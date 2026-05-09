Exeggutor | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Exeggutor, known as the coconut Pokémon, is the evolved form of Exeggcute. While its pre-evolution does look like a bunch of eggs, Exeggutor is clearly a tree bearing round fruit. Especially its Alolan form, which sees it grow many feet taller. It's easy to get both variants and use them in battle, though.

Exeggutor is, in our opinion, one of the best grass Pokémon designs out there, but if you want some more options, we recommend having a scroll through the entire Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Exeggutor guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Exeggutor:

National Pokédex # 0,103 Type Exeggutor: Grass / Psychic

Alolan Exeggutor: Grass / Dragon Abilities Exeggutor: Chrolorphyll

Alolan Exeggutor: Frisk Hidden ability Harvest Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Grass EV yield Two Sp. Atk

Exeggutor's evolution

Exeggcute evolves into Exeggutor when you use a Leaf Stone on it. This goes for both Kanto and Alola forms; however, to get the Alola form, you also need to evolve it in the region.

Exeggutor's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Exeggutor in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve an Exeggcute Yellow Evolve an Exeggcute

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve an Exeggcute Crystal Evolve an Exeggcute

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve an Exeggcute Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve an Exeggcute Platinum Evolve an Exeggcute HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve an Exeggcute

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve an Exeggcute Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve an Exeggcute Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade (Kanto)

Exeggutor Island (Alola) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve an Exeggcute while in Ultra Space (Kanto)

Exeggutor Island (Alola) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 23

Trade a Kanto Exeggutor at the Pokémon League for an Alola form

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Challenge Beach, Forest of Focus, Insular Sea, Soothing Wetlands, Training Lowlands, Workout Sea

Reward for finding 75 Alolan Diglett (Alola), trade an Exeggutor with Regina (Alola) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve an Exeggcute Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome

Coastal Biome (Alola) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Exeggutor in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Exeggutor in the spin-off game, you need to create either a 'Tropical vibes' or 'Shaded beach' Pokopia habitat. Exeggutor can spawn at any time, during any weather, and in any area - but it is rare.

Tropical vibes - four seashore flowers and one palm tree

- four seashore flowers and one palm tree Shaded beach - one beach chair and one palm tree

Exeggutor's base stats

Exeggutor's base stats are as follows. While leveling up your Exeggutor, its stats will grow naturally.

Stat Exeggutor Alolan Exeggutor HP 95 95 Attack 95 105 Defense 85 85 Sp. Atk 125 125 Sp. Def 75 75 Speed 55 45

Exeggutor's type strengths and weaknesses

Both variations of Exeggutor have their own strengths and weaknesses, but neither has any immunities. You can safely use them both against electric-, grass-, ground-, and water-type 'mon, but keep all of them away from bug-, flying-, ice-, and poison-type moves.

Exeggutor

Normal damage Dragon, Fairy, Normal, Rock, Steel Weak Bug, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Poison Resistant Electric, Grass, Ground, Fighting, Psychic, Water Immune None

Alolan Exeggutor

Normal damage Dark, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel Weak Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, Poison Resistant Electric, Grass, Ground, Water Immune None

Exeggutor's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Exeggutor can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Both Kanto and Alola forms of Exeggutor can learn most of the same moves, except one, which we've marked below.

Level Move Type One Seed Bomb Grass One Psyshock Psychic One Wood Hammer Grass One Leaf Storm Grass One Mega Drain Grass One Confusion Psychic One Synthesis Grass One Bullet Seed Grass One Giga Drain Grass One Extrasensory Psychic One Uproar Normal One Worry Seed Grass One Solar Beam Grass One Absorb Grass One Hypnosis Psychic One Reflect Psychic One Leech Seed Grass Evo. Stomp (Kanto only) Normal Evo. Dragon Hammer (Alola only) Dragon

Exeggutor

Learnable TMs

Move Type Body Slam Normal Bulldoze Ground Bullet Seed Grass Calm Mind Psychic Curse Ghost Double-Edge Normal Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Expanding Force Psychic Facade Normal Future Sight Psychic Giga Drain Grass Giga Impact Normal Grass Knot Grass Grassy Glide Grass Grassy Terrain Grass Gravity Psychic Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Imprison Psychic Leaf Storm Grass Light Screen Psychic Low Kick Fighting Magical Leaf Grass Protect Normal Psybeam Psychic Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Psychic Terrain Psychic Psyshock Psychic Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Seed Bomb Grass Skill Swap Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Solar Beam Grass Stomping Tantrum Ground Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swords Dance Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Trick Psychic Trick Room Psychic Uproar Normal Zen Headbutt Psychic

Alolan Exeggutor

Learnable TMs

Move Type Body Slam Normal Breaking Swipe Dragon Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Bullet Seed Grass Calm Mind Psychic Curse Ghost Double-Edge Normal Draco Meteor Dragon Dragon Cheer Dragon Dragon Pulse Dragon Dragon Tail Dragon Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Flamethrower Fire Giga Drain Grass Giga Impact Normal Grass Knot Grass Grassy Glide Grass Grassy Terrain Grass Gravity Psychic Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Imprison Psychic Iron Head Steel Knock Off Dark Leaf Storm Grass Light Screen Psychic Low Kick Fighting Magical Leaf Grass Outrage Dragon Protect Normal Psybeam Psychic Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Psychic Terrain Psychic Psyshock Psychic Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Seed Bomb Grass Skill Swap Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Solar Beam Grass Stomping Tantrum Ground Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swords Dance Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Trailblaze Grass Trick Psychic Trick Room Psychic Uproar Normal Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Ancient Power Rock Use a Mirror Herb Block Normal Use a Mirror Herb Curse Ghost Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Phantump, Trevenant, Appleton, Bramblin, Brambleghast Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoongus, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, Lurantis Moonlight Fairy Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom Poison Powder Poison Bulbasaur, Venusaur, Ivysaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Shroomish, Breloom, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Toedscool, Toedscruel Sleep Powder Grass Bulbasaur, Venusaur, Ivysaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff Stun Spore Grass Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Shroomish, Breloom, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Foongus, Amoongus, Toedscool, Toedscruel

And that's all you need to know about the Pokémon Exeggutor.