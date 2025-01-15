You can get free Pokémon cards by playing mobile games

Whether you’re opening random packs you find at your local stores, or you’re saving up for 36-pack booster boxes, spending out on Pokémon cards is an expensive hobby. If you’re going for those coveted chase cards, it can become a pricey endeavor – one that will have you feeling ecstatic or disappointed. But what if I told you that you can get some Pokémon cards for free, just by enjoying some mobile games?

That’s right. Just by playing some of the best mobile games around, you can get free Pokémon cards and fill up your binders with some (hopefully) expensive cards. While you may not be ripping as many packs open as you do in Pokémon Pocket, you can easily grab some excellent cards just by playing a range of titles, including the best easy games on the market.

Thanks to an app called Mistplay, you can easily earn rewards just by going about your usual daily gaming routines (assuming they’re compatible). As you enjoy some sessions in an assortment of selected games, you’ll earn units which can then be converted into vouchers. Whether you decide to spend them on Amazon gift cards or exchange them for Uber Eats gift cards (which you can also use to spend on Pokémon packs delivered straight to your door), it’s a fairly simple task.

There’s no catch either. While it may take some time to accumulate enough units for a bunch of Pokémon packs, it’s hard to complain when it’s free. I’ve been sinking plenty of time over the years into the best ARPGs and the best action games without any reward, so I decided to download Mistplay and fuel my Pokémon habit further.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to allow Mistplay to access your playtime and function in the background. This is so the app can track your game time and your progress in each of the games. You’ll also need to make sure you launch each title through the Mistplay app, or else you won’t get any rewards. You’ve been warned, as it is far too easy to make that mistake.

So, while you’re between finetuning your best Pokémon pocket decks, why not dive into some other mobile games and get free Pokémon cards while you’re at it? Considering you’ll be playing some of the best iPhone games and best Android games, it’s certainly worth doing.