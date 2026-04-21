Grimer | Pokémon guide

Do you like sludge? Piles of goop? Then the Pokémon Grimer is perfect for your team. Plus, there are two versions from different regions for you to bolster your roster with. Originally found in Kanto, the Alolan region in Sun and Moon introduced a different colored variant of the slimy guy.
It's a classic poison Pokémon, and a dual-type dark Pokémon in its tropical form. For more options of gloopy or poison-y 'mon, you can see the whole Pokédex in our guide.
Here's everything in our Grimer guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Grimer:
|National Pokédex #
|0,088
|Type
|Grimer: Poison
Alolan Grimer: Poison / Dark
|Abilities
|Grimer: Stench / Sticky Hold
Alolan Grimer: Poison Touch / Gluttony
|Hidden ability
|Grimer: Poison Touch
Alolan Grimer: Power of Alchemy
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|35.2%
|Egg groups
|Amorphous
|EV yield
|One HP
Grimer's evolution
Grimer can evolve into Muk at level 38 or above. This is the same for both forms; you don't need any specific conditions or items.
Grimer's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Grimer in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Pokémon Mansion
|Yellow
|Pokémon Mansion, Power Plant
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 16, 17, and 18, Celadon City
|Crystal
|Routes 16, 17, and 18, Celadon City
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Fiery Path
|Emerald
|Fiery Path
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Pokémon Mansion, Celadon City
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Phenac Stadium
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 212
|Platinum
|Route 212
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 16, 17, and 18, Celadon City, Safari Zone
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Trade
|Black 2 / White 2
|Castelia Sewers
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Breed a Muk
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Fiery Path
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Hau'oli City, Malie City, Trainer's School (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Hau'oli City, Malie City, Trainer's School (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Pokémon Mansion, Power Plant (Kanto)
Trade Kanto Grimer at Cinnabar Island (Alola)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 212, Bogsunk Cavern, Dazzling Cave, Grand Underground - Swampy Cave, Stargleam Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade (Alola)
East Province: Area Two, South Province: Cortondo, West Province: Area Two (Kanto)
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth (Alola)
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Grimer in Pokémon Pokopia?
You can attract a Grimer into your towns using a specific Pokopia habitat. To do this, you need to make a 'Marsh fishing spot', using a fishing rod and any seat, placed next to muddy water.
Grimer's base stats
Grimer's base stats are as follows. While leveling up your Grimer, these stats will grow.
- HP - 80
- Attack - 80
- Defense - 50
- Sp. Atk - 40
- Sp. Def - 50
- Speed - 25
Grimer's type strengths and weaknesses
Each form of Grimer has slightly different strengths and weaknesses that you should pay attention to. Kanto Grimer has no immunities, but Alola Grimer takes no damage from psychic moves.
Grimer
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Ground, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Grass, Fairy, Fighting, Poison
|Immune
|None
Alolan Grimer
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Ground
|Resistant
|Dark, Ghost, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|Psychic
Grimer's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Grimer can learn the following moves. It has different learnsets depending on the variant.
Grimer
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Pound
|Normal
|One
|Poison Gas
|Poison
|Four
|Harden
|Normal
|Seven
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|12
|Disable
|Normal
|15
|Sludge
|Poison
|18
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|21
|Minimize
|Normal
|26
|Toxic
|Poison
|29
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|32
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|37
|Screech
|Normal
|40
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|43
|Acid Armor
|Poison
|46
|Belch
|Poison
|48
|Memento
|Dark
Alolan Grimer
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Pound
|Normal
|One
|Poison Gas
|Poison
|Four
|Harden
|Normal
|Seven
|Bite
|Dark
|12
|Disable
|Normal
|15
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|18
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|21
|Minimize
|Normal
|26
|Toxic
|Poison
|29
|Knock Off
|Dark
|32
|Crunch
|Dark
|37
|Screech
|Normal
|40
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|43
|Acid Armor
|Poison
|46
|Belch
|Poison
|48
|Memento
|Dark
Grimer and Alolan Grimer
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Haze
|Ice
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hex
|Ghost
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic
|Poison
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Grimer
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Grimer (Alola), Muk (Alola), Gulpin, Swalot, Eelektrik
|Curse Ghost
|Ghost
|Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Pincurchin
|Haze
|Ice
|Koffing, Weezing
|Mean Look
|Normal
|Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Misdreavus, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir
|Shadow Punch
|Ghost
|Haunter, Gengar, Dusclops, Dusknoir
|Shadow Sneak
|Ghost
|Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Mimikyu
|Spit Up
|Normal
|Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
|Stockpile
|Normal
|Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
|Swallow
|Normal
|Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
Alolan Grimer
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Assurance
|Dark
|Koffing, Weezing, Drakloak, Dragapult
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|Koffing, Weezing, Slugma, Magcargo
|Curse
|Ghost
|Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Pincurchin
|Mean Look
|Normal
|Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Misdreavus, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir
|Recycle
|Normal
|Use a Magic Leaf
|Shadow Sneak
|Ghost
|Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Mimikyu
|Spit Up
|Normal
|Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
|Spite
|Ghost
|Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Mismagius, Spiritomb
|Stockpile
|Normal
|Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
|Swallow
|Normal
|Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim
There you have it - every move that the Pokémon Grimer can learn, where to find it, and how to evolve it.