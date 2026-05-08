Exeggcute | Pokémon guide

Six psychic, slightly cracked eggs make up Pokémon’s Exeggcute, a fan-favorite and unique member of the team.

Pokemon Exeggcute glowing against a half green and half purple background
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A pretty iconic figure of the franchise, Pokémon's Exeggcute might be less iconic without its punny name, but we sure are glad for the commitment to the bit. There's lots to learn about our sextuplet friend, including that the closer it is to evolution, the more cracks will appear on its shells. Neat, right? In this guide, we also go into its evolutions, locations in-game, moveset, and more, so let's go and learn together.

If you're desperately seeking Exeggcute to add to your Pokédex, we have some handy freebies in the form of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes - hopefully, you'll have no problems tracking it down.

Here's everything in our Exeggcute guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Exeggcute:

National Pokédex # 0,102
Type Grass/Psychic 
Abilities Chlorophyll
Hidden ability Harvest
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 90 (20.1%)
Egg groups Grass
EV yield One def.

Exeggcute's evolution

Exeggcute evolves into Exeggcutor when it's exposed to a Leaf Stone and into Alolan Exeggcutor when in Alola. Exeggcutor is the final evolution.

Pokemon Exeggcute to Pokemon Exeggcutor and its Alolan version

Exeggcute's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Exeggcute in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Safari Zone
Yellow Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 26, 27, and 34-39, Azalea Town, Ilex Forest, Lake of Rage
Crystal Routes 26, 27, 29-32,34-39, and 43, Lake of Rage

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Safari Zone, Berry Forest
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Great Marsh
Platinum Great Marsh
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 26, 27, 29-32, 34-39, 43, 47, and 48, New Bark Town, Cherrygrove City, Violet City, Ecruteak City, National Park, Lake of Rage, Safari Zone Gate

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 18 (Swarm)
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 12, Azure Bay
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Ancient Poni Path, Exeggutor Island, Poni Wilds
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Exeggutor Island
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Insular Sea, Stepping-Stone Sea, Workout Sea, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Training Lowlands
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Great Marsh
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, and one-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Exeggcute in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Exeggcute in Pokopia, you need to create one of two Pokopia habitats - Shaded Beach or Tropical Vibes. For the beach, collect a large palm tree and a beach chair, while for Tropical Vibes, you'll need to pair the large palm tree with four seashore flowers.

Pokemon Exeggcute in its TCG Card art

Exeggcute's base stats

Exeggcute's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 40
  • Defense - 80
  • Sp. Atk - 60
  • Sp. Def - 45
  • Speed - 40

Exeggcute's type strengths and weaknesses

Exeggcute is a pretty unique Grass/Psychic-type Pokémon, and thus, it does better against some types than others. While it has no types that it's completely immune to, it has a pretty big number of resistances, as well as a fair number of weaknesses. Make sure you know what you're doing if you bring it into battle.

Normal damage Dragon, Fairy, Normal, Rock, Steel
Weak Bug, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Poison
Resistant Electric, Grass, Ground, Fighting, Psychic, Water
Immune N/A

Exeggcute's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Exeggcute can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Absorb Grass
One Hypnosis Psychic
Five Reflect Psychic
Ten Leech Seed Grass
15 Mega Drain Grass
20 Confusion Psychic
25 Synthesis Grass
30 Bullet Seed Grass
35 Giga Drain Grass
40 Extrasensory Psychic
45 Uproar Normal
50 Worry Seed Grass
55 Solar Beam Grass

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Bullet Seed Grass
Curse Ghost
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Grass Knot Grass
Grassy Glide Grass
Grassy Terrain Grass
Helping Hand Normal
Imprison Psychic
Leaf Storm Grass
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Psybeam Psychic
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Seed Bomb Grass
Skill Swap Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Solar Beam Grass
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swords Dance Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Trick Psychic
Uproar Normal
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Ancient Power Rock Mirror Herb
Block Normal Mirror Herb
Curse Ghost Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Phantump, Trevenant, Appletun, Bramblin, or Brambleghast
Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis
Moonlight Fairy Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, or Bellossom
Poison Powder Poison Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Shroomish, Breloom, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Toedscool, or Toedscruel
Sleep Powder Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Hoppip, Skiploom, or Jumpluff
Stun Spore Grass Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Shroomish, Breloom, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Foongus, Amoonguss, Toedscool, or Toedscruel

Exeggcute is ready to catch 'n' hatch, so good luck finding it out there - we're sure you'll smash it.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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