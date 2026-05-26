Gyarados | Pokémon guide

Gyarados, known as the 'Atrocious Pokémon', which feels a little rude to me, has been a mainstay in my Kanto-based teams since day one. It's strong, it's reliable, has some great moves, and a mega form to make use of. Plus, it also has a fantastic shiny version in deep red tones.

In our mind, Gyarados is one of the best water Pokémon to ever appear in the Pokédex, even if it means we have to put up with Magikarp flopping around for a bit.

Here's everything in our Gyarados guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Gyarados:

National Pokédex # 0,130 Type Water / Flying

Mega Gyarados: Water / Dark Abilities Intimidate

Mega Gyarados: Mold Breaker Hidden ability Moxie Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Water 2 and Dragon EV yield Two Atk

Gyarados's evolution

Magikarp evolves into Gyarados at level 20 or above. You don't need any special conditions.

To further evolve it into Mega Gyarados, you need a Gyaradosite. Here's where you can find a Gyaradosite in each game:

X / Y Couriway Town Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 123 Sun / Moon and Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Buy from Battle Tree for 64 BP Let's Go! Eevee / Pikachu 30k Pokédollars in the Indigo Plateau Legends: Z-A Buy from Quasartico Inc. for 240 mega shards

Gyarados's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Gyarados in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve a Magikarp Yellow Fuschia City

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Fuchsia City and Lake of Rage Crystal Fuchsia City and Lake of Rage

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Sootopolis City Emerald Sootopolis City FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 4, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, Cerulean Cave, Cerulean City, Cinnabar Island, Five Island, Five Isle Meadow, Four Island, Fuchsia City, Green Path, Icefall Cave, Kindle Road, Memorial Pillar, One Island, Outcast Island, Pallet Town, Resort Gorgeous, Ruin Valley, Seafoam Islands, Tanoby Ruins, Trainer Tower, Treasure Beach, Vermilion City, Viridian City, Water Labyrinth, Water Path Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 203, 204, 205, 208, 209, 210, 212, 213, 214, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230, Canalave City, Celestic Town, Eterna City, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Lake Verity, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Pastoria City, Pokémon League, Ravaged Path, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring, Sunyshore City, Twinleaf Town, Valley Windworks, Victory Road Platinum Routes 203, 204, 205, 208, 209, 210, 212, 213, 214, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230, Canalave City, Celestic Town, Eterna City, Fuego Ironworks, Iron Island, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Lake Verity, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Pastoria City, Pokémon League, Ravaged Path, Resort Area, Sendoff Spring, Sunyshore City, Twinleaf Town, Valley Windworks, Victory Road HeartGold / SoulSilver Cerulean Cave, Fuchsia City, Lake of Rage, Mt. Silver Cave 1F, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands B4F

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve a Magikarp Black 2 / White 2 Nature Preserve

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Routes 3 and 22, Parfum Palace Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Sootopolis City

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Routes 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, and 15, Akala Outskirts, Brooklet Hill, Kala'e Bay, Malie Garden, Melemele Sea, Paniola Town, Poni Breaker Coast, Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow, Poni Wilds, Seafolk Village, Seaward Cave, Secluded Shore, Vast Poni Canyon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Routes 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, and 15, Akala Outskirts, Brooklet Hill, Kala'e Bay, Malie Garden, Melemele Sea, Paniola Town, Poni Breaker Coast, Poni Gauntlet, Poni Meadow, Seafolk Village, Seaward Cave, Vast Poni Canyon Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 20

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 2, Axew's Eye, Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Giant's Seat, Lake of Outrage, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell Expansion Pass Ballimere Lake, Challenge Beach, Frigid Sea, Giant's Bed, Giant's Foot, Honeycalm Island, Honeycalm Sea, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Snowslide Slope, Stepping-Stone Sea, Workout Sea Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 203, 204, 205, 208, 209, 210, 212, 213, 214, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230, Canalave City, Celestic Town, Eterna City, Fuego Ironworks, Great Marsh, Iron Island, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Lake Verity, Mt. Coronet, Oreburgh Gate, Pastoria City, Pokémon League, Ravaged Path, Resort Area Sendoff Spring, Sunyshore City, Twinleaf Town, Valley Windworks, Victory Road Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands: Sand's Reach

Coronet Highlands: Primeval Grotto

Obsidian Fieldlands: Obsidian Falls and Lake Verity

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet East Province: East Paldean Sea

North Province: North Paldean Sea

North Province: Casseroya Lake

South Province: South Paldean Sea

West Province: West Paldean Sea The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Chilling Waterhead, Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Wilds, and Oni Mountain Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20

Jaune District: Wild Zone 11 Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

How do I get Gyarados in Pokémon Pokopia?

Gyarados appears in Pokopia, but you don't have to make a Pokopia habitat for it to appear, as you first come across it in the story as you work around the Skylands.

If you do want to make it a tailored home, you need to make an Illuminated Waterfall habitat, using two torches and three stepping stones near a waterfall and pond.

Gyarados's base stats

Gyarados's base stats are as follows:

Gyarados Mega Gyarados HP 95 95 Attack 125 155 Defense 79 109 Sp. Atk 60 70 Sp. Def 100 130 Speed 81 81

Gyarados's type strengths and weaknesses

Gyarados is a very fearsome Pokémon, but it does still have some weaknesses to make a note of. However, it's immune to ground- and psychic-type moves, depending on whether you have the regular or Mega evolution.

Gyarados Mega Gyarados Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Poison, Psychic, Normal Dragon, Flying, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock Weak Electric, Rock Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass Resistant Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, Water Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Steel, Water Immune Ground Psychic

Gyarados's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Gyarados can learn the following moves:

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type One Flail Normal One Splash Normal One Tackle Normal One Leer Normal One Twister Dragon Evo. Bite Dark Four Whirlpool Water Eight Ice Fang Ice 12 Brine Water 16 Scary Face Normal 21 Waterfall Water 24 Crunch Dark 28 Rain Dance Water 32 Aqua Tail Water 36 Dragon Dance Dragon 40 Hydro Pump Water 44 Hurricane Flying 48 Thrash Normal 52 Hyper Beam Normal

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type Evo. Bite Dark One Tackle Normal One Leer Normal One Splash Normal One Twister Dragon 24 Waterfall Water 30 Crunch Dark 33 Iron Head Steel 40 Bounce Flying 44 Hurricane Flying 45 Dragon Rush Dragon 50 Hydro Pump Water 55 Hyper Beam Normal

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type Avalanche Ice Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Bulldoze Ground Chilling Water Water Crunch Dark Dark Pulse Dark Double-Edge Normal Dragon Cheer Dragon Dragon Dance Dragon Dragon Pulse Dragon Dragon Tail Dragon Earthquake Ground Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Flamethrower Fire Giga Impact Normal Helping Hand Normal Hurricane Flying Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Fang Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Head Steel Lash Out Dark Muddy Water Outrage Dragon Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Roar Normal Sandstorm Rock Scald Water Scale Shot Dragon Scary Face Normal Sleep Talk Normal Spite Ghost Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Surf Water Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Temper Flare Fire Tera Blast Normal Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Whirlpool Water

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Bulldoze Ground Chilling Water Water Crunch Dark Dark Pulse Dark Double-Edge Normal Dragon Pulse Dragon Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Flamethrower Fire Giga Impact Normal Hurricane Flying Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Fang Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Head Steel Iron Tail Steel Muddy Water Water Outrage Dragon Protect Normal Roar Normal Scald Water Scale Shot Dragon Skull Bash Normal Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Surf Water Swagger Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Whirlpool Water

There you are - how to find and level up the Pokémon Gyarados.