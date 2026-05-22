I'm desperate to see the life-size Kabutops at the new Pokémon Fossil Museum

Something really cool has been unearthed - it's the Pokémon Fossil Museum! Held at the Chicago Field Museum, it's now open for you to go pore over paleontological discoveries of both Pokémon and real-life dinosaurs.

Between May 22, 2026, and April 11, 2027, you can visit the Field Museum to catch a glimpse of life-size Tyrantrum, Bastiodon, Cradily - you name it, if it's a fossil, it's there. You can even compare their sizes to displays of creatures like Sue, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, one of the world's best preserved specimens.

I recently spent far too many hours redoing my museum in Pokopia, creating themed habitats for the fossil Pokémon and making sure they're all happy. I love fossils. I love the prehistoric Pokémon. I'd love to go and see an Anorith and compare it to Anomalocaris, or Archeops, with the Chicago Archaeopteryx. Sure, the UK got a pop-up shop in London's Natural History Museum, but it's not quite the same.

As part of the exhibit, three scientists have had a Pokémon-world makeover, giving them avatars that wouldn't look out of place in the games. You can read an introduction with them here and find out their favorite Pokémon.

If you're attending the exhibition, you can also grab some fun items in Pokémon Go. You can find Excavator Pikachu through timed and field research, encounter Mega Aerodactyl in raids, and find more fossil 'mon on the map.

Don't forget to pick up a paleontologist Pikachu plush on the way out. Once again, I'll be sitting here seething in the UK because I can't get any of the cool merch. Please, I really liked the themed backpack. Let me buy it.