Golduck | Pokémon guide

This duck may not look like the friendliest 'mon, but Pokémon's Golduck shouldn't be a book you judge based on its cover. Golduck has pretty impressive base stats and is known to be a rapid swimmer, making it useful, if hard to catch. Fear not, as we'll talk you through this 'mon's locations, evolution, moveset, and strengths and weaknesses.
We recommend redeeming some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for the best chance to secure Golduck as an addition to your Pokédex.
Here's everything in our Golduck guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Golduck:
|National Pokédex #
|0,055
|Type
|Water
|Abilities
|Damp or Cloud Nine
|Hidden ability
|Swift Swim
|Gender ratio
|Female - 50%
Male - 50%
|Catch rate
|75 (17.5 %)
|Egg groups
|Water 1, Field
|EV yield
|Two sp. atk
Golduck's evolution
Golduck evolves from Psyduck when the latter reaches level 33, and it's the final evolution.
Golduck's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Golduck in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Seafoam Islands
|Yellow
|Route 6 (Surfing)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 6 and 35, Ilex Forest (Surfing), Mt. Silver Cave
|Crystal
|Routes 6 and 35, Ilex Forest, Mt. Silver Cave* (Surfing), Mt. Silver Cave (night)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Safari Zone (Surfing)
|Emerald
|Safari Zone (Surfing)
|FireRed
|Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands, Berry Forest, Cape Brink (Surfing), Seafoam Islands, Cape Brink
|LeafGreen
|Trade
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 203 - 205, 208 - 210, 212, 214, 225, 226, and 230, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Celestic Town, Ravaged Path, Oreburgh Gate, Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Sendoff Spring, Resort Area (Surfing), Great Marsh
|Platinum
|Routes 203 - 205, 208 - 210, 212, 214, 225, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Celestic Town, Ravaged Path, Oreburgh Gate, Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Sendoff Spring, Resort Area (Surfing)
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 6 and 35, Ilex Forest, Cerulean Cave, Mt. Silver Cave, Seafoam Islands, Safari Zone - Wasteland, Wetlands (night)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Routes 11 and 14, Village Bridge
|Black 2 / White 2
|Routes 11, 14, 22, and 23, Village Bridge, Seaside Cave, Abundant Shrine, Nature Preserve, Abundant Shrine (Hidden Grotto)
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Psyduck
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Psyduck
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Poni Gauntlet, Vast Poni Canyon (Surfing)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Poni Gauntlet, Vast Poni Canyon (Surfing)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Cerulean Cave
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Forest of Focus, Training Lowlands, Brawlers' Cave, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure, Soothing Wetlands' Max Raid Battle, Forest of Focus' Max Raid Battle, Challenge Beach's Max Raid Battle, Courageous Caver's Max Raid Battle
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 203 - 205, 208 - 210, 212, 214, 225, 226, and 230, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Celestic Town, Ravaged Path, Oreburgh Gate, Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Sendoff Spring, Resort Area (Surfing), Great Marsh
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands - The Heartwood mass outbreaks, Crimson Mireland - Golden Lowlands, Holm of Trials, Cobalt Coastlands - Bathers' Lagoon, Coronet Highlands - Wayward Wood, Lonely Spring
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|South Province - Area Four (Psychic Tera Type), Area Six, North Province - Area One, Area Three, Casseroya Lake, Glaseado Mountain, Area Zero, four-star Tera Raid Battles, Trade (Alolan)
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Golduck in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Golduck in Pokopia, you need to construct a hot-spring shower Pokopia habitat. This requires a shower, any seat, and two hot-spring waters. After that, your Golduck can swim away in its Onsen to its heart's content.
Golduck's base stats
Golduck's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 80
- Attack - 82
- Defense - 78
- Sp. Atk - 95
- Sp. Def - 80
- Speed - 85
Golduck's type strengths and weaknesses
Golduck is a water-type Pokémon, so it has a number of strengths and weaknesses. While it isn't immune to any types, it has a decent number of resistances to common Pokémon, including its own type.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
|Weak
|Electric, Grass
|Resistant
|Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
|Immune
|N/A
Golduck's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Golduck can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Aqua Jet
|Water
|One
|Scratch
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Water Gun
|Water
|One
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Nine
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|12
|Water Pulse
|Water
|15
|Disable
|Normal
|18
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|21
|Screech
|Normal
|24
|Aqua Tail
|Water
|27
|Soak
|Water
|30
|Psych Up
|Normal
|36
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|40
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|45
|Wonder Room
|Psychic
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Encore
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fling
|Dark
|Flip Turn
|Water
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Haze
|Ice
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Liquidation
|Water
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Protect
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|Torkoal
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Vulpix (both forms), Ninetales (both forms), Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Umbreon, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Spoink, or Grumpig
|Cross Chop
|Fighting
|Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, or Incineroar
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Stantler or Wyrdeer
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Espeon, Girafarig, Farigiraf, Spoink, Grumpig, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Espurr, Meowstic, Inkay, or Malamar
|Simple Beam
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Yawn
|Normal
|Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Wooper (both forms), Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, or Oinkologne
Golduck is yours for the catching now, so good luck tracking down this speedy swimmer.