Grimer | Pokémon guide

Do you like sludge? Piles of goop? Then the Pokémon Grimer is perfect for your team. Plus, there are two versions from different regions for you to bolster your roster with. Originally found in Kanto, the Alolan region in Sun and Moon introduced a different colored variant of the slimy guy.

It's a classic poison Pokémon, and a dual-type dark Pokémon in its tropical form. For more options of gloopy or poison-y 'mon, you can see the whole Pokédex in our guide.

Here's everything in our Grimer guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Grimer:

National Pokédex # 0,088 Type Grimer: Poison

Alolan Grimer: Poison / Dark Abilities Grimer: Stench / Sticky Hold

Alolan Grimer: Poison Touch / Gluttony Hidden ability Grimer: Poison Touch

Alolan Grimer: Power of Alchemy Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 35.2% Egg groups Amorphous EV yield One HP

Grimer's evolution

Grimer can evolve into Muk at level 38 or above. This is the same for both forms; you don't need any specific conditions or items.

Grimer's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Grimer in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Pokémon Mansion Yellow Pokémon Mansion, Power Plant

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 16, 17, and 18, Celadon City Crystal Routes 16, 17, and 18, Celadon City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Fiery Path Emerald Fiery Path FireRed / LeafGreen Pokémon Mansion, Celadon City Colosseum Trade XD Phenac Stadium

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 212 Platinum Route 212 HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 16, 17, and 18, Celadon City, Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade Black 2 / White 2 Castelia Sewers

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed a Muk Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Fiery Path

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Hau'oli City, Malie City, Trainer's School (Alola)

Pokémon Bank (Kanto) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Hau'oli City, Malie City, Trainer's School (Alola)

Pokémon Bank (Kanto) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Pokémon Mansion, Power Plant (Kanto)

Trade Kanto Grimer at Cinnabar Island (Alola)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 212, Bogsunk Cavern, Dazzling Cave, Grand Underground - Swampy Cave, Stargleam Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade (Alola)

East Province: Area Two, South Province: Cortondo, West Province: Area Two (Kanto) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth (Alola) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Grimer in Pokémon Pokopia?

You can attract a Grimer into your towns using a specific Pokopia habitat. To do this, you need to make a 'Marsh fishing spot', using a fishing rod and any seat, placed next to muddy water.

Grimer's base stats

Grimer's base stats are as follows. While leveling up your Grimer, these stats will grow.

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 80

- 80 Defense - 50

- 50 Sp. Atk - 40

- 40 Sp. Def - 50

- 50 Speed - 25

Grimer's type strengths and weaknesses

Each form of Grimer has slightly different strengths and weaknesses that you should pay attention to. Kanto Grimer has no immunities, but Alola Grimer takes no damage from psychic moves.

Grimer

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Ground, Psychic Resistant Bug, Grass, Fairy, Fighting, Poison Immune None

Alolan Grimer

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Ground Resistant Dark, Ghost, Grass, Poison Immune Psychic

Grimer's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Grimer can learn the following moves. It has different learnsets depending on the variant.

Grimer

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Pound Normal One Poison Gas Poison Four Harden Normal Seven Mud-Slap Ground 12 Disable Normal 15 Sludge Poison 18 Mud Shot Ground 21 Minimize Normal 26 Toxic Poison 29 Sludge Bomb Poison 32 Sludge Wave Poison 37 Screech Normal 40 Gunk Shot Poison 43 Acid Armor Poison 46 Belch Poison 48 Memento Dark

Alolan Grimer

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Pound Normal One Poison Gas Poison Four Harden Normal Seven Bite Dark 12 Disable Normal 15 Acid Spray Poison 18 Poison Fang Poison 21 Minimize Normal 26 Toxic Poison 29 Knock Off Dark 32 Crunch Dark 37 Screech Normal 40 Gunk Shot Poison 43 Acid Armor Poison 46 Belch Poison 48 Memento Dark

Grimer and Alolan Grimer

Learnable TMs

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Body Slam Normal Confuse Ray Ghost Curse Ghost Dig Ground Drain Punch Fighting Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Giga Drain Grass Gunk Shot Poison Haze Ice Helping Hand Normal Hex Ghost Ice Punch Ice Imprison Psychic Metronome Normal Mud Shot Ground Mud-Slap Ground Pain Split Normal Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sandstorm Rock Scary Face Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Sludge Wave Poison Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Poison Venoshock Poison Zen Headbutt Psychic

Grimer

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Acid Spray Poison Grimer (Alola), Muk (Alola), Gulpin, Swalot, Eelektrik Curse Ghost Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Pincurchin Haze Ice Koffing, Weezing Mean Look Normal Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Misdreavus, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir Shadow Punch Ghost Haunter, Gengar, Dusclops, Dusknoir Shadow Sneak Ghost Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Mimikyu Spit Up Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim Stockpile Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim Swallow Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim

Alolan Grimer

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Assurance Dark Koffing, Weezing, Drakloak, Dragapult Clear Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing, Slugma, Magcargo Curse Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Pincurchin Mean Look Normal Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Misdreavus, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir Recycle Normal Use a Magic Leaf Shadow Sneak Ghost Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Mimikyu Spit Up Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim Spite Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Mismagius, Spiritomb Stockpile Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim Swallow Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim

There you have it - every move that the Pokémon Grimer can learn, where to find it, and how to evolve it.