area Two, Area Five), West Province (Area Three), three-star and five-star Tera Raid Battles
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Trade with Penny in the League Club Room
Legends: Z-A Vert District (Vert Sector 8, Vert Sector 9), Bleu District (Bleu Sector 7), Magenta District (Magenta Sector 7, Magenta Sector 9), Rouge District (Rouge Sector 8), Jaune District (Jaune Sector 7, Wild Zone 19)
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose (two-star and five-star Normal-type wild zones, four-star Water, Electric, Fire, Psychic, Dark, Grass, Ice, and Fairy-type wild zones)

How to get Eevee in Pokopia

Unlike most Pokémon, you don't need to build a Pokopia habitat to attract Eevee, as they instead come to greet you when you reach Palette Town, asking you to help them find their friends (all of the eeveelutions).

Eevee's base stats

Eevee starts out with the following stats, though these increase each time it levels up:

  • HP - 55
  • Attack - 55
  • Defense - 50
  • Sp. Atk - 45
  • Sp. Def - 65
  • Speed - 55

Partner Eevee's base stats

The Eevee you get at the start of Let's Go Eevee has slightly different stats:

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 75
  • Defense - 70
  • Sp. Atk - 65
  • Sp. Def - 85
  • Speed - 75

Eevee's type strengths and weaknesses

As a normal-type, Eevee is a jack of all trades, having just one immunity and one weakness:

Normal damage Psychic, Electric, Poison, Flying, Grass, Water, Fire, Dark, Fairy, Normal, Ground, Rock, Ice, Dragon, Bug, Steel
Weak to Fighting
Resistant to None
Immune Ghost

Pokemon Eevee: a little furry creature laying in some tall grass

Eevee's moveset

In Scarlet and Violet, the most recent mainline games in which it appears, Eevee can learn the following moves through leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:

Level Move Type
One Covet Normal
One Helping Hand Normal
One Tackle Normal
One Growl Growl
One Tail Whip Tail Whip
Five Sand Attack Ground
Ten Quick Attack Normal
15 Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy
20 Swift Normal
25 Bite Dark
30 Copycat Normal
35 Baton Pass Normal
40 Take Down Normal
45 Charm Fairy
50 Double-Edge Normal
55 Last Resort Fairy

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Charm Fairy
Fake Tears Dark
Mud-Slap Ground
Protect Normal
Trailblaze Grass
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Stored power Psychic
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Dig Ground
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Rest Psychic
Substitute Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Hyper Voice Normal
Calm Mind Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Baton Pass Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Roar Normal
Weather Ball Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Curse Ghost
Alluring Voice Fairy

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Zorua, or Zoroark
Detect Fighting Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Lucario, Mienfoo, or Mienshao
Double Kick Fighting Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
Mud-Slap Ground Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Drilbur, Excadrill, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Mudbray, Mudsdale, or Orthworm
Tickle Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, or Cinccino
Wish Normal Vaporeon or Leafeon
Yawn Normal Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, or Oinkologne

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Eevee.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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