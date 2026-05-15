Goldeen | Pokémon guide

We’re here to help you make the most out of the Pokémon Goldeen, by telling you all about its locations, moves, and base stats.

Pokemon Goldeen: a White and pink fish in front of a blue PT background
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The Pokémon Goldeen is one of the most common water-types that you'll not only encounter in Kanto, but in the majority of regions across the franchise - even Misty uses this fish. As such, you need to know what its base stats, moves, and strengths and weaknesses are, so that you can make the most out of it in battle.

However, to be a true Pokémon master, you need to learn about every creature in the franchise, making our complete Pokédex an important thing to read. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide, just in case you fancy some freebies.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Goldeen:

In the table below, you can see all of Goldeen's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,118
Type Water
Abilities Swift Swim or Water Veil
Hidden abilities Lightning Rod
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Water 2
EV yield One attack

Goldeen's evolution

Goldeen evolves into Seaking upon reaching level 33, and that's the final evolution in this line of Pokémon.

Pokemon Goldeen: two fish in blue circles

Goldeen's locations

You can find Goldeen in the following locations across every generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod, Indigo Plateau, Cerulean Cave (Good Rod)
Blue (Japan) Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod, Indigo Plateau, Cerulean Cave (Good Rod)
Yellow Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, Indigo Plateau, Cerulean Cave (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Dark Cave, Union Cave 1F/B1F, SlowPoké Well (fishing), routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver Cave, Cerulean City (surfing and fishing)
Crystal Route 4 (surfing), Dark Cave, Union Cave 1F/B1F, SlowPoké Well (fishing), routes 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver Cave, Cerulean City (surfing and fishing)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Routes 102, 111, 114, 117, and 120, Petalburg City, Meteor Falls, Victory Road (Old Rod and Good Rod), Safari Zone (fishing)
Emerald Routes 102, 111, 114, 117, and 120 (surfing, Old Rod, and Good Rod), Petalburg City, Meteor Falls, Victory Road (Old Rod and Good Rod), Safari Zone (fishing)
FireRed and LeafGreen Routes 6, 22, 23, 25, Ruin Valley, Cape Brink, Viridian City, Four Island, Cerulean Cave, Icefall Cave (Good Rod), Fuchsia City, Berry Forest, Safari Zone (Good Rod and Super Rod)
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 203, 204, 209, 212, and 214, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring (Good Rod)
Platinum Routes 203, 204, 208, 209, 212, 214, and 229, Lake Acuity, Celestic Town, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Sendoff Spring (Good Rod)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, 42, SlowPoké Well, Union Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Dark Cave, Cerulean City, Cerulean Cave, Tohjo Falls, Safari Zone (surfing and Good Rod in Swamp)
Pal Park Pond
Pokéwalker Blue Lake, Warm Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Routes 3, 11, and 14, Striaton City, Pinwheel Forest interior, Lostlorn Forest, Abundant Shrine (fishing)
Black 2 and White 2 Routes 3, 11, 14, and 22, Pinwheel Forest, Abundant Shrine, Aspertia City, Striaton City (fishing)
Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Routes 3, 22, Parfum Palace (Good Rod)
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Routes 102, 111, 114, 117, 120, 123, Petalburg City, Meteor Falls, Scorched Slab, Safari Zone, Victory Road (Old Rod and Good Rod)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Brooklet Hill, Malie Garden (fishing)
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Brooklet Hill, Malie Garden (fishing)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Route 6 (sea skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Routes 4, 5, 6, West Lake Axewell, East Lake Axewell, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, Bridge Field, Giant's Cap
Expansion Pass Forest of Focus
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 203, 204, 209, 212, and 214, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring (Good Rod)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Goldeen's base stats

Goldeen has the following stats at first, though these increase each time it levels up:

  • HP - 45
  • Attack - 67
  • Defense - 60
  • Sp. Atk - 35
  • Sp. Def - 50
  • Speed - 63

Goldeen's type strengths and weaknesses

Goldeen is a water-type, giving it just two weaknesses, making it quite solid when it comes to defense:

Normal damage Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark
Weak to Electric, Grass
Resistant to Fire, Steel, Ice, Water
Immune None

Pokemon Goldeen: a white and pink fish flying through the air

Goldeen's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Seadra can learn the following moves by leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Peck Flying
One Tail Whip Normal
Five Supersonic Normal
Ten Water Pulse Water Pulse
15 Horn Attack Horn Attack
20 Agility Psychic
25 Aqua Ring Water
30 Flail Normal
35 Waterfall Water
40 Soak Water
45 Megahorn Bug
50 Horn Drill Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Rest Psychic
Snore Normal
Protect Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Attract Normal
Rain Dance Ice
Hail Ice
Whirlpool Water
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Dive Water
Bounce Flying
Mud Shot Ground
Round Normal
Smart Strike Steel
Swords Dance Normal
Body Slam Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Surf Water
Ice Beam Ice
Blizzard Ice
Agility Psychic
Waterfall Water
Substitute Normal
Endure Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Megahorn Bug
Muddy Water Water
Poison Jab Poison
Scald Water
Drill Run Ground
Throat Chop Dark

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Acupressure Normal Qwilfish
Aqua Tail Water Gyarados, Qwilfish, Barboach, Whiscash, Relicanth, Basculin, or Wishiwashi
Haze Ice Remoraid or Octillery
Mud-Slap Ground Barboach or Whiscash
Psybeam Psychic Remoraid, Octillery, Inkay, or Malamar

With that, you know all of the important things about the Pokémon Goldeen.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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