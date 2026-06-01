Flareon | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Flareon, along with Vaporeon and Jolteon, is one of the three original eeveelutions, and it's one of the better fire-types to come from the Kanto region, especially if you know what moves to teach it. To help you make the most out of this firestarter, we're ready to tell you its base stats, strengths, weaknesses, locations, and more.
Don't forget, Flareon is just one of 151 Pokémon to live in Kanto, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex to learn who the rest are.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Flareon:
Below, you can see all of Flareon's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,136
|Type
|Fire
|Abilities
|Flash Fire
|Hidden abilities
|Guts
|Gender ratio
|Male- 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
|Egg group
|Field
|EV yield
|Two attack
Flareon's evolution
Flareon is one of eight evolutions for Eevee, and it requires you to give Eevee a Fire Stone to get the fire-type.
Here's the easiest way to get a Fire Stone in each set of games:
|Red / Green / Blue / Yellow / FireRed / LeafGreen
|Buy in the Celadon Department Store
|Gold / Silver / Crystal / Heart Gold / Soul Silver
|Get from Bill's Grandfather in the Sea Cottage, or from Schoolboy Alan on Route 36
|Ruby / Sapphire / Emerald
|Trade a Red Shard on Route 124
|Diamond / Pearl / Platinum
|Find in the Underground, Fuego Ironworks, and Solaceon Ruins
|Black / White / Black 2 / White 2
|Desert Resort
|X / Y
|Find on Routes 9, 13, and in the Lumiose City Stone Emporium
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade a Red Shard on Route 124, and find it in the Inverse Battle Shop in Mauville City
|Sun / Moon
|Find on Route 8, in Konikoni City, and Poké Pelago
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Find on Route 8, Paniola Ranch, in Konikoni City, and Poké Pelago
|Let's Go! Pikachu / Eevee
|Find on Route 8, in the Pokémon Mansion, or purchase in the Celadon Department Store
|Sword / Shield
|Route 2, Bridge Field
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Find in the Grand Underground and in Fuego Ironworks
|Legends: Arceus
|Trade at the Trading Post for 1k MP
|Scarlet / Violet
|Buy from Delibird Presents, and get one as a reward for registering 60 Pokémon
|Legends: Z-A
|Buy in the Stone Emporium
Flareon's locations
You can find Flareon in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Evolve Eevee
|Blue (Japan)
|Evolve Eevee
|Yellow
|Evolve Eevee
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Evolve Eevee
|Crystal
|Evolve Eevee
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Evolve Eevee
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Evolve Eevee
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Eevee
|Platinum
|Evolve Eevee
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Evolve Eevee
|Pal Park
|Field
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Trade, global link event
|Black 2 and White 2
|Evolve Eevee
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Evolve Eevee
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Eevee
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Evolve Eevee
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Evolve Eevee
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve Eevee
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Lake of Outrage, Giant's Cap (Max Raid Battle)
|Expansion Pass
|Giants Cap, Ballimete Lake (Max Raid Battle), Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Eevee
|Legends: Arceus
|Cobalt Coastlands (space-time distortions), Crimson Mirelands (space-time distortions)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|South Province (Area Five, Area Six), North Province (Area One, Dalizapa Passage), North Province, Six-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Centrico Plaza (Wild Zone 20)
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose (four-star Fire wild zones and five-star Normal wild zones)
How to get Flareon in Pokopia
Like the other eeveelutions, you must complete a special quest to get the main item you need to build Flareon's Pokopia habitat. Constructing 15 buildings in Palette Town rewards you with a pizza, which you can pair with one seat and one table to create the Burning-Hot Spice habitat, luring Flareon to your village.
Flareon's base stats
Flareon begins with the following stats, which improve each time it levels up:
- HP - 65
- Attack - 130
- Defense - 60
- Sp. Atk - 95
- Sp. Def - 110
- Speed - 65
Flareon's type strengths and weaknesses
Flareon is a pure fire-type, giving it three weaknesses that you need to be aware of before you head into battle:
|Normal damage
|Fighting, Poison, Normal, Electric, Dark, Ghost, Psychic, Flying, Dragon
|Weak to
|Rock, Water, Ground
|Resistant to
|Grass, Steel, Bug, Fairy, Fire, Ice
|Immune
|None
Flareon's moveset
Through breeding, leveling up, and TMs, Flareon can learn the following moves in the most recent mainline games it appears in:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Covet
|Normal
|One
|Swift
|Normal
|One
|Bite
|Dark
|One
|Copycat
|Normal
|One
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|One
|Take Down
|Normal
|One
|Charm
|Fairy
|One
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|One
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Learns upon evolving
|Ember
|Fire
|Five
|Sand Attack
|Ground
|Ten
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|15
|Baby-Doll Eyes
|Fairy
|20
|Smog
|Poison
|25
|Bite
|Dark
|30
|Fire Fang
|Fire
|35
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|40
|Lava Plume
|Fire
|45
|Scary Face
|Normal
|50
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|55
|Last Resort
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Fire Fang
|Fire
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Flame Charge
|Fire
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Dig
|Ground
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Overheat
|Fire
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Burning Jealousy
|Fire
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endevor
|Normal
|Temper Flare
|Fire
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Curse
|Ghost
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Curse
|Ghost
|Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Zorua, or Zoroark
|Detect
|Fighting
|Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Lucario, Mienfoo, or Mienshao
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Drilbur, Excadrill, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Mudbray, Mudsdale, or Orthworm
|Tickle
|Normal
|Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, or Cinccino
|Wish
|Normal
|Vaporeon or Leafeon
|Yawn
|Normal
|Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, or Oinkologne
With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Flareon.