Golem | Pokémon guide

We’re here to teach you about the Pokémon Golem, covering its weaknesses, moveset, locations, and more.

Pokemon Golem: a big, round creature with its hands held up
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There's a lot to learn about the Pokémon Golem, as it has two variations, one from Kanto and the other from Alola. Lucky for you, we're among the most knowledgeable trainers out there, and we're more than happy to share our knowledge with other would-be Pokémon masters, so let's get into Golem's locations, who evolves into it, where you can find one, what its moves are, and more.

However, before we go any further, we have to point you in the direction of our complete Pokédex. Golem is just one of more than 1,000 creatures, after all, and you need to know why they all are to truly become an expert. As a reward for learning so much information, you can treat yourself to some freebies through our Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes and Pokémon Go codes guides.

Here's everything you need to know about Golem:

Below is all of Golem's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,076
Type Rock and Ground (Kantonian), Rock and Electric (Alolan)
Abilities Sturdy (both), Rock Head (Kantonian), Magnet Pull (Alolan)
Hidden abilities Sand Veil (Kantonian), Galvanize (Alolan)
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Mineral
EV yield Three defense

Golem's evolution

Golem evolves from Graveler when you trade it, and Geodude turns into Graveler at level 25. However, as trading doesn't exist in Legends: Arceus, you can evolve Graveler into Golem merely by presenting it with a linking cord.

Pokemon Golem: Six creatures in small circles in front of a brown background

Golem's locations

Below you can see all of Golem's locations by generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Graveler
Blue (Japan) Trade Kadabra for Graveler at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnibar Island
Yellow Evolve Graveler

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Graveler
Crystal Evolve Graveler

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Evolve Graveler
Emerald Evolve Graveler
FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Graveler
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Graveler
Platinum Evolve Graveler
HeartGold and SoulSilver Evolve Graveler
Pal Park Trade

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Evolve Graveler
Black 2 and White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Graveler
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Graveler

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade Haunter for Graveler in Tapu Village (Alolan), Pokémon Bank (Kantonian)
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Graveler (Alolan), Pokémon Bank (Kantonian)
Let's Get Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Graveler

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Graveler
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (mass outbreaks), Coronet highlands, Bolderoll Ravine alpha and mass outbreaks)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Five and six-star Tera Raid Battles (Kantonian), six-star Tera Raid Battles (Alolan)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Golem in Pokopia?

To get Golem in Pokopia, you need to build the Mossy Boulder Pokopia habitat, which requires four moss and one mossy boulder.

Golem's base stats

At first, Golem has the following stats, but these increase each time it levels up:

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 110
  • Defense - 130
  • Sp. Atk - 55
  • Sp. Def - 65
  • Speed - 45

Alolan Golem's base stats

These are the stats Alolan Golem begins with:

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 120
  • Defense - 130
  • Sp. Atk - 55
  • Sp. Def - 65
  • Speed - 45

Golem's type strengths and weaknesses

Being both a rock- and ground-type, Golem has the following strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of in battle:

Normal damage Bug, Psychic, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost
Weak to Steel, Ice, Fighting, Grass, Water, Ground
Resistant Poison, Fire, Normal, Flying, Rock
Immune Electric

Alolan Golem's strengths and weaknesses

Alolan Golem, meanwhile, swaps out the ground-typing for electric, giving it a different set of strengths and weaknesses, going so far as to remove the one immunity the Kantonian Golem has:

Normal damage Bug, Steel, Ghost, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Dark, Rock, Psychic
Weak to Ground, Grass, Water, Fighting
Resistant Electric, Poison, Normal, Flying, Fire
Immune Immune

Pokemon Golem: Two Golem's stood on rocks in a cave

Golem's moves

Golem can learn the following moves via leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Defense Curl Normal
One Rock Polish Rock
One Heavy Slam Steel
16 Rock Throw Rock
18 Smack Down Rock
22 Bulldoze Ground
24 Self-Destruct Normal
30 Stealth Rock Rocvk
34 Rock Blast Rock
40 Earthquake Ground
44 Explosion Normal
50 Double-Edge Normal
54 Stone Edge Rock

Level up (Alolan)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Defense Curl Normal
One Charge Electric
One Rock Polish Rock
One Heavy Slam Steel
12 Spark Electric
16 Rock Throw Rock
18 Smack Down Rock
22 Thunder Punch Electric
24 Self-Destruct Normal
30 Stealth Rock Rock
34 Rock Blast Rock
40 Discharge Electric
44 Explosion Normal
50 Double-Edge Normal
54 Stone Edge Rock

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Mud-Slap Ground
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Facade Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Mud Shot Ground
Rock Tomb Rock
Fling Dark
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Sandstorm Rock
Dig Ground
Brick Break Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Thunder Punch Electric
Sleep Talk Normal
Rock Blast Rock
Metronome Normal
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Body Press Fighting
Iron Head Steel
Substitute Normal
Iron Defense Steel
Stealth Rock Rock
Heavy Slam Steel
Flamethrower Fire
Earth Power Ground
Fire Blast Fire
Earthquake Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Giga Impact Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Hyper Beam Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Roar Normal
Smack Down Rock
Gyro Ball Steel
High Horsepower Ground
Focus Punch Fighting
Double-Edge Normal
Curse Ghost
Hard Press Steel

Learnable TMs (Alolan)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Mud-Slap Ground
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Charge Beam Electric
Facade Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Mud Shot Ground
Rock Tomb Rock
Fling Dark
Endure Normal
Volt Switch Electric
Sunny Day Fire
Sandstorm Rock
Dig Ground
Brick Break Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Thunder Punch Electric
Sleep Talk Normal
Rock Blast Rock
Metronome Normal
Thunder Wave Electric
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Body Press Fighting
Iron Head Steel
Substitute Normal
Iron Defense Steel
Stealth Rock Rock
Heavy Slam Steel
Flamethrower Fire
Thunderbolt Electric
Earth Power Ground
Electric Terrain Electric
Fire Blast Fire
Wild Charge Electric
Earthquake Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Giga Impact Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Hyper Beam Normal
Thunder Electric
Tera Blast Normal
Roar Normal
Charge Electric
Smack Down Rock
Gyro Ball Steel
Focus Punch Fighting
Double-Edge Normal
Supercell Slam Electric
Electroweb Electric
Meteor Beam Rock
Curse Ghost
Hard Press Steel

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with
Block Normal Sudowwodo, Nosepass, Probopass, Stonejourner, or Garganacl
Curse Ghost Bergmite or Avalugg
Dynamic Punch Fighting Geodude
Flail Normal Sudowoodo
Hammer Arm Fighting Sudowoodo or Garaganacl
Mega Punch Normal Mirror Herb
Wide Guard Rock Probopass, Avalugg, Stonjourner, or Garganacl

Egg moves (Alolan)

Move Type Breed with
Block Normal Sudowwodo, Nosepass, Probopass, Stonejourner, or Garganacl
Counter Fighting Sudowoodo
Curse Ghost Bergmite or Avalugg
Endure Normal Mirror Herb
Flail Normal Sudowoodo
Screech Normal Varoom or Revavroom
Wide Guard Rock Probopass, Avalugg, Stonjourner, or Garganacl
Zap Cannon Electric Nosepass or Probopass

That concludes everything you need to know about the Pokémon Golem. Hopefully, it helps you and your pal to pick up some wins.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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