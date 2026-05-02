Haunter | Pokémon guide

Floating through walls, stalking, and more, Pokémon’s Haunter is a fright to behold - luckily, we can equip you with the knowledge you need to deal with it.

Pokemon Haunter glowing against a half pink, half purple background
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Another scary 'mon, Pokémon's Haunter takes the cake for creepy, as it not only hides in dark caves and can inflict poison on its enemies like its predecessor Gastly, it stalks people and other Pokémon, controlling anything it lays its hands on. It's okay, though, as we're going to walk you through how to use this creep's power for your own gain. Which makes it okay…. right?

Make sure to pick up your Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes if you're serious about conquering the world with Haunter and filling up your Pokédex. Trust us, you'll need the help.

Here's everything in our Haunter guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Haunter:

National Pokédex # 0,093
Type Ghost/Poison
Abilities Levitate
Hidden ability N/A
Gender ratio Female - 50%
Male - 50%
Catch rate 90 (20.1%)
Egg groups Amorphous
EV yield Two sp. atk.

Haunter's evolution

Haunter evolves from Gastly at level 25. Haunter can, in turn, evolve into Gengar, the final evolution, when it's traded or exposed to a linking cord, depending on the game.

Pokemon Gastly, Pokemon Haunter, and Pokemon Gengar with arrows between them to show the evolution on a pink and purple background

Haunter's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Haunter in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Pokémon Tower
Yellow Pokémon Tower

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 8 (night only)
Crystal Route 8, Rock Tunnel (night only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Pokémon Tower, Lost Cave
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Turnback Cave, Trade Medicham in Snowpoint City, Old Chateau
Platinum Turnback Cave, Trade Medicham in Snowpoint City
HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 8, Safari Zone - Forest (night only)

Gen 5 locations

Black  Trade
White Evolve Gastly
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Routes 14 and 19, Frost Cavern, Victory Road
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Thrifty Megamart (Abandoned Site)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Thrifty Megamart (Abandoned Site)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Pokémon Tower

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 8, Giant's Seat, Rolling Fields, Watchtower Ruins, the Max Raid Battles of: Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Turnback Cave, Trade Medicham in Snowpoint City
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - Space-time distortions; Crimson Mirelands (night only except for mass outbreaks) - near Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Holm of Trials, Ursa's Ring, near Sludge Mound, Scarlet Bog, Shrouded Ruins and its mass outbreaks, Cottonsedge Prairie, Droning Meadow, near Lake Valor, massive mass outbreaks; Coronet Highlands (night only except for mass outbreaks) - Clamberclaw Cliffs, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks; Alabaster Icelands (night only except for massive mass outbreaks) - Bonechill Wastes and its massive mass outbreaks, near Avalugg's Legacy, near Icepeak Cavern, massive mass outbreaks

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet West Province - Area One, North Province - Area One, Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain, three-star Tera Raid Battles, Trade Pincurchin in Levincia
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain
Legends: Z-A The Sewers, Magenta Sectors 1 and 6, Rouge Sector 8, Jaune Sectors 2, 4, and 9, Wild Zone 15 (night only)

How do I get Haunter in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Haunter in Pokopia, you need to create one of two Pokopia habitats - Spooky Study or Surprise in Store. To create the former, grab a bookcase, a chic sofa, a plain table, and a slender candle at night. For the latter, collect two balloons and a boo-in-the-box at night.

Pokemon's Haunter in its TCG Pocket art, hovering menacingly near a skyscraper

Haunter's base stats

Haunter's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 45
  • Attack - 50
  • Defense - 45
  • Sp. Atk - 115
  • Sp. Def - 55
  • Speed - 95

Haunter's type strengths and weaknesses

Haunter is a poison/ghost-type Pokémon, so it fares differently in battle against different kinds of other 'mon. This includes strengths, weaknesses, and even types of Pokémon that it's completely immune to, so check it out below.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Ghost, Psychic, Dark
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Grass, Poison
Immune Ground, Fighting, Normal

Haunter's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Haunter can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type
One Lick Ghost
One Confuse Ray Ghost
One Hypnosis Psychic
One Mean Look Normal
12 Payback Dark
16 Spite Ghost
20 Curse Ghost
24 Hex Ghost
30 Night Shade Dark
36 Sucker Punch Ghost
42 Dark Pulse Dark
48 Shadow Ball Ghost
54 Destiny Bond Ghost
60 Dream Eater Psychic

Level up moves (Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Confuse Ray Ghost
One Lick Ghost
Four Hypnosis Psychic
Eight Confusion Psychic
12 Shadow Sneak Ghost
16 Shadow Claw Ghost
20 Curse Ghost
24 Haze Ice
28 Icy Wind Ice
36 Dark Pulse Dark
40 Shadow Ball Ghost
48 Sludge Wave Poison
50 Perish Song Normal
55 Phantom Force Ghost

Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Confuse Ray Ghost
Curse Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Encore Normal
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Foul Play Dark
Giga Drain Grass
Gunk Shot Poison
Haze Ice
Hex Ghost
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Imprison Psychic
Metronome Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Night Shade Ghost
Pain Split Normal
Phantom Force Ghost
Poison Jab Poison
Poltergeist Ghost
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shadow Claw Ghost
Skill Swap Psychic
Skitter Smack Bug
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Sludge Wave Poison
Spite Ghost
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Toxic Poison
Toxic Spikes Poison
Trick Psychic
Trick Room Psychic
Venoshock Poison
Will-O-Wisp Fire

Learnable TMs (Z-A)

Move Type
Acid Spray Poison
Curse Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Dream Eater Psychic
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Giga Drain Grass
Gunk Shot Poison
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Metronome Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Self-Destruct Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shadow Claw Ghost
Shadow Punch Ghost
Sludge Bomb Poison
Substitute Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Toxic Poison
Toxic Spikes Poison
Will-O-Wisp Fire

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Astonish Ghost Misdreavus, Mismagius, Shuppet, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Chimecho, Drifloon, Drifblim, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Sandygast, Palossand, Mimikyu, Dreepy, Drakloak, or Dragapult
Clear Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, or Magcargo
Disable Normal Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Duskull, Dusclops, or Dusknoir
Haze Ice Koffing or Weezing (both forms)
Perish Song Normal Gengar or Misdreavus
Reflect Type Normal Gengar
Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, Magcargo, Litwick, Lampent, or Chandelure
Toxic Poison Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Gulpin, or Swalot

Keep your wits about you, and you'll be set to go and catch Haunter now that you've gathered all the intel.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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