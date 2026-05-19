Electabuzz | Pokémon guide

There's no denying it, the Pokémon Electabuzz is easily one of the coolest creatures from Kanto, if not the entire franchise. Not only does it look badass, but it can back it up in a fight, especially if you know its strengths and weaknesses, helping you put a strategy together.

Mind you, most Pokémon in the Pokédex can be a force of nature if you're willing to put the work in, and Pokémon Go codes can help you make the most out of your team members, while Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes offer new pals to take into battle.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Electabuzz:

Below, you can see all of Electabuzz's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,125 Type Electric Abilities Static Hidden abilities Vital Spirit Gender ratio Male - 75%

Female - 25% Egg group Human-like EV yield Two speed

Electabuzz's evolution

Electabuzz evolves from Elekid upon reaching level 30, and turns into Electivire when you trade it holding an Electirizer.

Electabuzz's locations

You can find Electabuzz in the following locations

Gen 1 locations

Red Power Plant Blue Trade Blue (Japan) Trade Yellow Trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Route 10 Crystal Route 10

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade, event Emerald Trade, event FireRed Trade, event LeafGreen Trade, event Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow), evolve Elekid

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Elekid Platinum Route 222 HeartGold and SoulSilver Route 10, Safari Zone Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade, event White Evolve Elekid Black 2 Trade White 2 Evolve Elekid

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Elekid

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Route 12, Blush Mountain (SOS battle) Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Blush Mountain, Mount Hokulani (SOS battle) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Power Plant

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery, Giant's Foot, Frigid Sea, Three-Point Pass, Ballimere Lake, Frostpoint Field, Three-Point Pass, Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure) Brilliant Diamond Evolve Elekid Shining Pearl Trade Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands (Cloudcap Pass, massive mass outbreaks), Alabaster Icelands (Icebound Falls, Arena's Approach, Space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome, Canyon Biome, Polar Biome, Chargestone Cavern, four-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to get Electabuzz in Pokopia

There are two Pokopia habitats that attract Electabuzz: Trash Can Central and Light-Up Stage. The first one needs nothing more than four trash cans, while the second requires one small stage and two spotlights.

Electabuzz's base stats

Electabuzz's stats are as follows, though they increase with each level:

HP - 65

- 65 Attack - 83

- 83 Defense - 27

- 27 Sp. Atk - 95

- 95 Sp. Def - 85

- 85 Speed - 105

Electabuzz's type strengths and weaknesses

Electabuzz is an electric-type, putting it in a very good standing defensively, only being susceptible to one type:

Normal damage Poison, Normal, Rock, Fighting, Psychic, Bug, Fire, Ghost, Fairy, Dragon, Dark, Water, Grass, Ice Weak to Ground Resistant to Flying, Steel, Electric Immune None

Electabuzz's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Scarlet and Violet, you can teach Electabuzz the following moves via breeding, leveling up, and TMs:

Level up

Level Move Type One Quick Attack Normal One Leer Normal One Thunder Shock Electric One Charge Electric 12 Swift Normal 16 Shock Wave Electric 20 Thunder Wave Electric 24 Screech Normal 28 Thunder Punch Electric 34 Discharge Electric 40 Low Kick Fighting 46 Thunderbolt Electric 52 Light Screen Psychic 58 Thunder Electric 64 Giga impact Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take Down Normal Protect Normal Low Kick Fighting Thief Dark Trailblaze Grass Charge Beam Electric Facade Normal Swift Normal Low Sweep Fighting Fling Dark Endure Normal Volt Switch Electric Rain Dance Water Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Body Slam Normal Fire Punch Fire Thunder Punch Electric Ice Punch Ice Sleep Talk Normal Electro Ball Electric Light Screen Psychic Metronome Normal Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Eerie Impulse Electric Substitute Normal Psychic Psychic Thunderbolt Electric Helping Hand Normal Electric Terrain Electric Wild Charge Electric Giga Impact Normal Focus Blast Fighting Hyper Beam Normal Thunder Electric Tera Blast Normal Charge Electric Knock Off Dark Uproar Normal Focus Punch Fighting Double-Edge Normal Supercell Slam Electric Electroweb Electric Metal Sound Steel

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Cross Chop Fighting Lucario Dynamic Punch Fighting Timburr, Gurdurr, or Conkeldurr Feint Normal Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Meditite, Medicham, Monferno, Infernape, Lucario, Gallade, or Cinderace Focus Punch Fighting Hitmonchan, Makuhita, Hariyama, Timburr, Gurdurr, or Conkeldurr Follow Me Normal Mirror Herb Hammer Arm Fighting Timburr, Gurdurr, Conkeldurr, or Grimmsnarl

With that, you know all of the crucial information about the Pokémon Electabuzz.