Gastly | Pokémon guide

Being 95% poisonous gas and 5% the souls of its enemies, Pokémon's Gastly has a pretty scary reputation. Alongside this, one of Gastly's evolutions is one of the most iconic creepy 'mon in the entire franchise, and Gengar lovers will likely need to get their hands on Gastly first. We'll run through its locations, strengths and weaknesses, moves, and more.
We've got plenty of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes so that you can not only find Gastly, but fill up your Pokédex with a bunch of scary 'mon, like its evolutions, too.
Here's everything in our Gastly guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Gastly:
|National Pokédex #
|0,092
|Type
|Ghost/Poison
|Abilities
|Levitate
|Hidden ability
|N/A
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|190 (35.2%)
|Egg groups
|Amorphous
|EV yield
|One sp. atk.
Gastly's evolution
Gastly evolves into Haunter at level 25, which then evolves into Gengar when it's exposed to a linking cord or traded. Gengar is the final evolution.
Gastly's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Gastly in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Pokémon Tower
|Yellow
|Pokémon Tower
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Tin Tower, Sprout Tower (night only)
|Crystal
|Routes 31, 32, and 36, Tin Tower, Sprout Tower (night only)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Pokémon Tower, Lost Cave
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 209 (night only), Old Chateau, Lost Tower
|Platinum
|Old Chateau, Eterna Forest, Lost Tower, Turnback Cave
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Bell Tower, Sprout Tower, Safari Zone - Forest (night only)
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|White Forest
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Breed Haunter or Gengar
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Hau'oli Cemetery, Memorial Hill, Poké Pelago
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Hau'oli Cemetery, Memorial Hill, Trainers' School - One (night only)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Pokémon Tower
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|North Lake Miloch, Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Motostoke Riverbank, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins's Max Raid Battle
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 209, Old Chateau, Lost Tower, Grand Underground - Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Crimson Mirelands (all night only except for mass outbreaks) - Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Holm of Trials, Ursa's Ring, near Sludge Mound, Scarlet Bog, Shrouded Ruins and its mass outbreak, Cottonsedge Prairie, Droning Meadow, near Lake Valor, massive mass outbreaks; Coronet Highland all night only except for mass outbreaks) - Clamberclaw Cliffs, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks; Alabaster Icelands (all night only except for mass outbreaks) - Bonechill Wastes and its mass outbreaks, near Avalugg's Legacy, near Icepeak Cavern, massive mass outbreaks
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|South Province - Areas One, Three, Four, East Province - Areas One -Three, West Province - Areas One to Three
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Apple Hills, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens
|Legends: Z-A
|Vert Sectors 1, 5, 7, and 9, Espace Vide, Bleu Sectors 4, 5, and 8, Old Building (only one, during Main Mission 20), The Sewers, Magenta Sectors 1, 3, 4, 6, and 9, Rouge Sector 8, Wild Zone 4, Jaune Sectors 4, 6, 7, and 9
How do I get Gastly in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Gastly in Pokopia, you need to create a Spooky Study Pokopia habitat. To do this, you'll need a bookcase, a chic sofa, a plain table, and a slender candle. This must be done at nighttime to get Gastly, but any weather conditions are allowed.
Gastly's base stats
As a combined Ghost/Poison-type Pokémon, Gastly has a pretty sizable number of strengths and weaknesses against other types of 'mon, including a bunch of Pokémon that it's completely immune to - exciting stuff.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Ghost, Psychic, Dark
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|Ground, Fighting, Normal
Gastly's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Gastly can learn the following moves:
Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Lick
|Ghost
|One
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Four
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Eight
|Mean Look
|Normal
|12
|Payback
|Dark
|16
|Spite
|Ghost
|20
|Curse
|Ghost
|24
|Hex
|Ghost
|28
|Night Shade
|Dark
|32
|Sucker Punch
|Ghost
|36
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|40
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|44
|Destiny Bond
|Ghost
|48
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
Level up moves (Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|One
|Lick
|Ghost
|Four
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Eight
|Confusion
|Psychic
|12
|Shadow Sneak
|Ghost
|20
|Curse
|Ghost
|24
|Haze
|Ice
|28
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|36
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|40
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|50
|Perish Song
|Normal
Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Haze
|Ice
|Hex
|Ghost
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Night Shade
|Ghost
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Poltergeist
|Ghost
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Skitter Smack
|Bug
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Spite
|Ghost
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic
|Poison
|Trick
|Psychic
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
Learnable TMs (Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic
|Poison
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Astonish
|Ghost
|Misdreavus, Mismagius, Shuppet, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Chimecho, Drifloon, Drifblim, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Sandygast, Palossand, Mimikyu, Dreepy, Drakloak, or Dragapult
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, or Magcargo
|Disable
|Normal
|Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Duskull, Dusclops, or Dusknoir
|Haze
|Ice
|Koffing or Weezing (both forms)
|Perish Song
|Normal
|Gengar or Misdreavus
|Reflect Type
|Normal
|Gengar
|Smog
|Poison
|Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, Magcargo, Litwick, Lampent, or Chandelure
|Toxic
|Poison
|Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Gulpin, or Swalot
You're ready to catch a ghost, so go and find Gastly in your nearest dark corner or on your next nighttime stroll.