Geodude | Pokémon guide

No one’s spiritually tougher than Pokémon’s Geodude, so if you want to get this little guy on side, find out everything you need to know about it here.

Pokemon Geodude and Alolan Geodude glowing against a half brown, half orange background
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I never thought a boulder could be cute, but Pokémon's Geodude sets the standard for cutiepies made out of rock. While this dude has only middling base stats, it has some powerful evolutions and a can-do attitude that makes it worth your while. We'll run over its locations in-game, strengths and weaknesses, moves, and more, so let's get into it.

If you want to pick up Geodude, we have some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for you to redeem. That way, you can fill up your Pokédex without spending a fortune.

Here's everything in our Geodude guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Geodude:

National Pokédex # 0,074
Type Geodude: Rock/Ground
Alolan Geodude: Rock/Electric
Abilities Geodude: Rock Head or Sturdy
Alolan Geodude: Magnet Pull or Sturdy
Hidden ability Geodude: Sand Veil
Alolan Geodude: Galvanize
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 255 (43.9%)
Egg groups Mineral
EV yield One def.

Geodude's evolution

Geodude evolves into Graveler at level 25, which then evolves into Golem when it is traded or exposed to a Linking Cord. Alolan Geodude very similarly evolves into Alolan Graveler at level 25, which evolves into Alolan Golem when it is traded.

Pokemon Geodude's evolution to Graveler and Golem, alongside the evolution of the Alolan versions

Geodude's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Geodude in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Victory Road
Yellow Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Victory Road

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 45 and 46, Mt. Mortar, Dark Cave, Union Cave, Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Team Rocket HQ
Crystal Routes 33, 45, and 46, Mt. Mortar, Dark Cave, Union Cave, Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Team Rocket HQ

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Routes 111 and 114, Victory Road, Safari Zone, Granite Cave
Emerald Routes 111 and 114, Victory Road, Safari Zone, Granite Cave, Magma Hideout
FireRed / LeafGreen Victory Road, Mt. Moon, Kindle Road, Sevault Canyon, Rock Tunnel, Cerulean Cave, Mt. Ember
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 206, 207, 210, 211, 214, and 215, Oreburgh Gate, Ruin Maniac Cave, Oreburgh Mine, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Maniac Tunnel, Ravaged Path, Stark Mountain, Valor Lakefront, Wayward Cave
Platinum Routes 206, 207, 210, and 214, Oreburgh Gate, Ruin Maniac Cave, Oreburgh Mine, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Maniac Tunnel, Wayward Cave
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 45 and 46, Union Cave, Dark Cave, Ruins of Alph, Mt. Mortar, Cliff Cave, Victory Road, Rock Tunnel, Mt. Moon, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone -  Meadow, Team Rocket HQ

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Breed Graveler or Golem
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 18, Terminus Cave, Victory Road
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Granite Cave, Routes 111, 114, Rusturf Tunnel

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Kantonian: Pokémon Bank
Alolan: Route 12, Blush Mountain
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Kantonian: Pokémon Bank
Alolan: Breed Graveler or Golem
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Kantonian: Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Victory Road, Cerulean Cave
Alolan: Trade Kantonian Geodude in Vermilion City

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 206, 207, 210, 211, 214, and 215, Oreburgh Gate, Ruin Maniac Cave, Oreburgh Mine, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Maniac Tunnel, Ravaged Path, Stark Mountain, Valor Lakefront, Wayward Cave, Grand Underground - Rocky Cave, Spacious Cave, Volcanic Cave, Big Bluff Cavern, Typhlo Cavern
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - Worn Bridge, Deertrack Heights, near Obsidian Falls, massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in: Deertrack Path, Windswept Run, Nature's Pantry, Tidewater Dam, The Heartwood, and Oreburrow Tunnel; Crimson Mirelands - Gapejaw Bog, Ursa's Ring, near Sludge Mound, Scarlet Bog, Bolderoll Slope, Droning Meadow, ore deposits in Golden Lowlands, Holm of Trials, Sludge Mound, Cloudpool Ridge, Shrouded Ruins, Diamond Heath, Bolderoll Slope, and near Cottonsedge Prairie; Cobalt Coastlands - massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in Crossing Slope, Ginkgo Landing, Aipom Hill, Bathers' Lagoon, Deadwood Haunt, Sand's Reach, Tranquility Cove, Castaway Shore, near Windbreak Stand, and Veilstone Cape; Coronet Highlands - near Ancient Quarry, Clamberclaw CliffsDay, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kantonian: Kitakami Road, Apple Hills, Reveler's Road, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Chilling Waterhead, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, one-star Tera Raid Battles
Alolan: Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, three-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Geodude in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Geodude in Pokopia, you need to create a Tall Grass Pokopia habitat. For this, you just need four tall grass - but importantly, you can only get Geodude in Palette Town, so make sure you set up the habitat there.

Pokemon Geodude on the TCG Pocket card art

Geodude's base stats

Geodude's base stats are as follows. Both forms have the same base stats. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 40
  • Attack - 80
  • Defense - 100
  • Sp. Atk - 30
  • Sp. Def - 30
  • Speed - 20

Geodude's type strengths and weaknesses

As a rock- and ground-type Pokémon, Geodude has many types that it is strong against and weak to, including an immunity to one type. This can make it useful if you happen to be going up against a certain icon of the franchise…

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic
Weak Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, Water
Resistant Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Rock
Immune Electric

Alolan Geodude's strengths and weaknesses

Alolan Geodude is rock- and electric-type, so it has slightly different strengths and weaknesses than its Kantonian counterpart. Check them out below:

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Psychic, Rock, Steel
Weak Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water
Resistant Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison 
Immune N/A

Geodude's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Geodude can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Defense Curl Normal
Four* Charge Electric
Six Rock Polish Rock
10 Rollout Rock
12* Spark Electric
12** Bulldoze Ground
16 Rock Throw Rock
18 Smack Down Rock
22* Thunder Punch Electric
24 Self-Destruct Normal
28 Stealth Rock Rock
30 Rock Blast Rock
34* Discharge Electric
34** Earthquake Ground
36 Explosion Normal
40 Double-Edge Normal
42 Stone Edge Rock

* Alolan form only
**Kantonian form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Charge* Electric
Charge Beam* Electric
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Earth Power Ground
Earthquake Ground
Electroweb* Electric
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Punch Fighting
Gyro Ball Steel
High Horsepower Ground
Iron Defense Steel
Metronome** Normal
Mud Shot Ground
Mud-Slap Ground
Protect Normal
Rest Psychic
Rock Blast Rock
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sandstorm Rock
Scary Face** Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Smack Down Rock
Stealth Rock Rock
Stomping Tantrum** Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Supercell Slam* Electric
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thunder* Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Volt Switch Electric
Wild Charge Electric

* Alolan form only
** Kantonian form only

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Block Normal Sudowoodo, Nosepass, Probopass, Stonjourner, or Garganacl
Counter* Fighting Sudowoodo
Curse Ghost Bergmite, Avalugg (both forms)
Dynamic Punch** Fighting Terastallized Geodude
Flail Normal Sudowoodo
Hammer Arm** Fighting Sudowoodo or Garganacl
Mega Punch** Normal Mirror Herb
Screech* Normal Varoom or Revavroom
Wide Guard Rock Probopass, Avalugg (both forms), Stonjourner, or Garganacl
Zap Cannon* Electric Nosepass or Probopass

*Alolan form only
** Kantonian form only

Both forms of Geodude are yours for the catching, so good luck out there!

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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