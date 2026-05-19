Electabuzz | Pokémon guide

We’re big fans of the Pokémon Electabuzz and want to tell you all about its locations, strengths, weaknesses, moves, and more.

Pokemon Electabuzz: an Electabuzz in front of a yellow PT background
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There's no denying it, the Pokémon Electabuzz is easily one of the coolest creatures from Kanto, if not the entire franchise. Not only does it look badass, but it can back it up in a fight, especially if you know its strengths and weaknesses, helping you put a strategy together.

Mind you, most Pokémon in the Pokédex can be a force of nature if you're willing to put the work in, and Pokémon Go codes can help you make the most out of your team members, while Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes offer new pals to take into battle.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Electabuzz:

Below, you can see all of Electabuzz's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,125
Type Electric
Abilities Static
Hidden abilities Vital Spirit
Gender ratio Male - 75%
Female - 25%
Egg group Human-like
EV yield Two speed

Electabuzz's evolution

Electabuzz evolves from Elekid upon reaching level 30, and turns into Electivire when you trade it holding an Electirizer.

Pokemon Electabuzz: Three yellow and black creatures in front of yellow circles

Electabuzz's locations

You can find Electabuzz in the following locations

Gen 1 locations

Red Power Plant
Blue Trade
Blue (Japan) Trade
Yellow Trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Route 10
Crystal Route 10

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade, event
Emerald Trade, event
FireRed Trade, event
LeafGreen Trade, event
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow), evolve Elekid

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Elekid
Platinum Route 222
HeartGold and SoulSilver Route 10, Safari Zone
Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade, event
White Evolve Elekid
Black 2 Trade
White 2 Evolve Elekid

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Elekid

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Route 12, Blush Mountain (SOS battle)
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Blush Mountain, Mount Hokulani (SOS battle)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Power Plant

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery, Giant's Foot, Frigid Sea, Three-Point Pass, Ballimere Lake, Frostpoint Field, Three-Point Pass, Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Brilliant Diamond Evolve Elekid
Shining Pearl Trade
Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands (Cloudcap Pass, massive mass outbreaks), Alabaster Icelands (Icebound Falls, Arena's Approach, Space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Polar Biome, Chargestone Cavern, four-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to get Electabuzz in Pokopia

There are two Pokopia habitats that attract Electabuzz: Trash Can Central and Light-Up Stage. The first one needs nothing more than four trash cans, while the second requires one small stage and two spotlights.

Electabuzz's base stats

Electabuzz's stats are as follows, though they increase with each level:

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 83
  • Defense - 27
  • Sp. Atk - 95
  • Sp. Def - 85
  • Speed - 105

Electabuzz's type strengths and weaknesses

Electabuzz is an electric-type, putting it in a very good standing defensively, only being susceptible to one type:

Normal damage Poison, Normal, Rock, Fighting, Psychic, Bug, Fire, Ghost, Fairy, Dragon, Dark, Water, Grass, Ice
Weak to Ground
Resistant to Flying, Steel, Electric
Immune None

Pokemon Electabuzz: two Electabuzz running around a cave

Electabuzz's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Scarlet and Violet, you can teach Electabuzz the following moves via breeding, leveling up, and TMs:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Quick Attack Normal
One Leer Normal
One Thunder Shock Electric
One Charge Electric
12 Swift Normal
16 Shock Wave Electric
20 Thunder Wave Electric
24 Screech Normal
28 Thunder Punch Electric
34 Discharge Electric
40 Low Kick Fighting
46 Thunderbolt Electric
52 Light Screen Psychic
58 Thunder Electric
64 Giga impact Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Protect Normal
Low Kick Fighting
Thief Dark
Trailblaze Grass
Charge Beam Electric
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Low Sweep Fighting
Fling Dark
Endure Normal
Volt Switch Electric
Rain Dance Water
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Thunder Punch Electric
Ice Punch Ice
Sleep Talk Normal
Electro Ball Electric
Light Screen Psychic
Metronome Normal
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Eerie Impulse Electric
Substitute Normal
Psychic Psychic
Thunderbolt Electric
Helping Hand Normal
Electric Terrain Electric
Wild Charge Electric
Giga Impact Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Hyper Beam Normal
Thunder Electric
Tera Blast Normal
Charge Electric
Knock Off Dark
Uproar Normal
Focus Punch Fighting
Double-Edge Normal
Supercell Slam Electric
Electroweb Electric
Metal Sound Steel

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Cross Chop Fighting Lucario
Dynamic Punch Fighting Timburr, Gurdurr, or Conkeldurr
Feint Normal Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Meditite, Medicham, Monferno, Infernape, Lucario, Gallade, or Cinderace
Focus Punch Fighting Hitmonchan, Makuhita, Hariyama, Timburr, Gurdurr, or Conkeldurr
Follow Me Normal Mirror Herb
Hammer Arm Fighting Timburr, Gurdurr, Conkeldurr, or Grimmsnarl

With that, you know all of the crucial information about the Pokémon Electabuzz.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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