Gyarados | Pokémon guide

Check out everything you need to know about the Pokémon Gyarados, including its moves and evolution.

Two forms of the Pokemon gyarados
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Gyarados, known as the 'Atrocious Pokémon', which feels a little rude to me, has been a mainstay in my Kanto-based teams since day one. It's strong, it's reliable, has some great moves, and a mega form to make use of. Plus, it also has a fantastic shiny version in deep red tones.

In our mind, Gyarados is one of the best water Pokémon to ever appear in the Pokédex, even if it means we have to put up with Magikarp flopping around for a bit.

Here's everything in our Gyarados guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Gyarados:

National Pokédex # 0,130
Type Water / Flying
Mega Gyarados: Water / Dark
Abilities Intimidate
Mega Gyarados: Mold Breaker
Hidden ability Moxie
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg groups Water 2 and Dragon
EV yield Two Atk

The Pokemon gyarados' evolution chart

Gyarados's evolution

Magikarp evolves into Gyarados at level 20 or above. You don't need any special conditions.

To further evolve it into Mega Gyarados, you need a Gyaradosite. Here's where you can find a Gyaradosite in each game:

X / Y Couriway Town
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 123
Sun / Moon and Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Buy from Battle Tree for 64 BP
Let's Go! Eevee / Pikachu 30k Pokédollars in the Indigo Plateau
Legends: Z-A Buy from Quasartico Inc. for 240 mega shards

Gyarados's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Gyarados in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve a Magikarp
Yellow Fuschia City

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Fuchsia City and Lake of Rage
Crystal Fuchsia City and Lake of Rage

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Sootopolis City
Emerald Sootopolis City
FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 4, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, Cerulean Cave, Cerulean City, Cinnabar Island, Five Island, Five Isle Meadow, Four Island, Fuchsia City, Green Path, Icefall Cave, Kindle Road, Memorial Pillar, One Island, Outcast Island, Pallet Town, Resort Gorgeous, Ruin Valley, Seafoam Islands, Tanoby Ruins, Trainer Tower, Treasure Beach, Vermilion City, Viridian City, Water Labyrinth, Water Path
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 203, 204, 205, 208, 209, 210, 212, 213, 214, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230, Canalave City, Celestic Town, Eterna City, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Lake Verity, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Pastoria City, Pokémon League, Ravaged Path, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring, Sunyshore City, Twinleaf Town, Valley Windworks, Victory Road
Platinum Routes 203, 204, 205, 208, 209, 210, 212, 213, 214, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230, Canalave City, Celestic Town, Eterna City, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Lake Verity, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Pastoria City, Pokémon League, Ravaged Path, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring, Sunyshore City, Twinleaf Town, Valley Windworks, Victory Road
HeartGold / SoulSilver Cerulean Cave, Fuchsia City, Lake of Rage, Mt. Silver Cave 1F, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands B4F

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve a Magikarp
Black 2 / White 2 Nature Preserve

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Routes 3 and 22, Parfum Palace
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Sootopolis City

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Routes 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, and 15, Akala Outskirts, Brooklet Hill, Kala'e Bay, Malie Garden, Melemele Sea, Paniola Town, Poni Breaker Coast, Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow, Poni Wilds, Seafolk Village, Seaward Cave, Secluded Shore, Vast Poni Canyon
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Routes 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, and 15, Akala Outskirts, Brooklet Hill, Kala'e Bay, Malie Garden, Melemele Sea, Paniola Town, Poni Breaker Coast, Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow, Seafolk Village, Seaward Cave, Vast Poni Canyon
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 20

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 2, Axew's Eye, Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Giant's Seat, Lake of Outrage, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell
Expansion Pass Ballimere Lake, Challenge Beach, Frigid Sea, Giant's Bed, Giant's Foot, Honeycalm Island, Honeycalm Sea, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Snowslide Slope, Stepping-Stone Sea, Workout Sea
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 203, 204, 205, 208, 209, 210, 212, 213, 214, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230, Canalave City, Celestic Town, Eterna City, Fuego Ironworks, Great Marsh, Iron Island, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Lake Verity, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Pastoria City, Pokémon League, Ravaged Path, Resort Area Sendoff Spring, Sunyshore City, Twinleaf Town, Valley Windworks, Victory Road
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands: Sand's Reach
Coronet Highlands: Primeval Grotto
Obsidian Fieldlands: Obsidian Falls and Lake Verity

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet East Province: East Paldean Sea
North Province: North Paldean Sea
North Province: Casseroya Lake
South Province: South Paldean Sea
West Province: West Paldean Sea
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Chilling Waterhead, Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, and Oni Mountain
Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20
Jaune District: Wild Zone 11
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

How do I get Gyarados in Pokémon Pokopia?

Gyarados appears in Pokopia, but you don't have to make a Pokopia habitat for it to appear, as you first come across it in the story as you work around the Skylands.

If you do want to make it a tailored home, you need to make an Illuminated Waterfall habitat, using two torches and three stepping stones near a waterfall and pond.

Artwork of the Pokemon gyarados from the Scarlet and Violet Pokedex

Gyarados's base stats

Gyarados's base stats are as follows:

Gyarados Mega Gyarados
HP 95 95
Attack 125 155
Defense 79 109
Sp. Atk 60 70
Sp. Def 100 130
Speed 81 81

Gyarados's type strengths and weaknesses

Gyarados is a very fearsome Pokémon, but it does still have some weaknesses to make a note of. However, it's immune to ground- and psychic-type moves, depending on whether you have the regular or Mega evolution.

Gyarados Mega Gyarados
Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Poison, Psychic, Normal Dragon, Flying, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock
Weak Electric, Rock Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass
Resistant Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, Water Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Steel, Water
Immune Ground Psychic

Gyarados's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Gyarados can learn the following moves:

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type
One Flail Normal
One Splash Normal
One Tackle Normal
One Leer Normal
One Twister Dragon
Evo.  Bite Dark
Four  Whirlpool Water
Eight  Ice Fang  Ice
12 Brine Water
16 Scary Face Normal
21 Waterfall Water
24 Crunch Dark
28 Rain Dance Water
32 Aqua Tail Water
36 Dragon Dance Dragon
40 Hydro Pump Water
44 Hurricane Flying
48 Thrash Normal
52 Hyper Beam Normal

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type
Evo. Bite Dark
One Tackle Normal
One Leer Normal
One Splash Normal
One Twister Dragon
24 Waterfall Water
30 Crunch Dark
33 Iron Head Steel
40 Bounce Flying
44 Hurricane  Flying
45 Dragon Rush  Dragon
50 Hydro Pump Water
55 Hyper Beam Normal

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type
Avalanche Ice
Blizzard  Ice
Body Slam Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Chilling Water Water
Crunch Dark
Dark Pulse Dark
Double-Edge Normal
Dragon Cheer Dragon
Dragon Dance Dragon
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Dragon Tail Dragon
Earthquake Ground
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Giga Impact Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Hurricane  Flying
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Fang Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Head Steel
Lash Out Dark
Muddy Water
Outrage Dragon
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Roar Normal
Sandstorm Rock
Scald Water
Scale Shot Dragon
Scary Face Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Spite Ghost
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Surf Water
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Temper Flare Fire
Tera Blast Normal
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Whirlpool Water

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Chilling Water Water
Crunch Dark
Dark Pulse Dark
Double-Edge Normal
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade  Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Giga Impact Normal
Hurricane Flying
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Fang Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Head Steel
Iron Tail Steel
Muddy Water Water
Outrage Dragon
Protect Normal
Roar Normal
Scald Water
Scale Shot Dragon
Skull Bash Normal
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swagger Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Whirlpool Water

There you are - how to find and level up the Pokémon Gyarados.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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