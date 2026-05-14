Horsea | Pokémon guide

Knowing the Pokémon Horsea’s strengths, weaknesses, moves, and base stats can help you to make it stronger in battle.

Pokemon Horsea: Horsea in front of a blue PT background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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There's no denying it, the Pokémon Horsea is one of the most adorable in the whole of Kanto, and perhaps even the entire franchise as a whole. As such, it shouldn't surprise you to learn that we know plenty about the little seahorse, and we're all too happy to share that knowledge with you.

But why stop there? We have a complete Pokédex for you to check out, and it has an entry for every single Pokémon that's out there. Beyond that, we have an assortment of guides that feature a bunch of freebies, with our Pokopia mystery gift codes and Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes lists being just two examples.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Horsea:

Below, you can see all of Horsea's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,116
Type Water
Abilities Swift Swim or Sniper
Hidden abilities Damp
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Water 1 and Dragon
EV yield One special attack

Horsea's evolution

Horsea evolves into Seadra upon reaching level 32, which then goes on to become Kingdra (from generation two onwards) when you trade it holding a Dragon Scale.

Pokemon Horsea: Horsea, Seadra, and Kingdra in blue circles

Horsea's locations

You can find Horsea in the following areas across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red Seafoam Islands, routes 19, 20, and 21, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod)
Blue Routes 19, 20, and 21, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod)
Blue (Japan) Rocket Game Corner, routes 19, 20, and 21, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod)
Yellow Routes 10, 11, 12, and 13, Vermilion City (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Whirl Islands (Surfing, Good Rod, or Super Rod)
Crystal Whirl Islands (Surfing, Good Rod, or Super Rod)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Routes 132, 133, and 134 (Super Rod)
Emerald Routes 132, 133, and 134 (Super Rod), trade Bagon in Pacifidlog Town
FireRed Vermilion City, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Resort Gorgeous, Water Labyrinth, Water Path, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Trainer Tower, Pallet Town, Cinnabar Island (Good Rod or Super Rod), routes 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, and 24, Cerulean City, Seafoam Islands (Super Rod)
LeafGreen Routes 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, and 24, Cerulean City, Seafoam Islands, Pallet Town, Cinnabar Island (Good Rod), Vermilion City (Good Rod or Super Rod)
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 226 (Good Rod)
Platinum Route 226 (Good Rod)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Whirl Islands, Seafoam Islands (Good Rod or Super Rod)
Pal Park Sea
Pokéwalker Warm Beach, Beyond the Sea, and Winner's Path

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Routes 17, 18, P2 Laboratory (Fishing)
Black 2 and White 2 Routes 17, 18, P2 Laboratory (Fishing)
Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Ambrette Town, Cyllage City (Good Rod)
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Routes 130, 131, 132, 133, and 134, Sealed Chamber (Super Rod)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Kala'e Bay (Island Scan)
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Kala'e Bay (Island Scan)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 11, 12, and 13 (Sea Skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon (Max Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 226 (Good Rod), Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome, one-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Is Horsea in Pokopia?

As the game has Horsea fountains for you to scatter around the place, you might think that this means Horsea is a recruitable character in-game. However, that's not actually the case, so the cute fountain will just have to do.

Horsea's base stats

At first, Horsea has the following stats, though you can improve these by leveling it up:

  • HP - 30
  • Attack - 40
  • Defense - 70
  • Sp. Atk - 70
  • Sp. Def - 25
  • Speed - 60

Horsea's type strengths and weaknesses

Horsea is a water-type, making it susceptible to attacks from two types while having a solid defense against four:

Normal damage Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark
Weak to Electric, Grass
Resistant to Fire, Steel, Ice, Water
Immune None

Pokemon Horsea: a group of Horsea swimming in some water

Horsea's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, you can teach Horsea the following moves by leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Water Gun Water
One Leer Normal
Five Smokescreen Normal
Ten Twister Dragon
15 Focus Energy Normal
20 Dragon Breath Dragon
25 Bubble Beam Water
30 Agility Psychic
35 Water Pulse Water
40 Dragon Pulse Dragon
45 Hydro Pump Water
50 Dragon Dance Dragon
55 Rain Dance Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Protect Normal
Water Pulse Water
Chilling Water Water
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Endure Normal
Rain Dance Water
Sleep Talk Normal
Waterfall Water
Rest Psychic
Flash Cannon Steel
Dragon Dance Dragon
Substitute Normal
Liquidation Water
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Surf Water
Ice Beam Ice
Hydro Pump Water
Blizzard Ice
Outrage Dragon
Tera Blast Normal
Weather Ball Normal
Flip Turn Water
Scale Shot Dragon
Whirlpool Water
Muddy Water Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Aurora Beam Poison Seel or Dewgong
Clear Smog Ice Mirror Herb
Disable Normal Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking
Flail Normal Magikarp, Gyarados, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Tadbulb, or Bellibolt
Splash Normal Magikarp, Gyarados, Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, or Clawitzer

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Horsea.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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