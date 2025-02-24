This past weekend saw the Pokémon European International Championships return to London’s ExCel Center for the third year in a row, bringing tons of thrilling Pokémon battling to the stage and our screens. The competition crowned new International Champions across Pokémon Go, Unite, Scarlet and Violet, and the TCG.

The Pokémon community took over London’s ExCel Center from February 21 – 23 to celebrate the franchise and crown new competitive champions across its many games. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s VGC tournament, previous World Champion Wolfe Glick took home his second International Championship title thanks to his long-time fire Pokémon companion Incineroar, beating out Dylan Yeomans 2-1.

Leo “P4T0M4N” Marín Torres defeated Cedric “Zzweilous” Voigt and claimed his first international title in a tense Pokémon Go final, using a range of shadow Pokémon and the meta staple fairy Pokémon, Azumarill. Pokémon Unite’s Luminosity continues its reign of terror, taking home back-to-back International Championship titles – can anyone stop this team?

After all the action concluded, The Pokémon Company International used the closing ceremony to announce a new YouTube series called Road to Worlds: Pokémon Video Game Championships. Much like last year’s TCG version, the series follows VGC competitors and casters as they prepare to compete in the World Championships, which are set to take place on August 15 – 17 in Anaheim, California. We also found out that spectator registration for Worlds will open in March of this year, so keep your eyes peeled for more information.

That’s a wrap on the Pokémon European International Championships for 2025. If all the excitement of competition has you jumping to get involved, make sure you check out our list of Pokémon Go’s best Pokémon, Pokémon Unite tier list, and list of the best Nintendo Switch games next.