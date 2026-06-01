Flareon | Pokémon guide

As Pokémon Masters, we want to help you learn everything about Flareon, including its moveset and stats.

Pokemon Flareon: a red, fluffy creature in front of a red PT background
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The Pokémon Flareon, along with Vaporeon and Jolteon, is one of the three original eeveelutions, and it's one of the better fire-types to come from the Kanto region, especially if you know what moves to teach it. To help you make the most out of this firestarter, we're ready to tell you its base stats, strengths, weaknesses, locations, and more.

Don't forget, Flareon is just one of 151 Pokémon to live in Kanto, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex to learn who the rest are.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Flareon:

Below, you can see all of Flareon's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,136
Type Fire
Abilities Flash Fire
Hidden abilities Guts
Gender ratio Male- 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
Egg group Field
EV yield Two attack

Flareon's evolution

Flareon is one of eight evolutions for Eevee, and it requires you to give Eevee a Fire Stone to get the fire-type.

Pokemon Flareon: an Eevee and a Flareon in small red circles

Here's the easiest way to get a Fire Stone in each set of games:

Red / Green / Blue / Yellow / FireRed / LeafGreen Buy in the Celadon Department Store
Gold / Silver / Crystal / Heart Gold / Soul Silver Get from Bill's Grandfather in the Sea Cottage, or from Schoolboy Alan on Route 36
Ruby / Sapphire / Emerald Trade a Red Shard on Route 124
Diamond / Pearl / Platinum Find in the Underground, Fuego Ironworks, and Solaceon Ruins
Black / White / Black 2 / White 2 Desert Resort
X / Y Find on Routes 9, 13, and in the Lumiose City Stone Emporium
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade a Red Shard on Route 124, and find it in the Inverse Battle Shop in Mauville City
Sun / Moon Find on Route 8, in Konikoni City, and Poké Pelago
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Find on Route 8, Paniola Ranch, in Konikoni City, and Poké Pelago
Let's Go! Pikachu / Eevee Find on Route 8, in the Pokémon Mansion, or purchase in the Celadon Department Store
Sword / Shield Route 2, Bridge Field
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Find in the Grand Underground and in Fuego Ironworks
Legends: Arceus Trade at the Trading Post for 1k MP
Scarlet / Violet Buy from Delibird Presents, and get one as a reward for registering 60 Pokémon
Legends: Z-A Buy in the Stone Emporium

Flareon's locations

You can find Flareon in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Eevee
Blue (Japan) Evolve Eevee
Yellow Evolve Eevee

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Eevee
Crystal Evolve Eevee

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Eevee
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve Eevee

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Eevee
Platinum Evolve Eevee
HeartGold and SoulSilver Evolve Eevee
Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade, global link event
Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Eevee

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Eevee
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Eevee

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Eevee
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Eevee
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Eevee

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Lake of Outrage, Giant's Cap (Max Raid Battle)
Expansion Pass Giants Cap, Ballimete Lake (Max Raid Battle), Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Eevee
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands (space-time distortions), Crimson Mirelands (space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area Five, Area Six), North Province (Area One, Dalizapa Passage), North Province, Six-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza (Wild Zone 20)
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose (four-star Fire wild zones and five-star Normal wild zones)

How to get Flareon in Pokopia

Like the other eeveelutions, you must complete a special quest to get the main item you need to build Flareon's Pokopia habitat. Constructing 15 buildings in Palette Town rewards you with a pizza, which you can pair with one seat and one table to create the Burning-Hot Spice habitat, luring Flareon to your village.

Flareon's base stats

Flareon begins with the following stats, which improve each time it levels up:

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 130
  • Defense - 60
  • Sp. Atk - 95
  • Sp. Def - 110
  • Speed - 65

Flareon's type strengths and weaknesses

Flareon is a pure fire-type, giving it three weaknesses that you need to be aware of before you head into battle:

Normal damage Fighting, Poison, Normal, Electric, Dark, Ghost, Psychic, Flying, Dragon
Weak to Rock, Water, Ground
Resistant to Grass, Steel, Bug, Fairy, Fire, Ice
Immune None

Pokemon Flareon: a red furry creature running through some grass

Flareon's moveset

Through breeding, leveling up, and TMs, Flareon can learn the following moves in the most recent mainline games it appears in:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Covet Normal
One Swift Normal
One Bite Dark
One Copycat Normal
One Baton Pass Normal
One Take Down Normal
One Charm Fairy
One Double-Edge Normal
One Helping Hand Normal
One Tackle Normal
One Growl Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
Learns upon evolving Ember Fire
Five Sand Attack Ground
Ten Quick Attack Normal
15 Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy
20 Smog Poison
25 Bite Dark
30 Fire Fang Fire
35 Fire Spin Fire
40 Lava Plume Fire
45 Scary Face Normal
50 Flare Blitz Fire
55 Last Resort Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Charm Fairy
Fake Tears Dark
Mud-Slap Ground
Protect Normal
Fire Fang Fire
Trailblaze Grass
Fire Spin Fire
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Flame Charge Fire
Stored Power Psychic
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Dig Ground
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Rest Psychic
Substitute Normal
Will-O-Wisp Fire
Shadow Ball Ghost
Hyper Voice Normal
Heat Wave Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Calm Mind Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Baton Pass Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Giga Impact Normal
Overheat Fire
Hyper Beam Normal
Flare Blitz Fire
Tera Blast Normal
Roar Normal
Weather Ball Normal
Burning Jealousy Fire
Double-Edge Normal
Endevor Normal
Temper Flare Fire
Scorching Sands Ground
Curse Ghost
Alluring Voice Fairy

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Zorua, or Zoroark
Detect Fighting Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Lucario, Mienfoo, or Mienshao
Double Kick Fighting Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
Mud-Slap Ground Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Drilbur, Excadrill, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Mudbray, Mudsdale, or Orthworm
Tickle Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, or Cinccino
Wish Normal Vaporeon or Leafeon
Yawn Normal Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, or Oinkologne

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Flareon.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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