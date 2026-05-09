Hitmonlee | Pokémon guide

A cryptid-looking creature, Pokémon’s Hitmonlee might look a bit creepy, but it always proves useful on the battlefield.

Pokemon Hitmonlee glowing against an orange Pocket Tactics background
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Even though Pokémon's Hitmonlee isn't much of a looker, this lad is pretty powerful if you know how to use it. Luckily, we're here to tell you all about it, including everything from fun facts to its base stats and moves in battle. Here's one for starters: did you know Hitmonlee prefers urban areas and isn't often found in the wild?

Anyway, to fill up your Pokédex with Hitmonlee and all kinds of other delights, humanoid or otherwise, make sure you grab your fill of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes.

Here's everything in our Hitmonlee guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Hitmonlee:

National Pokédex # 0,106
Type Fighting
Abilities Limber or Reckless
Hidden ability Unburden
Gender ratio Male - 100%
Female - 0%
Catch rate 45 (11.9%)
Egg groups Human-Like
EV yield Two atk.

Hitmonlee's evolution

Hitmonlee evolves from Tyrogue when it reaches level 20, and its attack is higher than its defense. It is one of Tyrogue's final forms, the others of which are Hitmonchan and Hitmantop.

Pokemon Hitmonlee evolution from Tyrogue, showing Hitmantop and Hitmanchan, too.

Hitmonlee's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Hitmonlee in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City
Yellow The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Tyrogue
Crystal Evolve Tyrogue

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (shadow form)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Tyrogue
Platinum Evolve Tyrogue
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Tyrogue

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve Tyrogue
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Tyrogue
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Tyrogue

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City, Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword Dusty Bowl, the Max Raid Battles of: Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness
Shield The Max Raid Battles of: Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness
Isle of Armor Max Lair Dynamax Adventure, the Max Raid Battles of: Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (Sword only)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Tyrogue
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Canyon Biome, five-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Hitmonlee in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Hitmonlee in Pokopia, you need to create an Urgent Care Pokopia habitat, which requires any seat, any table, and a first aid kit.

Pokemon Hitmonlee in its TCG Pocket art

Hitmonlee's base stats

Hitmonlee's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 50
  • Attack - 120
  • Defense - 53
  • Sp. Atk - 35
  • Sp. Def - 110
  • Speed - 87

Hitmonlee's type strengths and weaknesses

Hitmonlee is a Fighting-type Pokémon, which comes with a pretty simple set of strengths and weaknesses against other types, including three that it's weak to and three that it's strong against. You can see these in the table below.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
Weak Fairy, Flying, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock
Immune N/A

Hitmonlee's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Hitmonlee can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Fake Out Normal
One Focus Energy Normal
One Helping Hand Normal
One Low Sweep Fighting
One Tackle Normal
Four Double Kick Fighting
Eight Low Kick Fighting
12 Endure Normal
16 Sucker Punch Dark
21 Wide Guard Rock
24 Blaze Kick Fire
28 Feint Normal
32 Mega Kick Normal
36 Close Combat Fighting
40 Reversal Fighting
44 High Jump Kick Fighting
50 Axe Kick Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Aura Sphere Fighting
Baton Pass Normal
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Close Combat Fighting
Coaching Fighting
Double-Edge Normal
Earthquake Ground
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Knock Off Dark
Low Kick Fighting
Low Sweep Fighting
Lunge Bug
Metronome Normal
Mud-Slap Ground
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Scary Face Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Throat Chop Dark
Upper Hand Fighting
Uproar Normal
Vacuum Wave Fighting

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Bullet Punch Steel Hitmonchan
Counter Fighting Hitmonchan or Hitmantop
Feint Normal Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmantop
High Jump Kick Fighting Hitmonlee
Mach Punch Fighting Hitmonchan
Rapid Spin Normal Hitmontop
Vacuum Wave Fighting Hitmonchan

It's time for Hitmonlee to spring into action now that you're fully prepared with all the intel you could need to know about it.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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