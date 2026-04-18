Farfetch'd | Pokémon guide

It’s time to deep dive into Pokémon’s Farfetch'd and discover what makes this avian warrior and its Galarian form tick.

Pokemon Farfetch'd and its Galarian form glowing against a blue and grey Pocket Tactics themed background
Quinn Collins Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

Honestly, Pokémon's Farfetch'd might have attachment issues to its signature leek, which it uses in all kinds of ways, from a weapon to emergency food. That's okay, though, because as long as Farfetch'd is happy, so are we, because we can add it to our team and use its skills to our advantage.

If you want to add Farfetch'd to your Pokédex, we have some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for you to use. Hopefully, it'll now be easier to get your hands on it in these popular Pokémon mobile games.

Here's everything in our Farfetch'd guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Farfetch'd:

National Pokédex # 0,083
Type Farfetch'd: Normal/Flying
Galarian Farfetch'd: Steadfast
Abilities Farfetch'd: Keen Eye or Inner Focus
Galarian Farfetch'd: Quick Draw or Own Tempo
Hidden ability Farfetch'd: Defiant
Galarian Farfetch'd: Scrappy
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 45 (11.9%)
Egg groups Flying and Field
EV yield One atk.

Farfetch'd's evolution

Kantonian Farfetch'd does not have any evolutions. However, Galarian Farfetch'd evolves into Sirfetch'd when it lands three critical hits in a single battle. Sirfetch'd is Galarian Farfetch'd's final evolution.

Pokemon Farfetch'd evolution with Galarian Farfetch'd evolving to Sirfetch'd

Farfetch'd's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Farfetch'd in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Trade Spearow in Vermilion City
Yellow Routes 12 and 13

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 38 and 39 (morning only)
Crystal Route 43 (morning only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Trade Spearow in Vermilion City
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 221 (swarm)
Platinum Route 221 (swarm)
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 38, 39, 47, and 48 (morning only), Safari Zone - Wetland tall grass (morning only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 1 (Swarm)
Black 2 / White 2 Route 1 (Swarm)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 22, Flying Friend Safari, Trade Bunnelby in Santalune City
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 12 and 13

Gen 8 locations

Sword Kantonian: Trade
Galarian: Route 5, Giant's Mirror, Dusty Bowl, North Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness's Max Raid Battle
Shield Trade, Wild Area News
Isle of Armor Kantonian: Trade Galarian Farfetch'd with Regina
Galarian: Frostpoint Field, Snowslide Slope, Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake's Max Raid Battle
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 221 (Swarm), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Fountainspring Cave, Sunlit Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Hyperspace Lumiose

How do I get Farfetch'd in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Farfetch'd in Pokopia, you need to create the All Packed Up Pokopia habitat - this is super easy to make, as it requires one cart and two cardboard boxes.

Pokemon Farfetch'd in TCG Pocket card art

Farfetch'd's base stats

Up until gen 6, Farfetch'd's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 52
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 55
  • Sp. Atk - 58
  • Sp. Def - 62
  • Speed - 60

From gen 7 onwards, Farfetch'd's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 52
  • Attack - 90
  • Defense - 55
  • Sp. Atk - 58
  • Sp. Def - 62
  • Speed - 60

Galarian Farfetch'd's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 52
  • Attack - 95
  • Defense - 55
  • Sp. Atk - 58
  • Sp. Def - 62
  • Speed - 55

Farfetch'd's type strengths and weaknesses

Farfetch'd is a flying- and normal-type Pokémon, and consequently has a defined set of strengths and weaknesses against other Pokémon. You can find them below:

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water 
Weak Ice, Electric, Rock
Resistant Bug, Grass
Immune Ghost, Ground

Galarian Farfetch'd's strengths and weaknesses

Farfetch'd's Galarian counterpart has different strengths and weaknesses because it is a fighting-type Pokémon. This includes some weaknesses and resistances but no immunities. Check it out below.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
Weak Flying, Fairy, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock
Immune N/A

Farfetch'd's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Farfetch'd can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Leer Normal
One Peck Flying
One* Detect Fighting
Ten* Rock Smash Fighting
Ten** Gust Flying
12 Steel Wing Steel
16 Aerial Ace Flying
20 Knock Off Dark
22 Quick Attack Normal
24 Brutal Swing Dark
25 False Swipe Normal
27 Focus Energy Normal
30 Slash Normal
34 Swords Dance Normal
36 Feather Dance Flying
40* Brick Break Fighting
40** Air Slash Flying
42 Leaf Blade Grass
47 Agility Psychic
55 Brave Bird Flying

* Galarian form only
** Kantonian form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break* Fighting
Close Combat Fighting
Curse Ghost
Double-Edge* Normal
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
False Swipe Normal
First Impression Bug
Fly Flying
Heat Wave** Fire
Iron Tail Steel
Knock Off Dark
Night Slash Dark
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Razor Wind Normal
Rock Smash* Fighting
Sky Attack Flying
Solar Blade Grass
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Trailblaze** Grass
U-turn Bug
Vacuum Wave* Fighting
Work Up Normal

* Galarian form only
** Kantonian form only

Farfetch'd and Galarian Farfetch'd are now yours to search the skies for, so best of luck finding and catching them.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.