Eevee | Pokémon guide

Everyone and their grandmother knows the Pokémon Eevee; this little cutie is almost as recognizable as Pikachu and is not just one of the most intriguing creatures in Kanto but in the franchise as a whole. Eevee has a staggering eight evolutions, the most of any Pokémon, but there's much more to it than that, as you'll soon see.

Being a true Pokémon Master means learning about more than just Eevee and its evolutions, so make sure you stop by our Pokédex to learn about every creature across all of the regions. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide, which can help you stock up on balls and berries.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Eevee:

Below, you can see all of Eevee's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,133 Type Normal Abilities Run Away or Adaptability Hidden abilities Anticipation Gender ratio Male - 87.5%

Female - 12.5% Egg group Field EV yield One special defense

Eevee's evolution

Eevee is incredibly special, turning into eight different Pokémon. The first three, Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon, are from Kanto as well, and you can turn Eevee into them with a Thunder Stone, Water Stone, and Fire Stone, respectively. In generation two, Espeon and Umbreon enter the fray, and you can evolve Eevee into Espeon during the day and Umbreon at night; both of them require high friendship.

From generation four onwards, Eevee can also evolve into Leafeon and Glaceon. These two are unique, as not only can you use a Leaf Stone or Ice Stone to evolve Eevee into them, but you can also get Leafeon if you level Eevee up near a Moss Rock and Glaceon if you're next to an Ice Rock. The final eeveelution, Syleveon, debuted in generation six, and Eevee only turns into it after you level it up while it has a fairy-type move.

Eevee's locations

You can find Eevee in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Received from a person in Celadon Mansion Blue (Japan) Received from a person in Celadon Mansion Yellow Received from a person in Celadon Mansion

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Received from Bill in Goldenrod City, Celadon Game Corner Crystal Received from Bill in Goldenrod City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Received from a person in Celadon Mansion Colosseum Trade XD First Pokémon

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Received from Bebe in Hearthome City, Trophy Garden Platinum Received from Bebe in Hearthome City, Trophy Garden HeartGold and SoulSilver Received from Bill in Goldenrod City

Celadon Game Corner Pal Park Field Pokéwalker Sightseeing

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade, event Black 2 and White 2 Castelia Park, received from Amanita in Castelia City Dream World Pokémon Cafe Forest, Dream Park

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 10, Friend Safari (Normal)

Trade a Pokémon in a hotel in Camphrier Town, Ambrette Town, Cyllage City, Geosenge Town, Coumarine City, or Couriway Town Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 116

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Hatch the egg you receive at the Pokémon Nursery in Paniola Ranch, Routes 4 and 6 Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Hatch the egg you receive at the Pokémon Nursery in Paniola Ranch, Routes 4 and 6 Let's Go Pikachu Route 17 Let's Go Eevee First Pokémon, Route 17

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Received from an NPC in the Meetup Spot* (Gigantamax Factor), Route 4, Bridge Field, East Lake Axewell, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields (Max Raid Battle) Expansion Pass Giant's Bed, Ballimere Lake, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed (Wanderer), Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Received from Bebe in Hearthome City, Trophy Garden Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (Horseshoe Plains, Space-time distortions), Crimson Mirelands (Space-time distortions), Cobalt Coastlands (Crossing Slope, Space-time distortions), Coronet Highlands (Space-time distortions), Alabaster Icelands (Space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area Two, Area Five), West Province (Area Three), three-star and five-star Tera Raid Battles The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Trade with Penny in the League Club Room Legends: Z-A Vert District (Vert Sector 8, Vert Sector 9), Bleu District (Bleu Sector 7), Magenta District (Magenta Sector 7, Magenta Sector 9), Rouge District (Rouge Sector 8), Jaune District (Jaune Sector 7, Wild Zone 19) Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose (two-star and five-star Normal-type wild zones, four-star Water, Electric, Fire, Psychic, Dark, Grass, Ice, and Fairy-type wild zones)

How to get Eevee in Pokopia

Unlike most Pokémon, you don't need to build a Pokopia habitat to attract Eevee, as they instead come to greet you when you reach Palette Town, asking you to help them find their friends (all of the eeveelutions).

Eevee's base stats

Eevee starts out with the following stats, though these increase each time it levels up:

HP - 55

- 55 Attack - 55

- 55 Defense - 50

- 50 Sp. Atk - 45

- 45 Sp. Def - 65

- 65 Speed - 55

Partner Eevee's base stats

The Eevee you get at the start of Let's Go Eevee has slightly different stats:

HP - 65

- 65 Attack - 75

- 75 Defense - 70

- 70 Sp. Atk - 65

- 65 Sp. Def - 85

- 85 Speed - 75

Eevee's type strengths and weaknesses

As a normal-type, Eevee is a jack of all trades, having just one immunity and one weakness:

Normal damage Psychic, Electric, Poison, Flying, Grass, Water, Fire, Dark, Fairy, Normal, Ground, Rock, Ice, Dragon, Bug, Steel Weak to Fighting Resistant to None Immune Ghost

Eevee's moveset

In Scarlet and Violet, the most recent mainline games in which it appears, Eevee can learn the following moves through leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:

Level Move Type One Covet Normal One Helping Hand Normal One Tackle Normal One Growl Growl One Tail Whip Tail Whip Five Sand Attack Ground Ten Quick Attack Normal 15 Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy 20 Swift Normal 25 Bite Dark 30 Copycat Normal 35 Baton Pass Normal 40 Take Down Normal 45 Charm Fairy 50 Double-Edge Normal 55 Last Resort Fairy

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take Down Normal Charm Fairy Fake Tears Dark Mud-Slap Ground Protect Normal Trailblaze Grass Facade Normal Swift Normal Stored power Psychic Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Dig Ground Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Rest Psychic Substitute Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Hyper Voice Normal Calm Mind Psychic Helping Hand Normal Baton Pass Normal Tera Blast Normal Roar Normal Weather Ball Normal Double-Edge Normal Curse Ghost Alluring Voice Fairy

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Zorua, or Zoroark Detect Fighting Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Lucario, Mienfoo, or Mienshao Double Kick Fighting Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan Mud-Slap Ground Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Drilbur, Excadrill, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Mudbray, Mudsdale, or Orthworm Tickle Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, or Cinccino Wish Normal Vaporeon or Leafeon Yawn Normal Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, or Oinkologne

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Eevee.