Electrode | Pokémon guide

There are two versions of the Pokémon Electrode, and we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about both.

Pokemon Electrode: an Electrode in front a yellow PT background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

The Pokémon Electrode is an explosive creature, to say the least, being practically synonymous with the self-destruct move, because as long as it takes you out, it doesn't care. So, to help you learn what makes this 'mon tick, we're going to walk you through all of its strengths and weaknesses, locations, base stats, and more - you'll be an Electrode expert in no time.

However, it takes a lot longer to become a true master, as you need to learn about every beast in the Pokédex, but we're sure you're up to the task. We're also sure you know what you're doing on your adventures, but that doesn't mean we don't want to help you get some freebies with our Pokémon Go codes guide.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Electrode:

Below is all of the basic information you need to know about Electrode:

National Pokédex # 0,101
Type Electric (Kantonian), Electric and Grass (Hisuian)
Abilties Soundproof or Static
Hidden abilties Aftermath
Gender ratio Unknown
Egg group Mineral
EV yield Two speed

Electrode's evolution

Electrode evolves from a Kantonian Voltorb at level 30 and from a Hisuian Voltorb when you give it a leaf stone.

Pokemon Electrode: Voltorb and Electrode in yellow circles

Electrode's locations

You can find Electrode in the following locations across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Power Plant, Cerulean Cave, trade Raichu at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Blue (Japan) Power Plant, Cerulean Cave
Yellow Power Plant

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Team Rocket HQ
Crystal Team Rocket HQ

Gen 3 locations

Ruby New Mauville, Team Magma Hideout
Sapphire New Mauville, Team Aqua Hideout
Emerald New Mauville, Team Aqua Hideout
FireRed and LeafGreen Power Plant, Cerulean Cave, trade Raichu at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve Voltorb

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Voltorb
Platinum Evolve Voltorb
HeartGold and SoulSilver Team Rocket HQ
Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Poké Transfer
Black 2 and White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Lost Hotel, Friend Safari
Omega Ruby Team Magma Hideout
Alpha Sapphire Team Aqua Hideout

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Team Rocket's Castle
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Power Plant

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Voltorb
Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands (mass outbreaks) (Hisuian)
Unobtainable (Kantonian)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet West Province (Area Three), four-star Tera Raid Battles (Kantonian)
Pokémon Home (Hisuian)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to get Electrode in Pokopia

There are two Pokopia habitats that Electrode enjoys, and those are the Park Bench and Playing Pirate. The first needs one wide seat and one garbage bin, while the second requires one ship's wheel, two cannons, and two barrels.

Electrode's base stats

Both versions of Electrode start out with these stats, which increase each time they level up:

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 50
  • Defense - 70
  • Sp. Atk - 80
  • Sp. Def - 80
  • Speed - 140

Electrode's type strengths and weaknesses

As a pure electric-type, Electrode is very good defensively, having just one weakness that you need to be aware of:

Normal damage Normal, Poison, Fighting, Dark, Fairy, Dragon, Rock, Ghost, Bug, Fire, Grass, Ice, Psychic, Water
Weak to Ground
Resistant to Electric, Flying, Steel
Immune None

Hisuian Electrode's type strengths and weaknesses

Unlike Kantonian Electrode, the Hisuian variant is a dual electric- and grass-type, giving you a different list of strengths and weaknesses to learn:

Normal damage Fighting, Rock, Ground, Fairy, Normal, Flying, Dragon, Dark, Ghost, Psychic
Weak to Bug, Poison, Ice, Fire
Resistant to Grass, Steel, Electric, Water
Immune None

Pokemon Electrode: an Electrode at a construction site with some Voltorb

Electrode's moveset

In the most recent games they appear in, Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb can learn the following moves via breeding, TMs, and leveling up:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type
One Magnetic Flux Electric
One Charge Electric
One Tackle Normal
One Thunder Shock Electric
One Eerie Impulse Electric
Nine Spark Electric
11 Rollout Rock
13 Screech Normal
16 Charge Beam Electric
20 Swift Normal
22 Electro Ball Electric
26 Self-Destruct Normal
29 Light Screen Psychic
36 Magnet Rise Electric
41 Discharge Electric
47 Explosion Normal
54 Gyro Ball Steel
58 Mirror Coat Psychic

Level up (Hisuian)

Level Move Type
One Charge Electric
One Tackle Normal
Learns upon evolving Chloroblast Grass
Four Thunder Shock Electric
Six Stun Spore Grass
Nine Bullet Seed Grass
11 Rollout Rock
13 Screech Normal
16 Charge Beam Electric
20 Swift Normal
22 Electro Ball Electric
26 Self-Destruct Normal
39 Energy Ball Grass
34 Seed Bomb Grass
34 Discharge Electric
41 Explosion Normal
46 Gyro Ball Steel
50 Grassy Terrain Grass

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Agility Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Thief Dark
Charge Beam Electric
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Endure Normal
Volt Switch Electric
Rain Dance Water
Foul Play Dark
Sleep Talk Normal
Electro Ball Electric
Light Screen Psychic
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Eerie Impulse Electric
Substitute Normal
Thunderbolt Electric
Helping Hand Normal
Electric Terrain Electric
Wild Charge Electric
Giga Impact Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Thunder Electric
Tera Blast Normal
Charge Electric
Gyro Ball Steel
Double-Edge Normal
Supercell Slam Electric
Electroweb Electric
Metal Sound Steel
Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Hisuian)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Agility Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Thief Dark
Charge Beam Electric
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Endure Normal
Volt Switch Electric
Rain Dance Water
Bullet Seed Grass
Foul Play Dark
Sleep Talk Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Electro Ball Electric
Reflect Psychic
Grass Knot Grass
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Substitute Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Energy Ball Grass
Thunderbolt Electric
Electric Terrain Electris
Grass Terrain Grass
Wild Charge Electric
Giga Impact Normal
Leaf Storm Grass
Hyper Beam Normal
Thunder Electric
Solar Beam Grass
Tera Blast Normal
Charge Electric
Gyro Ball Steel
Grassy Glide Grass
Double-Edge Normal
Supercell Slam Electric
Electroweb Electric
Curse Ghost

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with
Metal Sound Steel Mirror Herb
Recycle Normal Mirror Herb

Egg moves (Hisuian)

Move Type Breed with
Leech Seed Grass Mirror Herb
Recycle Normal Mirror Harb
Worry Seed Grass Mirror Herb

With that, you know all of the important information there is about the Pokémon Electrode.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.