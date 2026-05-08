Electrode | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Electrode is an explosive creature, to say the least, being practically synonymous with the self-destruct move, because as long as it takes you out, it doesn't care. So, to help you learn what makes this 'mon tick, we're going to walk you through all of its strengths and weaknesses, locations, base stats, and more - you'll be an Electrode expert in no time.

However, it takes a lot longer to become a true master, as you need to learn about every beast in the Pokédex, but we're sure you're up to the task. We're also sure you know what you're doing on your adventures, but that doesn't mean we don't want to help you get some freebies with our Pokémon Go codes guide.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Electrode:

Below is all of the basic information you need to know about Electrode:

National Pokédex # 0,101 Type Electric (Kantonian), Electric and Grass (Hisuian) Abilties Soundproof or Static Hidden abilties Aftermath Gender ratio Unknown Egg group Mineral EV yield Two speed

Electrode's evolution

Electrode evolves from a Kantonian Voltorb at level 30 and from a Hisuian Voltorb when you give it a leaf stone.

Electrode's locations

You can find Electrode in the following locations across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Power Plant, Cerulean Cave, trade Raichu at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island Blue (Japan) Power Plant, Cerulean Cave Yellow Power Plant

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Team Rocket HQ Crystal Team Rocket HQ

Gen 3 locations

Ruby New Mauville, Team Magma Hideout Sapphire New Mauville, Team Aqua Hideout Emerald New Mauville, Team Aqua Hideout FireRed and LeafGreen Power Plant, Cerulean Cave, trade Raichu at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island Colosseum Trade XD Evolve Voltorb

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Voltorb Platinum Evolve Voltorb HeartGold and SoulSilver Team Rocket HQ Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Poké Transfer Black 2 and White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Lost Hotel, Friend Safari Omega Ruby Team Magma Hideout Alpha Sapphire Team Aqua Hideout

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Team Rocket's Castle Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Power Plant

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Voltorb Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands (mass outbreaks) (Hisuian)

Unobtainable (Kantonian)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet West Province (Area Three), four-star Tera Raid Battles (Kantonian)

Pokémon Home (Hisuian) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to get Electrode in Pokopia

There are two Pokopia habitats that Electrode enjoys, and those are the Park Bench and Playing Pirate. The first needs one wide seat and one garbage bin, while the second requires one ship's wheel, two cannons, and two barrels.

Electrode's base stats

Both versions of Electrode start out with these stats, which increase each time they level up:

HP - 60

- 60 Attack - 50

- 50 Defense - 70

- 70 Sp. Atk - 80

- 80 Sp. Def - 80

- 80 Speed - 140

Electrode's type strengths and weaknesses

As a pure electric-type, Electrode is very good defensively, having just one weakness that you need to be aware of:

Normal damage Normal, Poison, Fighting, Dark, Fairy, Dragon, Rock, Ghost, Bug, Fire, Grass, Ice, Psychic, Water Weak to Ground Resistant to Electric, Flying, Steel Immune None

Hisuian Electrode's type strengths and weaknesses

Unlike Kantonian Electrode, the Hisuian variant is a dual electric- and grass-type, giving you a different list of strengths and weaknesses to learn:

Normal damage Fighting, Rock, Ground, Fairy, Normal, Flying, Dragon, Dark, Ghost, Psychic Weak to Bug, Poison, Ice, Fire Resistant to Grass, Steel, Electric, Water Immune None

Electrode's moveset

In the most recent games they appear in, Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb can learn the following moves via breeding, TMs, and leveling up:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type One Magnetic Flux Electric One Charge Electric One Tackle Normal One Thunder Shock Electric One Eerie Impulse Electric Nine Spark Electric 11 Rollout Rock 13 Screech Normal 16 Charge Beam Electric 20 Swift Normal 22 Electro Ball Electric 26 Self-Destruct Normal 29 Light Screen Psychic 36 Magnet Rise Electric 41 Discharge Electric 47 Explosion Normal 54 Gyro Ball Steel 58 Mirror Coat Psychic

Level up (Hisuian)

Level Move Type One Charge Electric One Tackle Normal Learns upon evolving Chloroblast Grass Four Thunder Shock Electric Six Stun Spore Grass Nine Bullet Seed Grass 11 Rollout Rock 13 Screech Normal 16 Charge Beam Electric 20 Swift Normal 22 Electro Ball Electric 26 Self-Destruct Normal 39 Energy Ball Grass 34 Seed Bomb Grass 34 Discharge Electric 41 Explosion Normal 46 Gyro Ball Steel 50 Grassy Terrain Grass

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type Take Down Normal Agility Psychic Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Thief Dark Charge Beam Electric Facade Normal Swift Normal Endure Normal Volt Switch Electric Rain Dance Water Foul Play Dark Sleep Talk Normal Electro Ball Electric Light Screen Psychic Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Eerie Impulse Electric Substitute Normal Thunderbolt Electric Helping Hand Normal Electric Terrain Electric Wild Charge Electric Giga Impact Normal Hyper Beam Normal Thunder Electric Tera Blast Normal Charge Electric Gyro Ball Steel Double-Edge Normal Supercell Slam Electric Electroweb Electric Metal Sound Steel Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Hisuian)

Move Type Take Down Normal Agility Psychic Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Thief Dark Charge Beam Electric Facade Normal Swift Normal Endure Normal Volt Switch Electric Rain Dance Water Bullet Seed Grass Foul Play Dark Sleep Talk Normal Seed Bomb Grass Electro Ball Electric Reflect Psychic Grass Knot Grass Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Substitute Normal Giga Drain Grass Energy Ball Grass Thunderbolt Electric Electric Terrain Electris Grass Terrain Grass Wild Charge Electric Giga Impact Normal Leaf Storm Grass Hyper Beam Normal Thunder Electric Solar Beam Grass Tera Blast Normal Charge Electric Gyro Ball Steel Grassy Glide Grass Double-Edge Normal Supercell Slam Electric Electroweb Electric Curse Ghost

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with Metal Sound Steel Mirror Herb Recycle Normal Mirror Herb

Egg moves (Hisuian)

Move Type Breed with Leech Seed Grass Mirror Herb Recycle Normal Mirror Harb Worry Seed Grass Mirror Herb

With that, you know all of the important information there is about the Pokémon Electrode.