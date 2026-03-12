Gloom | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Gloom might not be winning any popularity contests with the rancid smell its drool causes. Still, you should learn everything you can about it anyway, particularly as its evolutions are both formidable in a battle. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know, including its basic information, learnable moves, strengths and weaknesses, locations, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about Gloom:

Here is the basic information you need to know about Gloom:

National Pokédex # 0,044 Type Grass and Poison Abilities Chlorophyll Hidden Abilities Stench Gender Ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Grass EV yield Two special attack

Gloom's evolution

Gloom evolves from Oddish at level 21 and becomes Vileplume or Bellossom when you give it either a leaf stone or a sun stone, respectively.

Gloom's locations

Gloom is in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Routes 12-15 Blue Trade Blue (Japan) Routes 12-15 Yellow Routes 12-15 and Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Route 5 (night) Crystal Route 24 (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Routes 121, 123, and Safari Zone Emerald Routes 121, 123, and Safari Zone FireRed Routes 12-15, 24-25, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, and Water Path LeafGreen Trade Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 224 and 229-230 Platinum Routes 224 and 230 HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 5 (night), 47-48, and Safari Zone Pal Park Forest Pokéwalker Treehouse

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Oddish Black 2 and White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari (Poison) Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Routes 119-121, 123, and Safari Zone

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu Routes 12-15 and 21 Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Axew's Eye, North Lake Miloch, Giant's Mirror, Giant's Cap, Dappled Grove, East Lake Axewell, Hammerlocke Hills, and Motostoke Riverbank Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 224, 290-230, and Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Spacious Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome and Terra Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Gloom's base stats

Below are the stats that Gloom starts with, though these increase as it levels up:

HP - 60

- 60 Attack - 65

- 65 Defense - 70

- 70 Sp. Atk - 85

- 85 Sp. Def - 75

- 75 Speed - 40

Gloom's type strengths and weaknesses

As a grass- and poison-type, you need to consider the following strengths and weaknesses for Gloom:

Normal Normal, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Steel, Dragon, and Dark Weak to Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Ice Resistant Fighting, Water, Grass, Electric, Fairy Immune None

Learnable moves

In the most recent Pokémon games in which it appears, Gloom can learn the following moves:

Level up

Level Move Type One Absorb Grass One Growth Normal One Acid Poison One Sweet Scent Normal 12 Mega Drain Grass 14 Poison Powder Poison 16 Stun Spore Grass 18 Sleep Powder Grass 20 Giga Drain Grass 26 Toxic Poison 32 Moonblast Fairy 38 Grassy Terrain Grass 44 Moonlight Fairy 50 Petal Dance Grass

Learnable TMs

Move Type Charm Fairy Protect Normal Acid Spray Poison Trailblaze Grass Facade Normal Magical Leaf Grass Venoshock Poison Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Bullet Seed Grass Sleep Talk Normal Seed Bomb Grass Grass Knot Grass Rest Psychic Swords Dance Normal Substitute Normal Giga Drain Grass Energy Ball Grass Helping Hand Normal Pollen Puff Bug Grassy Terrain Grass Sludge Bomb Poison Leaf Storm Grass Solar Beam Grass Tera Blast Normal Toxic Poison Grassy Glide Grass Petal Blizzard Grass

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with After You Normal Mirror Herb Flail Normal Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Smoliv, Doliv, or Arboliva Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis Leech Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunflora, Lotad, Lombre, Shroomish, Breloom, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snivy, Servine, Serperior, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Phantump, Trevenant, Comfey, Flapple, Appletun, Smoliv, Doliv, or Arboliva Razor Leaf Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Bellsprout, Weepingbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Sunkern, Sunflora, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snover, Abomasnow, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Fomantis, Lurantis, Grookey, Thwackey, Rillaboom, Smoliv, Doliv, Arboliva, Capsakid, or Scovillain Strength Sap Grass Mirror Herb Synthesis Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comefy Teeter Dance Normal Lombre or Ludicolo Tickle Normal Mirror Herb

Now that you know everything about Gloom, you have a decision to make. Are you going to evolve it into a Vileplume or a Bellossom? Both are worthy of a spot in your party.