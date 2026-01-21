You can get a Championship-winning Hisuian Typhlosion for free during Pokémon's EUIC broadcast

We're just under a month out from Pokémon's EUIC tournament, but don't worry if you can't make it down to London in person. Pokémon is giving away tons of awesome rewards online during the three-day event, including an extremely powerful Hisuian Typhlosion.

As is now tradition for the Pokémon Championship series, you can claim a wide selection of free gifts across Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Go, TCG Live, and Unite, simply by tuning into the official tournament broadcast across the weekend. Sadly, there won't be any Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, as the newest version of the card game isn't part of the official competitive circuit.

You can get Yuma Kinugawa's LAIC-winning Hisuian Typhlosion via a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift code shared throughout the weekend on the tournament livestream. This fire and ghost Pokémon is a powerful main attacker, equipped with Choice Specs to boost its Special Attack stat, and a fire Tera type to minimize weaknesses. That's not the only champion Pokémon on offer, though, as Go fans can claim Timed Research inspired by NiteTimeClasher's LAIC-winning Dewgong via Twitch drops.

TCG Live players can grab a set of sick new Mega Charizard X deck cosmetics and a matching jacket for their avatar to celebrate the competition's mascot Pokémon, as well as Special Illustration Rares of N's Zoroark ex and Marnie's Grimmsnarl ex via Twitch drops across the weekend. You can also grab four virtual packs of the latest expansion, Ascended Heroes, via a code on stream. Finally, Unite players get an exclusive EUIC 2026 sticker and a platinum Charizard boost emblem.

Pokémon's EUIC tournament runs from February 13 - 15, 2026, but don't worry if you can't watch the entire thing. You only need to tune in for 60 minutes maximum on each livestream to claim all of the Twitch drops! Make sure you're following all of the Pokémon Twitch channels and have your accounts connected ahead of time to ensure you get the rewards.

We can't wait to see who comes out on top at EUIC in a few weeks. We've all got our own opinions on the strongest Pokémon across the generations, but what do you think? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.