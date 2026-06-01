Flareon | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Flareon, along with Vaporeon and Jolteon, is one of the three original eeveelutions, and it's one of the better fire-types to come from the Kanto region, especially if you know what moves to teach it. To help you make the most out of this firestarter, we're ready to tell you its base stats, strengths, weaknesses, locations, and more.

Don't forget, Flareon is just one of 151 Pokémon to live in Kanto, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex to learn who the rest are.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Flareon:

Below, you can see all of Flareon's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,136 Type Fire Abilities Flash Fire Hidden abilities Guts Gender ratio Male- 87.5%

Female - 12.5% Egg group Field EV yield Two attack

Flareon's evolution

Flareon is one of eight evolutions for Eevee, and it requires you to give Eevee a Fire Stone to get the fire-type.

Here's the easiest way to get a Fire Stone in each set of games:

Red / Green / Blue / Yellow / FireRed / LeafGreen Buy in the Celadon Department Store Gold / Silver / Crystal / Heart Gold / Soul Silver Get from Bill's Grandfather in the Sea Cottage, or from Schoolboy Alan on Route 36 Ruby / Sapphire / Emerald Trade a Red Shard on Route 124 Diamond / Pearl / Platinum Find in the Underground, Fuego Ironworks, and Solaceon Ruins Black / White / Black 2 / White 2 Desert Resort X / Y Find on Routes 9, 13, and in the Lumiose City Stone Emporium Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade a Red Shard on Route 124, and find it in the Inverse Battle Shop in Mauville City Sun / Moon Find on Route 8, in Konikoni City, and Poké Pelago Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Find on Route 8, Paniola Ranch, in Konikoni City, and Poké Pelago Let's Go! Pikachu / Eevee Find on Route 8, in the Pokémon Mansion, or purchase in the Celadon Department Store Sword / Shield Route 2, Bridge Field Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Find in the Grand Underground and in Fuego Ironworks Legends: Arceus Trade at the Trading Post for 1k MP Scarlet / Violet Buy from Delibird Presents, and get one as a reward for registering 60 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Buy in the Stone Emporium

Flareon's locations

You can find Flareon in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Eevee Blue (Japan) Evolve Eevee Yellow Evolve Eevee

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Eevee Crystal Evolve Eevee

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Eevee Colosseum Trade XD Evolve Eevee

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Eevee Platinum Evolve Eevee HeartGold and SoulSilver Evolve Eevee Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade, global link event Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Eevee

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Eevee Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Eevee

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Eevee Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Eevee Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Eevee

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Lake of Outrage, Giant's Cap (Max Raid Battle) Expansion Pass Giants Cap, Ballimete Lake (Max Raid Battle), Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Eevee Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands (space-time distortions), Crimson Mirelands (space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area Five, Area Six), North Province (Area One, Dalizapa Passage), North Province, Six-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza (Wild Zone 20) Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose (four-star Fire wild zones and five-star Normal wild zones)

How to get Flareon in Pokopia

Like the other eeveelutions, you must complete a special quest to get the main item you need to build Flareon's Pokopia habitat. Constructing 15 buildings in Palette Town rewards you with a pizza, which you can pair with one seat and one table to create the Burning-Hot Spice habitat, luring Flareon to your village.

Flareon's base stats

Flareon begins with the following stats, which improve each time it levels up:

HP - 65

- 65 Attack - 130

- 130 Defense - 60

- 60 Sp. Atk - 95

- 95 Sp. Def - 110

- 110 Speed - 65

Flareon's type strengths and weaknesses

Flareon is a pure fire-type, giving it three weaknesses that you need to be aware of before you head into battle:

Normal damage Fighting, Poison, Normal, Electric, Dark, Ghost, Psychic, Flying, Dragon Weak to Rock, Water, Ground Resistant to Grass, Steel, Bug, Fairy, Fire, Ice Immune None

Flareon's moveset

Through breeding, leveling up, and TMs, Flareon can learn the following moves in the most recent mainline games it appears in:

Level up

Level Move Type One Covet Normal One Swift Normal One Bite Dark One Copycat Normal One Baton Pass Normal One Take Down Normal One Charm Fairy One Double-Edge Normal One Helping Hand Normal One Tackle Normal One Growl Normal One Tail Whip Normal Learns upon evolving Ember Fire Five Sand Attack Ground Ten Quick Attack Normal 15 Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy 20 Smog Poison 25 Bite Dark 30 Fire Fang Fire 35 Fire Spin Fire 40 Lava Plume Fire 45 Scary Face Normal 50 Flare Blitz Fire 55 Last Resort Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take Down Normal Charm Fairy Fake Tears Dark Mud-Slap Ground Protect Normal Fire Fang Fire Trailblaze Grass Fire Spin Fire Facade Normal Swift Normal Flame Charge Fire Stored Power Psychic Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Dig Ground Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Rest Psychic Substitute Normal Will-O-Wisp Fire Shadow Ball Ghost Hyper Voice Normal Heat Wave Fire Flamethrower Fire Calm Mind Psychic Helping Hand Normal Baton Pass Normal Fire Blast Fire Giga Impact Normal Overheat Fire Hyper Beam Normal Flare Blitz Fire Tera Blast Normal Roar Normal Weather Ball Normal Burning Jealousy Fire Double-Edge Normal Endevor Normal Temper Flare Fire Scorching Sands Ground Curse Ghost Alluring Voice Fairy

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Zorua, or Zoroark Detect Fighting Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Lucario, Mienfoo, or Mienshao Double Kick Fighting Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan Mud-Slap Ground Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Drilbur, Excadrill, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Mudbray, Mudsdale, or Orthworm Tickle Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, or Cinccino Wish Normal Vaporeon or Leafeon Yawn Normal Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, or Oinkologne

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Flareon.