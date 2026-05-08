Exeggcute | Pokémon guide

A pretty iconic figure of the franchise, Pokémon's Exeggcute might be less iconic without its punny name, but we sure are glad for the commitment to the bit. There's lots to learn about our sextuplet friend, including that the closer it is to evolution, the more cracks will appear on its shells. Neat, right? In this guide, we also go into its evolutions, locations in-game, moveset, and more, so let's go and learn together.
If you're desperately seeking Exeggcute to add to your Pokédex, we have some handy freebies in the form of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes - hopefully, you'll have no problems tracking it down.
Here's everything in our Exeggcute guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Exeggcute:
|National Pokédex #
|0,102
|Type
|Grass/Psychic
|Abilities
|Chlorophyll
|Hidden ability
|Harvest
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|90 (20.1%)
|Egg groups
|Grass
|EV yield
|One def.
Exeggcute's evolution
Exeggcute evolves into Exeggcutor when it's exposed to a Leaf Stone and into Alolan Exeggcutor when in Alola. Exeggcutor is the final evolution.
Exeggcute's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Exeggcute in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Safari Zone
|Yellow
|Safari Zone
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 26, 27, and 34-39, Azalea Town, Ilex Forest, Lake of Rage
|Crystal
|Routes 26, 27, 29-32,34-39, and 43, Lake of Rage
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Safari Zone, Berry Forest
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Great Marsh
|Platinum
|Great Marsh
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 26, 27, 29-32, 34-39, 43, 47, and 48, New Bark Town, Cherrygrove City, Violet City, Ecruteak City, National Park, Lake of Rage, Safari Zone Gate
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Route 18 (Swarm)
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Route 12, Azure Bay
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Ancient Poni Path, Exeggutor Island, Poni Wilds
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Exeggutor Island
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Route 23
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Insular Sea, Stepping-Stone Sea, Workout Sea, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Training Lowlands
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Great Marsh
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, and one-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Exeggcute in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Exeggcute in Pokopia, you need to create one of two Pokopia habitats - Shaded Beach or Tropical Vibes. For the beach, collect a large palm tree and a beach chair, while for Tropical Vibes, you'll need to pair the large palm tree with four seashore flowers.
Exeggcute's base stats
Exeggcute's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 60
- Attack - 40
- Defense - 80
- Sp. Atk - 60
- Sp. Def - 45
- Speed - 40
Exeggcute's type strengths and weaknesses
Exeggcute is a pretty unique Grass/Psychic-type Pokémon, and thus, it does better against some types than others. While it has no types that it's completely immune to, it has a pretty big number of resistances, as well as a fair number of weaknesses. Make sure you know what you're doing if you bring it into battle.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Fairy, Normal, Rock, Steel
|Weak
|Bug, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Poison
|Resistant
|Electric, Grass, Ground, Fighting, Psychic, Water
|Immune
|N/A
Exeggcute's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Exeggcute can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Absorb
|Grass
|One
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Five
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Ten
|Leech Seed
|Grass
|15
|Mega Drain
|Grass
|20
|Confusion
|Psychic
|25
|Synthesis
|Grass
|30
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|35
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|40
|Extrasensory
|Psychic
|45
|Uproar
|Normal
|50
|Worry Seed
|Grass
|55
|Solar Beam
|Grass
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Curse
|Ghost
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Grassy Glide
|Grass
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Trick
|Psychic
|Uproar
|Normal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Mirror Herb
|Block
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Curse
|Ghost
|Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Phantump, Trevenant, Appletun, Bramblin, or Brambleghast
|Ingrain
|Grass
|Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis
|Moonlight
|Fairy
|Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, or Bellossom
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Shroomish, Breloom, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Toedscool, or Toedscruel
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Hoppip, Skiploom, or Jumpluff
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Shroomish, Breloom, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Foongus, Amoonguss, Toedscool, or Toedscruel
Exeggcute is ready to catch 'n' hatch, so good luck finding it out there - we're sure you'll smash it.