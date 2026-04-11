Graveler | Pokémon guide

You might be intimidated by Pokémon Graveler’s fierce look, and you’d be right to be wary of this large boulder of a lad.

Pokemon Graveler and Alolan Graveler glowing against a half brown and half orange Pocket Tactics background
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While its predecessor, Geodude, is a cute all-bark, no-bite kind of guy, Pokémon's Graveler looks as tough as it is. It's got extra muscles and some scary bulk - but you can handle it if you're well-equipped to do so. All you need is to read this guide and learn about its moveset, strengths and weaknesses, evolutions, and more.

Make sure you pick up your Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, so that you have a complete Pokédex with which you can take down Graveler.

Here's everything in our Graveler guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Graveler:

National Pokédex # 0,075
Type Graveler: Rock/Ground
Alolan Graveler: Rock/Electric
Abilities Graveler: Rock Head or Sturdy
Alolan Graveler: Magnet Pull or Sturdy
Hidden ability Graveler: Sand Veil
Alolan Graveler: Galvanize
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 120 (24.9%)
Egg groups Mineral
EV yield Two def.

Graveler's evolution

Graveler evolves from Geodude at level 25, and then evolves into Golem when it is traded or exposed to a Linking Cord. Alolan Graveler likewise evolves from Alolan Geodude at level 25, and evolves into Alolan Golem when it is traded.

Pokemon Geodude's evolution to Graveler and Golem, alongside the evolution of the Alolan versions

Graveler's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Graveler in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Victory Road
Yellow Victory Road, Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 45, Victory Road, Dark Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave
Crystal Route 45, Victory Road, Dark Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Victory Road (Rock Smash)
Emerald Magma Hideout, Victory Road (Rock Smash)
FireRed / LeafGreen Kindle Road, Sevault Canyon, Rock Tunnel, Mt. Ember, Cerulean Cave (Rock Smash)
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 211, 214, 216, and 227, Valor Lakefront, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Victory Road, Stark Mountain, Snowpoint Temple
Platinum Routes 211, 214, 216, and 225 - 227, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Sendoff Spring, Victory Road, Stark Mountain
HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 45, Cliff Cave, Victory Road, Dark Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone (morning only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Challenger's Cave
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Routes 13 and 18, Victory Road, Terminus Cave
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Lilycove City, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Mirage Cave (north of Fortree City, west of Route 115, north of Route 124, southeast of Route 129), Mirage Forest (west of Route 105), Mirage Island (south of Pacifidlog Town, south of Route 134), Mirage Mountain (north of Route 125, southeast of Route 129) (Rock Smash)

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Kantonian: Pokémon Bank
Alolan: Route 17, Tapu Village Trade Haunter
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Kantonian: Pokémon Bank
Alolan: Routes 12 and 17, Blush Mountain
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Kantonian: Rock Tunnel, Victory Road, Cerulean Cave
Alolan: Evolve Geodude

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 211, 214, 216, and 227, Valor Lakefront, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Victory Road, Stark Mountain, Snowpoint Temple, Grand Underground - Rocky Cave, Spacious Cave, Volcanic Cave, Big Bluff Cavern, Typhlo Cavern
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - near Obsidian Falls, massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in: Oreburrow Tunnel, Ramanas Island, and Sandgem Flats
Crimson Mirelands - Gapejaw Bog, Ursa's Ring, near Sludge Mound, near Scarlet Bog, Bolderoll Slope, Droning Meadow, near Lake Valor, ore deposits in: Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Holm of Trials, Ursa's Ring, Sludge Mound, Scarlet Bog, Cloudpool Ridge, Shrouded Ruins, Diamond Heath, Bolderoll Slope, near Cottonsedge Prairie, Lake Valor
Cobalt Coastlands - Firespit Island, massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in Crossing Slope, Ginkgo Landing, Aipom Hill, Bathers' Lagoon, Hideaway Bay, Deadwood Haunt, Tombolo Walk, Sand's Reach, Tranquility Cove, Castaway Shore, Windbreak Stand, Spring Path, Islespy Shore, Veilstone Cape, Firespit Island
Coronet Highlands - near Ancient Quarry, Clamberclaw Cliffs, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in: Heavenward Lookout, near Ancient Quarry, Celestica Trail, Sacred Plaza, Stonetooth Rows, Bolderoll Ravine, Fabled Spring, near Cloudcap Pass

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kantonian: Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Chilling Waterhead, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods, four-star Tera Raid Battles
Alolan: Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Graveler in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Graveler in Pokopia, you need to create a Mossy Boulder Pokopia habitat. You can do this by putting four mosses and a mossy boulder next to each other at any time of day, which is nice and simple!

Pokemon Graveler in the Pokemon TCG Pocket art

Graveler's base stats

Graveler's base stats are as follows. Both forms have the same base stats. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 55
  • Attack - 95
  • Defense - 115
  • Sp. Atk - 45
  • Sp. Def - 45
  • Speed - 35

Graveler's type strengths and weaknesses

Graveler is a rock- and ground-type Pokémon, so, as is common with dual-type 'mon, it has a ton of different strengths and weaknesses against other types. This makes it a good choice, especially for battles against an electric-type like Pikachu.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic
Weak Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, Water
Resistant Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Rock
Immune Electric

Alolan Graveler's strengths and weaknesses

Alolan Graveler is both rock- and electric-type, so its strengths and weaknesses differ from its Kantonian counterpart. Here's Alolan Graveler's chart.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Psychic, Rock, Steel
Weak Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water
Resistant Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison 
Immune N/A

Graveler's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Graveler can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Defense Curl Normal
One* Charge Electric
One Rock Polish Rock
10 Rollout Rock
12* Spark Electric
12** Bulldoze Ground
16 Rock Throw Rock
18 Smack Down Rock
22* Thunder Punch Electric
24 Self-Destruct Normal
30 Stealth Rock Rock
34 Rock Blast Rock
40* Discharge Electric
40** Earthquake Ground
44 Explosion Normal
50 Double-Edge Normal
54 Stone Edge Rock

* Alolan form only
**Kantonian form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Body Press** Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Charge* Electric
Charge Beam* Electric
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Earth Power Ground
Earthquake Ground
Electroweb* Electric
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Gyro Ball Steel
Hard Press Steel
High Horsepower Ground
Iron Defense Steel
Metronome Normal
Mud Shot Ground
Mud-Slap Ground
Protect Normal
Rest Psychic
Rock Blast Rock
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sandstorm Rock
Scary Face Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Smack Down Rock
Stealth Rock Rock
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Supercell Slam* Electric
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thunder* Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave* Electric
Thunderbolt* Electric
Volt Switch* Electric
Wild Charge* Electric

* Alolan form only
** Kantonian form only

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Block Normal Sudowoodo, Nosepass, Probopass, Stonjourner, or Garganacl
Counter* Fighting Sudowoodo
Curse Ghost Bergmite, Avalugg (both forms)
Dynamic Punch** Fighting Terastallized Geodude
Flail Normal Sudowoodo
Hammer Arm** Fighting Sudowoodo or Garganacl
Mega Punch** Normal Mirror Herb
Screech* Normal Varoom or Revavroom
Wide Guard Rock Probopass, Avalugg (both forms), Stonjourner, or Garganacl
Zap Cannon* Electric Nosepass or Probopass

*Alolan form only
** Kantonian form only

You're a Graveler expert now, so you can go out and catch that bouldery boy.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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