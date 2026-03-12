Gloom | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Gloom might not be winning any popularity contests with the rancid smell its drool causes. Still, you should learn everything you can about it anyway, particularly as its evolutions are both formidable in a battle. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know, including its basic information, learnable moves, strengths and weaknesses, locations, and more.
You should also check out our complete Pokédex and Pokémon Go codes list, so you not only learn who all of the other Pokémon are, but also snag yourself some handy freebies to help you out on one of your adventures.
Here's everything you need to know about Gloom:
Here is the basic information you need to know about Gloom:
|National Pokédex #
|0,044
|Type
|Grass and Poison
|Abilities
|Chlorophyll
|Hidden Abilities
|Stench
|Gender Ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Grass
|EV yield
|Two special attack
Gloom's evolution
Gloom evolves from Oddish at level 21 and becomes Vileplume or Bellossom when you give it either a leaf stone or a sun stone, respectively.
Gloom's locations
Gloom is in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Routes 12-15
|Blue
|Trade
|Blue (Japan)
|Routes 12-15
|Yellow
|Routes 12-15 and Cerulean Cave
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Route 5 (night)
|Crystal
|Route 24 (night)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Routes 121, 123, and Safari Zone
|Emerald
|Routes 121, 123, and Safari Zone
|FireRed
|Routes 12-15, 24-25, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, and Water Path
|LeafGreen
|Trade
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Routes 224 and 229-230
|Platinum
|Routes 224 and 230
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Routes 5 (night), 47-48, and Safari Zone
|Pal Park
|Forest
|Pokéwalker
|Treehouse
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Oddish
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Friend Safari (Poison)
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Routes 119-121, 123, and Safari Zone
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Routes 12-15 and 21
|Let's Go Eevee
|Trade
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Axew's Eye, North Lake Miloch, Giant's Mirror, Giant's Cap, Dappled Grove, East Lake Axewell, Hammerlocke Hills, and Motostoke Riverbank
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Routes 224, 290-230, and Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Spacious Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Coastal Biome and Terra Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Gloom's base stats
Below are the stats that Gloom starts with, though these increase as it levels up:
- HP - 60
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 70
- Sp. Atk - 85
- Sp. Def - 75
- Speed - 40
Gloom's type strengths and weaknesses
As a grass- and poison-type, you need to consider the following strengths and weaknesses for Gloom:
|Normal
|Normal, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Steel, Dragon, and Dark
|Weak to
|Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Ice
|Resistant
|Fighting, Water, Grass, Electric, Fairy
|Immune
|None
Learnable moves
In the most recent Pokémon games in which it appears, Gloom can learn the following moves:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Absorb
|Grass
|One
|Growth
|Normal
|One
|Acid
|Poison
|One
|Sweet Scent
|Normal
|12
|Mega Drain
|Grass
|14
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|16
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|18
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|20
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|26
|Toxic
|Poison
|32
|Moonblast
|Fairy
|38
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|44
|Moonlight
|Fairy
|50
|Petal Dance
|Grass
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Charm
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Rest
|Psychic
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Pollen Puff
|Bug
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Toxic
|Poison
|Grassy Glide
|Grass
|Petal Blizzard
|Grass
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|After You
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Flail
|Normal
|Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Smoliv, Doliv, or Arboliva
|Ingrain
|Grass
|Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis
|Leech Seed
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunflora, Lotad, Lombre, Shroomish, Breloom, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snivy, Servine, Serperior, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Phantump, Trevenant, Comfey, Flapple, Appletun, Smoliv, Doliv, or Arboliva
|Razor Leaf
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Bellsprout, Weepingbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Sunkern, Sunflora, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snover, Abomasnow, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Fomantis, Lurantis, Grookey, Thwackey, Rillaboom, Smoliv, Doliv, Arboliva, Capsakid, or Scovillain
|Strength Sap
|Grass
|Mirror Herb
|Synthesis
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comefy
|Teeter Dance
|Normal
|Lombre or Ludicolo
|Tickle
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
Now that you know everything about Gloom, you have a decision to make. Are you going to evolve it into a Vileplume or a Bellossom? Both are worthy of a spot in your party.