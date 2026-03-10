Golbat | Pokémon guide

Need to find the Pokémon Golbat, or see which moves it can learn? We've got all the key information on the bat Pokémon right here. Golbat is known for its strong bite, which allows it to suck blood through its teeth - though, they're fragile, so trainers often see the bats with one tooth. Another fun fact is that if it drinks enough of one type of blood, its own blood type will change to match.

If you want to make a full team of flying Pokémon, you can check our guide and Pokédex to see who else you might want to add.

Here's everything in our Golbat guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Golbat:

National Pokédex # 0,042 Type Poison / Flying Abilities Inner Focus Hidden ability Infiltrator Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 20.1% Egg groups Flying EV yield Two speed

Golbat's evolution

Golbat evolves from a Zubat at level 22 or above. You can then evolve it into Crobat when you level it up with a high friendship stat. You don't need any items or other conditions.

Golbat's locations

Here are all the locations you can find a Golbat in each of the Pokémon games:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road Yellow Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Dark Cave, Ice Path, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Victory Road, Whirl Islands Crystal Routes 28 and 42, Mt. Silver, Rock Tunnel (at night), Dark Cave, Ice Path, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Victory Road, Whirl Islands

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Cave of Origin, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Sky Pillar, Victory Road Emerald Cave of Origin, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Sky Pillar, Victory Road Colosseum Trade XD Evolve Zubat

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 227 (night), Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Stark Mountain, Snowpoint Temple, Turnback Cave, Victory Road Platinum Route 227, Sendoff Spring (night), Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Snowpoint Temple, Stark Mountain, Turnback Cave, Victory Road HeartGold / SoulSilver Cerulean Cave, Cliff Cave, Dark Cave, Ice Path, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Seafoam Islands, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Victory Road, Whirl Islands

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 13 and Giant Chasm Black 2 / White 2 Celestial Tower, Dreamyard, Strange House

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Zubat Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Cave of Origin, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Sealed Chamber, Scorched Slab, Shoal Cave, Sky Pillar, Victory Road

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Diglett's Tunnel, Lush Jungle, Memorial Hill, Mount Lanakila, Resolution Cave, Thrifty Megamart, Vast Poni Canyon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Diglett's Tunnel, Lush Jungle, Memorial Hill, Mount Lanakila, Resolution Cave, Thrifty Megamart, Vast Poni Canyon Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave, Pokémon Tower, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Dyna Tree Hill, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Roaring-Sea Caves, Tunnel to the Top Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 227 (at night), Bogsunk Cavern, Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Snowpoint Temple, Spacious Cave, Swampy Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Stark Mountain, Turnback Cave, Victory Road Legends: Arceus Alabaster Icelands - Snowpoint Temple

Coronet Highlands - Ancient Quarry, Wayward Cave, Wayward Wood, Heavenward Lookout (at night)

Crimson Mirelands - Bolderoll Slope, Cloudpool Ridge, Diamond Heath, Diamond Settlement (at night)

Obsidian Fieldlands -

Deertrack Heights, The Heartwood, Nature's Pantry, Obsidian Falls, Oreburrow Tunnel, Tidewater Dam, Windswept Run (at night)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Trade Legends: Z-A Hyperspace Lumiose

Golbat's base stats

Golbat's base stats are as follows. While leveling up your Golbat, its stats will naturally grow.

HP - 75

- 75 Attack - 80

- 80 Defense - 70

- 70 Sp. Atk - 65

- 65 Sp. Def - 75

- 75 Speed - 90

Golbat's type strengths and weaknesses

Like its pre-evolution, Zubat, Golbat can avoid ground-type moves. However, it's weak to electric and ice, so you shouldn't use it against Pikachu, Glaceon, or other similar 'mon.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Steel, Water Weak Electric, Ice, Psychic, Rock Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison Immune Ground

Golbat's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Golbat can learn the following moves via leveling up and using TMs:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Supersonic Normal One Absorb Grass One Screech Normal Five Gust Flying Eight Bite Dark 12 Wing Attack Flying 15 Quick Attack Normal 18 Whirlwind Normal 22 Hypnosis Psychic 26 Haze Ice 30 Confuse Ray Ghost 34 Poison Fang Poison 42 Air Slash Flying 50 Leech Life Bug

Learnable TMs

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Crunch Dark Curse Ghost Double Team Normal Dual Wingbeat Flying Endure Normal Facade Normal Fly Flying Giga Drain Grass Giga Impact Normal Heat Wave Fire Hyper Beam Normal Nasty Plot Dark Ominous Wind Ghost Poison Fang Poison Protect Normal Razor Wind Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Sky Attack Flying Sludge Bomb Poison Substitute Normal Swagger Normal Swift Normal Taunt Dark Toxic Poison U-turn Bug Whirlwind Normal X-Scissor Bug Zen Headbutt Psychic

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Golbat, from where to find it to how to evolve it.