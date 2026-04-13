Golem | Pokémon guide

There's a lot to learn about the Pokémon Golem, as it has two variations, one from Kanto and the other from Alola. Lucky for you, we're among the most knowledgeable trainers out there, and we're more than happy to share our knowledge with other would-be Pokémon masters, so let's get into Golem's locations, who evolves into it, where you can find one, what its moves are, and more.
However, before we go any further, we have to point you in the direction of our complete Pokédex. Golem is just one of more than 1,000 creatures, after all, and you need to know why they all are to truly become an expert. As a reward for learning so much information, you can treat yourself to some freebies through our Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes and Pokémon Go codes guides.
Here's everything you need to know about Golem:
Below is all of Golem's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,076
|Type
|Rock and Ground (Kantonian), Rock and Electric (Alolan)
|Abilities
|Sturdy (both), Rock Head (Kantonian), Magnet Pull (Alolan)
|Hidden abilities
|Sand Veil (Kantonian), Galvanize (Alolan)
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Mineral
|EV yield
|Three defense
Golem's evolution
Golem evolves from Graveler when you trade it, and Geodude turns into Graveler at level 25. However, as trading doesn't exist in Legends: Arceus, you can evolve Graveler into Golem merely by presenting it with a linking cord.
Golem's locations
Below you can see all of Golem's locations by generation:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Evolve Graveler
|Blue (Japan)
|Trade Kadabra for Graveler at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnibar Island
|Yellow
|Evolve Graveler
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Evolve Graveler
|Crystal
|Evolve Graveler
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Evolve Graveler
|Emerald
|Evolve Graveler
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Evolve Graveler
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Graveler
|Platinum
|Evolve Graveler
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Evolve Graveler
|Pal Park
|Trade
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Evolve Graveler
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Evolve Graveler
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Graveler
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Trade Haunter for Graveler in Tapu Village (Alolan), Pokémon Bank (Kantonian)
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Evolve Graveler (Alolan), Pokémon Bank (Kantonian)
|Let's Get Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve Graveler
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Graveler
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands (mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (mass outbreaks), Coronet highlands, Bolderoll Ravine alpha and mass outbreaks)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Five and six-star Tera Raid Battles (Kantonian), six-star Tera Raid Battles (Alolan)
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Golem in Pokopia?
To get Golem in Pokopia, you need to build the Mossy Boulder Pokopia habitat, which requires four moss and one mossy boulder.
Golem's base stats
At first, Golem has the following stats, but these increase each time it levels up:
- HP - 80
- Attack - 110
- Defense - 130
- Sp. Atk - 55
- Sp. Def - 65
- Speed - 45
Alolan Golem's base stats
These are the stats Alolan Golem begins with:
- HP - 80
- Attack - 120
- Defense - 130
- Sp. Atk - 55
- Sp. Def - 65
- Speed - 45
Golem's type strengths and weaknesses
Being both a rock- and ground-type, Golem has the following strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of in battle:
|Normal damage
|Bug, Psychic, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost
|Weak to
|Steel, Ice, Fighting, Grass, Water, Ground
|Resistant
|Poison, Fire, Normal, Flying, Rock
|Immune
|Electric
Alolan Golem's strengths and weaknesses
Alolan Golem, meanwhile, swaps out the ground-typing for electric, giving it a different set of strengths and weaknesses, going so far as to remove the one immunity the Kantonian Golem has:
|Normal damage
|Bug, Steel, Ghost, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Dark, Rock, Psychic
|Weak to
|Ground, Grass, Water, Fighting
|Resistant
|Electric, Poison, Normal, Flying, Fire
|Immune
|Immune
Golem's moves
Golem can learn the following moves via leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:
Level up (Kantonian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Defense Curl
|Normal
|One
|Rock Polish
|Rock
|One
|Heavy Slam
|Steel
|16
|Rock Throw
|Rock
|18
|Smack Down
|Rock
|22
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|24
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|30
|Stealth Rock
|Rocvk
|34
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|40
|Earthquake
|Ground
|44
|Explosion
|Normal
|50
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|54
|Stone Edge
|Rock
Level up (Alolan)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Defense Curl
|Normal
|One
|Charge
|Electric
|One
|Rock Polish
|Rock
|One
|Heavy Slam
|Steel
|12
|Spark
|Electric
|16
|Rock Throw
|Rock
|18
|Smack Down
|Rock
|22
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|24
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|30
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|34
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|40
|Discharge
|Electric
|44
|Explosion
|Normal
|50
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|54
|Stone Edge
|Rock
Learnable TMs (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Fling
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Dig
|Ground
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Metronome
|Normal
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Substitute
|Normal
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Heavy Slam
|Steel
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Curse
|Ghost
|Hard Press
|Steel
Learnable TMs (Alolan)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Fling
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Dig
|Ground
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Metronome
|Normal
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Substitute
|Normal
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Heavy Slam
|Steel
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Charge
|Electric
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Supercell Slam
|Electric
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Meteor Beam
|Rock
|Curse
|Ghost
|Hard Press
|Steel
Egg moves (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Block
|Normal
|Sudowwodo, Nosepass, Probopass, Stonejourner, or Garganacl
|Curse
|Ghost
|Bergmite or Avalugg
|Dynamic Punch
|Fighting
|Geodude
|Flail
|Normal
|Sudowoodo
|Hammer Arm
|Fighting
|Sudowoodo or Garaganacl
|Mega Punch
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Wide Guard
|Rock
|Probopass, Avalugg, Stonjourner, or Garganacl
Egg moves (Alolan)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Block
|Normal
|Sudowwodo, Nosepass, Probopass, Stonejourner, or Garganacl
|Counter
|Fighting
|Sudowoodo
|Curse
|Ghost
|Bergmite or Avalugg
|Endure
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Flail
|Normal
|Sudowoodo
|Screech
|Normal
|Varoom or Revavroom
|Wide Guard
|Rock
|Probopass, Avalugg, Stonjourner, or Garganacl
|Zap Cannon
|Electric
|Nosepass or Probopass
That concludes everything you need to know about the Pokémon Golem. Hopefully, it helps you and your pal to pick up some wins.