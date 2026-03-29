Geodude | Pokémon guide

I never thought a boulder could be cute, but Pokémon's Geodude sets the standard for cutiepies made out of rock. While this dude has only middling base stats, it has some powerful evolutions and a can-do attitude that makes it worth your while. We'll run over its locations in-game, strengths and weaknesses, moves, and more, so let's get into it.

If you want to pick up Geodude, we have some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for you to redeem. That way, you can fill up your Pokédex without spending a fortune.

Here's everything in our Geodude guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Geodude:

National Pokédex # 0,074 Type Geodude : Rock/Ground

Alolan Geodude : Rock/Electric Abilities Geodude : Rock Head or Sturdy

Alolan Geodude : Magnet Pull or Sturdy Hidden ability Geodude : Sand Veil

Alolan Geodude : Galvanize Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 255 (43.9%) Egg groups Mineral EV yield One def.

Geodude's evolution

Geodude evolves into Graveler at level 25, which then evolves into Golem when it is traded or exposed to a Linking Cord. Alolan Geodude very similarly evolves into Alolan Graveler at level 25, which evolves into Alolan Golem when it is traded.

Geodude's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Geodude in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Victory Road Yellow Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Victory Road

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 45 and 46, Mt. Mortar, Dark Cave, Union Cave, Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Team Rocket HQ Crystal Routes 33, 45, and 46, Mt. Mortar, Dark Cave, Union Cave, Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Team Rocket HQ

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Routes 111 and 114, Victory Road, Safari Zone, Granite Cave Emerald Routes 111 and 114, Victory Road, Safari Zone, Granite Cave, Magma Hideout FireRed / LeafGreen Victory Road, Mt. Moon, Kindle Road, Sevault Canyon, Rock Tunnel, Cerulean Cave, Mt. Ember Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 206, 207, 210, 211, 214, and 215, Oreburgh Gate, Ruin Maniac Cave, Oreburgh Mine, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Maniac Tunnel, Ravaged Path, Stark Mountain, Valor Lakefront, Wayward Cave Platinum Routes 206, 207, 210, and 214, Oreburgh Gate, Ruin Maniac Cave, Oreburgh Mine, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Maniac Tunnel, Wayward Cave HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 45 and 46, Union Cave, Dark Cave, Ruins of Alph, Mt. Mortar, Cliff Cave, Victory Road, Rock Tunnel, Mt. Moon, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone - Meadow, Team Rocket HQ

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Breed Graveler or Golem Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 18, Terminus Cave, Victory Road Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Granite Cave, Routes 111, 114, Rusturf Tunnel

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Kantonian : Pokémon Bank

Alolan: Route 12, Blush Mountain

Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Kantonian : Pokémon Bank

Alolan : Breed Graveler or Golem Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Kantonian : Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, Victory Road, Cerulean Cave

Alolan : Trade Kantonian Geodude in Vermilion City

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 206, 207, 210, 211, 214, and 215, Oreburgh Gate, Ruin Maniac Cave, Oreburgh Mine, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Maniac Tunnel, Ravaged Path, Stark Mountain, Valor Lakefront, Wayward Cave, Grand Underground - Rocky Cave, Spacious Cave, Volcanic Cave, Big Bluff Cavern, Typhlo Cavern Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - Worn Bridge, Deertrack Heights, near Obsidian Falls, massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in: Deertrack Path, Windswept Run, Nature's Pantry, Tidewater Dam, The Heartwood, and Oreburrow Tunnel; Crimson Mirelands - Gapejaw Bog, Ursa's Ring, near Sludge Mound, Scarlet Bog, Bolderoll Slope, Droning Meadow, ore deposits in Golden Lowlands, Holm of Trials, Sludge Mound, Cloudpool Ridge, Shrouded Ruins, Diamond Heath, Bolderoll Slope, and near Cottonsedge Prairie; Cobalt Coastlands - massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in Crossing Slope, Ginkgo Landing, Aipom Hill, Bathers' Lagoon, Deadwood Haunt, Sand's Reach, Tranquility Cove, Castaway Shore, near Windbreak Stand, and Veilstone Cape; Coronet Highlands - near Ancient Quarry, Clamberclaw CliffsDay, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kantonian : Kitakami Road, Apple Hills, Reveler's Road, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Chilling Waterhead, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, one-star Tera Raid Battles

Alolan : Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, three-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Geodude in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Geodude in Pokopia, you need to create a Tall Grass Pokopia habitat. For this, you just need four tall grass - but importantly, you can only get Geodude in Palette Town, so make sure you set up the habitat there.

Geodude's base stats

Geodude's base stats are as follows. Both forms have the same base stats. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 40

Attack - 80

Defense - 100

Sp. Atk - 30

Sp. Def - 30

Speed - 20

Geodude's type strengths and weaknesses

As a rock- and ground-type Pokémon, Geodude has many types that it is strong against and weak to, including an immunity to one type. This can make it useful if you happen to be going up against a certain icon of the franchise…

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic Weak Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, Water Resistant Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Rock Immune Electric

Alolan Geodude's strengths and weaknesses

Alolan Geodude is rock- and electric-type, so it has slightly different strengths and weaknesses than its Kantonian counterpart. Check them out below:

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Psychic, Rock, Steel Weak Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water Resistant Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison Immune N/A

Geodude's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Geodude can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Defense Curl Normal Four* Charge Electric Six Rock Polish Rock 10 Rollout Rock 12* Spark Electric 12** Bulldoze Ground 16 Rock Throw Rock 18 Smack Down Rock 22* Thunder Punch Electric 24 Self-Destruct Normal 28 Stealth Rock Rock 30 Rock Blast Rock 34* Discharge Electric 34** Earthquake Ground 36 Explosion Normal 40 Double-Edge Normal 42 Stone Edge Rock

* Alolan form only

**Kantonian form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Charge* Electric Charge Beam* Electric Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Earth Power Ground Earthquake Ground Electroweb* Electric Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Focus Punch Fighting Gyro Ball Steel High Horsepower Ground Iron Defense Steel Metronome** Normal Mud Shot Ground Mud-Slap Ground Protect Normal Rest Psychic Rock Blast Rock Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sandstorm Rock Scary Face** Normal Sleep Talk Normal Smack Down Rock Stealth Rock Rock Stomping Tantrum** Ground Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Supercell Slam* Electric Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thunder* Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Volt Switch Electric Wild Charge Electric

* Alolan form only

** Kantonian form only

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Block Normal Sudowoodo, Nosepass, Probopass, Stonjourner, or Garganacl Counter* Fighting Sudowoodo Curse Ghost Bergmite, Avalugg (both forms) Dynamic Punch** Fighting Terastallized Geodude Flail Normal Sudowoodo Hammer Arm** Fighting Sudowoodo or Garganacl Mega Punch** Normal Mirror Herb Screech* Normal Varoom or Revavroom Wide Guard Rock Probopass, Avalugg (both forms), Stonjourner, or Garganacl Zap Cannon* Electric Nosepass or Probopass

*Alolan form only

** Kantonian form only

Both forms of Geodude are yours for the catching, so good luck out there!