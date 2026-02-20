Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen are coming to Switch, along with a 30th anniversary livestream

Trainers around the world, we don't have to wait until Pokémon's 30th anniversary to kick off the celebrations, as we already have word on an exciting release coming very soon. We're getting Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch; yes, you read that right, it's time to revisit the Kanto region once more.

Originally, LeafGreen and FireRed were released in 2004, being among the best GBA games and serving as remakes of the original Pokémon games from 1996. As such, they feature all of your favorite gen 1 Pokémon, including the likes of Gengar, Dragonite, Pikachu, Blastoise, and, of course, the cover creatures, Charizard and Venusaur.

Better still, the ports are arriving on the eShop on February 27, 2026, and will be compatible with both the original Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2. That's certainly a great way to celebrate Pokémon Day already, but, as you all likely suspected, we're also getting a Pokémon Presents to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary.

The showcase airs at 6am PT, 9am ET, and 2pm GMT on February 27, and it's sure to feature a heap of exciting announcements beyond the arrival of FireRed and LeafGreen on Nintendo Switch. Personally, I'm expecting the tenth-generation Pokémon games, and I'll go one step further and say I think they'll launch in November this year.

Of course, the Pokémon Lego collab officially releases on Pokémon Day, too, giving you the chance to get your hands on three sets: one for Eevee, another for Pikachu, and the third features Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur, the final evolutions of the first three starter Pokémon. I have no doubt that this is just the beginning of this exciting partnership - here's hoping I can build a Pokedex or Pokecentre before long.

So, what do you think? 2026 looks to be a very exciting year for Pokémon, and we can't wait to see what The Pokémon Company announces next week. What are you hoping to see? Join the Pocket Tactics Discord server and let us know.