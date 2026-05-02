Haunter | Pokémon guide

Another scary 'mon, Pokémon's Haunter takes the cake for creepy, as it not only hides in dark caves and can inflict poison on its enemies like its predecessor Gastly, it stalks people and other Pokémon, controlling anything it lays its hands on. It's okay, though, as we're going to walk you through how to use this creep's power for your own gain. Which makes it okay…. right?

Make sure to pick up your Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes if you're serious about conquering the world with Haunter and filling up your Pokédex. Trust us, you'll need the help.

Here's everything in our Haunter guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Haunter:

National Pokédex # 0,093 Type Ghost/Poison Abilities Levitate Hidden ability N/A Gender ratio Female - 50%

Male - 50% Catch rate 90 (20.1%) Egg groups Amorphous EV yield Two sp. atk.

Haunter's evolution

Haunter evolves from Gastly at level 25. Haunter can, in turn, evolve into Gengar, the final evolution, when it's traded or exposed to a linking cord, depending on the game.

Haunter's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Haunter in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Pokémon Tower Yellow Pokémon Tower

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 8 (night only) Crystal Route 8, Rock Tunnel (night only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Pokémon Tower, Lost Cave Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Turnback Cave, Trade Medicham in Snowpoint City, Old Chateau Platinum Turnback Cave, Trade Medicham in Snowpoint City HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 8, Safari Zone - Forest (night only)

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Gastly Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Routes 14 and 19, Frost Cavern, Victory Road Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Thrifty Megamart (Abandoned Site) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Thrifty Megamart (Abandoned Site) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Pokémon Tower

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 8, Giant's Seat, Rolling Fields, Watchtower Ruins, the Max Raid Battles of: Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Turnback Cave, Trade Medicham in Snowpoint City Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - Space-time distortions; Crimson Mirelands (night only except for mass outbreaks) - near Golden Lowlands, Gapejaw Bog, Holm of Trials, Ursa's Ring, near Sludge Mound, Scarlet Bog, Shrouded Ruins and its mass outbreaks, Cottonsedge Prairie, Droning Meadow, near Lake Valor, massive mass outbreaks; Coronet Highlands (night only except for mass outbreaks) - Clamberclaw Cliffs, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks; Alabaster Icelands (night only except for massive mass outbreaks) - Bonechill Wastes and its massive mass outbreaks, near Avalugg's Legacy, near Icepeak Cavern, massive mass outbreaks

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet West Province - Area One, North Province - Area One, Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain, three-star Tera Raid Battles, Trade Pincurchin in Levincia The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Mossfell Confluence, Oni Mountain Legends: Z-A The Sewers, Magenta Sectors 1 and 6, Rouge Sector 8, Jaune Sectors 2, 4, and 9, Wild Zone 15 (night only)

How do I get Haunter in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Haunter in Pokopia, you need to create one of two Pokopia habitats - Spooky Study or Surprise in Store. To create the former, grab a bookcase, a chic sofa, a plain table, and a slender candle at night. For the latter, collect two balloons and a boo-in-the-box at night.

Haunter's base stats

Haunter's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 45

Attack - 50

Defense - 45

Sp. Atk - 115

Sp. Def - 55

Speed - 95

Haunter's type strengths and weaknesses

Haunter is a poison/ghost-type Pokémon, so it fares differently in battle against different kinds of other 'mon. This includes strengths, weaknesses, and even types of Pokémon that it's completely immune to, so check it out below.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Ghost, Psychic, Dark Resistant Bug, Fairy, Grass, Poison Immune Ground, Fighting, Normal

Haunter's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Haunter can learn the following moves:

Level up moves (Scarlet/Violet)

Level Move Type One Lick Ghost One Confuse Ray Ghost One Hypnosis Psychic One Mean Look Normal 12 Payback Dark 16 Spite Ghost 20 Curse Ghost 24 Hex Ghost 30 Night Shade Dark 36 Sucker Punch Ghost 42 Dark Pulse Dark 48 Shadow Ball Ghost 54 Destiny Bond Ghost 60 Dream Eater Psychic

Level up moves (Z-A)

Level Move Type One Confuse Ray Ghost One Lick Ghost Four Hypnosis Psychic Eight Confusion Psychic 12 Shadow Sneak Ghost 16 Shadow Claw Ghost 20 Curse Ghost 24 Haze Ice 28 Icy Wind Ice 36 Dark Pulse Dark 40 Shadow Ball Ghost 48 Sludge Wave Poison 50 Perish Song Normal 55 Phantom Force Ghost

Learnable TMs (Scarlet/Violet)

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Confuse Ray Ghost Curse Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Encore Normal Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fire Punch Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Foul Play Dark Giga Drain Grass Gunk Shot Poison Haze Ice Hex Ghost Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Imprison Psychic Metronome Normal Nasty Plot Dark Night Shade Ghost Pain Split Normal Phantom Force Ghost Poison Jab Poison Poltergeist Ghost Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Scary Face Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Shadow Claw Ghost Skill Swap Psychic Skitter Smack Bug Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Sludge Wave Poison Spite Ghost Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Poison Toxic Spikes Poison Trick Psychic Trick Room Psychic Venoshock Poison Will-O-Wisp Fire

Learnable TMs (Z-A)

Move Type Acid Spray Poison Curse Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Dream Eater Psychic Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fire Punch Fire Giga Drain Grass Gunk Shot Poison Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Metronome Normal Nasty Plot Dark Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Self-Destruct Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Shadow Claw Ghost Shadow Punch Ghost Sludge Bomb Poison Substitute Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Poison Toxic Spikes Poison Will-O-Wisp Fire

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Astonish Ghost Misdreavus, Mismagius, Shuppet, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Chimecho, Drifloon, Drifblim, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, Sandygast, Palossand, Mimikyu, Dreepy, Drakloak, or Dragapult Clear Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, or Magcargo Disable Normal Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Duskull, Dusclops, or Dusknoir Haze Ice Koffing or Weezing (both forms) Perish Song Normal Gengar or Misdreavus Reflect Type Normal Gengar Smog Poison Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Slugma, Magcargo, Litwick, Lampent, or Chandelure Toxic Poison Grimer (both forms), Muk (both forms), Koffing, Weezing (both forms), Gulpin, or Swalot

Keep your wits about you, and you'll be set to go and catch Haunter now that you've gathered all the intel.