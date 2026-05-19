Electabuzz | Pokémon guide

There's no denying it, the Pokémon Electabuzz is easily one of the coolest creatures from Kanto, if not the entire franchise. Not only does it look badass, but it can back it up in a fight, especially if you know its strengths and weaknesses, helping you put a strategy together.
Mind you, most Pokémon in the Pokédex can be a force of nature if you're willing to put the work in, and Pokémon Go codes can help you make the most out of your team members, while Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes offer new pals to take into battle.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Electabuzz:
Below, you can see all of Electabuzz's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,125
|Type
|Electric
|Abilities
|Static
|Hidden abilities
|Vital Spirit
|Gender ratio
|Male - 75%
Female - 25%
|Egg group
|Human-like
|EV yield
|Two speed
Electabuzz's evolution
Electabuzz evolves from Elekid upon reaching level 30, and turns into Electivire when you trade it holding an Electirizer.
Electabuzz's locations
You can find Electabuzz in the following locations
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Power Plant
|Blue
|Trade
|Blue (Japan)
|Trade
|Yellow
|Trade
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Route 10
|Crystal
|Route 10
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade, event
|Emerald
|Trade, event
|FireRed
|Trade, event
|LeafGreen
|Trade, event
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow), evolve Elekid
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Elekid
|Platinum
|Route 222
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Route 10, Safari Zone
|Pal Park
|Mountain
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade, event
|White
|Evolve Elekid
|Black 2
|Trade
|White 2
|Evolve Elekid
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Elekid
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Route 12, Blush Mountain (SOS battle)
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Blush Mountain, Mount Hokulani (SOS battle)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Power Plant
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery, Giant's Foot, Frigid Sea, Three-Point Pass, Ballimere Lake, Frostpoint Field, Three-Point Pass, Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
|Brilliant Diamond
|Evolve Elekid
|Shining Pearl
|Trade
|Legends: Arceus
|Coronet Highlands (Cloudcap Pass, massive mass outbreaks), Alabaster Icelands (Icebound Falls, Arena's Approach, Space-time distortions)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Polar Biome, Chargestone Cavern, four-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How to get Electabuzz in Pokopia
There are two Pokopia habitats that attract Electabuzz: Trash Can Central and Light-Up Stage. The first one needs nothing more than four trash cans, while the second requires one small stage and two spotlights.
Electabuzz's base stats
Electabuzz's stats are as follows, though they increase with each level:
- HP - 65
- Attack - 83
- Defense - 27
- Sp. Atk - 95
- Sp. Def - 85
- Speed - 105
Electabuzz's type strengths and weaknesses
Electabuzz is an electric-type, putting it in a very good standing defensively, only being susceptible to one type:
|Normal damage
|Poison, Normal, Rock, Fighting, Psychic, Bug, Fire, Ghost, Fairy, Dragon, Dark, Water, Grass, Ice
|Weak to
|Ground
|Resistant to
|Flying, Steel, Electric
|Immune
|None
Electabuzz's moveset
In the most recent games it appears in, Scarlet and Violet, you can teach Electabuzz the following moves via breeding, leveling up, and TMs:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|One
|Charge
|Electric
|12
|Swift
|Normal
|16
|Shock Wave
|Electric
|20
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|24
|Screech
|Normal
|28
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|34
|Discharge
|Electric
|40
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|46
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|52
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|58
|Thunder
|Electric
|64
|Giga impact
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Thief
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Fling
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|Substitute
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Charge
|Electric
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Uproar
|Normal
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Supercell Slam
|Electric
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Metal Sound
|Steel
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Cross Chop
|Fighting
|Lucario
|Dynamic Punch
|Fighting
|Timburr, Gurdurr, or Conkeldurr
|Feint
|Normal
|Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Meditite, Medicham, Monferno, Infernape, Lucario, Gallade, or Cinderace
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Hitmonchan, Makuhita, Hariyama, Timburr, Gurdurr, or Conkeldurr
|Follow Me
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Hammer Arm
|Fighting
|Timburr, Gurdurr, Conkeldurr, or Grimmsnarl
With that, you know all of the crucial information about the Pokémon Electabuzz.