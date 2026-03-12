Gloom | Pokémon guide

If you want to know everything about the Pokémon Gloom, you’ve come to the right place, as we have all the details you need.

Pokemon Gloom: Gloom in front of a green background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

The Pokémon Gloom might not be winning any popularity contests with the rancid smell its drool causes. Still, you should learn everything you can about it anyway, particularly as its evolutions are both formidable in a battle. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know, including its basic information, learnable moves, strengths and weaknesses, locations, and more.

You should also check out our complete Pokédex and Pokémon Go codes list, so you not only learn who all of the other Pokémon are, but also snag yourself some handy freebies to help you out on one of your adventures.

Here's everything you need to know about Gloom:

Here is the basic information you need to know about Gloom:

National Pokédex # 0,044
Type Grass and Poison
Abilities Chlorophyll
Hidden Abilities Stench
Gender Ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Grass
EV yield Two special attack

Gloom's evolution

Gloom evolves from Oddish at level 21 and becomes Vileplume or Bellossom when you give it either a leaf stone or a sun stone, respectively.

Pokemon Gloom: four creatures in green circles

Gloom's locations

Gloom is in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Routes 12-15
Blue Trade
Blue (Japan) Routes 12-15
Yellow Routes 12-15 and Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Route 5 (night)
Crystal Route 24 (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Routes 121, 123, and Safari Zone
Emerald Routes 121, 123, and Safari Zone
FireRed Routes 12-15, 24-25, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, and Water Path
LeafGreen Trade
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 224 and 229-230
Platinum Routes 224 and 230
HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 5 (night), 47-48, and Safari Zone
Pal Park Forest
Pokéwalker Treehouse

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Oddish
Black 2 and White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari (Poison)
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Routes 119-121, 123, and Safari Zone

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu Routes 12-15 and 21
Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Axew's Eye, North Lake Miloch, Giant's Mirror, Giant's Cap, Dappled Grove, East Lake Axewell, Hammerlocke Hills, and Motostoke Riverbank
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 224, 290-230, and Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Spacious Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome and Terra Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Gloom's base stats

Below are the stats that Gloom starts with, though these increase as it levels up:

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 70
  • Sp. Atk - 85
  • Sp. Def - 75
  • Speed - 40

Gloom's type strengths and weaknesses

As a grass- and poison-type, you need to consider the following strengths and weaknesses for Gloom:

Normal Normal, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Steel, Dragon, and Dark
Weak to Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Ice
Resistant Fighting, Water, Grass, Electric, Fairy
Immune None

Pokemon Gloom: Bulbasaur talking to Vileplume, Bellossom, and Gloom in a grass field

Learnable moves

In the most recent Pokémon games in which it appears, Gloom can learn the following moves:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Absorb Grass
One Growth Normal
One Acid Poison
One Sweet Scent Normal
12 Mega Drain Grass
14 Poison Powder Poison
16 Stun Spore Grass
18 Sleep Powder Grass
20 Giga Drain Grass
26 Toxic Poison
32 Moonblast Fairy
38 Grassy Terrain Grass
44 Moonlight Fairy
50 Petal Dance Grass

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Charm Fairy
Protect Normal
Acid Spray Poison
Trailblaze Grass
Facade Normal
Magical Leaf Grass
Venoshock Poison
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Bullet Seed Grass
Sleep Talk Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Grass Knot Grass
Rest Psychic
Swords Dance Normal
Substitute Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Energy Ball Grass
Helping Hand Normal
Pollen Puff Bug
Grassy Terrain Grass
Sludge Bomb Poison
Leaf Storm Grass
Solar Beam Grass
Tera Blast Normal
Toxic Poison
Grassy Glide Grass
Petal Blizzard Grass

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
After You Normal Mirror Herb
Flail Normal Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Smoliv, Doliv, or Arboliva
Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis
Leech Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunflora, Lotad, Lombre, Shroomish, Breloom, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snivy, Servine, Serperior, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Phantump, Trevenant, Comfey, Flapple, Appletun, Smoliv, Doliv, or Arboliva
Razor Leaf Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Bellsprout, Weepingbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Sunkern, Sunflora, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snover, Abomasnow, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Fomantis, Lurantis, Grookey, Thwackey, Rillaboom, Smoliv, Doliv, Arboliva, Capsakid, or Scovillain
Strength Sap Grass Mirror Herb
Synthesis Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comefy
Teeter Dance Normal Lombre or Ludicolo
Tickle Normal Mirror Herb

Now that you know everything about Gloom, you have a decision to make. Are you going to evolve it into a Vileplume or a Bellossom? Both are worthy of a spot in your party.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.