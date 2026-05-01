Gastly | Pokémon guide

There may not be anything as creepy as Pokémon’s Gastly, so let’s find out about this gassy ‘mon and how it could suffocate your enemies.

Pokemon Gastly glowing against a half pink, half purple background
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Being 95% poisonous gas and 5% the souls of its enemies, Pokémon's Gastly has a pretty scary reputation. Alongside this, one of Gastly's evolutions is one of the most iconic creepy 'mon in the entire franchise, and Gengar lovers will likely need to get their hands on Gastly first. We'll run through its locations, strengths and weaknesses, moves, and more.

We've got plenty of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes so that you can not only find Gastly, but fill up your Pokédex with a bunch of scary 'mon, like its evolutions, too.

Here's everything in our Gastly guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Gastly:

National Pokédex # 0,092
Type Ghost/Poison
Abilities Levitate
Hidden ability N/A
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 190 (35.2%)
Egg groups Amorphous
EV yield One sp. atk.

Gastly's evolution

Gastly evolves into Haunter at level 25, which then evolves into Gengar when it's exposed to a linking cord or traded. Gengar is the final evolution.

Pokemon Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar with arrows to show their evolution against pink and purple background

Gastly's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Gastly in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Pokémon Tower
Yellow Pokémon Tower

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Tin Tower, Sprout Tower (night only)
Crystal Routes 31, 32, and 36, Tin Tower, Sprout Tower (night only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Pokémon Tower, Lost Cave
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 209 (night only), Old Chateau, Lost Tower
Platinum Old Chateau, Eterna Forest, Lost Tower, Turnback Cave
HeartGold / SoulSilver Bell Tower, Sprout Tower, Safari Zone - Forest (night only)

Gen 5 locations

Black  Trade
White White Forest
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed Haunter or Gengar
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Hau'oli Cemetery, Memorial Hill, Poké Pelago
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Hau'oli Cemetery, Memorial Hill, Trainers' School - One (night only)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Pokémon Tower

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield North Lake Miloch, Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Motostoke Riverbank, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins's Max Raid Battle
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 209, Old Chateau, Lost Tower, Grand Underground - Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern
Legends: Arceus Crimson Mirelands (all night only except for mass outbreaks) - Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Holm of Trials, Ursa's Ring, near Sludge Mound, Scarlet Bog, Shrouded Ruins and its mass outbreak, Cottonsedge Prairie, Droning Meadow, near Lake Valor, massive mass outbreaks; Coronet Highland all night only except for mass outbreaks) - Clamberclaw Cliffs, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks; Alabaster Icelands (all night only except for mass outbreaks) - Bonechill Wastes and its mass outbreaks, near Avalugg's Legacy, near Icepeak Cavern, massive mass outbreaks

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province - Areas One, Three, Four, East Province - Areas One -Three, West Province - Areas One to Three
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Apple Hills, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens
Legends: Z-A Vert Sectors 1, 5, 7, and 9, Espace Vide, Bleu Sectors 4, 5, and 8, Old Building (only one, during Main Mission 20), The Sewers, Magenta Sectors 1, 3, 4, 6, and 9, Rouge Sector 8, Wild Zone 4, Jaune Sectors 4, 6, 7, and 9

How do I get Gastly in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Gastly in Pokopia, you need to create a Spooky Study Pokopia habitat. To do this, you'll need a bookcase, a chic sofa, a plain table, and a slender candle. This must be done at nighttime to get Gastly, but any weather conditions are allowed.

Pokemon Gastly in its TCG Pocket art floating amidst the trees

Gastly's base stats

As a combined Ghost/Poison-type Pokémon, Gastly has a pretty sizable number of strengths and weaknesses against other types of 'mon, including a bunch of Pokémon that it's completely immune to - exciting stuff.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Ghost, Psychic, Dark
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Grass, Poison
Immune Ground, Fighting, Normal

Gastly's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Gastly can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type
One Lick Ghost
One Confuse Ray Ghost
Four Hypnosis Psychic
Eight Mean Look Normal
12 Payback Dark
16 Spite Ghost
20 Curse Ghost
24 Hex Ghost
28 Night Shade Dark
32 Sucker Punch Ghost
36 Dark Pulse Dark
40 Shadow Ball Ghost
44 Destiny Bond Ghost
48 Dream Eater Psychic

Level up moves (Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Confuse Ray Ghost
One Lick Ghost
Four Hypnosis Psychic
Eight Confusion Psychic
12 Shadow Sneak Ghost
20 Curse Ghost
24 Haze Ice
28 Icy Wind Ice
36 Dark Pulse Dark
40 Shadow Ball Ghost
50 Perish Song Normal

Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Confuse Ray Ghost
Curse Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Foul Play Dark
Giga Drain Grass
Gunk Shot Poison
Haze Ice
Hex Ghost
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Imprison Psychic
Nasty Plot Dark
Night Shade Ghost
Pain Split Normal
Poison Jab Poison
Poltergeist Ghost
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Skill Swap Psychic
Skitter Smack Bug
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Sludge Wave Poison
Spite Ghost
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Toxic Poison
Trick Psychic
Trick Room Psychic
Venoshock Poison
Will-O-Wisp Fire

Learnable TMs (Z-A)

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Curse Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Dream Eater Psychic
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Gunk Shot Poison
Icy Wind Ice
Nasty Plot Dark
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Self-Destruct Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sludge Bomb Poison
Substitute Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Toxic Poison
Will-O-Wisp Fire

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Astonish Ghost Misdreavus, Mismagius, Shuppet, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Chimecho, Drifloon, Drifblim, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Sandygast, Palossand, Mimikyu, Dreepy, Drakloak, or Dragapult
Clear Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, or Magcargo
Disable Normal Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Duskull, Dusclops, or Dusknoir
Haze Ice Koffing or Weezing (both forms)
Perish Song Normal Gengar or Misdreavus
Reflect Type Normal Gengar
Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, Magcargo, Litwick, Lampent, or Chandelure
Toxic Poison Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Gulpin, or Swalot

You're ready to catch a ghost, so go and find Gastly in your nearest dark corner or on your next nighttime stroll.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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