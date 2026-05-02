Gengar | Pokémon guide

Outside of Pikachu, Pokémon's Gengar is one of the most famous and beloved 'mon in the whole franchise. It's hard to say why until you actually lay eyes on it - the perfect combination of creepy and cute, this little creature appeals to the edgiest of players, as long as they have a soft side, too. And, though you may see it a lot, Gengar can be elusive, so we've compiled some basic need-to-knows about it.

If you want to look cool by flexing Gengar in your Pokédex to all your friends, we recommend some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes to boost your odds of finding it, as you'll need the help. Using exceptional stealth, it's apparent that this guy does not want to be found.

Here's everything in our Gengar guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Gengar:

National Pokédex # 0,094 Type Ghost/Poison Abilities Gengar : Levitate (before gen 7), Cursed Body (gen 7 onwards)

Mega Gengar : Shadow Tag Hidden ability N/A Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 45 (11.9%) Egg groups Amorphous EV yield Three sp. atk.

Gengar's evolution

Gengar evolves from Haunter when you expose the latter to a linking cord, or it is traded. Gengar is the final evolution of Gastly. It can also Mega Evolve into Mega Gengar using Gengarite, and Giantamax into Gigantamax Gengar with the Gigantamax Factor.

Gengar can also Mega Evolve into Mega Gengar using Gengarite, and Giantamax into Gigantamax Gengar with the Gigantamax Factor.

Here's where you can find a Gengarite:

Game Method X / Y Hex Maniac in Laverre City (requires seeing Gastly, Haunter, or Gengar in the Pokédex) Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Battle Resort Sun / Moon / Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Battle Tree for 64 BP Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Indigo Plateau Legends Z-A Stone Emporium after completing Main Mission 09 Champions Frontier Shop for 2k VP

Gengar's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Gengar in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Haunter Yellow Evolve Haunter

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Haunter Crystal Evolve Haunter

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Haunter Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Old Chateau (with a gen 3 game) Platinum Old Chateau (with a gen 3 game) HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Haunter

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Haunter Black 2 / White 2 Trade, Event

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Haunter Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Thrifty Megamart (Abandoned Site) SOS Battle Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Thrifty Megamart (Abandoned Site) SOS Battle Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Evolve Haunter

Gen 8 locations

Sword Giant's Cap (Wanderer), the Max Raid Battles of: Giant's Mirror, South Lake Miloch, and Stony Wilderness Shield Giant's Cap (Wanderer), the Max Raid Battles of: Giant's Mirror, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, and Stony Wilderness (Gigantamax) Isle of Armor The Max Raid Battles of: Slippery Slope, Old Cemetery, Giant's Foot, Frigid Sea, and Ballimere Lake Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Haunter Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - Space-time distortions, Crimson Mirelands - massive mass outbreaks, Coronet Highlands - massive mass outbreaks, Alabaster Icelands - massive mass outbreaks

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade Pincurchin for Haunter in Levincia (evolves into Gengar immediately), five and six-star Tera Raid Battles The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Mossfell Confluence Legends: Z-A Old Building (only two), Wild Zone 20

How do I get Gengar in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Gengar in Pokopia, you need to create a Surprise in Store Pokopia habitat. To do this, gather two balloons and a boo-in-the-box at nighttime.

Gengar's base stats

Gengar's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 60

Attack - 65

Defense - 60

Sp. Atk - 130

Sp. Def - 75

Speed - 110

Mega Gengar's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 60

Attack - 65

Defense - 80

Sp. Atk - 170

Sp. Def - 95

Speed - 130

Gengar's type strengths and weaknesses

Gengar is a dual-type Pokémon, belonging to both the Poison and Ghost families. It has some interesting variations because of that, including a very particular set of strengths and weaknesses against other Pokémon. There are even some types that it's totally immune to. Here they are:

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Ghost, Ground, Psychic, Dark Resistant Bug, Fairy, Grass, Poison Immune Fighting, Normal

Gengar's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Gengar can learn the following moves:

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type One Perish Song Normal One Shadow Punch Ghost One Reflect Type Normal One Lick Ghost One Confuse Ray Ghost One Hypnosis Psychic One Mean Look Normal 12 Payback Dark 16 Spite Ghost 20 Curse Ghost 24 Hex Ghost 30 Night Shade Dark 36 Sucker Punch Ghost 42 Dark Pulse Dark 48 Shadow Ball Ghost 54 Destiny Bond Ghost 60 Dream Eater Psychic

Level up moves (Z-A)

Level Move Type One Confuse Ray Ghost One Lick Ghost Four Hypnosis Psychic Eight Confusion Psychic 12 Shadow Sneak Ghost 16 Shadow Claw Ghost 20 Curse Ghost 24 Haze Ice 28 Icy Wind Ice 36 Dark Pulse Dark 40 Shadow Ball Ghost 48 Sludge Wave Poison 50 Perish Song Normal 55 Phantom Force Ghost

Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Confuse Ray Ghost Curse Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Drain Punch Fighting Encore Normal Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fire Punch Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Foul Play Dark Giga Drain Grass Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot Poison Haze Ice Hex Ghost Hyper Beam Normal Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Imprison Psychic Knock Off Dark Metronome Normal Nasty Plot Dark Night Shade Ghost Pain Split Normal Phantom Force Ghost Poison Jab Poison Poltergeist Ghost Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Scary Face Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Shadow Claw Ghost Skill Swap Psychic Skitter Smack Bug Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Sludge Wave Poison Spite Ghost Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Poison Toxic Spikes Poison Trick Psychic Trick Room Psychic Venoshock Poison Will-O-Wisp Fire

Learnable TMs (Z-A)

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Curse Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Drain Punch Fighting Dream Eater Psychic Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fire Punch Fire Focus Blast Fighting Giga Drain Grass Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot Poison Hyper Beam Normal Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Metronome Normal Nasty Plot Dark Ominous Wind Ghost Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Self-Destruct Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Shadow Claw Ghost Shadow Punch Ghost Sludge Bomb Poison Substitute Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Poison Toxic Spikes Poison Will-O-Wisp Fire

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Astonish Ghost Misdreavus, Mismagius, Shuppet, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Chimecho, Drifloon, Drifblim, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Sandygast, Palossand, Mimikyu, Dreepy, Drakloak, or Dragapult Clear Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, or Magcargo Disable Normal Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Duskull, Dusclops, or Dusknoir Haze Ice Koffing or Weezing (both forms) Perish Song Normal Gengar or Misdreavus Reflect Type Normal Gengar Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, Magcargo, Litwick, Lampent, or Chandelure Toxic Poison Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Gulpin, or Swalot

Gengar and its large tongue are yours for the taking now, so best of luck with your clout-catching mission.