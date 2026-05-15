Goldeen | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Goldeen is one of the most common water-types that you'll not only encounter in Kanto, but in the majority of regions across the franchise - even Misty uses this fish. As such, you need to know what its base stats, moves, and strengths and weaknesses are, so that you can make the most out of it in battle.
However, to be a true Pokémon master, you need to learn about every creature in the franchise, making our complete Pokédex an important thing to read. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide, just in case you fancy some freebies.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Goldeen:
In the table below, you can see all of Goldeen's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,118
|Type
|Water
|Abilities
|Swift Swim or Water Veil
|Hidden abilities
|Lightning Rod
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Water 2
|EV yield
|One attack
Goldeen's evolution
Goldeen evolves into Seaking upon reaching level 33, and that's the final evolution in this line of Pokémon.
Goldeen's locations
You can find Goldeen in the following locations across every generation:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod, Indigo Plateau, Cerulean Cave (Good Rod)
|Blue (Japan)
|Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod, Indigo Plateau, Cerulean Cave (Good Rod)
|Yellow
|Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, Indigo Plateau, Cerulean Cave (Super Rod)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Dark Cave, Union Cave 1F/B1F, SlowPoké Well (fishing), routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver Cave, Cerulean City (surfing and fishing)
|Crystal
|Route 4 (surfing), Dark Cave, Union Cave 1F/B1F, SlowPoké Well (fishing), routes 9, 10, 24, 25, and 42, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver Cave, Cerulean City (surfing and fishing)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Routes 102, 111, 114, 117, and 120, Petalburg City, Meteor Falls, Victory Road (Old Rod and Good Rod), Safari Zone (fishing)
|Emerald
|Routes 102, 111, 114, 117, and 120 (surfing, Old Rod, and Good Rod), Petalburg City, Meteor Falls, Victory Road (Old Rod and Good Rod), Safari Zone (fishing)
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Routes 6, 22, 23, 25, Ruin Valley, Cape Brink, Viridian City, Four Island, Cerulean Cave, Icefall Cave (Good Rod), Fuchsia City, Berry Forest, Safari Zone (Good Rod and Super Rod)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Routes 203, 204, 209, 212, and 214, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring (Good Rod)
|Platinum
|Routes 203, 204, 208, 209, 212, 214, and 229, Lake Acuity, Celestic Town, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Sendoff Spring (Good Rod)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Routes 4, 9, 10, 24, 25, 42, SlowPoké Well, Union Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Dark Cave, Cerulean City, Cerulean Cave, Tohjo Falls, Safari Zone (surfing and Good Rod in Swamp)
|Pal Park
|Pond
|Pokéwalker
|Blue Lake, Warm Beach
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Routes 3, 11, and 14, Striaton City, Pinwheel Forest interior, Lostlorn Forest, Abundant Shrine (fishing)
|Black 2 and White 2
|Routes 3, 11, 14, and 22, Pinwheel Forest, Abundant Shrine, Aspertia City, Striaton City (fishing)
|Dream World
|Sparkling Sea
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Routes 3, 22, Parfum Palace (Good Rod)
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Routes 102, 111, 114, 117, 120, 123, Petalburg City, Meteor Falls, Scorched Slab, Safari Zone, Victory Road (Old Rod and Good Rod)
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Brooklet Hill, Malie Garden (fishing)
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Brooklet Hill, Malie Garden (fishing)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Route 6 (sea skim)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Routes 4, 5, 6, West Lake Axewell, East Lake Axewell, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, Bridge Field, Giant's Cap
|Expansion Pass
|Forest of Focus
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Routes 203, 204, 209, 212, and 214, Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, Twinleaf Town, Lake Valor, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring (Good Rod)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Goldeen's base stats
Goldeen has the following stats at first, though these increase each time it levels up:
- HP - 45
- Attack - 67
- Defense - 60
- Sp. Atk - 35
- Sp. Def - 50
- Speed - 63
Goldeen's type strengths and weaknesses
Goldeen is a water-type, giving it just two weaknesses, making it quite solid when it comes to defense:
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark
|Weak to
|Electric, Grass
|Resistant to
|Fire, Steel, Ice, Water
|Immune
|None
Goldeen's moveset
In the most recent games it appears in, Seadra can learn the following moves by leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Peck
|Flying
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Five
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Ten
|Water Pulse
|Water Pulse
|15
|Horn Attack
|Horn Attack
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|25
|Aqua Ring
|Water
|30
|Flail
|Normal
|35
|Waterfall
|Water
|40
|Soak
|Water
|45
|Megahorn
|Bug
|50
|Horn Drill
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Rest
|Psychic
|Snore
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Attract
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Ice
|Hail
|Ice
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Dive
|Water
|Bounce
|Flying
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Round
|Normal
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Surf
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Agility
|Psychic
|Waterfall
|Water
|Substitute
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Megahorn
|Bug
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Scald
|Water
|Drill Run
|Ground
|Throat Chop
|Dark
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Acupressure
|Normal
|Qwilfish
|Aqua Tail
|Water
|Gyarados, Qwilfish, Barboach, Whiscash, Relicanth, Basculin, or Wishiwashi
|Haze
|Ice
|Remoraid or Octillery
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Barboach or Whiscash
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Remoraid, Octillery, Inkay, or Malamar
With that, you know all of the important things about the Pokémon Goldeen.