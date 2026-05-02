Haunter | Pokémon guide

Another scary 'mon, Pokémon's Haunter takes the cake for creepy, as it not only hides in dark caves and can inflict poison on its enemies like its predecessor Gastly, it stalks people and other Pokémon, controlling anything it lays its hands on. It's okay, though, as we're going to walk you through how to use this creep's power for your own gain. Which makes it okay…. right?
Make sure to pick up your Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes if you're serious about conquering the world with Haunter and filling up your Pokédex. Trust us, you'll need the help.
Here's everything in our Haunter guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Haunter:
|National Pokédex #
|0,093
|Type
|Ghost/Poison
|Abilities
|Levitate
|Hidden ability
|N/A
|Gender ratio
|Female - 50%
Male - 50%
|Catch rate
|90 (20.1%)
|Egg groups
|Amorphous
|EV yield
|Two sp. atk.
Haunter's evolution
Haunter evolves from Gastly at level 25. Haunter can, in turn, evolve into Gengar, the final evolution, when it's traded or exposed to a linking cord, depending on the game.
Haunter's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Haunter in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Pokémon Tower
|Yellow
|Pokémon Tower
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Route 8 (night only)
|Crystal
|Route 8, Rock Tunnel (night only)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Pokémon Tower, Lost Cave
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Turnback Cave, Trade Medicham in Snowpoint City, Old Chateau
|Platinum
|Turnback Cave, Trade Medicham in Snowpoint City
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Route 8, Safari Zone - Forest (night only)
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Gastly
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Routes 14 and 19, Frost Cavern, Victory Road
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Thrifty Megamart (Abandoned Site)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Thrifty Megamart (Abandoned Site)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Pokémon Tower
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Route 8, Giant's Seat, Rolling Fields, Watchtower Ruins, the Max Raid Battles of: Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Turnback Cave, Trade Medicham in Snowpoint City
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands - Space-time distortions; Crimson Mirelands (night only except for mass outbreaks) - near Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Holm of Trials, Ursa's Ring, near Sludge Mound, Scarlet Bog, Shrouded Ruins and its mass outbreaks, Cottonsedge Prairie, Droning Meadow, near Lake Valor, massive mass outbreaks; Coronet Highlands (night only except for mass outbreaks) - Clamberclaw Cliffs, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks; Alabaster Icelands (night only except for massive mass outbreaks) - Bonechill Wastes and its massive mass outbreaks, near Avalugg's Legacy, near Icepeak Cavern, massive mass outbreaks
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|West Province - Area One, North Province - Area One, Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain, three-star Tera Raid Battles, Trade Pincurchin in Levincia
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain
|Legends: Z-A
|The Sewers, Magenta Sectors 1 and 6, Rouge Sector 8, Jaune Sectors 2, 4, and 9, Wild Zone 15 (night only)
How do I get Haunter in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Haunter in Pokopia, you need to create one of two Pokopia habitats - Spooky Study or Surprise in Store. To create the former, grab a bookcase, a chic sofa, a plain table, and a slender candle at night. For the latter, collect two balloons and a boo-in-the-box at night.
Haunter's base stats
Haunter's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 45
- Attack - 50
- Defense - 45
- Sp. Atk - 115
- Sp. Def - 55
- Speed - 95
Haunter's type strengths and weaknesses
Haunter is a poison/ghost-type Pokémon, so it fares differently in battle against different kinds of other 'mon. This includes strengths, weaknesses, and even types of Pokémon that it's completely immune to, so check it out below.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Ghost, Psychic, Dark
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|Ground, Fighting, Normal
Haunter's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Haunter can learn the following moves:
Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Lick
|Ghost
|One
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|One
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|One
|Mean Look
|Normal
|12
|Payback
|Dark
|16
|Spite
|Ghost
|20
|Curse
|Ghost
|24
|Hex
|Ghost
|30
|Night Shade
|Dark
|36
|Sucker Punch
|Ghost
|42
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|48
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|54
|Destiny Bond
|Ghost
|60
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
Level up moves (Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|One
|Lick
|Ghost
|Four
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Eight
|Confusion
|Psychic
|12
|Shadow Sneak
|Ghost
|16
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|20
|Curse
|Ghost
|24
|Haze
|Ice
|28
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|36
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|40
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|48
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|50
|Perish Song
|Normal
|55
|Phantom Force
|Ghost
Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Encore
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Haze
|Ice
|Hex
|Ghost
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Night Shade
|Ghost
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Phantom Force
|Ghost
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Poltergeist
|Ghost
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Skitter Smack
|Bug
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Spite
|Ghost
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic
|Poison
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Trick
|Psychic
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
Learnable TMs (Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Metronome
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Shadow Punch
|Ghost
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic
|Poison
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Astonish
|Ghost
|Misdreavus, Mismagius, Shuppet, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Chimecho, Drifloon, Drifblim, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Sandygast, Palossand, Mimikyu, Dreepy, Drakloak, or Dragapult
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, or Magcargo
|Disable
|Normal
|Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Duskull, Dusclops, or Dusknoir
|Haze
|Ice
|Koffing or Weezing (both forms)
|Perish Song
|Normal
|Gengar or Misdreavus
|Reflect Type
|Normal
|Gengar
|Smog
|Poison
|Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, Magcargo, Litwick, Lampent, or Chandelure
|Toxic
|Poison
|Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Gulpin, or Swalot
Keep your wits about you, and you'll be set to go and catch Haunter now that you've gathered all the intel.