Hitmonchan | Pokémon guide

Get to know the Punching Pokémon, Hitmonchan, with our handy guide that covers its moveset, stats, and evolution.

Hitmonchan Pokemon: Hitmonchan's Pokemon Home 3D sprite pasted onto a fighting-orange PT background
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Although the Pokémon Hitmonchan can be a little weird to look at due to its intensely humanoid design, it's a great asset for any team looking to roll with the punches. In this guide, we go through every important aspect that you need to know, so keep reading.

The Pokédex is vast and full of interesting creatures, so take a look at our guides to the best fighting Pokémon and gen 1 Pokémon next to get to grips with Hitmonchan's peers.

Here's everything in our Hitmonchan guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Hitmonchan:

National Pokédex # 0,107
Type Fighting
Abilities Keen Eye or Iron Fist (gen 4 onwards)
Hidden ability Inner Focus
Gender ratio Male - 100%
Female - 0%
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg groups Human-Like
EV yield Two sp. defense

Pokemon Hitmonchan: Hitmonchan's evolution graphic including Hitmonlee, Hitmontop, and Tyrogue, on a fighting-orange PT background

Hitmonchan's evolution

Hitmonchan evolves from Tyrogue, starting from level 20, when Tyrogue's defense is higher than its attack. It's one of Tyrogue's three final forms, with the other two being Hitmonlee and Hitmontop.

Hitmonchan's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Hitmonchan in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City
Yellow The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Tyrogue
Crystal Evolve Tyrogue

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Tyrogue
Platinum Evolve Tyrogue
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Tyrogue

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve Tyrogue
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Tyrogue
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Tyrogue

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City, or Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, and Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle)
Shield Dusty Bowl, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, and Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle)
Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra Sword: Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Shield: Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle), and Max Lair (Dynamax Adventures)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Tyrogue
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Canyon Biome and five-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Hitmonchan in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Hitmonchan to spawn, you need to make the Exercise resting spot Pokopia habitat. It's relatively simple to make, as you only need a punching bag and a seat of any kind.

Hitmonchan's base stats

Hitmonchan's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 50
  • Attack - 105
  • Defense - 79
  • Sp. Atk - 35
  • Sp. Def - 110
  • Speed - 76

Hitmonchan's type strengths and weaknesses

As a Fighting-type Pokémon, Hitmonchan only has a few weaknesses to deal with, but it also only has a few advantages. It takes less damage from three different types of attacks, but watch out for fairy, psychic, and flying trainers.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
Weak Fairy, Flying, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock
Immune N/A

Pokemon Hitmonchan: A Komiya illustration of Hitmonchan from Pokemon TCG Pocket

Hitmonchan's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Hitmonchan can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Feint Normal
One Tackle Normal
One Helping Hand Normal
One Fake Out Normal
One Focus Energy Normal
On evolution Drain Punch Fighting
Four Mach Punch Fighting
Eight Vacuum Wave Fighting
12 Detect Fighting
16 Bullet Punch Steel
21 Quick Guard Fighting
24 Thunder Punch Electric
24 Ice Punch Ice
24 Fire Punch Fire
28 Agility Psychic
32 Mega Punch Normal
36 Close Combat Fighting
40 Counter Fighting
44 Focus Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Aura Sphere Fighting
Baton Pass Normal
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Close Combat Fighting
Coaching Fighting
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Earthquake Ground
Encore Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Ice Punch Ice
Knock Off Dark
Low Kick Fighting
Low Sweep Fighting
Metronome Normal
Mud-Slap Ground
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Scary Face Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Throat Chop Dark
Thunder Punch Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Upper Hand Fighting
Uproar Normal
Vacuum Wave Fighting

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Bullet Punch Steel Hitmonchan
Counter Fighting Hitmonchan, Hitmontop
Feint Normal Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Hitmontop
High Jump Kick Fighting Hitmonlee
Mach Punch Fighting Hitmonchan
Rapid Spin Normal Hitmontop
Vacuum Wave Fighting Hitmonchan

That's everything you need to know about Hitmonchan.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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