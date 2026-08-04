Pokémon is blasting off like Team Rocket in this new interstellar collaboration

In yet another collaboration that we could never have predicted, Pokémon is teaming up with the European Space Agency (ESA) to celebrate World Space Week 2026. According to the ESA, the agency and Pokémon both share missions tied to "curiosity, exploration and imagination."

The combination of Pokémon and space exploration isn't all that strange when you think about it. Plenty of Pokédex entries mention creatures coming from space, and the Ultra Beasts are straight-up aliens, but we still didn't see this collaboration coming. Exact details of the project are sparse at the moment, but the ESA has released some adorable artwork of Pikachu in a spacesuit. It's a female Pikachu as well, and we love a woman in STEM.

Speaking about the partnership, Anne‑Sophie Bradelle, Head of the ESA Communication Department, said, "Working with Pokémon, a brand with such a rich and imaginative world, represents a unique opportunity for ESA to connect broad audiences with space through creative storytelling. Rooted in shared values of curiosity and imagination, this collaboration supports ESA's ambition, as set out in Strategy 2040, to inspire Europe, especially young people and future generations."

Following on from Pokémon's recent pop-ups and exhibitions at the Natural History Museum in London and Chicago's Field Museum, I wonder if the ESA partnership will lead to any similar activities around Europe, focusing on space exploration. I'd love to visit the Science Museum to learn more about Clefairy, Deoxys, and my favorite gen 7 Pokémon, Minior. Or, we might get a book dedicated to Pokémon's ties to space travel, similar to the recent Pokécology book.

I can't wait to learn more about ESA and Pokémon's work together, especially as the agency has said that "fans may already want to fasten their space helmets and get their Pokédexes ready." World Space Week runs from October 4 - 10, 2026, so you've got some time to prepare. Maybe grab some Beast Balls in the meantime, and let us know what you think about the collaboration in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.