Geodude | Pokémon guide

I never thought a boulder could be cute, but Pokémon's Geodude sets the standard for cutiepies made out of rock. While this dude has only middling base stats, it has some powerful evolutions and a can-do attitude that makes it worth your while. We'll run over its locations in-game, strengths and weaknesses, moves, and more, so let's get into it.
If you want to pick up Geodude, we have some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for you to redeem. That way, you can fill up your Pokédex without spending a fortune.
Here's everything in our Geodude guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Geodude:
|National Pokédex #
|0,074
|Type
|Geodude: Rock/Ground
Alolan Geodude: Rock/Electric
|Abilities
|Geodude: Rock Head or Sturdy
Alolan Geodude: Magnet Pull or Sturdy
|Hidden ability
|Geodude: Sand Veil
Alolan Geodude: Galvanize
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|255 (43.9%)
|Egg groups
|Mineral
|EV yield
|One def.
Geodude's evolution
Geodude evolves into Graveler at level 25, which then evolves into Golem when it is traded or exposed to a Linking Cord. Alolan Geodude very similarly evolves into Alolan Graveler at level 25, which evolves into Alolan Golem when it is traded.
Geodude's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Geodude in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Victory Road
|Yellow
|Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Victory Road
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 45 and 46, Mt. Mortar, Dark Cave, Union Cave, Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Team Rocket HQ
|Crystal
|Routes 33, 45, and 46, Mt. Mortar, Dark Cave, Union Cave, Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Team Rocket HQ
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Routes 111 and 114, Victory Road, Safari Zone, Granite Cave
|Emerald
|Routes 111 and 114, Victory Road, Safari Zone, Granite Cave, Magma Hideout
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Victory Road, Mt. Moon, Kindle Road, Sevault Canyon, Rock Tunnel, Cerulean Cave, Mt. Ember
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 206, 207, 210, 211, 214, and 215, Oreburgh Gate, Ruin Maniac Cave, Oreburgh Mine, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Maniac Tunnel, Ravaged Path, Stark Mountain, Valor Lakefront, Wayward Cave
|Platinum
|Routes 206, 207, 210, and 214, Oreburgh Gate, Ruin Maniac Cave, Oreburgh Mine, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Maniac Tunnel, Wayward Cave
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 45 and 46, Union Cave, Dark Cave, Ruins of Alph, Mt. Mortar, Cliff Cave, Victory Road, Rock Tunnel, Mt. Moon, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone - Meadow, Team Rocket HQ
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Breed Graveler or Golem
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Route 18, Terminus Cave, Victory Road
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Granite Cave, Routes 111, 114, Rusturf Tunnel
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Kantonian: Pokémon Bank
Alolan: Route 12, Blush Mountain
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Kantonian: Pokémon Bank
Alolan: Breed Graveler or Golem
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Kantonian: Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Victory Road, Cerulean Cave
Alolan: Trade Kantonian Geodude in Vermilion City
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 206, 207, 210, 211, 214, and 215, Oreburgh Gate, Ruin Maniac Cave, Oreburgh Mine, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Maniac Tunnel, Ravaged Path, Stark Mountain, Valor Lakefront, Wayward Cave, Grand Underground - Rocky Cave, Spacious Cave, Volcanic Cave, Big Bluff Cavern, Typhlo Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands - Worn Bridge, Deertrack Heights, near Obsidian Falls, massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in: Deertrack Path, Windswept Run, Nature's Pantry, Tidewater Dam, The Heartwood, and Oreburrow Tunnel; Crimson Mirelands - Gapejaw Bog, Ursa's Ring, near Sludge Mound, Scarlet Bog, Bolderoll Slope, Droning Meadow, ore deposits in Golden Lowlands, Holm of Trials, Sludge Mound, Cloudpool Ridge, Shrouded Ruins, Diamond Heath, Bolderoll Slope, and near Cottonsedge Prairie; Cobalt Coastlands - massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in Crossing Slope, Ginkgo Landing, Aipom Hill, Bathers' Lagoon, Deadwood Haunt, Sand's Reach, Tranquility Cove, Castaway Shore, near Windbreak Stand, and Veilstone Cape; Coronet Highlands - near Ancient Quarry, Clamberclaw CliffsDay, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Kantonian: Kitakami Road, Apple Hills, Reveler's Road, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Chilling Waterhead, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, one-star Tera Raid Battles
Alolan: Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, three-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Geodude in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Geodude in Pokopia, you need to create a Tall Grass Pokopia habitat. For this, you just need four tall grass - but importantly, you can only get Geodude in Palette Town, so make sure you set up the habitat there.
Geodude's base stats
Geodude's base stats are as follows. Both forms have the same base stats. As you level it up, these stats grow.
Geodude's type strengths and weaknesses
As a rock- and ground-type Pokémon, Geodude has many types that it is strong against and weak to, including an immunity to one type. This can make it useful if you happen to be going up against a certain icon of the franchise…
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic
|Weak
|Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, Water
|Resistant
|Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Rock
|Immune
|Electric
Alolan Geodude's strengths and weaknesses
Alolan Geodude is rock- and electric-type, so it has slightly different strengths and weaknesses than its Kantonian counterpart. Check them out below:
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Psychic, Rock, Steel
|Weak
|Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water
|Resistant
|Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison
|Immune
|N/A
Geodude's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Geodude can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Defense Curl
|Normal
|Four*
|Charge
|Electric
|Six
|Rock Polish
|Rock
|10
|Rollout
|Rock
|12*
|Spark
|Electric
|12**
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|16
|Rock Throw
|Rock
|18
|Smack Down
|Rock
|22*
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|24
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|28
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|30
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|34*
|Discharge
|Electric
|34**
|Earthquake
|Ground
|36
|Explosion
|Normal
|40
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|42
|Stone Edge
|Rock
* Alolan form only
**Kantonian form only
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Charge*
|Electric
|Charge Beam*
|Electric
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Electroweb*
|Electric
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Metronome**
|Normal
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scary Face**
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stomping Tantrum**
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Supercell Slam*
|Electric
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thunder*
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
* Alolan form only
** Kantonian form only
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Block
|Normal
|Sudowoodo, Nosepass, Probopass, Stonjourner, or Garganacl
|Counter*
|Fighting
|Sudowoodo
|Curse
|Ghost
|Bergmite, Avalugg (both forms)
|Dynamic Punch**
|Fighting
|Terastallized Geodude
|Flail
|Normal
|Sudowoodo
|Hammer Arm**
|Fighting
|Sudowoodo or Garganacl
|Mega Punch**
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Screech*
|Normal
|Varoom or Revavroom
|Wide Guard
|Rock
|Probopass, Avalugg (both forms), Stonjourner, or Garganacl
|Zap Cannon*
|Electric
|Nosepass or Probopass
*Alolan form only
** Kantonian form only
Both forms of Geodude are yours for the catching, so good luck out there!