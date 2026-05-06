Hypno | Pokémon guide

We’re here to teach you all about the Pokémon Hypno, including its locations, what it evolves from, and its moveset.

Pokemon Hypno: a yellow creature in front of a pink PT background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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The Pokémon Hypno is one of the original mind readers, hailing from Kanto and continuing to appear in other regions over the years. To help make sure you're ready to become a master trainer, we're here to tell you everything you need to know about Hypno, from its strengths and weaknesses to its locations and base stats.

You should also check out our complete Pokédex, mind you, as Hypno is just one of more than a thousand Pokémon that you need to get to know. As a treat for all this learning, you can snag yourself some freebies with our Pokémon Go codes guide.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Hypno:

In the table below, you can see all of Hypno's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,097
Type Psychic
Abilities Insomnia or Forewarn
Hidden Abilities Inner Focus
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Human-like
EV yield Two special defense

Hypno's evolution

Hypno evolves from Drowzee at level 26, and it's the final stage of this evolution line.

Pokemon Hypno: Hypno and Drowzee in pink circles in front of a pink background

Hypno's locations

You can find Hypno in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Cerulean Cave
Blue (Japan) Cerulean Cave
Yellow Evolve Drowzee

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Route 11
Crystal Route 11 (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Berry Forest (tall grass, event)
Colosseum Trade
XD Cipher Key Lair (shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Drowzee
Platinum Evolve Drowzee
HeartGold and SoulSilver Route 11 and Safari Zone (night)
Pal Park Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade
Black 2 and White 2 Dreamyard (swarm)

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Drowzee
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 121

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Poni Plains
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poni Plains, Hai'oli City (one)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Drowzee

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Drowzee
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area Six), West Pronivnce (Area One, Area Three), North Province (Area Three, Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain), Area Zero (Depths), four-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Hypno's base stats

Hypno starts out with the following stats, though they each increase as it levels up:

  • HP - 85
  • Attack - 73
  • Defense - 70
  • Sp. Atk - 73
  • Sp. Def - 115
  • Speed - 67

Hypno's type strengths and weaknesses

As a psychic-type, Hypno has three specific weaknesses that you need to be wary of, along with a couple of resistances:

Normal damage Normal. Poison, Flying, Ground, Rock, Steel, Water, Grass, Fire, Electric, Fairy, Ice, Dragon
Weak to Dark, Bug, Ghost
Resistant to Psychic, Fighting
Immune None

Pokemon Hypno: a yellow creature stood on some grass in front of a building

Hypno's moveset

Through leveling up, breeding, and TMs, Hypno can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Switcheroo Dark
One Pound Normal
One Hypnosis Psychic
One Disable Normal
One Confusion Psychic
13 Headbutt Normal
17 Poison Gas Poison
21 Psybeam Psychic
25 Psych Up Normal
32 Zen Headbutt Psychic
37 Swagger Normal
42 Psychic Psychic
47 Nasty Plot Dark
51 Psyshock Psychic
56 Future Sight Psychic

Learnable TMs

Level Type
Take Down Normal
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Low Kick Fighting
Psybeam Psychic
Confuse Ray Ghost
Thief Dark
Trailblaze Grass
Facade Normal
Hex Ghost
Swift Normal
Draining Kiss Fairy
Low Sweep Fighting
Stored Power Psychic
Night Shade Ghost
Fling Dark
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Psyshock Psychic
Brick Break Fighting
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Foul Play Dark
Body Slam Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Thunder Punch Electric
Ice Punch Ice
Sleep Talk Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Reflect Psychic
Light Screen Psychic
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Metronome Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Body Press Fighting
Imprison Psychic
Skill Swap Psychic
Substitute Normal
Trick Psychic
Shadow Ball Ghost
Psychic Psychic
Encore Normal
Helping Hand Psychic
Baton Pass Normal
Psychic Terrain Psychic
Nasty Plot Dark
Giga Impact Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Trick Room Psychic
Hyper Beam Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Haze Ice
Toxic Poison
Knock Off Dark
Focus Punch Fighting
Psychic Up Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Future Sight Psychic
Expanding Force Psychic
Curse Ghost
Psychic Noise Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Fire Punch Fire Hitmonchan, Magmar, Magmortar, Medicham
Flatter Dark Croagunk, Toxicroak, Gothita, Gothorita, Gothitelle, Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl
Guard Swap Psychic Use a Mirror Herb
Ice Punch Ice Hitmonchan, Medicham
Power Split Psychic Use a Mirror Herb
Psycho Cut Psychic Gallade, Ceruledge
Role Play Psychic Use a Mirror Herb
Thunder Punch Electric Hitmonchan, Electabuzz, Electivire, Medicham

That's all the key information you need to know about Hypno! Hopefully, it helps you make the most of it on your team.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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