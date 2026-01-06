New Pokémon Gen 10 leaks have us wondering what the 30th anniversary may announce

Believe it or not, the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise is coming up already - which means Gen 10 may be close.

Now that we're in 2026, Pokémon's 30th anniversary is coming up fast - and we want to know what it'll bring with it. Our wishlist is growing the more we think about it, but something seems more likely than others: the reveal of Gen 10, at long last.

The 30th anniversary of Pokémon will take place on February 27, on Pokémon Day, where we'll no doubt get a livestream showing off the franchise's plans for all things TV, movies, games, TCG, apps, and more. In fact, we've already got a cute little animation featuring chunky Pikachu from the Japanese Pokémon X account, saying that it's already (somehow) been 30 years since the release of Pokémon Red and Green. Boy, do I feel old.

The post goes on to say, "I have a feeling this year is going to be the best one yet!", which is spurring us on to expect even greater things than we already have. Join us in speculating about what might get a reveal to set up the third decade of the monster (collecting) franchise.

Surely now is the time for the tenth generation to be shown off. There have been rumors of Pokémon 'Wind and Wave' cropping up as the name of the next mainline game since October 2025, and apparently, a website - https://www.pokemon.com/windwave - was registered recently, though, as it redirects to the US-facing site, it may just be Pokémon covering all their bases as https://www.pokemon.com/win also redirects.

Other things we'd love to see include a special edition Switch 2 covered in Pokémon. Considering we didn't get one for Legends: Z-A, this feels like a shoo-in for me. A new Pokémon Ranger would be excellent, along with more of the old Pokémon games coming to Nintendo Switch Online. As for myself, I just want a new mainline game that doesn't perform like absolute Garbodor like Scarlet and Violet did.

Another Mystery Dungeon wouldn't go amiss, or an actual, permanent Pokémon Center store opening in London.

