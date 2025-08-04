Pokémon's darkest game turns 20 today, and it's coming to the Switch 2

There are a lot of Pokémon games out there, so you're forgiven if you don't remember each and every one. Especially those on the GameCube, like Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, which wasn't part of the mainline series.

Gale of Darkness is set five years after Pokémon Colosseum, taking place in the same Orre region, with the same art style and some of the same cast of characters. Shadow Pokémon have been appearing again - and no, not just Gengar hanging around in the dark - but critters whose hearts have been tampered with.

These first appeared in the aforementioned Colosseum, where Team Cipher were the baddies at large. Once again, your task is to track them down and purify the corrupted Pokémon. By the way, the 'XD' in the title likely comes from the Shadow-fied Lugia in the game, referred to as XD001.

A fun fact is that Bonsly and Munchlax appear in Gale of Darkness, showing them off before their debut in the mainline games. They joined the Pokédex in Diamond and Pearl in 2006, a year after Gale of Darkness.

If you want to play the game, fear not. You don't have to spend $300 on an original GameCube version - you can soon play it via Nintendo Switch Online on the Switch 2. The game got a quick reveal during the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct in April, alongside other titles like Super Mario Sunshine, Chibi Robo, and Luigi's Mansion. There isn't a date for when it's coming, but it's on its way.

For those of you who did play back in the day, why not play it again? And if you never have, we recommend you try it out. Who knows, it could be on your list of best Pokémon games. Plus, it features one of our favorite legendary Pokémon, Lugia.