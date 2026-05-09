Exeggutor | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Exeggutor, known as the coconut Pokémon, is the evolved form of Exeggcute. While its pre-evolution does look like a bunch of eggs, Exeggutor is clearly a tree bearing round fruit. Especially its Alolan form, which sees it grow many feet taller. It's easy to get both variants and use them in battle, though.
Exeggutor is, in our opinion, one of the best grass Pokémon designs out there, but if you want some more options, we recommend having a scroll through the entire Pokédex.
Here's everything in our Exeggutor guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Exeggutor:
|National Pokédex #
|0,103
|Type
|Exeggutor: Grass / Psychic
Alolan Exeggutor: Grass / Dragon
|Abilities
|Exeggutor: Chrolorphyll
Alolan Exeggutor: Frisk
|Hidden ability
|Harvest
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg groups
|Grass
|EV yield
|Two Sp. Atk
Exeggutor's evolution
Exeggcute evolves into Exeggutor when you use a Leaf Stone on it. This goes for both Kanto and Alola forms; however, to get the Alola form, you also need to evolve it in the region.
Exeggutor's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Exeggutor in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Evolve an Exeggcute
|Yellow
|Evolve an Exeggcute
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve an Exeggcute
|Crystal
|Evolve an Exeggcute
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Evolve an Exeggcute
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve an Exeggcute
|Platinum
|Evolve an Exeggcute
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve an Exeggcute
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Evolve an Exeggcute
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve an Exeggcute
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Trade (Kanto)
Exeggutor Island (Alola)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Evolve an Exeggcute while in Ultra Space (Kanto)
Exeggutor Island (Alola)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Route 23
Trade a Kanto Exeggutor at the Pokémon League for an Alola form
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Challenge Beach, Forest of Focus, Insular Sea, Soothing Wetlands, Training Lowlands, Workout Sea
Reward for finding 75 Alolan Diglett (Alola), trade an Exeggutor with Regina (Alola)
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve an Exeggcute
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Savanna Biome
Coastal Biome (Alola)
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Exeggutor in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Exeggutor in the spin-off game, you need to create either a 'Tropical vibes' or 'Shaded beach' Pokopia habitat. Exeggutor can spawn at any time, during any weather, and in any area - but it is rare.
- Tropical vibes - four seashore flowers and one palm tree
- Shaded beach - one beach chair and one palm tree
Exeggutor's base stats
Exeggutor's base stats are as follows. While leveling up your Exeggutor, its stats will grow naturally.
|Stat
|Exeggutor
|Alolan Exeggutor
|HP
|95
|95
|Attack
|95
|105
|Defense
|85
|85
|Sp. Atk
|125
|125
|Sp. Def
|75
|75
|Speed
|55
|45
Exeggutor's type strengths and weaknesses
Both variations of Exeggutor have their own strengths and weaknesses, but neither has any immunities. You can safely use them both against electric-, grass-, ground-, and water-type 'mon, but keep all of them away from bug-, flying-, ice-, and poison-type moves.
Exeggutor
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Fairy, Normal, Rock, Steel
|Weak
|Bug, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Poison
|Resistant
|Electric, Grass, Ground, Fighting, Psychic, Water
|Immune
|None
Alolan Exeggutor
|Normal damage
|Dark, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel
|Weak
|Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, Poison
|Resistant
|Electric, Grass, Ground, Water
|Immune
|None
Exeggutor's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Exeggutor can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
Both Kanto and Alola forms of Exeggutor can learn most of the same moves, except one, which we've marked below.
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|One
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|One
|Wood Hammer
|Grass
|One
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|One
|Mega Drain
|Grass
|One
|Confusion
|Psychic
|One
|Synthesis
|Grass
|One
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|One
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|One
|Extrasensory
|Psychic
|One
|Uproar
|Normal
|One
|Worry Seed
|Grass
|One
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|One
|Absorb
|Grass
|One
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|One
|Reflect
|Psychic
|One
|Leech Seed
|Grass
|Evo.
|Stomp (Kanto only)
|Normal
|Evo.
|Dragon Hammer (Alola only)
|Dragon
Exeggutor
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Curse
|Ghost
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Expanding Force
|Psychic
|Facade
|Normal
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Grassy Glide
|Grass
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|Protect
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Psychic Terrain
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Trick
|Psychic
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Uproar
|Normal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Alolan Exeggutor
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Breaking Swipe
|Dragon
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Curse
|Ghost
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Draco Meteor
|Dragon
|Dragon Cheer
|Dragon
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Dragon Tail
|Dragon
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Grassy Glide
|Grass
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Protect
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Psychic Terrain
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Trick
|Psychic
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Uproar
|Normal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Use a Mirror Herb
|Block
|Normal
|Use a Mirror Herb
|Curse
|Ghost
|Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Phantump, Trevenant, Appleton, Bramblin, Brambleghast
|Ingrain
|Grass
|Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoongus, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, Lurantis
|Moonlight
|Fairy
|Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|Bulbasaur, Venusaur, Ivysaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Shroomish, Breloom, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Toedscool, Toedscruel
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Venusaur, Ivysaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Shroomish, Breloom, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Foongus, Amoongus, Toedscool, Toedscruel
And that's all you need to know about the Pokémon Exeggutor.