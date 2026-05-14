Horsea | Pokémon guide

There's no denying it, the Pokémon Horsea is one of the most adorable in the whole of Kanto, and perhaps even the entire franchise as a whole. As such, it shouldn't surprise you to learn that we know plenty about the little seahorse, and we're all too happy to share that knowledge with you.

But why stop there? We have a complete Pokédex for you to check out, and it has an entry for every single Pokémon that's out there. Beyond that, we have an assortment of guides that feature a bunch of freebies, with our Pokopia mystery gift codes and Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes lists being just two examples.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Horsea:

Below, you can see all of Horsea's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,116 Type Water Abilities Swift Swim or Sniper Hidden abilities Damp Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Water 1 and Dragon EV yield One special attack

Horsea's evolution

Horsea evolves into Seadra upon reaching level 32, which then goes on to become Kingdra (from generation two onwards) when you trade it holding a Dragon Scale.

Horsea's locations

You can find Horsea in the following areas across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red Seafoam Islands, routes 19, 20, and 21, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod) Blue Routes 19, 20, and 21, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod) Blue (Japan) Rocket Game Corner, routes 19, 20, and 21, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod) Yellow Routes 10, 11, 12, and 13, Vermilion City (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Whirl Islands (Surfing, Good Rod, or Super Rod) Crystal Whirl Islands (Surfing, Good Rod, or Super Rod)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Routes 132, 133, and 134 (Super Rod) Emerald Routes 132, 133, and 134 (Super Rod), trade Bagon in Pacifidlog Town FireRed Vermilion City, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Resort Gorgeous, Water Labyrinth, Water Path, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Trainer Tower, Pallet Town, Cinnabar Island (Good Rod or Super Rod), routes 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, and 24, Cerulean City, Seafoam Islands (Super Rod) LeafGreen Routes 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, and 24, Cerulean City, Seafoam Islands, Pallet Town, Cinnabar Island (Good Rod), Vermilion City (Good Rod or Super Rod) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 226 (Good Rod) Platinum Route 226 (Good Rod) HeartGold and SoulSilver Whirl Islands, Seafoam Islands (Good Rod or Super Rod) Pal Park Sea Pokéwalker Warm Beach, Beyond the Sea, and Winner's Path

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Routes 17, 18, P2 Laboratory (Fishing) Black 2 and White 2 Routes 17, 18, P2 Laboratory (Fishing) Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Ambrette Town, Cyllage City (Good Rod) Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Routes 130, 131, 132, 133, and 134, Sealed Chamber (Super Rod)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Kala'e Bay (Island Scan) Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Kala'e Bay (Island Scan) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 11, 12, and 13 (Sea Skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon (Max Raid Battle) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 226 (Good Rod), Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome, one-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Is Horsea in Pokopia?

As the game has Horsea fountains for you to scatter around the place, you might think that this means Horsea is a recruitable character in-game. However, that's not actually the case, so the cute fountain will just have to do.

Horsea's base stats

At first, Horsea has the following stats, though you can improve these by leveling it up:

HP - 30

- 30 Attack - 40

- 40 Defense - 70

- 70 Sp. Atk - 70

- 70 Sp. Def - 25

- 25 Speed - 60

Horsea's type strengths and weaknesses

Horsea is a water-type, making it susceptible to attacks from two types while having a solid defense against four:

Normal damage Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark Weak to Electric, Grass Resistant to Fire, Steel, Ice, Water Immune None

Horsea's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, you can teach Horsea the following moves by leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:

Level up

Level Move Type One Water Gun Water One Leer Normal Five Smokescreen Normal Ten Twister Dragon 15 Focus Energy Normal 20 Dragon Breath Dragon 25 Bubble Beam Water 30 Agility Psychic 35 Water Pulse Water 40 Dragon Pulse Dragon 45 Hydro Pump Water 50 Dragon Dance Dragon 55 Rain Dance Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Protect Normal Water Pulse Water Chilling Water Water Facade Normal Swift Normal Icy Wind Ice Endure Normal Rain Dance Water Sleep Talk Normal Waterfall Water Rest Psychic Flash Cannon Steel Dragon Dance Dragon Substitute Normal Liquidation Water Dragon Pulse Dragon Surf Water Ice Beam Ice Hydro Pump Water Blizzard Ice Outrage Dragon Tera Blast Normal Weather Ball Normal Flip Turn Water Scale Shot Dragon Whirlpool Water Muddy Water Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Aurora Beam Poison Seel or Dewgong Clear Smog Ice Mirror Herb Disable Normal Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking Flail Normal Magikarp, Gyarados, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Tadbulb, or Bellibolt Splash Normal Magikarp, Gyarados, Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, or Clawitzer

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Horsea.