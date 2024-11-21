We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Pokémon Gold and Silver turn 25, and we need a Johto remake on Nintendo Switch 2

We say happy birthday to Pokémon Gold and Silver, and wonder where on earth the next Let’s Go game is that could take us back to Johto.

Our choice of pokemon let's go johto characters that could be in the game
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Nintendo Switch Pokémon 

Back in 1999, 25 whole years ago, Nintendo released Pokémon Gold and Silver on the Game Boy Color. Entering the Johto region, a whole new roster of catchable critters greeted us, including two excellent legendaries.

Now, somehow 25 years later, we’ve got some cool merch to celebrate including plush of Ho-oh and Lugia, and some very snazzy jackets. That’s not what we really want, however. One of the best Pokémon games on Switch is Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu – so where’s the next one? Where’s our second-gen remake?

Imagine it – instead of Pikachu and Eevee, we could have Cyndaquil and Togepi. Perhaps a Wooper seeing as the Paldean variant is super popular now (for good reason). I’d suggest a Pichu version but that feels a little on the nose. There are plenty of adorable gen 2 Pokémon to use as mascots, and we would love for Nintendo to announce a Johto remake is in the works.

While the Let’s Go games were divisive, they allowed an entire new generation to experience Pokémon’s debut area. Plus, it let us seasoned fans dip back in and go back to our roots. It had a limited Pokédex – obviously – but let you ride certain Pokémon and have a little buddy by your side at all times.

We know we’re due to get the Switch 2 announcement fairly soon, and the only upcoming Pokémon game we know of is Z-A. There’s definitely capacity for another title alongside that, especially an adorable spin-off bringing us back to Johto.

YouTube Thumbnail

Realistically, we’re not due a big Pokémon announcement any time soon, but we’re still holding out hope for a Presents stream on Pokémon Day in 2025. Roll on February 27!

If you’re planning on jumping back into Pokémon’s past, we recommend you check out our lists of the best electric Pokémon, best ghost Pokémon, and best dark Pokémon to help pick out a good team.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.