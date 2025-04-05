This new Pokémon Google game lets you search for and catch all 151 creatures from the Kanto Pokédex. The Pokémon Company announced the collaboration last night on X alongside an adorable teaser video.

Google has added a quirky little Pokémon minigame to its mobile browser and app that lets you capture critters by searching for them. So far, the game only features gen 1 Pokémon – including legendaries – but that’s still 151 separate searches for you to make. Of course, Pokémon fans are incredibly dedicated, so some have already completed the challenge.

It doesn’t look like you get anything (except a sense of pride) from finding all 151 Pokémon, but some fans are jokingly asking for a ‘shiny charm,’ which is the usual reward for completing your Pokédex. Sadly, it looks like the feature might be region-locked, as fans in Germany can’t seem to get it working. We can confirm that it works in the US and UK as long as you’re using Google on your phone, either via the app or a browser.

This isn’t the first time that Google has teamed up with Pokémon for some whimsical fun. Back in 2014, the two powerhouses produced an April Fool’s trailer about finding Pokémon on Google Maps. The prank was so successful that Google, which owned Niantic at the time, set to work on creating Pokémon Go. We doubt this Pokédex minigame will turn into something bigger, but nonetheless, it’s still a bit of fun.

If this minigame takes off, maybe Google will add gen 2 Pokémon or shinies to the roster. I’d like a Blissey and a Happiny to go with my Chansey! Alternatively, this could be Pokémon’s way of continuing the hype for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date, especially after revealing that it’s releasing on both the Nintendo Switch 2 and its predecessor.