Hitmonlee | Pokémon guide

Even though Pokémon's Hitmonlee isn't much of a looker, this lad is pretty powerful if you know how to use it. Luckily, we're here to tell you all about it, including everything from fun facts to its base stats and moves in battle. Here's one for starters: did you know Hitmonlee prefers urban areas and isn't often found in the wild?

Anyway, to fill up your Pokédex with Hitmonlee and all kinds of other delights, humanoid or otherwise, make sure you grab your fill of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes.

Here's everything in our Hitmonlee guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Hitmonlee:

National Pokédex # 0,106 Type Fighting Abilities Limber or Reckless Hidden ability Unburden Gender ratio Male - 100%

Female - 0% Catch rate 45 (11.9%) Egg groups Human-Like EV yield Two atk.

Hitmonlee's evolution

Hitmonlee evolves from Tyrogue when it reaches level 20, and its attack is higher than its defense. It is one of Tyrogue's final forms, the others of which are Hitmonchan and Hitmantop.

Hitmonlee's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Hitmonlee in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City Yellow The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Tyrogue Crystal Evolve Tyrogue

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (shadow form)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Tyrogue Platinum Evolve Tyrogue HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Tyrogue

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve Tyrogue Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Tyrogue Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Tyrogue

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee The master of the Fighting Dojo in Saffron City, Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword Dusty Bowl, the Max Raid Battles of: Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness Shield The Max Raid Battles of: Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness Isle of Armor Max Lair Dynamax Adventure, the Max Raid Battles of: Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (Sword only) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Tyrogue Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Canyon Biome, five-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Hitmonlee in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Hitmonlee in Pokopia, you need to create an Urgent Care Pokopia habitat, which requires any seat, any table, and a first aid kit.

Hitmonlee's base stats

Hitmonlee's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 50

Attack - 120

Defense - 53

Sp. Atk - 35

Sp. Def - 110

Speed - 87

Hitmonlee's type strengths and weaknesses

Hitmonlee is a Fighting-type Pokémon, which comes with a pretty simple set of strengths and weaknesses against other types, including three that it's weak to and three that it's strong against. You can see these in the table below.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water Weak Fairy, Flying, Psychic Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock Immune N/A

Hitmonlee's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Hitmonlee can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Fake Out Normal One Focus Energy Normal One Helping Hand Normal One Low Sweep Fighting One Tackle Normal Four Double Kick Fighting Eight Low Kick Fighting 12 Endure Normal 16 Sucker Punch Dark 21 Wide Guard Rock 24 Blaze Kick Fire 28 Feint Normal 32 Mega Kick Normal 36 Close Combat Fighting 40 Reversal Fighting 44 High Jump Kick Fighting 50 Axe Kick Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type Aura Sphere Fighting Baton Pass Normal Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Bulldoze Ground Close Combat Fighting Coaching Fighting Double-Edge Normal Earthquake Ground Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Giga Impact Normal Helping Hand Normal Knock Off Dark Low Kick Fighting Low Sweep Fighting Lunge Bug Metronome Normal Mud-Slap Ground Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Scary Face Normal Sleep Talk Normal Stomping Tantrum Ground Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Swords Dance Normal Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Throat Chop Dark Upper Hand Fighting Uproar Normal Vacuum Wave Fighting

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Bullet Punch Steel Hitmonchan Counter Fighting Hitmonchan or Hitmantop Feint Normal Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmantop High Jump Kick Fighting Hitmonlee Mach Punch Fighting Hitmonchan Rapid Spin Normal Hitmontop Vacuum Wave Fighting Hitmonchan

It's time for Hitmonlee to spring into action now that you're fully prepared with all the intel you could need to know about it.