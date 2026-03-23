Growlithe | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Growlithe and its evolution, Arcanine, are two of the most popular creatures in the entire franchise, holding a special place in the hearts of many trainers due to being part of the original 151 lineup. I could talk about this pup all day, so let's get into everything you need to know, from how to evolve to its moveset, where you can find it, and more.

While we're on hand to tell you about the various creatures in the Pokédex, we also want to make sure you're ready for anything on your adventures with our Pokopia mystery gift codes and Pokémon Go codes lists.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Growlithe:

Below is all of Growlithe's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,058 Type Fire and Rock (Hisuian) Abilities Intimidate or Flash Fire Hidden abilities Justified (Kantonian) or Rock Head (Hisuian) Gender ration Male - 75%

Female - 25% Egg group Field EV yield One attack

Growlithe's evolution

There are two versions of Growlithe: Kantonian and Hisuian. Regardless of which you have, it evolves into either Arcanine or Hisuian Arcanine after you give it a fire stone.

Growlithe's locations

You can find Growlithe in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Routes 7-8 and Pokémon Mansion Blue Trade Blue (Japan) Routes 7-8 and Pokémon Mansion Yellow Pokémon Mansion

Gen 2 locations

Gold Routes 7-8 and 36-37 Silver Trade Crystal Routes 8, 35-37

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade and Event Emerald Trade and Event FireRed Routes 7-8 and Pokémon Mansion LeafGreen Trade Colosseum Trade XD Ciper Key Lair (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 201 and 202 (FireRed) Platinum Routes 201 and 202 (FireRed) HeartGold Routes 7-8, 36-37, and 48 SoulSilver Trade Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade Black 2 and White 2 Virbank Complex Dream World Pleasent Forest

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari Omega Ruby and Slpha Sapphire Mt. Pyre exterior (hidden)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Route 2 Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Route 2 Let's Go Pikachu Routes 5-8 Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword Dusty Bowl and Hammerlocke Hills Shield Route 3, Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove, Watchtower Ruins, East Lake Axewell, West Lake Axewell, Axew's Eye, South Lake Miloch, Giant's Seat, North Lake Miloch, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle) Brilliant Diamond Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Volcanic Cave, Sandsear Cave, and Typhlo Cavern) Shining Pearl Trade Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands (Windbreak Stand, Veilstone Cape, mass outbreaks) (Hisuian)

Unobtainable (Kantonian)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area Three), East Province (Area Three), North Province (Area Two), East Province (Area Two), and Tera Raid Battles (Kantonian)

Pokémon Home (Hisuian) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Apple Hills, Reveler's Road, Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods (Kantonian Form) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Growlithe's base stats

Growlithe starts out with the following stats, though they improve each time you level it up:

HP - 55

- 55 Atk - 70

- 70 Def - 45

- 45 Sp. Atk - 70

- 70 Sp. Def - 50

- 50 Speed - 60

Hisuian Growlithe's base stats

HP - 60

- 60 Atk - 75

- 75 Def - 45

- 45 Sp. Atk - 65

- 65 Sp. Def - 50

- 50 Speed - 55

Growlithe's type strengths and weaknesses

Like any other Pokémon, Growlithe has various strengths and weaknesses that its type (fire) determines. However, as the Hisuian version is also a rock-type, you need to know about two sets of strengths and weaknesses to ensure you make the most out of your pups regardless of their origins.

Normal Normal, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ghost, Electric, Psychic, Dragon, and Dark Weak to Ground, Rock, Water Resistant Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy Immune None

Hisuian Growlithe's strengths and weaknesses

Normal Ghost, Steel, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Dragon, Dark Weak to Fighting, Ground, Rock, Water Resistant Normal, Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice, Fairy Immune None

Growlithe's moves

Below, you can see what moves Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe can learn through leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding in their most recent appearances:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type One Ember Fire One Leer Normal Four Howl Normal Eight Bite Dark 12 Flame Wheel Fire 16 Helping Hand Normal 20 Agility Psychic 24 Fire Fang Fire 28 Retaliate Normal 32 Crunch Dark 36 Take Down Normal 40 Flamethrower Fire 44 Roar Normal 48 Play Rough Fairy 52 Reversal Fighting 56 Flare Blitz Fire

Level up (Hisuian)

Level Move Type One Ember Fire One Leer Normal Four Howl Normal Eight Bite Dark 12 Flame Wheel Flame Wheel 16 Helping Hand Normal 20 Fire Fang Fire 28 Retaliate Normal 32 Crunch Dark 36 Take Down Normal 40 Flamethrower Fire 44 Roar Normal 48 Rock Slide Rock 52 Reversal Fighting 56 Flare Blitz Fire

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type Take Down Normal Charm Fairy Agility Psychic Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Fire Fang Fire Thunder Fang Electric Thief Dark Fire Spin Fire Facade Normal Snarl Dark Swift Normal Flame Charge Fire Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Dig Ground Psychic Fangs Psychic Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Rest Psychic Substitute Normal Will-O-Wisp Fire Crunch Dark Heat Wave Fire Flamethrower Fire Play Rough Fairy Helping Hand Normal Reversal Fighting Fire Blast Fire Wild Charge Electric Outrage Dragon Overheat Fire Flare Blitz Fire Close Combat Fighting Tera Blast Normal Roar Normal Double Edge Normal Temper Flare Fire Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Hisuian)

Move Type Take Down Normal Agility Psychic Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Fire Fang Fire Thunder Fang Electric Fire Spin Fire Facade Normal Rock Tomb Rock Tomb Flame Charge Fire Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Sandstorm Rock Smart Strike Steel Dig Ground Psychic Fangs Psychic Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Rock Blast Rock Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Power Gem Rock Substitute Normal Will-O-Wisp Fire Crunch Dark Stealth Rock Rock Heat Wave Fire Flamethrower Fire Helping Hand Normal Reversal Fighting Fire Blast Fire Wild Charge Electric Stone Edge Rock Outrage Dragon Over Heat Fire Flare Blitz Fire Close Combat Fighting Tera Blast Normal Roar Normal Smack Down Rock Double Edge Normal Temper Flare Fire Scorching Sands Ground

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun Double Kick Fighting Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace Double Edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Typhlosion, Sentret, Furret, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Phanpy, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Numel, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Skiddo, Gogoat, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Cyclizar, Greavard, Houndstone, Cetoddle, or Cetitan Morning Sun Normal Espeon Raging Fury Fire Hisuian Arcanine or Infernape Thrash Normal Meowth, Perrserker, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, or Morpeko

Egg moves (Hisuian)

Move Type Breed with Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun Double kick Fighting Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace Double edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Typhlosion, Sentret, Furret, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Phanpy, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Numel, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Skiddo, Gogoat, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Cyclizar, Greavard, Houndstone, Cetoddle, or Cetitan Head smash Rock Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Scraggy, or Scrafty Morning Sun Normal Espeon Thrash Normal Meowth, Perrserker, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, or Morpeko

There you have it, everything you need to know about the Pokémon Growlithe.