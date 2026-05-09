Exeggutor | Pokémon guide

Here’s how to get the Pokémon Exeggutor’s two forms, along with which moves they can learn via leveling up or TM.

pokemon exeggutor's two forms on a green background
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The Pokémon Exeggutor, known as the coconut Pokémon, is the evolved form of Exeggcute. While its pre-evolution does look like a bunch of eggs, Exeggutor is clearly a tree bearing round fruit. Especially its Alolan form, which sees it grow many feet taller. It's easy to get both variants and use them in battle, though.

Exeggutor is, in our opinion, one of the best grass Pokémon designs out there, but if you want some more options, we recommend having a scroll through the entire Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Exeggutor guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Exeggutor:

National Pokédex # 0,103
Type Exeggutor: Grass / Psychic
Alolan Exeggutor: Grass / Dragon
Abilities Exeggutor: Chrolorphyll
Alolan Exeggutor: Frisk
Hidden ability Harvest
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg groups Grass
EV yield Two Sp. Atk

The pokemon exeggutor's evolution from Exeggcute

Exeggutor's evolution

Exeggcute evolves into Exeggutor when you use a Leaf Stone on it. This goes for both Kanto and Alola forms; however, to get the Alola form, you also need to evolve it in the region.

Exeggutor's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Exeggutor in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve an Exeggcute
Yellow Evolve an Exeggcute

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve an Exeggcute
Crystal Evolve an Exeggcute

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve an Exeggcute
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve an Exeggcute
Platinum Evolve an Exeggcute
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve an Exeggcute

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve an Exeggcute
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve an Exeggcute
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade (Kanto)
Exeggutor Island (Alola)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve an Exeggcute while in Ultra Space (Kanto)
Exeggutor Island (Alola)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 23
Trade a Kanto Exeggutor at the Pokémon League for an Alola form

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Challenge Beach, Forest of Focus, Insular Sea, Soothing Wetlands, Training Lowlands, Workout Sea
Reward for finding 75 Alolan Diglett (Alola), trade an Exeggutor with Regina (Alola)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve an Exeggcute
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome
Coastal Biome (Alola)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Exeggutor in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Exeggutor in the spin-off game, you need to create either a 'Tropical vibes' or 'Shaded beach' Pokopia habitat. Exeggutor can spawn at any time, during any weather, and in any area - but it is rare.

  • Tropical vibes - four seashore flowers and one palm tree
  • Shaded beach - one beach chair and one palm tree

Artwork of the pokemon exeggutor from the Scarlet and Violet pokedex

Exeggutor's base stats

Exeggutor's base stats are as follows. While leveling up your Exeggutor, its stats will grow naturally.

Stat Exeggutor Alolan Exeggutor
HP 95 95
Attack 95 105
Defense 85 85
Sp. Atk 125 125
Sp. Def 75 75
Speed 55 45

Exeggutor's type strengths and weaknesses

Both variations of Exeggutor have their own strengths and weaknesses, but neither has any immunities. You can safely use them both against electric-, grass-, ground-, and water-type 'mon, but keep all of them away from bug-, flying-, ice-, and poison-type moves.

Exeggutor

Normal damage Dragon, Fairy, Normal, Rock, Steel
Weak Bug, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Poison
Resistant Electric, Grass, Ground, Fighting, Psychic, Water
Immune None

Alolan Exeggutor

Normal damage Dark, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel
Weak Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, Poison
Resistant Electric, Grass, Ground, Water
Immune None

pokemon exeggutor's artwork on a TCG card

Exeggutor's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Exeggutor can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Both Kanto and Alola forms of Exeggutor can learn most of the same moves, except one, which we've marked below.

Level Move Type
One Seed Bomb Grass
One Psyshock Psychic
One Wood Hammer Grass
One Leaf Storm Grass
One Mega Drain Grass
One Confusion Psychic
One Synthesis Grass
One Bullet Seed Grass
One Giga Drain Grass
One Extrasensory Psychic
One Uproar Normal
One Worry Seed Grass
One Solar Beam Grass
One Absorb Grass
One Hypnosis  Psychic
One Reflect  Psychic
One Leech Seed  Grass
Evo. Stomp (Kanto only) Normal
Evo. Dragon Hammer (Alola only) Dragon

Exeggutor

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Body Slam Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Bullet Seed Grass
Calm Mind Psychic
Curse Ghost
Double-Edge Normal
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Expanding Force Psychic
Facade Normal
Future Sight Psychic
Giga Drain Grass
Giga Impact Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Grassy Glide Grass
Grassy Terrain Grass
Gravity Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Imprison Psychic
Leaf Storm Grass
Light Screen Psychic
Low Kick Fighting
Magical Leaf Grass
Protect Normal
Psybeam Psychic
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise Psychic
Psychic Terrain Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Seed Bomb Grass
Skill Swap Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Solar Beam Grass
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swords Dance Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Trick Psychic
Trick Room Psychic
Uproar Normal
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Alolan Exeggutor

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Body Slam Normal
Breaking Swipe Dragon
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Bullet Seed Grass
Calm Mind Psychic
Curse Ghost
Double-Edge Normal
Draco Meteor Dragon
Dragon Cheer Dragon
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Dragon Tail Dragon
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Flamethrower Fire
Giga Drain Grass
Giga Impact Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Grassy Glide Grass
Grassy Terrain Grass
Gravity Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Imprison Psychic
Iron Head Steel
Knock Off Dark
Leaf Storm Grass
Light Screen Psychic
Low Kick Fighting
Magical Leaf Grass
Outrage Dragon
Protect Normal
Psybeam Psychic
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise Psychic
Psychic Terrain Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Seed Bomb Grass
Skill Swap Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Solar Beam Grass
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swords Dance Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Trailblaze Grass
Trick Psychic
Trick Room Psychic
Uproar Normal
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Ancient Power Rock Use a Mirror Herb
Block Normal Use a Mirror Herb
Curse Ghost Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Phantump, Trevenant, Appleton, Bramblin, Brambleghast
Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoongus, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, Lurantis
Moonlight Fairy Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom
Poison Powder Poison Bulbasaur, Venusaur, Ivysaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Shroomish, Breloom, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Toedscool, Toedscruel
Sleep Powder Grass Bulbasaur, Venusaur, Ivysaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff
Stun Spore Grass Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Shroomish, Breloom, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Foongus, Amoongus, Toedscool, Toedscruel

And that's all you need to know about the Pokémon Exeggutor.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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