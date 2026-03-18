Golduck | Pokémon guide

This duck may not look like the friendliest 'mon, but Pokémon's Golduck shouldn't be a book you judge based on its cover. Golduck has pretty impressive base stats and is known to be a rapid swimmer, making it useful, if hard to catch. Fear not, as we'll talk you through this 'mon's locations, evolution, moveset, and strengths and weaknesses.

We recommend redeeming some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for the best chance to secure Golduck as an addition to your Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Golduck guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Golduck:

National Pokédex # 0,055 Type Water Abilities Damp or Cloud Nine Hidden ability Swift Swim Gender ratio Female - 50%

Male - 50% Catch rate 75 (17.5 %) Egg groups Water 1, Field EV yield Two sp. atk

Golduck's evolution

Golduck evolves from Psyduck when the latter reaches level 33, and it's the final evolution.

Golduck's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Golduck in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Seafoam Islands Yellow Route 6 (Surfing)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 6 and 35, Ilex Forest (Surfing), Mt. Silver Cave Crystal Routes 6 and 35, Ilex Forest, Mt. Silver Cave* (Surfing), Mt. Silver Cave (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Safari Zone (Surfing) Emerald Safari Zone (Surfing) FireRed Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands, Berry Forest, Cape Brink (Surfing), Seafoam Islands, Cape Brink LeafGreen Trade Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 203 - 205, 208 - 210, 212, 214, 225, 226, and 230, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Celestic Town, Ravaged Path, Oreburgh Gate, Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Sendoff Spring, Resort Area (Surfing), Great Marsh Platinum Routes 203 - 205, 208 - 210, 212, 214, 225, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Celestic Town, Ravaged Path, Oreburgh Gate, Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Sendoff Spring, Resort Area (Surfing) HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 6 and 35, Ilex Forest, Cerulean Cave, Mt. Silver Cave, Seafoam Islands, Safari Zone - Wasteland, Wetlands (night)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Routes 11 and 14, Village Bridge Black 2 / White 2 Routes 11, 14, 22, and 23, Village Bridge, Seaside Cave, Abundant Shrine, Nature Preserve, Abundant Shrine (Hidden Grotto)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Psyduck Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Psyduck

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poni Gauntlet, Vast Poni Canyon (Surfing) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poni Gauntlet, Vast Poni Canyon (Surfing) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Forest of Focus, Training Lowlands, Brawlers' Cave, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure, Soothing Wetlands' Max Raid Battle, Forest of Focus' Max Raid Battle, Challenge Beach's Max Raid Battle, Courageous Caver's Max Raid Battle Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 203 - 205, 208 - 210, 212, 214, 225, 226, and 230, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Celestic Town, Ravaged Path, Oreburgh Gate, Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Sendoff Spring, Resort Area (Surfing), Great Marsh Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - The Heartwood mass outbreaks, Crimson Mireland - Golden Lowlands, Holm of Trials, Cobalt Coastlands - Bathers' Lagoon, Coronet Highlands - Wayward Wood, Lonely Spring

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province - Area Four (Psychic Tera Type), Area Six, North Province - Area One, Area Three, Casseroya Lake, Glaseado Mountain, Area Zero, four-star Tera Raid Battles, Trade (Alolan) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Golduck in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Golduck in Pokopia, you need to construct a hot-spring shower Pokopia habitat. This requires a shower, any seat, and two hot-spring waters. After that, your Golduck can swim away in its Onsen to its heart's content.

Golduck's base stats

Golduck's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 80

Attack - 82

Defense - 78

Sp. Atk - 95

Sp. Def - 80

Speed - 85

Golduck's type strengths and weaknesses

Golduck is a water-type Pokémon, so it has a number of strengths and weaknesses. While it isn't immune to any types, it has a decent number of resistances to common Pokémon, including its own type.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock Weak Electric, Grass Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Immune N/A

Golduck's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Golduck can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Aqua Jet Water One Scratch Normal One Tail Whip Normal One Water Gun Water One Confusion Psychic Nine Fury Swipes Normal 12 Water Pulse Water 15 Disable Normal 18 Zen Headbutt Psychic 21 Screech Normal 24 Aqua Tail Water 27 Soak Water 30 Psych Up Normal 36 Amnesia Psychic 40 Hydro Pump Water 45 Wonder Room Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type Amnesia Psychic Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Calm Mind Psychic Chilling Water Water Confuse Ray Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Encore Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fling Dark Flip Turn Water Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Future Sight Psychic Giga Impact Normal Grass Knot Grass Haze Ice Helping Hand Normal Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Knock Off Dark Light Screen Psychic Liquidation Water Low Kick Fighting Low Sweep Fighting Metronome Normal Mud Shot Ground Muddy Water Water Nasty Plot Dark Power Gem Rock Protect Normal Psybeam Psychic Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Psyshock Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Shadow Claw Ghost Skill Swap Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Trailblaze Grass Vacuum Wave Fighting Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Whirlpool Water Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Clear Smog Poison Torkoal Confuse Ray Ghost Vulpix (both forms), Ninetales (both forms), Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Umbreon, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Spoink, or Grumpig Cross Chop Fighting Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, or Incineroar Hypnosis Psychic Stantler or Wyrdeer Psybeam Psychic Espeon, Girafarig, Farigiraf, Spoink, Grumpig, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Espurr, Meowstic, Inkay, or Malamar Simple Beam Normal Mirror Herb Yawn Normal Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Wooper (both forms), Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, or Oinkologne

Golduck is yours for the catching now, so good luck tracking down this speedy swimmer.