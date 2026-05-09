Hitmonlee | Pokémon guide

Even though Pokémon's Hitmonlee isn't much of a looker, this lad is pretty powerful if you know how to use it. Luckily, we're here to tell you all about it, including everything from fun facts to its base stats and moves in battle. Here's one for starters: did you know Hitmonlee prefers urban areas and isn't often found in the wild?
Anyway, to fill up your Pokédex with Hitmonlee and all kinds of other delights, humanoid or otherwise, make sure you grab your fill of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes.
Here's everything in our Hitmonlee guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Hitmonlee:
|National Pokédex #
|0,106
|Type
|Fighting
|Abilities
|Limber or Reckless
|Hidden ability
|Unburden
|Gender ratio
|Male - 100%
Female - 0%
|Catch rate
|45 (11.9%)
|Egg groups
|Human-Like
|EV yield
|Two atk.
Hitmonlee's evolution
Hitmonlee evolves from Tyrogue when it reaches level 20, and its attack is higher than its defense. It is one of Tyrogue's final forms, the others of which are Hitmonchan and Hitmantop.
Hitmonlee's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Hitmonlee in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City
|Yellow
|The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Tyrogue
|Crystal
|Evolve Tyrogue
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (shadow form)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Tyrogue
|Platinum
|Evolve Tyrogue
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Tyrogue
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Evolve Tyrogue
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Tyrogue
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Tyrogue
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City, Victory Road
Gen 8 locations
|Sword
|Dusty Bowl, the Max Raid Battles of: Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness
|Shield
|The Max Raid Battles of: Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness
|Isle of Armor
|Max Lair Dynamax Adventure, the Max Raid Battles of: Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (Sword only)
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Tyrogue
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Canyon Biome, five-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Hitmonlee in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Hitmonlee in Pokopia, you need to create an Urgent Care Pokopia habitat, which requires any seat, any table, and a first aid kit.
Hitmonlee's base stats
Hitmonlee's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 50
- Attack - 120
- Defense - 53
- Sp. Atk - 35
- Sp. Def - 110
- Speed - 87
Hitmonlee's type strengths and weaknesses
Hitmonlee is a Fighting-type Pokémon, which comes with a pretty simple set of strengths and weaknesses against other types, including three that it's weak to and three that it's strong against. You can see these in the table below.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fairy, Flying, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark, Rock
|Immune
|N/A
Hitmonlee's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Hitmonlee can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Fake Out
|Normal
|One
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|One
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|One
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|Four
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|Eight
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|12
|Endure
|Normal
|16
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|21
|Wide Guard
|Rock
|24
|Blaze Kick
|Fire
|28
|Feint
|Normal
|32
|Mega Kick
|Normal
|36
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|40
|Reversal
|Fighting
|44
|High Jump Kick
|Fighting
|50
|Axe Kick
|Fighting
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Aura Sphere
|Fighting
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Coaching
|Fighting
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Lunge
|Bug
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Upper Hand
|Fighting
|Uproar
|Normal
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Bullet Punch
|Steel
|Hitmonchan
|Counter
|Fighting
|Hitmonchan or Hitmantop
|Feint
|Normal
|Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmantop
|High Jump Kick
|Fighting
|Hitmonlee
|Mach Punch
|Fighting
|Hitmonchan
|Rapid Spin
|Normal
|Hitmontop
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
|Hitmonchan
It's time for Hitmonlee to spring into action now that you're fully prepared with all the intel you could need to know about it.