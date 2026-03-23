Growlithe | Pokémon guide

If you want to learn everything about the Pokémon Growlithe, we can help by telling you about its locations, evolution, weaknesses, and more.

Pokemon Growlithe: an orange dog with black stripes sat in front of a red background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

The Pokémon Growlithe and its evolution, Arcanine, are two of the most popular creatures in the entire franchise, holding a special place in the hearts of many trainers due to being part of the original 151 lineup. I could talk about this pup all day, so let's get into everything you need to know, from how to evolve to its moveset, where you can find it, and more.

While we're on hand to tell you about the various creatures in the Pokédex, we also want to make sure you're ready for anything on your adventures with our Pokopia mystery gift codes and Pokémon Go codes lists.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Growlithe:

Below is all of Growlithe's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,058
Type Fire and Rock (Hisuian)
Abilities Intimidate or Flash Fire
Hidden abilities Justified (Kantonian) or Rock Head (Hisuian)
Gender ration Male - 75%
Female - 25%
Egg group Field
EV yield One attack

Growlithe's evolution

There are two versions of Growlithe: Kantonian and Hisuian. Regardless of which you have, it evolves into either Arcanine or Hisuian Arcanine after you give it a fire stone.

Pokemon Growlithe: Both forms of Growlithe and Arcanine in circles

Growlithe's locations

You can find Growlithe in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Routes 7-8 and Pokémon Mansion
Blue Trade
Blue (Japan) Routes 7-8 and Pokémon Mansion
Yellow Pokémon Mansion

Gen 2 locations

Gold Routes 7-8 and 36-37
Silver Trade
Crystal Routes 8, 35-37

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade and Event
Emerald Trade and Event
FireRed Routes 7-8 and Pokémon Mansion
LeafGreen Trade
Colosseum Trade
XD Ciper Key Lair (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 201 and 202 (FireRed)
Platinum Routes 201 and 202 (FireRed)
HeartGold Routes 7-8, 36-37, and 48
SoulSilver Trade
Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade
Black 2 and White 2 Virbank Complex
Dream World Pleasent Forest

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari
Omega Ruby and Slpha Sapphire Mt. Pyre exterior (hidden)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Route 2
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Route 2
Let's Go Pikachu Routes 5-8
Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword Dusty Bowl and Hammerlocke Hills
Shield Route 3, Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove, Watchtower Ruins, East Lake Axewell, West Lake Axewell, Axew's Eye, South Lake Miloch, Giant's Seat, North Lake Miloch, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Volcanic Cave, Sandsear Cave, and Typhlo Cavern)
Shining Pearl Trade
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands (Windbreak Stand, Veilstone Cape, mass outbreaks) (Hisuian)
Unobtainable (Kantonian)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area Three), East Province (Area Three), North Province (Area Two), East Province (Area Two), and Tera Raid Battles (Kantonian)
Pokémon Home (Hisuian)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Apple Hills, Reveler's Road, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods (Kantonian Form)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Growlithe's base stats

Growlithe starts out with the following stats, though they improve each time you level it up:

  • HP - 55
  • Atk - 70
  • Def - 45
  • Sp. Atk - 70
  • Sp. Def - 50
  • Speed - 60

Hisuian Growlithe's base stats

  • HP - 60
  • Atk - 75
  • Def - 45
  • Sp. Atk - 65
  • Sp. Def - 50
  • Speed - 55

Growlithe's type strengths and weaknesses

Like any other Pokémon, Growlithe has various strengths and weaknesses that its type (fire) determines. However, as the Hisuian version is also a rock-type, you need to know about two sets of strengths and weaknesses to ensure you make the most out of your pups regardless of their origins.

Normal Normal, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ghost, Electric, Psychic, Dragon, and Dark
Weak to Ground, Rock, Water
Resistant Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy
Immune None

Hisuian Growlithe's strengths and weaknesses

Normal Ghost, Steel, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Dragon, Dark
Weak to Fighting, Ground, Rock, Water
Resistant Normal, Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice, Fairy
Immune None

Pokemon Growlithe: a group of Growlithe in some grass

Growlithe's moves

Below, you can see what moves Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe can learn through leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding in their most recent appearances:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type
One Ember Fire
One Leer Normal
Four Howl Normal
Eight Bite Dark
12 Flame Wheel Fire
16 Helping Hand Normal
20 Agility Psychic
24 Fire Fang Fire
28 Retaliate Normal
32 Crunch Dark
36 Take Down Normal
40 Flamethrower Fire
44 Roar Normal
48 Play Rough Fairy
52 Reversal Fighting
56 Flare Blitz Fire

Level up (Hisuian)

Level Move Type
One Ember Fire
One Leer Normal
Four Howl Normal
Eight Bite Dark
12 Flame Wheel Flame Wheel
16 Helping Hand Normal
20 Fire Fang Fire
28 Retaliate Normal
32 Crunch Dark
36 Take Down Normal
40 Flamethrower Fire
44 Roar Normal
48 Rock Slide Rock
52 Reversal Fighting
56 Flare Blitz Fire

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Charm Fairy
Agility Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Fire Fang Fire
Thunder Fang Electric
Thief Dark
Fire Spin Fire
Facade Normal
Snarl Dark
Swift Normal
Flame Charge Fire
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Dig Ground
Psychic Fangs Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Rest Psychic
Substitute Normal
Will-O-Wisp Fire
Crunch Dark
Heat Wave Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Play Rough Fairy
Helping Hand Normal
Reversal Fighting
Fire Blast Fire
Wild Charge Electric
Outrage Dragon
Overheat Fire
Flare Blitz Fire
Close Combat Fighting
Tera Blast Normal
Roar Normal
Double Edge Normal
Temper Flare Fire
Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Hisuian)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Agility Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Fire Fang Fire
Thunder Fang Electric
Fire Spin Fire
Facade Normal
Rock Tomb Rock Tomb
Flame Charge Fire
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Sandstorm Rock
Smart Strike Steel
Dig Ground
Psychic Fangs Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Rock Blast Rock
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Power Gem Rock
Substitute Normal
Will-O-Wisp Fire
Crunch Dark
Stealth Rock Rock
Heat Wave Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Helping Hand Normal
Reversal Fighting
Fire Blast Fire
Wild Charge Electric
Stone Edge Rock
Outrage Dragon
Over Heat Fire
Flare Blitz Fire
Close Combat Fighting
Tera Blast Normal
Roar Normal
Smack Down Rock
Double Edge Normal
Temper Flare Fire
Scorching Sands Ground

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with
Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun
Double Kick Fighting Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace
Double Edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Typhlosion, Sentret, Furret, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Phanpy, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Numel, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Skiddo, Gogoat, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Cyclizar, Greavard, Houndstone, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
Morning Sun Normal Espeon
Raging Fury Fire Hisuian Arcanine or Infernape
Thrash Normal Meowth, Perrserker, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, or Morpeko

Egg moves (Hisuian)

Move Type Breed with
Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun
Double kick Fighting Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace
Double edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Typhlosion, Sentret, Furret, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Phanpy, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Numel, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Skiddo, Gogoat, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Cyclizar, Greavard, Houndstone, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
Head smash Rock Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Scraggy, or Scrafty
Morning Sun Normal Espeon
Thrash Normal Meowth, Perrserker, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, or Morpeko

There you have it, everything you need to know about the Pokémon Growlithe.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.