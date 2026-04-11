Graveler | Pokémon guide

While its predecessor, Geodude, is a cute all-bark, no-bite kind of guy, Pokémon's Graveler looks as tough as it is. It's got extra muscles and some scary bulk - but you can handle it if you're well-equipped to do so. All you need is to read this guide and learn about its moveset, strengths and weaknesses, evolutions, and more.
Make sure you pick up your Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, so that you have a complete Pokédex with which you can take down Graveler.
Here's everything in our Graveler guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Graveler:
|National Pokédex #
|0,075
|Type
|Graveler: Rock/Ground
Alolan Graveler: Rock/Electric
|Abilities
|Graveler: Rock Head or Sturdy
Alolan Graveler: Magnet Pull or Sturdy
|Hidden ability
|Graveler: Sand Veil
Alolan Graveler: Galvanize
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|120 (24.9%)
|Egg groups
|Mineral
|EV yield
|Two def.
Graveler's evolution
Graveler evolves from Geodude at level 25, and then evolves into Golem when it is traded or exposed to a Linking Cord. Alolan Graveler likewise evolves from Alolan Geodude at level 25, and evolves into Alolan Golem when it is traded.
Graveler's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Graveler in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Victory Road
|Yellow
|Victory Road, Cerulean Cave
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Route 45, Victory Road, Dark Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave
|Crystal
|Route 45, Victory Road, Dark Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Victory Road (Rock Smash)
|Emerald
|Magma Hideout, Victory Road (Rock Smash)
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Kindle Road, Sevault Canyon, Rock Tunnel, Mt. Ember, Cerulean Cave (Rock Smash)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 211, 214, 216, and 227, Valor Lakefront, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Victory Road, Stark Mountain, Snowpoint Temple
|Platinum
|Routes 211, 214, 216, and 225 - 227, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Sendoff Spring, Victory Road, Stark Mountain
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Route 45, Cliff Cave, Victory Road, Dark Cave, Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone (morning only)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Challenger's Cave
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Routes 13 and 18, Victory Road, Terminus Cave
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Lilycove City, Seafloor Cavern, Shoal Cave, Mirage Cave (north of Fortree City, west of Route 115, north of Route 124, southeast of Route 129), Mirage Forest (west of Route 105), Mirage Island (south of Pacifidlog Town, south of Route 134), Mirage Mountain (north of Route 125, southeast of Route 129) (Rock Smash)
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Kantonian: Pokémon Bank
Alolan: Route 17, Tapu Village Trade Haunter
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Kantonian: Pokémon Bank
Alolan: Routes 12 and 17, Blush Mountain
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Kantonian: Rock Tunnel, Victory Road, Cerulean Cave
Alolan: Evolve Geodude
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 211, 214, 216, and 227, Valor Lakefront, Iron Island, Mt. Coronet, Victory Road, Stark Mountain, Snowpoint Temple, Grand Underground - Rocky Cave, Spacious Cave, Volcanic Cave, Big Bluff Cavern, Typhlo Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands - near Obsidian Falls, massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in: Oreburrow Tunnel, Ramanas Island, and Sandgem Flats
Crimson Mirelands - Gapejaw Bog, Ursa's Ring, near Sludge Mound, near Scarlet Bog, Bolderoll Slope, Droning Meadow, near Lake Valor, ore deposits in: Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Holm of Trials, Ursa's Ring, Sludge Mound, Scarlet Bog, Cloudpool Ridge, Shrouded Ruins, Diamond Heath, Bolderoll Slope, near Cottonsedge Prairie, Lake Valor
Cobalt Coastlands - Firespit Island, massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in Crossing Slope, Ginkgo Landing, Aipom Hill, Bathers' Lagoon, Hideaway Bay, Deadwood Haunt, Tombolo Walk, Sand's Reach, Tranquility Cove, Castaway Shore, Windbreak Stand, Spring Path, Islespy Shore, Veilstone Cape, Firespit Island
Coronet Highlands - near Ancient Quarry, Clamberclaw Cliffs, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks, ore deposits in: Heavenward Lookout, near Ancient Quarry, Celestica Trail, Sacred Plaza, Stonetooth Rows, Bolderoll Ravine, Fabled Spring, near Cloudcap Pass
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Kantonian: Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Chilling Waterhead, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods, four-star Tera Raid Battles
Alolan: Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Graveler in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Graveler in Pokopia, you need to create a Mossy Boulder Pokopia habitat. You can do this by putting four mosses and a mossy boulder next to each other at any time of day, which is nice and simple!
Graveler's base stats
Graveler's base stats are as follows. Both forms have the same base stats. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 55
- Attack - 95
- Defense - 115
- Sp. Atk - 45
- Sp. Def - 45
- Speed - 35
Graveler's type strengths and weaknesses
Graveler is a rock- and ground-type Pokémon, so, as is common with dual-type 'mon, it has a ton of different strengths and weaknesses against other types. This makes it a good choice, especially for battles against an electric-type like Pikachu.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic
|Weak
|Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, Water
|Resistant
|Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Rock
|Immune
|Electric
Alolan Graveler's strengths and weaknesses
Alolan Graveler is both rock- and electric-type, so its strengths and weaknesses differ from its Kantonian counterpart. Here's Alolan Graveler's chart.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Psychic, Rock, Steel
|Weak
|Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water
|Resistant
|Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison
|Immune
|N/A
Graveler's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Graveler can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Defense Curl
|Normal
|One*
|Charge
|Electric
|One
|Rock Polish
|Rock
|10
|Rollout
|Rock
|12*
|Spark
|Electric
|12**
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|16
|Rock Throw
|Rock
|18
|Smack Down
|Rock
|22*
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|24
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|30
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|34
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|40*
|Discharge
|Electric
|40**
|Earthquake
|Ground
|44
|Explosion
|Normal
|50
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|54
|Stone Edge
|Rock
* Alolan form only
**Kantonian form only
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Body Press**
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Charge*
|Electric
|Charge Beam*
|Electric
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Electroweb*
|Electric
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Hard Press
|Steel
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Supercell Slam*
|Electric
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thunder*
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave*
|Electric
|Thunderbolt*
|Electric
|Volt Switch*
|Electric
|Wild Charge*
|Electric
* Alolan form only
** Kantonian form only
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Block
|Normal
|Sudowoodo, Nosepass, Probopass, Stonjourner, or Garganacl
|Counter*
|Fighting
|Sudowoodo
|Curse
|Ghost
|Bergmite, Avalugg (both forms)
|Dynamic Punch**
|Fighting
|Terastallized Geodude
|Flail
|Normal
|Sudowoodo
|Hammer Arm**
|Fighting
|Sudowoodo or Garganacl
|Mega Punch**
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Screech*
|Normal
|Varoom or Revavroom
|Wide Guard
|Rock
|Probopass, Avalugg (both forms), Stonjourner, or Garganacl
|Zap Cannon*
|Electric
|Nosepass or Probopass
*Alolan form only
** Kantonian form only
You're a Graveler expert now, so you can go out and catch that bouldery boy.