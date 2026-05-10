Hitmonchan | Pokémon guide

Although the Pokémon Hitmonchan can be a little weird to look at due to its intensely humanoid design, it's a great asset for any team looking to roll with the punches. In this guide, we go through every important aspect that you need to know, so keep reading.
The Pokédex is vast and full of interesting creatures, so take a look at our guides to the best fighting Pokémon and gen 1 Pokémon next to get to grips with Hitmonchan's peers.
Here's everything in our Hitmonchan guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Hitmonchan:
|National Pokédex #
|0,107
|Type
|Fighting
|Abilities
|Keen Eye or Iron Fist (gen 4 onwards)
|Hidden ability
|Inner Focus
|Gender ratio
|Male - 100%
Female - 0%
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg groups
|Human-Like
|EV yield
|Two sp. defense
Hitmonchan's evolution
Hitmonchan evolves from Tyrogue, starting from level 20, when Tyrogue's defense is higher than its attack. It's one of Tyrogue's three final forms, with the other two being Hitmonlee and Hitmontop.
Hitmonchan's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Hitmonchan in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City
|Yellow
|The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Tyrogue
|Crystal
|Evolve Tyrogue
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Tyrogue
|Platinum
|Evolve Tyrogue
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Tyrogue
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Evolve Tyrogue
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Tyrogue
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Tyrogue
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City, or Victory Road
Gen 8 locations
|Sword
|Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, and Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle)
|Shield
|Dusty Bowl, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, and Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle)
|Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra
|Sword: Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Shield: Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle), and Max Lair (Dynamax Adventures)
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Tyrogue
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Canyon Biome and five-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Hitmonchan in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Hitmonchan to spawn, you need to make the Exercise resting spot Pokopia habitat. It's relatively simple to make, as you only need a punching bag and a seat of any kind.
Hitmonchan's base stats
Hitmonchan's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 50
- Attack - 105
- Defense - 79
- Sp. Atk - 35
- Sp. Def - 110
- Speed - 76
Hitmonchan's type strengths and weaknesses
As a Fighting-type Pokémon, Hitmonchan only has a few weaknesses to deal with, but it also only has a few advantages. It takes less damage from three different types of attacks, but watch out for fairy, psychic, and flying trainers.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fairy, Flying, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark, Rock
|Immune
|N/A
Hitmonchan's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Hitmonchan can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Feint
|Normal
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|One
|Fake Out
|Normal
|One
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|On evolution
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Four
|Mach Punch
|Fighting
|Eight
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
|12
|Detect
|Fighting
|16
|Bullet Punch
|Steel
|21
|Quick Guard
|Fighting
|24
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|24
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|24
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|28
|Agility
|Psychic
|32
|Mega Punch
|Normal
|36
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|40
|Counter
|Fighting
|44
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Aura Sphere
|Fighting
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Coaching
|Fighting
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Encore
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Upper Hand
|Fighting
|Uproar
|Normal
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Bullet Punch
|Steel
|Hitmonchan
|Counter
|Fighting
|Hitmonchan, Hitmontop
|Feint
|Normal
|Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Hitmontop
|High Jump Kick
|Fighting
|Hitmonlee
|Mach Punch
|Fighting
|Hitmonchan
|Rapid Spin
|Normal
|Hitmontop
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
|Hitmonchan
That's everything you need to know about Hitmonchan.