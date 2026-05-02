Gengar | Pokémon guide

An absolute icon of the series, Pokémon’s Gengar is fairly common in the outside world, but it’s harder to find in-game - luckily, we have tips.

Pokemon Gengar glowing against a half pink, half purple background
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Outside of Pikachu, Pokémon's Gengar is one of the most famous and beloved 'mon in the whole franchise. It's hard to say why until you actually lay eyes on it - the perfect combination of creepy and cute, this little creature appeals to the edgiest of players, as long as they have a soft side, too. And, though you may see it a lot, Gengar can be elusive, so we've compiled some basic need-to-knows about it.

If you want to look cool by flexing Gengar in your Pokédex to all your friends, we recommend some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes to boost your odds of finding it, as you'll need the help. Using exceptional stealth, it's apparent that this guy does not want to be found.

Here's everything in our Gengar guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Gengar:

National Pokédex # 0,094
Type Ghost/Poison
Abilities Gengar: Levitate (before gen 7), Cursed Body (gen 7 onwards)
Mega Gengar: Shadow Tag
Hidden ability N/A
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 45 (11.9%)
Egg groups Amorphous
EV yield Three sp. atk.

Gengar's evolution

Gengar evolves from Haunter when you expose the latter to a linking cord, or it is traded. Gengar is the final evolution of Gastly. It can also Mega Evolve into Mega Gengar using Gengarite, and Giantamax into Gigantamax Gengar with the Gigantamax Factor.

Gengar can also Mega Evolve into Mega Gengar using Gengarite, and Giantamax into Gigantamax Gengar with the Gigantamax Factor.

Here's where you can find a Gengarite:

Game Method
X / Y Hex Maniac in Laverre City (requires seeing Gastly, Haunter, or Gengar in the Pokédex)
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Battle Resort
Sun / Moon / Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Battle Tree for 64 BP
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Indigo Plateau
Legends Z-A Stone Emporium after completing Main Mission 09
Champions Frontier Shop for 2k VP

Pokemon Gastly, Pokemon Haunter, and Pokemon Gengar with arrows between them to show the evolution on a pink and purple background

Gengar's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Gengar in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Haunter
Yellow Evolve Haunter

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Haunter
Crystal Evolve Haunter

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Haunter
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Old Chateau (with a gen 3 game)
Platinum Old Chateau (with a gen 3 game)
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Haunter

Gen 5 locations

Black  Trade
White Evolve Haunter
Black 2 / White 2 Trade, Event

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Haunter
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Thrifty Megamart (Abandoned Site) SOS Battle
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Thrifty Megamart (Abandoned Site) SOS Battle
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Evolve Haunter

Gen 8 locations

Sword  Giant's Cap (Wanderer), the Max Raid Battles of: Giant's Mirror, South Lake Miloch, and Stony Wilderness
Shield Giant's Cap (Wanderer), the Max Raid Battles of: Giant's Mirror, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, and Stony Wilderness (Gigantamax)
Isle of Armor The Max Raid Battles of: Slippery Slope, Old Cemetery, Giant's Foot, Frigid Sea, and Ballimere Lake
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Haunter
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - Space-time distortions, Crimson Mirelands - massive mass outbreaks, Coronet Highlands - massive mass outbreaks, Alabaster Icelands - massive mass outbreaks

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade Pincurchin for Haunter in Levincia (evolves into Gengar immediately), five and six-star Tera Raid Battles
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Mossfell Confluence
Legends: Z-A Old Building (only two), Wild Zone 20

How do I get Gengar in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Gengar in Pokopia, you need to create a Surprise in Store Pokopia habitat. To do this, gather two balloons and a boo-in-the-box at nighttime.

Pokemon Gengar in its TCG Pocket card art

Gengar's base stats

Gengar's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 60
  • Sp. Atk - 130
  • Sp. Def - 75
  • Speed - 110

Mega Gengar's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 80
  • Sp. Atk - 170
  • Sp. Def - 95
  • Speed - 130

Gengar's type strengths and weaknesses

Gengar is a dual-type Pokémon, belonging to both the Poison and Ghost families. It has some interesting variations because of that, including a very particular set of strengths and weaknesses against other Pokémon. There are even some types that it's totally immune to. Here they are:

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Ghost, Ground, Psychic, Dark
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Grass, Poison
Immune Fighting, Normal

Gengar's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Gengar can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type
One Perish Song Normal
One Shadow Punch Ghost
One Reflect Type Normal
One Lick Ghost
One Confuse Ray Ghost
One Hypnosis Psychic
One Mean Look Normal
12 Payback Dark
16 Spite Ghost
20 Curse Ghost
24 Hex Ghost
30 Night Shade Dark
36 Sucker Punch Ghost
42 Dark Pulse Dark
48 Shadow Ball Ghost
54 Destiny Bond Ghost
60 Dream Eater Psychic

Level up moves (Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Confuse Ray Ghost
One Lick Ghost
Four Hypnosis Psychic
Eight Confusion Psychic
12 Shadow Sneak Ghost
16 Shadow Claw Ghost
20 Curse Ghost
24 Haze Ice
28 Icy Wind Ice
36 Dark Pulse Dark
40 Shadow Ball Ghost
48 Sludge Wave Poison
50 Perish Song Normal
55 Phantom Force Ghost

Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Confuse Ray Ghost
Curse Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Drain Punch Fighting
Encore Normal
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Foul Play Dark
Giga Drain Grass
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Haze Ice
Hex Ghost
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Imprison Psychic
Knock Off Dark
Metronome Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Night Shade Ghost
Pain Split Normal
Phantom Force Ghost
Poison Jab Poison
Poltergeist Ghost
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shadow Claw Ghost
Skill Swap Psychic
Skitter Smack Bug
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Sludge Wave Poison
Spite Ghost
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Toxic Poison
Toxic Spikes Poison
Trick Psychic
Trick Room Psychic
Venoshock Poison
Will-O-Wisp Fire

Learnable TMs (Z-A)

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Curse Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Drain Punch Fighting
Dream Eater Psychic
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Focus Blast Fighting
Giga Drain Grass
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Metronome Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Ominous Wind Ghost
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Self-Destruct Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shadow Claw Ghost
Shadow Punch Ghost
Sludge Bomb Poison
Substitute Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Toxic Poison
Toxic Spikes Poison
Will-O-Wisp Fire

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Astonish Ghost Misdreavus, Mismagius, Shuppet, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Chimecho, Drifloon, Drifblim, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Sandygast, Palossand, Mimikyu, Dreepy, Drakloak, or Dragapult
Clear Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, or Magcargo
Disable Normal Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Duskull, Dusclops, or Dusknoir
Haze Ice Koffing or Weezing (both forms)
Perish Song Normal Gengar or Misdreavus
Reflect Type Normal Gengar
Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, Magcargo, Litwick, Lampent, or Chandelure
Toxic Poison Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Gulpin, or Swalot

Gengar and its large tongue are yours for the taking now, so best of luck with your clout-catching mission.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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