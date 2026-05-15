Goldeen | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Goldeen is one of the most common water-types that you'll not only encounter in Kanto, but in the majority of regions across the franchise - even Misty uses this fish. As such, you need to know what its base stats, moves, and strengths and weaknesses are, so that you can make the most out of it in battle.

However, to be a true Pokémon master, you need to learn about every creature in the franchise, making our complete Pokédex an important thing to read. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide, just in case you fancy some freebies.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Goldeen:

In the table below, you can see all of Goldeen's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,118 Type Water Abilities Swift Swim or Water Veil Hidden abilities Lightning Rod Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Water 2 EV yield One attack

Goldeen's evolution

Goldeen evolves into Seaking upon reaching level 33, and that's the final evolution in this line of Pokémon.

Goldeen's locations

You can find Goldeen in the following locations across every generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod, Indigo Plateau, Cerulean Cave (Good Rod) Blue (Japan) Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod, Indigo Plateau, Cerulean Cave (Good Rod) Yellow Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, Indigo Plateau, Cerulean Cave (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Dark Cave, Union Cave 1F/B1F, SlowPoké Well (fishing), routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver Cave, Cerulean City (surfing and fishing) Crystal Route 4 (surfing), Dark Cave, Union Cave 1F/B1F, SlowPoké Well (fishing), routes 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver Cave, Cerulean City (surfing and fishing)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Routes 102, 111, 114, 117, and 120, Petalburg City, Meteor Falls, Victory Road (Old Rod and Good Rod), Safari Zone (fishing) Emerald Routes 102, 111, 114, 117, and 120 (surfing, Old Rod, and Good Rod), Petalburg City, Meteor Falls, Victory Road (Old Rod and Good Rod), Safari Zone (fishing) FireRed and LeafGreen Routes 6, 22, 23, 25, Ruin Valley, Cape Brink, Viridian City, Four Island, Cerulean Cave, Icefall Cave (Good Rod), Fuchsia City, Berry Forest, Safari Zone (Good Rod and Super Rod) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 203, 204, 209, 212, and 214, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring (Good Rod) Platinum Routes 203, 204, 208, 209, 212, 214, and 229, Lake Acuity, Celestic Town, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Sendoff Spring (Good Rod) HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, 42, SlowPoké Well, Union Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Dark Cave, Cerulean City, Cerulean Cave, Tohjo Falls, Safari Zone (surfing and Good Rod in Swamp) Pal Park Pond Pokéwalker Blue Lake, Warm Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Routes 3, 11, and 14, Striaton City, Pinwheel Forest interior, Lostlorn Forest, Abundant Shrine (fishing) Black 2 and White 2 Routes 3, 11, 14, and 22, Pinwheel Forest, Abundant Shrine, Aspertia City, Striaton City (fishing) Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Routes 3, 22, Parfum Palace (Good Rod) Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Routes 102, 111, 114, 117, 120, 123, Petalburg City, Meteor Falls, Scorched Slab, Safari Zone, Victory Road (Old Rod and Good Rod)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Brooklet Hill, Malie Garden (fishing) Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Brooklet Hill, Malie Garden (fishing) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Route 6 (sea skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Routes 4, 5, 6, West Lake Axewell, East Lake Axewell, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, Bridge Field, Giant's Cap Expansion Pass Forest of Focus Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 203, 204, 209, 212, and 214, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring (Good Rod) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Goldeen's base stats

Goldeen has the following stats at first, though these increase each time it levels up:

HP - 45

- 45 Attack - 67

- 67 Defense - 60

- 60 Sp. Atk - 35

- 35 Sp. Def - 50

- 50 Speed - 63

Goldeen's type strengths and weaknesses

Goldeen is a water-type, giving it just two weaknesses, making it quite solid when it comes to defense:

Normal damage Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark Weak to Electric, Grass Resistant to Fire, Steel, Ice, Water Immune None

Goldeen's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Seadra can learn the following moves by leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:

Level up

Level Move Type One Peck Flying One Tail Whip Normal Five Supersonic Normal Ten Water Pulse Water Pulse 15 Horn Attack Horn Attack 20 Agility Psychic 25 Aqua Ring Water 30 Flail Normal 35 Waterfall Water 40 Soak Water 45 Megahorn Bug 50 Horn Drill Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Rest Psychic Snore Normal Protect Normal Icy Wind Ice Attract Normal Rain Dance Ice Hail Ice Whirlpool Water Facade Normal Swift Normal Dive Water Bounce Flying Mud Shot Ground Round Normal Smart Strike Steel Swords Dance Normal Body Slam Normal Hydro Pump Water Surf Water Ice Beam Ice Blizzard Ice Agility Psychic Waterfall Water Substitute Normal Endure Normal Sleep Talk Normal Megahorn Bug Muddy Water Water Poison Jab Poison Scald Water Drill Run Ground Throat Chop Dark

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Acupressure Normal Qwilfish Aqua Tail Water Gyarados, Qwilfish, Barboach, Whiscash, Relicanth, Basculin, or Wishiwashi Haze Ice Remoraid or Octillery Mud-Slap Ground Barboach or Whiscash Psybeam Psychic Remoraid, Octillery, Inkay, or Malamar

With that, you know all of the important things about the Pokémon Goldeen.