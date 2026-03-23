Growlithe | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Growlithe and its evolution, Arcanine, are two of the most popular creatures in the entire franchise, holding a special place in the hearts of many trainers due to being part of the original 151 lineup. I could talk about this pup all day, so let's get into everything you need to know, from how to evolve to its moveset, where you can find it, and more.
While we're on hand to tell you about the various creatures in the Pokédex, we also want to make sure you're ready for anything on your adventures with our Pokopia mystery gift codes and Pokémon Go codes lists.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Growlithe:
Below is all of Growlithe's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,058
|Type
|Fire and Rock (Hisuian)
|Abilities
|Intimidate or Flash Fire
|Hidden abilities
|Justified (Kantonian) or Rock Head (Hisuian)
|Gender ration
|Male - 75%
Female - 25%
|Egg group
|Field
|EV yield
|One attack
Growlithe's evolution
There are two versions of Growlithe: Kantonian and Hisuian. Regardless of which you have, it evolves into either Arcanine or Hisuian Arcanine after you give it a fire stone.
Growlithe's locations
You can find Growlithe in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Routes 7-8 and Pokémon Mansion
|Blue
|Trade
|Blue (Japan)
|Routes 7-8 and Pokémon Mansion
|Yellow
|Pokémon Mansion
Gen 2 locations
|Gold
|Routes 7-8 and 36-37
|Silver
|Trade
|Crystal
|Routes 8, 35-37
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade and Event
|Emerald
|Trade and Event
|FireRed
|Routes 7-8 and Pokémon Mansion
|LeafGreen
|Trade
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Ciper Key Lair (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Routes 201 and 202 (FireRed)
|Platinum
|Routes 201 and 202 (FireRed)
|HeartGold
|Routes 7-8, 36-37, and 48
|SoulSilver
|Trade
|Pal Park
|Field
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Trade
|Black 2 and White 2
|Virbank Complex
|Dream World
|Pleasent Forest
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby and Slpha Sapphire
|Mt. Pyre exterior (hidden)
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Route 2
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Route 2
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Routes 5-8
|Let's Go Eevee
|Trade
Gen 8 locations
|Sword
|Dusty Bowl and Hammerlocke Hills
|Shield
|Route 3, Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove, Watchtower Ruins, East Lake Axewell, West Lake Axewell, Axew's Eye, South Lake Miloch, Giant's Seat, North Lake Miloch, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond
|Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Volcanic Cave, Sandsear Cave, and Typhlo Cavern)
|Shining Pearl
|Trade
|Legends: Arceus
|Cobalt Coastlands (Windbreak Stand, Veilstone Cape, mass outbreaks) (Hisuian)
Unobtainable (Kantonian)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|South Province (Area Three), East Province (Area Three), North Province (Area Two), East Province (Area Two), and Tera Raid Battles (Kantonian)
Pokémon Home (Hisuian)
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Apple Hills, Reveler's Road, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods (Kantonian Form)
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Growlithe's base stats
Growlithe starts out with the following stats, though they improve each time you level it up:
- HP - 55
- Atk - 70
- Def - 45
- Sp. Atk - 70
- Sp. Def - 50
- Speed - 60
Hisuian Growlithe's base stats
- HP - 60
- Atk - 75
- Def - 45
- Sp. Atk - 65
- Sp. Def - 50
- Speed - 55
Growlithe's type strengths and weaknesses
Like any other Pokémon, Growlithe has various strengths and weaknesses that its type (fire) determines. However, as the Hisuian version is also a rock-type, you need to know about two sets of strengths and weaknesses to ensure you make the most out of your pups regardless of their origins.
|Normal
|Normal, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ghost, Electric, Psychic, Dragon, and Dark
|Weak to
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Resistant
|Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy
|Immune
|None
Hisuian Growlithe's strengths and weaknesses
|Normal
|Ghost, Steel, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Dragon, Dark
|Weak to
|Fighting, Ground, Rock, Water
|Resistant
|Normal, Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice, Fairy
|Immune
|None
Growlithe's moves
Below, you can see what moves Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe can learn through leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding in their most recent appearances:
Level up (Kantonian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Ember
|Fire
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|Four
|Howl
|Normal
|Eight
|Bite
|Dark
|12
|Flame Wheel
|Fire
|16
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|24
|Fire Fang
|Fire
|28
|Retaliate
|Normal
|32
|Crunch
|Dark
|36
|Take Down
|Normal
|40
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|44
|Roar
|Normal
|48
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|52
|Reversal
|Fighting
|56
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
Level up (Hisuian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Ember
|Fire
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|Four
|Howl
|Normal
|Eight
|Bite
|Dark
|12
|Flame Wheel
|Flame Wheel
|16
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|20
|Fire Fang
|Fire
|28
|Retaliate
|Normal
|32
|Crunch
|Dark
|36
|Take Down
|Normal
|40
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|44
|Roar
|Normal
|48
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|52
|Reversal
|Fighting
|56
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
Learnable TMs (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Agility
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Fire Fang
|Fire
|Thunder Fang
|Electric
|Thief
|Dark
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Facade
|Normal
|Snarl
|Dark
|Swift
|Normal
|Flame Charge
|Fire
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Dig
|Ground
|Psychic Fangs
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|Crunch
|Dark
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Overheat
|Fire
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Double Edge
|Normal
|Temper Flare
|Fire
|Curse
|Ghost
Learnable TMs (Hisuian)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Agility
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Fire Fang
|Fire
|Thunder Fang
|Electric
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Facade
|Normal
|Rock Tomb
|Rock Tomb
|Flame Charge
|Fire
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|Dig
|Ground
|Psychic Fangs
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|Crunch
|Dark
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Over Heat
|Fire
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Double Edge
|Normal
|Temper Flare
|Fire
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
Egg moves (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Covet
|Normal
|Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace
|Double Edge
|Normal
|Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Typhlosion, Sentret, Furret, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Phanpy, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Numel, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Skiddo, Gogoat, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Cyclizar, Greavard, Houndstone, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
|Morning Sun
|Normal
|Espeon
|Raging Fury
|Fire
|Hisuian Arcanine or Infernape
|Thrash
|Normal
|Meowth, Perrserker, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, or Morpeko
Egg moves (Hisuian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Covet
|Normal
|Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun
|Double kick
|Fighting
|Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace
|Double edge
|Normal
|Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Typhlosion, Sentret, Furret, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Phanpy, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Numel, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Skiddo, Gogoat, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Cyclizar, Greavard, Houndstone, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
|Head smash
|Rock
|Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Scraggy, or Scrafty
|Morning Sun
|Normal
|Espeon
|Thrash
|Normal
|Meowth, Perrserker, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, or Morpeko
There you have it, everything you need to know about the Pokémon Growlithe.