Golem | Pokémon guide

There's a lot to learn about the Pokémon Golem, as it has two variations, one from Kanto and the other from Alola. Lucky for you, we're among the most knowledgeable trainers out there, and we're more than happy to share our knowledge with other would-be Pokémon masters, so let's get into Golem's locations, who evolves into it, where you can find one, what its moves are, and more.

However, before we go any further, we have to point you in the direction of our complete Pokédex. Golem is just one of more than 1,000 creatures, after all, and you need to know why they all are to truly become an expert. As a reward for learning so much information, you can treat yourself to some freebies through our Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes and Pokémon Go codes guides.

Here's everything you need to know about Golem:

Below is all of Golem's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,076 Type Rock and Ground (Kantonian), Rock and Electric (Alolan) Abilities Sturdy (both), Rock Head (Kantonian), Magnet Pull (Alolan) Hidden abilities Sand Veil (Kantonian), Galvanize (Alolan) Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Mineral EV yield Three defense

Golem's evolution

Golem evolves from Graveler when you trade it, and Geodude turns into Graveler at level 25. However, as trading doesn't exist in Legends: Arceus, you can evolve Graveler into Golem merely by presenting it with a linking cord.

Golem's locations

Below you can see all of Golem's locations by generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Graveler Blue (Japan) Trade Kadabra for Graveler at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnibar Island Yellow Evolve Graveler

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Graveler Crystal Evolve Graveler

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Evolve Graveler Emerald Evolve Graveler FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Graveler Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Graveler Platinum Evolve Graveler HeartGold and SoulSilver Evolve Graveler Pal Park Trade

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Evolve Graveler Black 2 and White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Graveler Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Graveler

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade Haunter for Graveler in Tapu Village (Alolan), Pokémon Bank (Kantonian) Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Graveler (Alolan), Pokémon Bank (Kantonian) Let's Get Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Graveler

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Graveler Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (mass outbreaks), Coronet highlands, Bolderoll Ravine alpha and mass outbreaks)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Five and six-star Tera Raid Battles (Kantonian), six-star Tera Raid Battles (Alolan) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Golem in Pokopia?

To get Golem in Pokopia, you need to build the Mossy Boulder Pokopia habitat, which requires four moss and one mossy boulder.

Golem's base stats

At first, Golem has the following stats, but these increase each time it levels up:

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 110

- 110 Defense - 130

- 130 Sp. Atk - 55

- 55 Sp. Def - 65

- 65 Speed - 45

Alolan Golem's base stats

These are the stats Alolan Golem begins with:

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 120

- 120 Defense - 130

- 130 Sp. Atk - 55

- 55 Sp. Def - 65

- 65 Speed - 45

Golem's type strengths and weaknesses

Being both a rock- and ground-type, Golem has the following strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of in battle:

Normal damage Bug, Psychic, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost Weak to Steel, Ice, Fighting, Grass, Water, Ground Resistant Poison, Fire, Normal, Flying, Rock Immune Electric

Alolan Golem's strengths and weaknesses

Alolan Golem, meanwhile, swaps out the ground-typing for electric, giving it a different set of strengths and weaknesses, going so far as to remove the one immunity the Kantonian Golem has:

Normal damage Bug, Steel, Ghost, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Dark, Rock, Psychic Weak to Ground, Grass, Water, Fighting Resistant Electric, Poison, Normal, Flying, Fire Immune Immune

Golem's moves

Golem can learn the following moves via leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Defense Curl Normal One Rock Polish Rock One Heavy Slam Steel 16 Rock Throw Rock 18 Smack Down Rock 22 Bulldoze Ground 24 Self-Destruct Normal 30 Stealth Rock Rocvk 34 Rock Blast Rock 40 Earthquake Ground 44 Explosion Normal 50 Double-Edge Normal 54 Stone Edge Rock

Level up (Alolan)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Defense Curl Normal One Charge Electric One Rock Polish Rock One Heavy Slam Steel 12 Spark Electric 16 Rock Throw Rock 18 Smack Down Rock 22 Thunder Punch Electric 24 Self-Destruct Normal 30 Stealth Rock Rock 34 Rock Blast Rock 40 Discharge Electric 44 Explosion Normal 50 Double-Edge Normal 54 Stone Edge Rock

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type Take Down Normal Mud-Slap Ground Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Facade Normal Bulldoze Ground Mud Shot Ground Rock Tomb Rock Fling Dark Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Sandstorm Rock Dig Ground Brick Break Fighting Body Slam Normal Fire Punch Fire Thunder Punch Electric Sleep Talk Normal Rock Blast Rock Metronome Normal Stomping Tantrum Ground Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Body Press Fighting Iron Head Steel Substitute Normal Iron Defense Steel Stealth Rock Rock Heavy Slam Steel Flamethrower Fire Earth Power Ground Fire Blast Fire Earthquake Ground Stone Edge Rock Giga Impact Normal Focus Blast Fighting Hyper Beam Normal Tera Blast Normal Roar Normal Smack Down Rock Gyro Ball Steel High Horsepower Ground Focus Punch Fighting Double-Edge Normal Curse Ghost Hard Press Steel

Learnable TMs (Alolan)

Move Type Take Down Normal Mud-Slap Ground Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Charge Beam Electric Facade Normal Bulldoze Ground Mud Shot Ground Rock Tomb Rock Fling Dark Endure Normal Volt Switch Electric Sunny Day Fire Sandstorm Rock Dig Ground Brick Break Fighting Body Slam Normal Fire Punch Fire Thunder Punch Electric Sleep Talk Normal Rock Blast Rock Metronome Normal Thunder Wave Electric Stomping Tantrum Ground Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Body Press Fighting Iron Head Steel Substitute Normal Iron Defense Steel Stealth Rock Rock Heavy Slam Steel Flamethrower Fire Thunderbolt Electric Earth Power Ground Electric Terrain Electric Fire Blast Fire Wild Charge Electric Earthquake Ground Stone Edge Rock Giga Impact Normal Focus Blast Fighting Hyper Beam Normal Thunder Electric Tera Blast Normal Roar Normal Charge Electric Smack Down Rock Gyro Ball Steel Focus Punch Fighting Double-Edge Normal Supercell Slam Electric Electroweb Electric Meteor Beam Rock Curse Ghost Hard Press Steel

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with Block Normal Sudowwodo, Nosepass, Probopass, Stonejourner, or Garganacl Curse Ghost Bergmite or Avalugg Dynamic Punch Fighting Geodude Flail Normal Sudowoodo Hammer Arm Fighting Sudowoodo or Garaganacl Mega Punch Normal Mirror Herb Wide Guard Rock Probopass, Avalugg, Stonjourner, or Garganacl

Egg moves (Alolan)

Move Type Breed with Block Normal Sudowwodo, Nosepass, Probopass, Stonejourner, or Garganacl Counter Fighting Sudowoodo Curse Ghost Bergmite or Avalugg Endure Normal Mirror Herb Flail Normal Sudowoodo Screech Normal Varoom or Revavroom Wide Guard Rock Probopass, Avalugg, Stonjourner, or Garganacl Zap Cannon Electric Nosepass or Probopass

That concludes everything you need to know about the Pokémon Golem. Hopefully, it helps you and your pal to pick up some wins.