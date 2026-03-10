Golbat | Pokémon guide

Here’s what you need to know about the Pokémon Golbat, including moves, locations, and weaknesses.

The pokemon golbat over a purple background
Pokémon 
Need to find the Pokémon Golbat, or see which moves it can learn? We've got all the key information on the bat Pokémon right here. Golbat is known for its strong bite, which allows it to suck blood through its teeth - though, they're fragile, so trainers often see the bats with one tooth. Another fun fact is that if it drinks enough of one type of blood, its own blood type will change to match.

If you want to make a full team of flying Pokémon, you can check our guide and Pokédex to see who else you might want to add.

Here's everything in our Golbat guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Golbat:

National Pokédex # 0,042
Type Poison / Flying
Abilities Inner Focus
Hidden ability Infiltrator
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 20.1%
Egg groups Flying
EV yield Two speed

pokemon zubat, golbat, and crobat's evolution chart

Golbat's evolution

Golbat evolves from a Zubat at level 22 or above. You can then evolve it into Crobat when you level it up with a high friendship stat. You don't need any items or other conditions.

Golbat's locations

Here are all the locations you can find a Golbat in each of the Pokémon games:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road
Yellow Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Dark Cave, Ice Path, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Victory Road, Whirl Islands
Crystal Routes 28 and 42, Mt. Silver, Rock Tunnel (at night), Dark Cave, Ice Path, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Victory Road, Whirl Islands

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Cave of Origin, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Sky Pillar, Victory Road
Emerald Cave of Origin, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Sky Pillar, Victory Road
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve Zubat

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 227 (night), Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Stark Mountain, Snowpoint Temple, Turnback Cave, Victory Road
Platinum Route 227, Sendoff Spring (night), Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Snowpoint Temple, Stark Mountain, Turnback Cave, Victory Road
HeartGold / SoulSilver Cerulean Cave, Cliff Cave, Dark Cave, Ice Path, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Seafoam Islands, Slowpoke Well, Tohjo Falls, Union Cave, Victory Road, Whirl Islands

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 13 and Giant Chasm
Black 2 / White 2 Celestial Tower, Dreamyard, Strange House

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Zubat
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Cave of Origin, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Sealed Chamber, Scorched Slab, Shoal Cave, Sky Pillar, Victory Road

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Diglett's Tunnel, Lush Jungle, Memorial Hill, Mount Lanakila, Resolution Cave, Thrifty Megamart, Vast Poni Canyon
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Diglett's Tunnel, Lush Jungle, Memorial Hill, Mount Lanakila, Resolution Cave, Thrifty Megamart, Vast Poni Canyon
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave, Pokémon Tower, Rock Tunnel, Seafoam Islands, Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Dyna Tree Hill, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Roaring-Sea Caves, Tunnel to the Top
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 227 (at night), Bogsunk Cavern, Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Iron Island, Lost Tower, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Snowpoint Temple, Spacious Cave, Swampy Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Stark Mountain, Turnback Cave, Victory Road
Legends: Arceus Alabaster Icelands - Snowpoint Temple
Coronet Highlands - Ancient Quarry, Wayward Cave, Wayward Wood, Heavenward Lookout (at night)
Crimson Mirelands - Bolderoll Slope, Cloudpool Ridge, Diamond Heath, Diamond Settlement (at night)
Obsidian Fieldlands -
Deertrack Heights, The Heartwood, Nature's Pantry, Obsidian Falls, Oreburrow Tunnel, Tidewater Dam, Windswept Run (at night)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Trade
Legends: Z-A Hyperspace Lumiose

the pokemon golbat at night, on a branch in a tree

Golbat's base stats

Golbat's base stats are as follows. While leveling up your Golbat, its stats will naturally grow.

  • HP - 75
  • Attack - 80
  • Defense - 70
  • Sp. Atk - 65
  • Sp. Def - 75
  • Speed - 90

Golbat's type strengths and weaknesses

Like its pre-evolution, Zubat, Golbat can avoid ground-type moves. However, it's weak to electric and ice, so you shouldn't use it against Pikachu, Glaceon, or other similar 'mon.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Steel, Water
Weak Electric, Ice, Psychic, Rock
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
Immune Ground

Golbat's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Golbat can learn the following moves via leveling up and using TMs:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Supersonic Normal
One Absorb Grass
One Screech Normal
Five Gust Flying
Eight Bite Dark
12 Wing Attack Flying
15 Quick Attack Normal
18 Whirlwind Normal
22 Hypnosis Psychic
26 Haze Ice
30 Confuse Ray Ghost
34 Poison Fang Poison
42 Air Slash Flying
50 Leech Life Bug

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Crunch Dark
Curse Ghost
Double Team Normal
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fly Flying
Giga Drain Grass
Giga Impact Normal
Heat Wave Fire
Hyper Beam Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Ominous Wind Ghost
Poison Fang Poison
Protect Normal
Razor Wind Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sky Attack Flying
Sludge Bomb Poison
Substitute Normal
Swagger Normal
Swift Normal
Taunt Dark
Toxic Poison
U-turn Bug
Whirlwind Normal
X-Scissor Bug
Zen Headbutt Psychic

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Golbat, from where to find it to how to evolve it.

