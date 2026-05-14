Horsea | Pokémon guide

There's no denying it, the Pokémon Horsea is one of the most adorable in the whole of Kanto, and perhaps even the entire franchise as a whole. As such, it shouldn't surprise you to learn that we know plenty about the little seahorse, and we're all too happy to share that knowledge with you.
But why stop there? We have a complete Pokédex for you to check out, and it has an entry for every single Pokémon that's out there. Beyond that, we have an assortment of guides that feature a bunch of freebies, with our Pokopia mystery gift codes and Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes lists being just two examples.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Horsea:
Below, you can see all of Horsea's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,116
|Type
|Water
|Abilities
|Swift Swim or Sniper
|Hidden abilities
|Damp
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Water 1 and Dragon
|EV yield
|One special attack
Horsea's evolution
Horsea evolves into Seadra upon reaching level 32, which then goes on to become Kingdra (from generation two onwards) when you trade it holding a Dragon Scale.
Horsea's locations
You can find Horsea in the following areas across each generation:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Seafoam Islands, routes 19, 20, and 21, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod)
|Blue
|Routes 19, 20, and 21, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod)
|Blue (Japan)
|Rocket Game Corner, routes 19, 20, and 21, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island (Super Rod)
|Yellow
|Routes 10, 11, 12, and 13, Vermilion City (Super Rod)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Whirl Islands (Surfing, Good Rod, or Super Rod)
|Crystal
|Whirl Islands (Surfing, Good Rod, or Super Rod)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Routes 132, 133, and 134 (Super Rod)
|Emerald
|Routes 132, 133, and 134 (Super Rod), trade Bagon in Pacifidlog Town
|FireRed
|Vermilion City, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Resort Gorgeous, Water Labyrinth, Water Path, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Trainer Tower, Pallet Town, Cinnabar Island (Good Rod or Super Rod), routes 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, and 24, Cerulean City, Seafoam Islands (Super Rod)
|LeafGreen
|Routes 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, and 24, Cerulean City, Seafoam Islands, Pallet Town, Cinnabar Island (Good Rod), Vermilion City (Good Rod or Super Rod)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Route 226 (Good Rod)
|Platinum
|Route 226 (Good Rod)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Whirl Islands, Seafoam Islands (Good Rod or Super Rod)
|Pal Park
|Sea
|Pokéwalker
|Warm Beach, Beyond the Sea, and Winner's Path
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Routes 17, 18, P2 Laboratory (Fishing)
|Black 2 and White 2
|Routes 17, 18, P2 Laboratory (Fishing)
|Dream World
|Sparkling Sea
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Ambrette Town, Cyllage City (Good Rod)
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Routes 130, 131, 132, 133, and 134, Sealed Chamber (Super Rod)
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Kala'e Bay (Island Scan)
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Kala'e Bay (Island Scan)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 11, 12, and 13 (Sea Skim)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon (Max Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Route 226 (Good Rod), Grand Underground (Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome, one-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Is Horsea in Pokopia?
As the game has Horsea fountains for you to scatter around the place, you might think that this means Horsea is a recruitable character in-game. However, that's not actually the case, so the cute fountain will just have to do.
Horsea's base stats
At first, Horsea has the following stats, though you can improve these by leveling it up:
- HP - 30
- Attack - 40
- Defense - 70
- Sp. Atk - 70
- Sp. Def - 25
- Speed - 60
Horsea's type strengths and weaknesses
Horsea is a water-type, making it susceptible to attacks from two types while having a solid defense against four:
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark
|Weak to
|Electric, Grass
|Resistant to
|Fire, Steel, Ice, Water
|Immune
|None
Horsea's moveset
In the most recent games it appears in, you can teach Horsea the following moves by leveling up, learning TMs, and breeding:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Water Gun
|Water
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|Five
|Smokescreen
|Normal
|Ten
|Twister
|Dragon
|15
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|20
|Dragon Breath
|Dragon
|25
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|30
|Agility
|Psychic
|35
|Water Pulse
|Water
|40
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|45
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|50
|Dragon Dance
|Dragon
|55
|Rain Dance
|Water
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Endure
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Waterfall
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|Dragon Dance
|Dragon
|Substitute
|Normal
|Liquidation
|Water
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Surf
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Flip Turn
|Water
|Scale Shot
|Dragon
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Muddy Water
|Water
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Aurora Beam
|Poison
|Seel or Dewgong
|Clear Smog
|Ice
|Mirror Herb
|Disable
|Normal
|Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking
|Flail
|Normal
|Magikarp, Gyarados, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra, Tadbulb, or Bellibolt
|Splash
|Normal
|Magikarp, Gyarados, Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, or Clawitzer
That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Horsea.