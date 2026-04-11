Graveler | Pokémon guide

While its predecessor, Geodude, is a cute all-bark, no-bite kind of guy, Pokémon's Graveler looks as tough as it is. It's got extra muscles and some scary bulk - but you can handle it if you're well-equipped to do so. All you need is to read this guide and learn about its moveset, strengths and weaknesses, evolutions, and more.

Make sure you pick up your Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, so that you have a complete Pokédex with which you can take down Graveler.

Here's everything in our Graveler guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Graveler:

National Pokédex # 0,075 Type Graveler: Rock/Ground

Alolan Graveler: Rock/Electric Abilities Graveler : Rock Head or Sturdy

Alolan Graveler: Magnet Pull or Sturdy Hidden ability Graveler : Sand Veil

Alolan Graveler: Galvanize Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 120 (24.9%) Egg groups Mineral EV yield Two def.

Graveler's evolution

Graveler evolves from Geodude at level 25, and then evolves into Golem when it is traded or exposed to a Linking Cord. Alolan Graveler likewise evolves from Alolan Geodude at level 25, and evolves into Alolan Golem when it is traded.

Graveler's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Graveler in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Victory Road Yellow Victory Road, Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 45, Victory Road, Dark Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave Crystal Route 45, Victory Road, Dark Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Victory Road (Rock Smash) Emerald Magma Hideout, Victory Road (Rock Smash) FireRed / LeafGreen Kindle Road, Sevault Canyon, Rock Tunnel, Mt. Ember, Cerulean Cave (Rock Smash) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 211, 214, 216, and 227, Valor Lakefront, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Victory Road, Stark Mountain, Snowpoint Temple Platinum Routes 211, 214, 216, and 225 - 227, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Sendoff Spring, Victory Road, Stark Mountain HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 45, Cliff Cave, Victory Road, Dark Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone (morning only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Challenger's Cave Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Routes 13 and 18, Victory Road, Terminus Cave Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Lilycove City, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Mirage Cave (north of Fortree City, west of Route 115, north of Route 124, southeast of Route 129), Mirage Forest (west of Route 105), Mirage Island (south of Pacifidlog Town, south of Route 134), Mirage Mountain (north of Route 125, southeast of Route 129) (Rock Smash)

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Kantonian : Pokémon Bank

Alolan: Route 17, Tapu Village Trade Haunter Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Kantonian : Pokémon Bank

Alolan : Routes 12 and 17, Blush Mountain Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Kantonian : Rock Tunnel, Victory Road, Cerulean Cave

Alolan : Evolve Geodude

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 211, 214, 216, and 227, Valor Lakefront, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Victory Road, Stark Mountain, Snowpoint Temple, Grand Underground - Rocky Cave, Spacious Cave, Volcanic Cave, Big Bluff Cavern, Typhlo Cavern Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - near Obsidian Falls, massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in: Oreburrow Tunnel, Ramanas Island, and Sandgem Flats

Crimson Mirelands - Gapejaw Bog, Ursa's Ring, near Sludge Mound, near Scarlet Bog, Bolderoll Slope, Droning Meadow, near Lake Valor, ore deposits in: Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Holm of Trials, Ursa's Ring, Sludge Mound, Scarlet Bog, Cloudpool Ridge, Shrouded Ruins, Diamond Heath, Bolderoll Slope, near Cottonsedge Prairie, Lake Valor

Cobalt Coastlands - Firespit Island, massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in Crossing Slope, Ginkgo Landing, Aipom Hill, Bathers' Lagoon, Hideaway Bay, Deadwood Haunt, Tombolo Walk, Sand's Reach, Tranquility Cove, Castaway Shore, Windbreak Stand, Spring Path, Islespy Shore, Veilstone Cape, Firespit Island

Coronet Highlands - near Ancient Quarry, Clamberclaw Cliffs, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in: Heavenward Lookout, near Ancient Quarry, Celestica Trail, Sacred Plaza, Stonetooth Rows, Bolderoll Ravine, Fabled Spring, near Cloudcap Pass



Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kantonian : Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Chilling Waterhead, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods, four-star Tera Raid Battles

Alolan : Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Graveler in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Graveler in Pokopia, you need to create a Mossy Boulder Pokopia habitat. You can do this by putting four mosses and a mossy boulder next to each other at any time of day, which is nice and simple!

Graveler's base stats

Graveler's base stats are as follows. Both forms have the same base stats. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 55

Attack - 95

Defense - 115

Sp. Atk - 45

Sp. Def - 45

Speed - 35

Graveler's type strengths and weaknesses

Graveler is a rock- and ground-type Pokémon, so, as is common with dual-type 'mon, it has a ton of different strengths and weaknesses against other types. This makes it a good choice, especially for battles against an electric-type like Pikachu.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic Weak Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, Water Resistant Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Rock Immune Electric

Alolan Graveler's strengths and weaknesses

Alolan Graveler is both rock- and electric-type, so its strengths and weaknesses differ from its Kantonian counterpart. Here's Alolan Graveler's chart.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Psychic, Rock, Steel Weak Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water Resistant Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison Immune N/A

Graveler's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Graveler can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Defense Curl Normal One* Charge Electric One Rock Polish Rock 10 Rollout Rock 12* Spark Electric 12** Bulldoze Ground 16 Rock Throw Rock 18 Smack Down Rock 22* Thunder Punch Electric 24 Self-Destruct Normal 30 Stealth Rock Rock 34 Rock Blast Rock 40* Discharge Electric 40** Earthquake Ground 44 Explosion Normal 50 Double-Edge Normal 54 Stone Edge Rock

* Alolan form only

**Kantonian form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type Body Press** Fighting Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Charge* Electric Charge Beam* Electric Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Earth Power Ground Earthquake Ground Electroweb* Electric Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Gyro Ball Steel Hard Press Steel High Horsepower Ground Iron Defense Steel Metronome Normal Mud Shot Ground Mud-Slap Ground Protect Normal Rest Psychic Rock Blast Rock Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sandstorm Rock Scary Face Normal Sleep Talk Normal Smack Down Rock Stealth Rock Rock Stomping Tantrum Ground Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Supercell Slam* Electric Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thunder* Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave* Electric Thunderbolt* Electric Volt Switch* Electric Wild Charge* Electric

* Alolan form only

** Kantonian form only

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Block Normal Sudowoodo, Nosepass, Probopass, Stonjourner, or Garganacl Counter* Fighting Sudowoodo Curse Ghost Bergmite, Avalugg (both forms) Dynamic Punch** Fighting Terastallized Geodude Flail Normal Sudowoodo Hammer Arm** Fighting Sudowoodo or Garganacl Mega Punch** Normal Mirror Herb Screech* Normal Varoom or Revavroom Wide Guard Rock Probopass, Avalugg (both forms), Stonjourner, or Garganacl Zap Cannon* Electric Nosepass or Probopass

*Alolan form only

** Kantonian form only

You're a Graveler expert now, so you can go out and catch that bouldery boy.