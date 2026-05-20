I just declared my undying love for my favorite Pokémon, now it's your turn

If, like me, you like to shout from the rooftops about your most beloved Pokémon, there's a new site you need to check out. Despite only going live a few days ago, the favorite Pokémon site already has thousands of testimonials from trainers declaring their ride-or-die Pokémon partners, and so far, it's proven something that I never truly believed was true. Every single Pokémon is someone's favorite - and I mean all of them.

It's worth noting that this is a fansite and isn't officially licensed by The Pokémon Company or the developer behind the mainline Pokémon games, Game Freak. Instead, it's the product of a 17-year-old Spanish Pokémon fan, Miguel, who has seemingly pulled off the feat single-handedly. As of the time of writing, the site features all 1,028 Pokémon from the Pokédex. It's currently missing regional variants, but the developer has committed to adding them in the future. For context, I picked Dragonite.

Currently, the most popular Pokémon is Mimikyu, with over 1k comments, a feat matched only by Gengar, Absol, and Sylveon. At the very other end of the spectrum is Gossifleur, with only four comments, much to the dismay of one user, Gossifleur Fan, whose comment reads: "I'M GOING TO KILL EVERYONE BECAUSE GOSSIFLEUR ONLY HAS 1 VOTE. THIS LITTLE LADY IS MY LIFEBLOOD AND I WILL DESTROY ALL WHO REJECT IT." That's some fighting talk right there.

Outside of the unhinged, most of the comments on the site are pretty heartwarming. One user describes Totodile, who's sitting pretty in the top 25, as the "goofiest and cutest," and I have to agree. Eevee, the normal-type Pokémon, is also a popular pick, with a user by the name of Sparrow detailing how so many of us feel about our favorites in a single sentence, commenting, "you've been my favorite little guy for 21 years, and I'll never need you to change." I challenge you to look at some of these comments and not feel some seriously lovely nostalgic vibes - that is, if you can avoid comments from Gossifleur Fan.

Personally, my favorite thing about this fansite is the vindication. Now I finally have irrefutable proof that I'm not Gholdengo's only fan, so when the rest of the Pocket Tactics team mocks me for it - and they do - I can refer to the site. On the other hand, though, it has also proved that some people's favorite Pokémon is Bruxish, which just doesn't sit right with me at all. I mean, really, Bruxish? Have a word with yourself.

Annoyingly, at the time of writing, the website has been experiencing some technical issues, with load times that would put your old PlayStation to shame. The site developer has attributed the problem to "Supabase limits," while promising that "optimizations are on the way." Hopefully, by the time you're reading this, you should be able to jump on and declare your love for your favorite, be it Abomasnow, Zygarde, or any of the over 1,000 in between. At the very least, it's a fun way to pass the time while we wait for the next new Pokémon game to arrive.