Grimer | Pokémon guide

Check out everything you need to know about the Pokémon Grimer, including both Alola and Kanto forms.

The two forms of pokemon grimer on a purple background
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

Do you like sludge? Piles of goop? Then the Pokémon Grimer is perfect for your team. Plus, there are two versions from different regions for you to bolster your roster with. Originally found in Kanto, the Alolan region in Sun and Moon introduced a different colored variant of the slimy guy.

It's a classic poison Pokémon, and a dual-type dark Pokémon in its tropical form. For more options of gloopy or poison-y 'mon, you can see the whole Pokédex in our guide.

Here's everything in our Grimer guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Grimer:

National Pokédex # 0,088
Type Grimer: Poison
Alolan Grimer: Poison / Dark
Abilities Grimer: Stench / Sticky Hold
Alolan Grimer: Poison Touch / Gluttony
Hidden ability Grimer: Poison Touch
Alolan Grimer: Power of Alchemy
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 35.2%
Egg groups Amorphous
EV yield One HP

The pokemon grimer's evolutions into Muk

Grimer's evolution

Grimer can evolve into Muk at level 38 or above. This is the same for both forms; you don't need any specific conditions or items.

Grimer's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Grimer in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Pokémon Mansion
Yellow Pokémon Mansion, Power Plant

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 16, 17, and 18, Celadon City
Crystal Routes 16, 17, and 18, Celadon City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Fiery Path
Emerald Fiery Path
FireRed / LeafGreen Pokémon Mansion, Celadon City
Colosseum Trade
XD Phenac Stadium

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 212
Platinum Route 212
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 16, 17, and 18, Celadon City, Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade
Black 2 / White 2 Castelia Sewers

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed a Muk
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Fiery Path

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Hau'oli City, Malie City, Trainer's School (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Hau'oli City, Malie City, Trainer's School (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Pokémon Mansion, Power Plant (Kanto)
Trade Kanto Grimer at Cinnabar Island (Alola)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 212, Bogsunk Cavern, Dazzling Cave, Grand Underground - Swampy Cave, Stargleam Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade (Alola)
East Province: Area Two, South Province: Cortondo, West Province: Area Two (Kanto)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth (Alola)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Grimer in Pokémon Pokopia?

You can attract a Grimer into your towns using a specific Pokopia habitat. To do this, you need to make a 'Marsh fishing spot', using a fishing rod and any seat, placed next to muddy water.

Alolan pokemon grimer as seen in the Scarlet and Violet pokedex

Grimer's base stats

Grimer's base stats are as follows. While leveling up your Grimer, these stats will grow.

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 80
  • Defense - 50
  • Sp. Atk - 40
  • Sp. Def - 50
  • Speed - 25

Grimer's type strengths and weaknesses

Each form of Grimer has slightly different strengths and weaknesses that you should pay attention to. Kanto Grimer has no immunities, but Alola Grimer takes no damage from psychic moves.

Grimer

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Ground, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Grass, Fairy, Fighting, Poison
Immune None

Alolan Grimer

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Ground
Resistant Dark, Ghost, Grass, Poison
Immune Psychic

Artwork of the pokemon grimer on a TCG card

Grimer's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Grimer can learn the following moves. It has different learnsets depending on the variant.

Grimer

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One  Pound Normal
One Poison Gas Poison
Four Harden Normal
Seven Mud-Slap Ground
12 Disable Normal
15 Sludge Poison
18 Mud Shot Ground
21 Minimize Normal
26 Toxic Poison
29 Sludge Bomb Poison
32 Sludge Wave Poison
37 Screech Normal
40 Gunk Shot Poison
43 Acid Armor Poison
46 Belch Poison
48 Memento Dark

Alolan Grimer

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Pound Normal
One Poison Gas Poison
Four Harden Normal
Seven Bite Dark
12 Disable Normal
15 Acid Spray Poison
18 Poison Fang Poison
21 Minimize Normal
26 Toxic Poison
29 Knock Off Dark
32 Crunch Dark
37 Screech Normal
40 Gunk Shot Poison
43 Acid Armor Poison
46 Belch Poison
48 Memento Dark

Grimer and Alolan Grimer

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Body Slam Normal
Confuse Ray Ghost
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Drain Punch Fighting
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Giga Drain Grass
Gunk Shot Poison
Haze Ice
Helping Hand Normal
Hex Ghost
Ice Punch Ice
Imprison Psychic
Metronome Normal
Mud Shot Ground
Mud-Slap Ground
Pain Split Normal
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sandstorm Rock
Scary Face Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Sludge Wave Poison
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Toxic Poison
Venoshock Poison
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Grimer

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Acid Spray Poison Grimer (Alola), Muk (Alola), Gulpin, Swalot, Eelektrik
Curse Ghost Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Pincurchin
Haze Ice Koffing, Weezing
Mean Look Normal Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Misdreavus, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir
Shadow Punch Ghost Haunter, Gengar, Dusclops, Dusknoir
Shadow Sneak Ghost  Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Mimikyu
Spit Up Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
Stockpile Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
Swallow Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim

Alolan Grimer

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Assurance Dark Koffing, Weezing, Drakloak, Dragapult
Clear Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing, Slugma, Magcargo
Curse Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Pincurchin
Mean Look Normal Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Misdreavus, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir
Recycle Normal Use a Magic Leaf
Shadow Sneak Ghost Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Mimikyu
Spit Up Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
Spite Ghost  Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Mismagius, Spiritomb
Stockpile Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
Swallow Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim

There you have it - every move that the Pokémon Grimer can learn, where to find it, and how to evolve it.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.