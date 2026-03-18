Golduck | Pokémon guide

As a swimming expert, Pokémon’s Golduck might slip through your fingers unless you know everything about it.

Pokemon Golduck glowing against a blue Pocket Tactics background
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This duck may not look like the friendliest 'mon, but Pokémon's Golduck shouldn't be a book you judge based on its cover. Golduck has pretty impressive base stats and is known to be a rapid swimmer, making it useful, if hard to catch. Fear not, as we'll talk you through this 'mon's locations, evolution, moveset, and strengths and weaknesses.

We recommend redeeming some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for the best chance to secure Golduck as an addition to your Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Golduck guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Golduck:

National Pokédex # 0,055
Type Water
Abilities Damp or Cloud Nine
Hidden ability Swift Swim
Gender ratio Female - 50%
Male - 50%
Catch rate 75 (17.5 %)
Egg groups Water 1, Field
EV yield Two sp. atk

Golduck's evolution

Golduck evolves from Psyduck when the latter reaches level 33, and it's the final evolution.

Psyduck evolution: a yellow duck and a blue duck stood in blue circles

Golduck's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Golduck in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Seafoam Islands
Yellow Route 6 (Surfing)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 6 and 35, Ilex Forest (Surfing), Mt. Silver Cave
Crystal Routes 6 and 35, Ilex Forest, Mt. Silver Cave* (Surfing), Mt. Silver Cave (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Safari Zone (Surfing)
Emerald Safari Zone (Surfing)
FireRed Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands, Berry Forest, Cape Brink (Surfing), Seafoam Islands, Cape Brink
LeafGreen Trade
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 203 - 205, 208 - 210, 212, 214, 225, 226, and 230, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Celestic Town, Ravaged Path, Oreburgh Gate, Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Sendoff Spring, Resort Area (Surfing), Great Marsh
Platinum Routes 203 - 205, 208 - 210, 212, 214, 225, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Celestic Town, Ravaged Path, Oreburgh Gate, Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Sendoff Spring, Resort Area (Surfing)
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 6 and 35, Ilex Forest, Cerulean Cave, Mt. Silver Cave, Seafoam Islands, Safari Zone - Wasteland, Wetlands (night)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Routes 11 and 14, Village Bridge
Black 2 / White 2 Routes 11, 14, 22, and 23, Village Bridge, Seaside Cave, Abundant Shrine, Nature Preserve, Abundant Shrine (Hidden Grotto)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Psyduck
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Psyduck

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poni Gauntlet, Vast Poni Canyon (Surfing)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poni Gauntlet, Vast Poni Canyon (Surfing)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Forest of Focus, Training Lowlands, Brawlers' Cave, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure, Soothing Wetlands' Max Raid Battle, Forest of Focus' Max Raid Battle, Challenge Beach's Max Raid Battle, Courageous Caver's Max Raid Battle
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 203 - 205, 208 - 210, 212, 214, 225, 226, and 230, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Celestic Town, Ravaged Path, Oreburgh Gate, Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Sendoff Spring, Resort Area (Surfing), Great Marsh
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - The Heartwood mass outbreaks, Crimson Mireland - Golden Lowlands, Holm of Trials, Cobalt Coastlands - Bathers' Lagoon, Coronet Highlands - Wayward Wood, Lonely Spring

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province - Area Four (Psychic Tera Type), Area Six, North Province - Area One, Area Three, Casseroya Lake, Glaseado Mountain, Area Zero, four-star Tera Raid Battles, Trade (Alolan)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Golduck in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Golduck in Pokopia, you need to construct a hot-spring shower Pokopia habitat. This requires a shower, any seat, and two hot-spring waters. After that, your Golduck can swim away in its Onsen to its heart's content.

Pokemon Golduck in art from its TCG Pocket card

Golduck's base stats

Golduck's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 82
  • Defense - 78
  • Sp. Atk - 95
  • Sp. Def - 80
  • Speed - 85

Golduck's type strengths and weaknesses

Golduck is a water-type Pokémon, so it has a number of strengths and weaknesses. While it isn't immune to any types, it has a decent number of resistances to common Pokémon, including its own type.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
Weak Electric, Grass
Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
Immune N/A

Golduck's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Golduck can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Aqua Jet Water
One Scratch Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
One Water Gun Water
One Confusion Psychic
Nine Fury Swipes Normal
12 Water Pulse Water
15 Disable Normal
18 Zen Headbutt Psychic
21 Screech Normal
24 Aqua Tail Water
27 Soak Water
30 Psych Up Normal
36 Amnesia Psychic
40 Hydro Pump Water
45 Wonder Room Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Amnesia Psychic
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Calm Mind Psychic
Chilling Water Water
Confuse Ray Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Encore Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fling Dark
Flip Turn Water
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Future Sight Psychic
Giga Impact Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Haze Ice
Helping Hand Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Knock Off Dark
Light Screen Psychic
Liquidation Water
Low Kick Fighting
Low Sweep Fighting
Metronome Normal
Mud Shot Ground
Muddy Water Water
Nasty Plot Dark
Power Gem Rock
Protect Normal
Psybeam Psychic
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Shadow Claw Ghost
Skill Swap Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Trailblaze Grass
Vacuum Wave Fighting
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Whirlpool Water
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Clear Smog Poison Torkoal
Confuse Ray Ghost Vulpix (both forms), Ninetales (both forms), Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Umbreon, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Spoink, or Grumpig
Cross Chop Fighting Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, or Incineroar
Hypnosis Psychic Stantler or Wyrdeer
Psybeam Psychic Espeon, Girafarig, Farigiraf, Spoink, Grumpig, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Espurr, Meowstic, Inkay, or Malamar
Simple Beam Normal Mirror Herb
Yawn Normal Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Wooper (both forms), Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, or Oinkologne

Golduck is yours for the catching now, so good luck tracking down this speedy swimmer.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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