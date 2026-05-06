Hypno | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Hypno is one of the original mind readers, hailing from Kanto and continuing to appear in other regions over the years. To help make sure you're ready to become a master trainer, we're here to tell you everything you need to know about Hypno, from its strengths and weaknesses to its locations and base stats.

You should also check out our complete Pokédex, mind you, as Hypno is just one of more than a thousand Pokémon that you need to get to know. As a treat for all this learning, you can snag yourself some freebies with our Pokémon Go codes guide.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Hypno:

In the table below, you can see all of Hypno's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,097 Type Psychic Abilities Insomnia or Forewarn Hidden Abilities Inner Focus Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Human-like EV yield Two special defense

Hypno's evolution

Hypno evolves from Drowzee at level 26, and it's the final stage of this evolution line.

Hypno's locations

You can find Hypno in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Cerulean Cave Blue (Japan) Cerulean Cave Yellow Evolve Drowzee

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Route 11 Crystal Route 11 (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Berry Forest (tall grass, event) Colosseum Trade XD Cipher Key Lair (shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Drowzee Platinum Evolve Drowzee HeartGold and SoulSilver Route 11 and Safari Zone (night) Pal Park Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade Black 2 and White 2 Dreamyard (swarm)

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Drowzee Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 121

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Poni Plains Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poni Plains, Hai'oli City (one) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Drowzee

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Drowzee Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area Six), West Pronivnce (Area One, Area Three), North Province (Area Three, Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain), Area Zero (Depths), four-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Hypno's base stats

Hypno starts out with the following stats, though they each increase as it levels up:

HP - 85

- 85 Attack - 73

- 73 Defense - 70

- 70 Sp. Atk - 73

- 73 Sp. Def - 115

- 115 Speed - 67

Hypno's type strengths and weaknesses

As a psychic-type, Hypno has three specific weaknesses that you need to be wary of, along with a couple of resistances:

Normal damage Normal. Poison, Flying, Ground, Rock, Steel, Water, Grass, Fire, Electric, Fairy, Ice, Dragon Weak to Dark, Bug, Ghost Resistant to Psychic, Fighting Immune None

Hypno's moveset

Through leveling up, breeding, and TMs, Hypno can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:

Level up

Level Move Type One Switcheroo Dark One Pound Normal One Hypnosis Psychic One Disable Normal One Confusion Psychic 13 Headbutt Normal 17 Poison Gas Poison 21 Psybeam Psychic 25 Psych Up Normal 32 Zen Headbutt Psychic 37 Swagger Normal 42 Psychic Psychic 47 Nasty Plot Dark 51 Psyshock Psychic 56 Future Sight Psychic

Learnable TMs

Level Type Take Down Normal Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Low Kick Fighting Psybeam Psychic Confuse Ray Ghost Thief Dark Trailblaze Grass Facade Normal Hex Ghost Swift Normal Draining Kiss Fairy Low Sweep Fighting Stored Power Psychic Night Shade Ghost Fling Dark Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Psyshock Psychic Brick Break Fighting Zen Headbutt Psychic Foul Play Dark Body Slam Normal Fire Punch Fire Thunder Punch Electric Ice Punch Ice Sleep Talk Normal Drain Punch Fighting Reflect Psychic Light Screen Psychic Dazzling Gleam Fairy Metronome Normal Grass Knot Grass Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Body Press Fighting Imprison Psychic Skill Swap Psychic Substitute Normal Trick Psychic Shadow Ball Ghost Psychic Psychic Encore Normal Helping Hand Psychic Baton Pass Normal Psychic Terrain Psychic Nasty Plot Dark Giga Impact Normal Focus Blast Fighting Trick Room Psychic Hyper Beam Normal Tera Blast Normal Haze Ice Toxic Poison Knock Off Dark Focus Punch Fighting Psychic Up Normal Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Future Sight Psychic Expanding Force Psychic Curse Ghost Psychic Noise Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Fire Punch Fire Hitmonchan, Magmar, Magmortar, Medicham Flatter Dark Croagunk, Toxicroak, Gothita, Gothorita, Gothitelle, Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl Guard Swap Psychic Use a Mirror Herb Ice Punch Ice Hitmonchan, Medicham Power Split Psychic Use a Mirror Herb Psycho Cut Psychic Gallade, Ceruledge Role Play Psychic Use a Mirror Herb Thunder Punch Electric Hitmonchan, Electabuzz, Electivire, Medicham

That's all the key information you need to know about Hypno! Hopefully, it helps you make the most of it on your team.