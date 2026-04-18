Farfetch'd | Pokémon guide

Honestly, Pokémon's Farfetch'd might have attachment issues to its signature leek, which it uses in all kinds of ways, from a weapon to emergency food. That's okay, though, because as long as Farfetch'd is happy, so are we, because we can add it to our team and use its skills to our advantage.

If you want to add Farfetch'd to your Pokédex, we have some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for you to use. Hopefully, it'll now be easier to get your hands on it in these popular Pokémon mobile games.

Here's everything in our Farfetch'd guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Farfetch'd:

National Pokédex # 0,083 Type Farfetch'd : Normal/Flying

Galarian Farfetch'd : Steadfast Abilities Farfetch'd : Keen Eye or Inner Focus

Galarian Farfetch'd : Quick Draw or Own Tempo Hidden ability Farfetch'd : Defiant

Galarian Farfetch'd : Scrappy Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 45 (11.9%) Egg groups Flying and Field EV yield One atk.

Farfetch'd's evolution

Kantonian Farfetch'd does not have any evolutions. However, Galarian Farfetch'd evolves into Sirfetch'd when it lands three critical hits in a single battle. Sirfetch'd is Galarian Farfetch'd's final evolution.

Farfetch'd's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Farfetch'd in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Trade Spearow in Vermilion City Yellow Routes 12 and 13

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 38 and 39 (morning only) Crystal Route 43 (morning only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Trade Spearow in Vermilion City Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 221 (swarm) Platinum Route 221 (swarm) HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 38, 39, 47, and 48 (morning only), Safari Zone - Wetland tall grass (morning only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 1 (Swarm) Black 2 / White 2 Route 1 (Swarm)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 22, Flying Friend Safari, Trade Bunnelby in Santalune City Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 12 and 13

Gen 8 locations

Sword Kantonian : Trade

Galarian : Route 5, Giant's Mirror, Dusty Bowl, North Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness's Max Raid Battle Shield Trade, Wild Area News Isle of Armor Kantonian : Trade Galarian Farfetch'd with Regina

Galarian : Frostpoint Field, Snowslide Slope, Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake's Max Raid Battle Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 221 (Swarm), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Fountainspring Cave, Sunlit Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Hyperspace Lumiose

How do I get Farfetch'd in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Farfetch'd in Pokopia, you need to create the All Packed Up Pokopia habitat - this is super easy to make, as it requires one cart and two cardboard boxes.

Farfetch'd's base stats

Up until gen 6, Farfetch'd's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 52

Attack - 65

Defense - 55

Sp. Atk - 58

Sp. Def - 62

Speed - 60

From gen 7 onwards, Farfetch'd's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 52

Attack - 90

Defense - 55

Sp. Atk - 58

Sp. Def - 62

Speed - 60

Galarian Farfetch'd's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 52

Attack - 95

Defense - 55

Sp. Atk - 58

Sp. Def - 62

Speed - 55

Farfetch'd's type strengths and weaknesses

Farfetch'd is a flying- and normal-type Pokémon, and consequently has a defined set of strengths and weaknesses against other Pokémon. You can find them below:

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water Weak Ice, Electric, Rock Resistant Bug, Grass Immune Ghost, Ground

Galarian Farfetch'd's strengths and weaknesses

Farfetch'd's Galarian counterpart has different strengths and weaknesses because it is a fighting-type Pokémon. This includes some weaknesses and resistances but no immunities. Check it out below.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water Weak Flying, Fairy, Psychic Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock Immune N/A

Farfetch'd's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Farfetch'd can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Leer Normal One Peck Flying One* Detect Fighting Ten* Rock Smash Fighting Ten** Gust Flying 12 Steel Wing Steel 16 Aerial Ace Flying 20 Knock Off Dark 22 Quick Attack Normal 24 Brutal Swing Dark 25 False Swipe Normal 27 Focus Energy Normal 30 Slash Normal 34 Swords Dance Normal 36 Feather Dance Flying 40* Brick Break Fighting 40** Air Slash Flying 42 Leaf Blade Grass 47 Agility Psychic 55 Brave Bird Flying

* Galarian form only

** Kantonian form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Body Slam Normal Brick Break* Fighting Close Combat Fighting Curse Ghost Double-Edge* Normal Dual Wingbeat Flying Endure Normal Facade Normal False Swipe Normal First Impression Bug Fly Flying Heat Wave** Fire Iron Tail Steel Knock Off Dark Night Slash Dark Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Razor Wind Normal Rock Smash* Fighting Sky Attack Flying Solar Blade Grass Substitute Normal Swift Normal Swords Dance Normal Trailblaze** Grass U-turn Bug Vacuum Wave* Fighting Work Up Normal

* Galarian form only

** Kantonian form only

Farfetch'd and Galarian Farfetch'd are now yours to search the skies for, so best of luck finding and catching them.