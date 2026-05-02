Gengar | Pokémon guide

Outside of Pikachu, Pokémon's Gengar is one of the most famous and beloved 'mon in the whole franchise. It's hard to say why until you actually lay eyes on it - the perfect combination of creepy and cute, this little creature appeals to the edgiest of players, as long as they have a soft side, too. And, though you may see it a lot, Gengar can be elusive, so we've compiled some basic need-to-knows about it.
If you want to look cool by flexing Gengar in your Pokédex to all your friends, we recommend some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes to boost your odds of finding it, as you'll need the help. Using exceptional stealth, it's apparent that this guy does not want to be found.
Here's everything in our Gengar guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Gengar:
|National Pokédex #
|0,094
|Type
|Ghost/Poison
|Abilities
|Gengar: Levitate (before gen 7), Cursed Body (gen 7 onwards)
Mega Gengar: Shadow Tag
|Hidden ability
|N/A
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|45 (11.9%)
|Egg groups
|Amorphous
|EV yield
|Three sp. atk.
Gengar's evolution
Gengar evolves from Haunter when you expose the latter to a linking cord, or it is traded. Gengar is the final evolution of Gastly. It can also Mega Evolve into Mega Gengar using Gengarite, and Giantamax into Gigantamax Gengar with the Gigantamax Factor.
Gengar can also Mega Evolve into Mega Gengar using Gengarite, and Giantamax into Gigantamax Gengar with the Gigantamax Factor.
Here's where you can find a Gengarite:
|Game
|Method
|X / Y
|Hex Maniac in Laverre City (requires seeing Gastly, Haunter, or Gengar in the Pokédex)
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Battle Resort
|Sun / Moon / Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Battle Tree for 64 BP
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Indigo Plateau
|Legends Z-A
|Stone Emporium after completing Main Mission 09
|Champions
|Frontier Shop for 2k VP
Gengar's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Gengar in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Evolve Haunter
|Yellow
|Evolve Haunter
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Haunter
|Crystal
|Evolve Haunter
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Evolve Haunter
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Old Chateau (with a gen 3 game)
|Platinum
|Old Chateau (with a gen 3 game)
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Haunter
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Haunter
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade, Event
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Haunter
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Thrifty Megamart (Abandoned Site) SOS Battle
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Thrifty Megamart (Abandoned Site) SOS Battle
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve Haunter
Gen 8 locations
|Sword
|Giant's Cap (Wanderer), the Max Raid Battles of: Giant's Mirror, South Lake Miloch, and Stony Wilderness
|Shield
|Giant's Cap (Wanderer), the Max Raid Battles of: Giant's Mirror, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, and Stony Wilderness (Gigantamax)
|Isle of Armor
|The Max Raid Battles of: Slippery Slope, Old Cemetery, Giant's Foot, Frigid Sea, and Ballimere Lake
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Haunter
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands - Space-time distortions, Crimson Mirelands - massive mass outbreaks, Coronet Highlands - massive mass outbreaks, Alabaster Icelands - massive mass outbreaks
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade Pincurchin for Haunter in Levincia (evolves into Gengar immediately), five and six-star Tera Raid Battles
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Mossfell Confluence
|Legends: Z-A
|Old Building (only two), Wild Zone 20
How do I get Gengar in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Gengar in Pokopia, you need to create a Surprise in Store Pokopia habitat. To do this, gather two balloons and a boo-in-the-box at nighttime.
Gengar's base stats
Gengar's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 60
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 60
- Sp. Atk - 130
- Sp. Def - 75
- Speed - 110
Mega Gengar's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 60
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 80
- Sp. Atk - 170
- Sp. Def - 95
- Speed - 130
Gengar's type strengths and weaknesses
Gengar is a dual-type Pokémon, belonging to both the Poison and Ghost families. It has some interesting variations because of that, including a very particular set of strengths and weaknesses against other Pokémon. There are even some types that it's totally immune to. Here they are:
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Ghost, Ground, Psychic, Dark
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|Fighting, Normal
Gengar's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Gengar can learn the following moves:
Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Perish Song
|Normal
|One
|Shadow Punch
|Ghost
|One
|Reflect Type
|Normal
|One
|Lick
|Ghost
|One
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|One
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|One
|Mean Look
|Normal
|12
|Payback
|Dark
|16
|Spite
|Ghost
|20
|Curse
|Ghost
|24
|Hex
|Ghost
|30
|Night Shade
|Dark
|36
|Sucker Punch
|Ghost
|42
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|48
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|54
|Destiny Bond
|Ghost
|60
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
Level up moves (Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|One
|Lick
|Ghost
|Four
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Eight
|Confusion
|Psychic
|12
|Shadow Sneak
|Ghost
|16
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|20
|Curse
|Ghost
|24
|Haze
|Ice
|28
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|36
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|40
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|48
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|50
|Perish Song
|Normal
|55
|Phantom Force
|Ghost
Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Encore
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Haze
|Ice
|Hex
|Ghost
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Metronome
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Night Shade
|Ghost
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Phantom Force
|Ghost
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Poltergeist
|Ghost
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Skitter Smack
|Bug
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Spite
|Ghost
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic
|Poison
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Trick
|Psychic
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
Learnable TMs (Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Metronome
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Ominous Wind
|Ghost
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Shadow Punch
|Ghost
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic
|Poison
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Astonish
|Ghost
|Misdreavus, Mismagius, Shuppet, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Chimecho, Drifloon, Drifblim, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Sandygast, Palossand, Mimikyu, Dreepy, Drakloak, or Dragapult
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, or Magcargo
|Disable
|Normal
|Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Duskull, Dusclops, or Dusknoir
|Haze
|Ice
|Koffing or Weezing (both forms)
|Perish Song
|Normal
|Gengar or Misdreavus
|Reflect Type
|Normal
|Gengar
|Smog
|Poison
|Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, Magcargo, Litwick, Lampent, or Chandelure
|Toxic
|Poison
|Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Gulpin, or Swalot
Gengar and its large tongue are yours for the taking now, so best of luck with your clout-catching mission.