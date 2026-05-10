Hitmonchan | Pokémon guide

Although the Pokémon Hitmonchan can be a little weird to look at due to its intensely humanoid design, it's a great asset for any team looking to roll with the punches. In this guide, we go through every important aspect that you need to know, so keep reading.

The Pokédex is vast and full of interesting creatures, so take a look at our guides to the best fighting Pokémon and gen 1 Pokémon next to get to grips with Hitmonchan's peers.

Here's everything in our Hitmonchan guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Hitmonchan:

National Pokédex # 0,107 Type Fighting Abilities Keen Eye or Iron Fist (gen 4 onwards) Hidden ability Inner Focus Gender ratio Male - 100%

Female - 0% Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Human-Like EV yield Two sp. defense

Hitmonchan's evolution

Hitmonchan evolves from Tyrogue, starting from level 20, when Tyrogue's defense is higher than its attack. It's one of Tyrogue's three final forms, with the other two being Hitmonlee and Hitmontop.

Hitmonchan's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Hitmonchan in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City Yellow The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Tyrogue Crystal Evolve Tyrogue

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Tyrogue Platinum Evolve Tyrogue HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Tyrogue

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve Tyrogue Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Tyrogue Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Tyrogue

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City, or Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, and Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle) Shield Dusty Bowl, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, and Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle) Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra Sword: Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)

Shield: Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle), and Max Lair (Dynamax Adventures) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Tyrogue Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Canyon Biome and five-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Hitmonchan in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Hitmonchan to spawn, you need to make the Exercise resting spot Pokopia habitat. It's relatively simple to make, as you only need a punching bag and a seat of any kind.

Hitmonchan's base stats

Hitmonchan's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 50

Attack - 105

Defense - 79

Sp. Atk - 35

Sp. Def - 110

Speed - 76

Hitmonchan's type strengths and weaknesses

As a Fighting-type Pokémon, Hitmonchan only has a few weaknesses to deal with, but it also only has a few advantages. It takes less damage from three different types of attacks, but watch out for fairy, psychic, and flying trainers.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water Weak Fairy, Flying, Psychic Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock Immune N/A

Hitmonchan's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Hitmonchan can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Feint Normal One Tackle Normal One Helping Hand Normal One Fake Out Normal One Focus Energy Normal On evolution Drain Punch Fighting Four Mach Punch Fighting Eight Vacuum Wave Fighting 12 Detect Fighting 16 Bullet Punch Steel 21 Quick Guard Fighting 24 Thunder Punch Electric 24 Ice Punch Ice 24 Fire Punch Fire 28 Agility Psychic 32 Mega Punch Normal 36 Close Combat Fighting 40 Counter Fighting 44 Focus Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Aura Sphere Fighting Baton Pass Normal Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Bulldoze Ground Close Combat Fighting Coaching Fighting Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Earthquake Ground Encore Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Punch Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Giga Impact Normal Helping Hand Normal Ice Punch Ice Knock Off Dark Low Kick Fighting Low Sweep Fighting Metronome Normal Mud-Slap Ground Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Scary Face Normal Sleep Talk Normal Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Swords Dance Normal Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Throat Chop Dark Thunder Punch Electric Trailblaze Grass Upper Hand Fighting Uproar Normal Vacuum Wave Fighting

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Bullet Punch Steel Hitmonchan Counter Fighting Hitmonchan, Hitmontop Feint Normal Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Hitmontop High Jump Kick Fighting Hitmonlee Mach Punch Fighting Hitmonchan Rapid Spin Normal Hitmontop Vacuum Wave Fighting Hitmonchan

That's everything you need to know about Hitmonchan.