Electrode | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Electrode is an explosive creature, to say the least, being practically synonymous with the self-destruct move, because as long as it takes you out, it doesn't care. So, to help you learn what makes this 'mon tick, we're going to walk you through all of its strengths and weaknesses, locations, base stats, and more - you'll be an Electrode expert in no time.
However, it takes a lot longer to become a true master, as you need to learn about every beast in the Pokédex, but we're sure you're up to the task. We're also sure you know what you're doing on your adventures, but that doesn't mean we don't want to help you get some freebies with our Pokémon Go codes guide.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Electrode:
Below is all of the basic information you need to know about Electrode:
|National Pokédex #
|0,101
|Type
|Electric (Kantonian), Electric and Grass (Hisuian)
|Abilties
|Soundproof or Static
|Hidden abilties
|Aftermath
|Gender ratio
|Unknown
|Egg group
|Mineral
|EV yield
|Two speed
Electrode's evolution
Electrode evolves from a Kantonian Voltorb at level 30 and from a Hisuian Voltorb when you give it a leaf stone.
Electrode's locations
You can find Electrode in the following locations across each generation:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Power Plant, Cerulean Cave, trade Raichu at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
|Blue (Japan)
|Power Plant, Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Power Plant
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Team Rocket HQ
|Crystal
|Team Rocket HQ
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby
|New Mauville, Team Magma Hideout
|Sapphire
|New Mauville, Team Aqua Hideout
|Emerald
|New Mauville, Team Aqua Hideout
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Power Plant, Cerulean Cave, trade Raichu at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Evolve Voltorb
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Voltorb
|Platinum
|Evolve Voltorb
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Team Rocket HQ
|Pal Park
|Field
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Poké Transfer
|Black 2 and White 2
|Poké Transfer
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Lost Hotel, Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby
|Team Magma Hideout
|Alpha Sapphire
|Team Aqua Hideout
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Team Rocket's Castle
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Power Plant
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Voltorb
|Legends: Arceus
|Coronet Highlands (mass outbreaks) (Hisuian)
Unobtainable (Kantonian)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|West Province (Area Three), four-star Tera Raid Battles (Kantonian)
Pokémon Home (Hisuian)
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How to get Electrode in Pokopia
There are two Pokopia habitats that Electrode enjoys, and those are the Park Bench and Playing Pirate. The first needs one wide seat and one garbage bin, while the second requires one ship's wheel, two cannons, and two barrels.
Electrode's base stats
Both versions of Electrode start out with these stats, which increase each time they level up:
- HP - 60
- Attack - 50
- Defense - 70
- Sp. Atk - 80
- Sp. Def - 80
- Speed - 140
Electrode's type strengths and weaknesses
As a pure electric-type, Electrode is very good defensively, having just one weakness that you need to be aware of:
|Normal damage
|Normal, Poison, Fighting, Dark, Fairy, Dragon, Rock, Ghost, Bug, Fire, Grass, Ice, Psychic, Water
|Weak to
|Ground
|Resistant to
|Electric, Flying, Steel
|Immune
|None
Hisuian Electrode's type strengths and weaknesses
Unlike Kantonian Electrode, the Hisuian variant is a dual electric- and grass-type, giving you a different list of strengths and weaknesses to learn:
|Normal damage
|Fighting, Rock, Ground, Fairy, Normal, Flying, Dragon, Dark, Ghost, Psychic
|Weak to
|Bug, Poison, Ice, Fire
|Resistant to
|Grass, Steel, Electric, Water
|Immune
|None
Electrode's moveset
In the most recent games they appear in, Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb can learn the following moves via breeding, TMs, and leveling up:
Level up (Kantonian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Magnetic Flux
|Electric
|One
|Charge
|Electric
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|One
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|Nine
|Spark
|Electric
|11
|Rollout
|Rock
|13
|Screech
|Normal
|16
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|20
|Swift
|Normal
|22
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|26
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|29
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|36
|Magnet Rise
|Electric
|41
|Discharge
|Electric
|47
|Explosion
|Normal
|54
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|58
|Mirror Coat
|Psychic
Level up (Hisuian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Charge
|Electric
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|Learns upon evolving
|Chloroblast
|Grass
|Four
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|Six
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|Nine
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|11
|Rollout
|Rock
|13
|Screech
|Normal
|16
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|20
|Swift
|Normal
|22
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|26
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|39
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|34
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|34
|Discharge
|Electric
|41
|Explosion
|Normal
|46
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|50
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
Learnable TMs (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Agility
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|Substitute
|Normal
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Charge
|Electric
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Supercell Slam
|Electric
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|Curse
|Ghost
Learnable TMs (Hisuian)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Agility
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Substitute
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Electric Terrain
|Electris
|Grass Terrain
|Grass
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Charge
|Electric
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Grassy Glide
|Grass
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Supercell Slam
|Electric
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Curse
|Ghost
Egg moves (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|Mirror Herb
|Recycle
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
Egg moves (Hisuian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Leech Seed
|Grass
|Mirror Herb
|Recycle
|Normal
|Mirror Harb
|Worry Seed
|Grass
|Mirror Herb
With that, you know all of the important information there is about the Pokémon Electrode.