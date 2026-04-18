Farfetch'd | Pokémon guide

Honestly, Pokémon's Farfetch'd might have attachment issues to its signature leek, which it uses in all kinds of ways, from a weapon to emergency food. That's okay, though, because as long as Farfetch'd is happy, so are we, because we can add it to our team and use its skills to our advantage.
If you want to add Farfetch'd to your Pokédex, we have some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for you to use. Hopefully, it'll now be easier to get your hands on it in these popular Pokémon mobile games.
Here's everything in our Farfetch'd guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Farfetch'd:
|National Pokédex #
|0,083
|Type
|Farfetch'd: Normal/Flying
Galarian Farfetch'd: Steadfast
|Abilities
|Farfetch'd: Keen Eye or Inner Focus
Galarian Farfetch'd: Quick Draw or Own Tempo
|Hidden ability
|Farfetch'd: Defiant
Galarian Farfetch'd: Scrappy
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|45 (11.9%)
|Egg groups
|Flying and Field
|EV yield
|One atk.
Farfetch'd's evolution
Kantonian Farfetch'd does not have any evolutions. However, Galarian Farfetch'd evolves into Sirfetch'd when it lands three critical hits in a single battle. Sirfetch'd is Galarian Farfetch'd's final evolution.
Farfetch'd's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Farfetch'd in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Trade Spearow in Vermilion City
|Yellow
|Routes 12 and 13
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 38 and 39 (morning only)
|Crystal
|Route 43 (morning only)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Trade Spearow in Vermilion City
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 221 (swarm)
|Platinum
|Route 221 (swarm)
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 38, 39, 47, and 48 (morning only), Safari Zone - Wetland tall grass (morning only)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Route 1 (Swarm)
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 1 (Swarm)
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Route 22, Flying Friend Safari, Trade Bunnelby in Santalune City
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 12 and 13
Gen 8 locations
|Sword
|Kantonian: Trade
Galarian: Route 5, Giant's Mirror, Dusty Bowl, North Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness's Max Raid Battle
|Shield
|Trade, Wild Area News
|Isle of Armor
|Kantonian: Trade Galarian Farfetch'd with Regina
Galarian: Frostpoint Field, Snowslide Slope, Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake's Max Raid Battle
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 221 (Swarm), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Fountainspring Cave, Sunlit Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Hyperspace Lumiose
How do I get Farfetch'd in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Farfetch'd in Pokopia, you need to create the All Packed Up Pokopia habitat - this is super easy to make, as it requires one cart and two cardboard boxes.
Farfetch'd's base stats
Up until gen 6, Farfetch'd's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 52
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 55
- Sp. Atk - 58
- Sp. Def - 62
- Speed - 60
From gen 7 onwards, Farfetch'd's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 52
- Attack - 90
- Defense - 55
- Sp. Atk - 58
- Sp. Def - 62
- Speed - 60
Galarian Farfetch'd's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 52
- Attack - 95
- Defense - 55
- Sp. Atk - 58
- Sp. Def - 62
- Speed - 55
Farfetch'd's type strengths and weaknesses
Farfetch'd is a flying- and normal-type Pokémon, and consequently has a defined set of strengths and weaknesses against other Pokémon. You can find them below:
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Ice, Electric, Rock
|Resistant
|Bug, Grass
|Immune
|Ghost, Ground
Galarian Farfetch'd's strengths and weaknesses
Farfetch'd's Galarian counterpart has different strengths and weaknesses because it is a fighting-type Pokémon. This includes some weaknesses and resistances but no immunities. Check it out below.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Flying, Fairy, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark, Rock
|Immune
|N/A
Farfetch'd's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Farfetch'd can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Peck
|Flying
|One*
|Detect
|Fighting
|Ten*
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Ten**
|Gust
|Flying
|12
|Steel Wing
|Steel
|16
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|20
|Knock Off
|Dark
|22
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|24
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|25
|False Swipe
|Normal
|27
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|30
|Slash
|Normal
|34
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|36
|Feather Dance
|Flying
|40*
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|40**
|Air Slash
|Flying
|42
|Leaf Blade
|Grass
|47
|Agility
|Psychic
|55
|Brave Bird
|Flying
* Galarian form only
** Kantonian form only
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break*
|Fighting
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Curse
|Ghost
|Double-Edge*
|Normal
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|First Impression
|Bug
|Fly
|Flying
|Heat Wave**
|Fire
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Razor Wind
|Normal
|Rock Smash*
|Fighting
|Sky Attack
|Flying
|Solar Blade
|Grass
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Trailblaze**
|Grass
|U-turn
|Bug
|Vacuum Wave*
|Fighting
|Work Up
|Normal
* Galarian form only
** Kantonian form only
Farfetch'd and Galarian Farfetch'd are now yours to search the skies for, so best of luck finding and catching them.