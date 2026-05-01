Gastly | Pokémon guide

Being 95% poisonous gas and 5% the souls of its enemies, Pokémon's Gastly has a pretty scary reputation. Alongside this, one of Gastly's evolutions is one of the most iconic creepy 'mon in the entire franchise, and Gengar lovers will likely need to get their hands on Gastly first. We'll run through its locations, strengths and weaknesses, moves, and more.

We've got plenty of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes so that you can not only find Gastly, but fill up your Pokédex with a bunch of scary 'mon, like its evolutions, too.

Here's everything in our Gastly guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Gastly:

National Pokédex # 0,092 Type Ghost/Poison Abilities Levitate Hidden ability N/A Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 190 (35.2%) Egg groups Amorphous EV yield One sp. atk.

Gastly's evolution

Gastly evolves into Haunter at level 25, which then evolves into Gengar when it's exposed to a linking cord or traded. Gengar is the final evolution.

Gastly's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Gastly in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Pokémon Tower Yellow Pokémon Tower

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Tin Tower, Sprout Tower (night only) Crystal Routes 31, 32, and 36, Tin Tower, Sprout Tower (night only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Pokémon Tower, Lost Cave Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 209 (night only), Old Chateau, Lost Tower Platinum Old Chateau, Eterna Forest, Lost Tower, Turnback Cave HeartGold / SoulSilver Bell Tower, Sprout Tower, Safari Zone - Forest (night only)

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White White Forest Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed Haunter or Gengar Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Hau'oli Cemetery, Memorial Hill, Poké Pelago Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Hau'oli Cemetery, Memorial Hill, Trainers' School - One (night only) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Pokémon Tower

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield North Lake Miloch, Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Motostoke Riverbank, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins's Max Raid Battle Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 209, Old Chateau, Lost Tower, Grand Underground - Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern Legends: Arceus Crimson Mirelands (all night only except for mass outbreaks) - Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Holm of Trials, Ursa's Ring, near Sludge Mound, Scarlet Bog, Shrouded Ruins and its mass outbreak, Cottonsedge Prairie, Droning Meadow, near Lake Valor, massive mass outbreaks; Coronet Highland all night only except for mass outbreaks) - Clamberclaw Cliffs, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks; Alabaster Icelands (all night only except for mass outbreaks) - Bonechill Wastes and its mass outbreaks, near Avalugg's Legacy, near Icepeak Cavern, massive mass outbreaks

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province - Areas One, Three, Four, East Province - Areas One -Three, West Province - Areas One to Three The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Apple Hills, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens Legends: Z-A Vert Sectors 1, 5, 7, and 9, Espace Vide, Bleu Sectors 4, 5, and 8, Old Building (only one, during Main Mission 20), The Sewers, Magenta Sectors 1, 3, 4, 6, and 9, Rouge Sector 8, Wild Zone 4, Jaune Sectors 4, 6, 7, and 9

How do I get Gastly in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Gastly in Pokopia, you need to create a Spooky Study Pokopia habitat. To do this, you'll need a bookcase, a chic sofa, a plain table, and a slender candle. This must be done at nighttime to get Gastly, but any weather conditions are allowed.

Gastly's base stats

As a combined Ghost/Poison-type Pokémon, Gastly has a pretty sizable number of strengths and weaknesses against other types of 'mon, including a bunch of Pokémon that it's completely immune to - exciting stuff.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Ghost, Psychic, Dark Resistant Bug, Fairy, Grass, Poison Immune Ground, Fighting, Normal

Gastly's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Gastly can learn the following moves:

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type One Lick Ghost One Confuse Ray Ghost Four Hypnosis Psychic Eight Mean Look Normal 12 Payback Dark 16 Spite Ghost 20 Curse Ghost 24 Hex Ghost 28 Night Shade Dark 32 Sucker Punch Ghost 36 Dark Pulse Dark 40 Shadow Ball Ghost 44 Destiny Bond Ghost 48 Dream Eater Psychic

Level up moves (Z-A)

Level Move Type One Confuse Ray Ghost One Lick Ghost Four Hypnosis Psychic Eight Confusion Psychic 12 Shadow Sneak Ghost 20 Curse Ghost 24 Haze Ice 28 Icy Wind Ice 36 Dark Pulse Dark 40 Shadow Ball Ghost 50 Perish Song Normal

Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Confuse Ray Ghost Curse Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fire Punch Fire Foul Play Dark Giga Drain Grass Gunk Shot Poison Haze Ice Hex Ghost Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Imprison Psychic Nasty Plot Dark Night Shade Ghost Pain Split Normal Poison Jab Poison Poltergeist Ghost Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Scary Face Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Skill Swap Psychic Skitter Smack Bug Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Sludge Wave Poison Spite Ghost Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Poison Trick Psychic Trick Room Psychic Venoshock Poison Will-O-Wisp Fire

Learnable TMs (Z-A)

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Curse Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Dream Eater Psychic Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Giga Drain Grass Gunk Shot Poison Icy Wind Ice Nasty Plot Dark Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Self-Destruct Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Sludge Bomb Poison Substitute Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Poison Will-O-Wisp Fire

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Astonish Ghost Misdreavus, Mismagius, Shuppet, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Chimecho, Drifloon, Drifblim, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Sandygast, Palossand, Mimikyu, Dreepy, Drakloak, or Dragapult Clear Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, or Magcargo Disable Normal Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Duskull, Dusclops, or Dusknoir Haze Ice Koffing or Weezing (both forms) Perish Song Normal Gengar or Misdreavus Reflect Type Normal Gengar Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, Magcargo, Litwick, Lampent, or Chandelure Toxic Poison Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Gulpin, or Swalot

You're ready to catch a ghost, so go and find Gastly in your nearest dark corner or on your next nighttime stroll.