Golbat | Pokémon guide

Need to find the Pokémon Golbat, or see which moves it can learn? We've got all the key information on the bat Pokémon right here. Golbat is known for its strong bite, which allows it to suck blood through its teeth - though, they're fragile, so trainers often see the bats with one tooth. Another fun fact is that if it drinks enough of one type of blood, its own blood type will change to match.
If you want to make a full team of flying Pokémon, you can check our guide and Pokédex to see who else you might want to add.
Here's everything in our Golbat guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Golbat:
|National Pokédex #
|0,042
|Type
|Poison / Flying
|Abilities
|Inner Focus
|Hidden ability
|Infiltrator
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|20.1%
|Egg groups
|Flying
|EV yield
|Two speed
Golbat's evolution
Golbat evolves from a Zubat at level 22 or above. You can then evolve it into Crobat when you level it up with a high friendship stat. You don't need any items or other conditions.
Golbat's locations
Here are all the locations you can find a Golbat in each of the Pokémon games:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road
|Yellow
|Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Dark Cave, Ice Path, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Victory Road, Whirl Islands
|Crystal
|Routes 28 and 42, Mt. Silver, Rock Tunnel (at night), Dark Cave, Ice Path, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Victory Road, Whirl Islands
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Cave of Origin, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Sky Pillar, Victory Road
|Emerald
|Cave of Origin, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Sky Pillar, Victory Road
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Evolve Zubat
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 227 (night), Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Stark Mountain, Snowpoint Temple, Turnback Cave, Victory Road
|Platinum
|Route 227, Sendoff Spring (night), Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Snowpoint Temple, Stark Mountain, Turnback Cave, Victory Road
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Cerulean Cave, Cliff Cave, Dark Cave, Ice Path, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Seafoam Islands, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Victory Road, Whirl Islands
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Route 13 and Giant Chasm
|Black 2 / White 2
|Celestial Tower, Dreamyard, Strange House
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Zubat
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Cave of Origin, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Sealed Chamber, Scorched Slab, Shoal Cave, Sky Pillar, Victory Road
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Diglett's Tunnel, Lush Jungle, Memorial Hill, Mount Lanakila, Resolution Cave, Thrifty Megamart, Vast Poni Canyon
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Diglett's Tunnel, Lush Jungle, Memorial Hill, Mount Lanakila, Resolution Cave, Thrifty Megamart, Vast Poni Canyon
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Cerulean Cave, Pokémon Tower, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Ballimere Lake, Dyna Tree Hill, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Roaring-Sea Caves, Tunnel to the Top
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 227 (at night), Bogsunk Cavern, Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Snowpoint Temple, Spacious Cave, Swampy Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Stark Mountain, Turnback Cave, Victory Road
|Legends: Arceus
|Alabaster Icelands - Snowpoint Temple
Coronet Highlands - Ancient Quarry, Wayward Cave, Wayward Wood, Heavenward Lookout (at night)
Crimson Mirelands - Bolderoll Slope, Cloudpool Ridge, Diamond Heath, Diamond Settlement (at night)
Obsidian Fieldlands -
Deertrack Heights, The Heartwood, Nature's Pantry, Obsidian Falls, Oreburrow Tunnel, Tidewater Dam, Windswept Run (at night)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Trade
|Legends: Z-A
|Hyperspace Lumiose
Golbat's base stats
Golbat's base stats are as follows. While leveling up your Golbat, its stats will naturally grow.
- HP - 75
- Attack - 80
- Defense - 70
- Sp. Atk - 65
- Sp. Def - 75
- Speed - 90
Golbat's type strengths and weaknesses
Like its pre-evolution, Zubat, Golbat can avoid ground-type moves. However, it's weak to electric and ice, so you shouldn't use it against Pikachu, Glaceon, or other similar 'mon.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Electric, Ice, Psychic, Rock
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|Ground
Golbat's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Golbat can learn the following moves via leveling up and using TMs:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Supersonic
|Normal
|One
|Absorb
|Grass
|One
|Screech
|Normal
|Five
|Gust
|Flying
|Eight
|Bite
|Dark
|12
|Wing Attack
|Flying
|15
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|18
|Whirlwind
|Normal
|22
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|26
|Haze
|Ice
|30
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|34
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|42
|Air Slash
|Flying
|50
|Leech Life
|Bug
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Crunch
|Dark
|Curse
|Ghost
|Double Team
|Normal
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fly
|Flying
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Ominous Wind
|Ghost
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Razor Wind
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sky Attack
|Flying
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swagger
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Toxic
|Poison
|U-turn
|Bug
|Whirlwind
|Normal
|X-Scissor
|Bug
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Golbat, from where to find it to how to evolve it.