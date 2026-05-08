Exeggcute | Pokémon guide

A pretty iconic figure of the franchise, Pokémon's Exeggcute might be less iconic without its punny name, but we sure are glad for the commitment to the bit. There's lots to learn about our sextuplet friend, including that the closer it is to evolution, the more cracks will appear on its shells. Neat, right? In this guide, we also go into its evolutions, locations in-game, moveset, and more, so let's go and learn together.

If you're desperately seeking Exeggcute to add to your Pokédex, we have some handy freebies in the form of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes - hopefully, you'll have no problems tracking it down.

Here's everything in our Exeggcute guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Exeggcute:

National Pokédex # 0,102 Type Grass/Psychic Abilities Chlorophyll Hidden ability Harvest Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 90 (20.1%) Egg groups Grass EV yield One def.

Exeggcute's evolution

Exeggcute evolves into Exeggcutor when it's exposed to a Leaf Stone and into Alolan Exeggcutor when in Alola. Exeggcutor is the final evolution.

Exeggcute's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Exeggcute in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Safari Zone Yellow Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 26, 27, and 34-39, Azalea Town, Ilex Forest, Lake of Rage Crystal Routes 26, 27, 29-32,34-39, and 43, Lake of Rage

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Safari Zone, Berry Forest Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Great Marsh Platinum Great Marsh HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 26, 27, 29-32, 34-39, 43, 47, and 48, New Bark Town, Cherrygrove City, Violet City, Ecruteak City, National Park, Lake of Rage, Safari Zone Gate

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 18 (Swarm) Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 12, Azure Bay Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Ancient Poni Path, Exeggutor Island, Poni Wilds Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Exeggutor Island Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Insular Sea, Stepping-Stone Sea, Workout Sea, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Training Lowlands Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Great Marsh Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, and one-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Exeggcute in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Exeggcute in Pokopia, you need to create one of two Pokopia habitats - Shaded Beach or Tropical Vibes. For the beach, collect a large palm tree and a beach chair, while for Tropical Vibes, you'll need to pair the large palm tree with four seashore flowers.

Exeggcute's base stats

Exeggcute's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 60

Attack - 40

Defense - 80

Sp. Atk - 60

Sp. Def - 45

Speed - 40

Exeggcute's type strengths and weaknesses

Exeggcute is a pretty unique Grass/Psychic-type Pokémon, and thus, it does better against some types than others. While it has no types that it's completely immune to, it has a pretty big number of resistances, as well as a fair number of weaknesses. Make sure you know what you're doing if you bring it into battle.

Normal damage Dragon, Fairy, Normal, Rock, Steel Weak Bug, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Poison Resistant Electric, Grass, Ground, Fighting, Psychic, Water Immune N/A

Exeggcute's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Exeggcute can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Absorb Grass One Hypnosis Psychic Five Reflect Psychic Ten Leech Seed Grass 15 Mega Drain Grass 20 Confusion Psychic 25 Synthesis Grass 30 Bullet Seed Grass 35 Giga Drain Grass 40 Extrasensory Psychic 45 Uproar Normal 50 Worry Seed Grass 55 Solar Beam Grass

Learnable TMs

Move Type Bullet Seed Grass Curse Ghost Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Giga Drain Grass Grass Knot Grass Grassy Glide Grass Grassy Terrain Grass Helping Hand Normal Imprison Psychic Leaf Storm Grass Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Psybeam Psychic Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Psyshock Psychic Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Seed Bomb Grass Skill Swap Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Solar Beam Grass Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swords Dance Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Trick Psychic Uproar Normal Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Ancient Power Rock Mirror Herb Block Normal Mirror Herb Curse Ghost Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Phantump, Trevenant, Appletun, Bramblin, or Brambleghast Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis Moonlight Fairy Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, or Bellossom Poison Powder Poison Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Shroomish, Breloom, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Toedscool, or Toedscruel Sleep Powder Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Hoppip, Skiploom, or Jumpluff Stun Spore Grass Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Shroomish, Breloom, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Foongus, Amoonguss, Toedscool, or Toedscruel

Exeggcute is ready to catch 'n' hatch, so good luck finding it out there - we're sure you'll smash it.