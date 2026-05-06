Hypno | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Hypno is one of the original mind readers, hailing from Kanto and continuing to appear in other regions over the years. To help make sure you're ready to become a master trainer, we're here to tell you everything you need to know about Hypno, from its strengths and weaknesses to its locations and base stats.
You should also check out our complete Pokédex, mind you, as Hypno is just one of more than a thousand Pokémon that you need to get to know. As a treat for all this learning, you can snag yourself some freebies with our Pokémon Go codes guide.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Hypno:
In the table below, you can see all of Hypno's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,097
|Type
|Psychic
|Abilities
|Insomnia or Forewarn
|Hidden Abilities
|Inner Focus
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Human-like
|EV yield
|Two special defense
Hypno's evolution
Hypno evolves from Drowzee at level 26, and it's the final stage of this evolution line.
Hypno's locations
You can find Hypno in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Cerulean Cave
|Blue (Japan)
|Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Evolve Drowzee
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Route 11
|Crystal
|Route 11 (night)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Berry Forest (tall grass, event)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Cipher Key Lair (shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Drowzee
|Platinum
|Evolve Drowzee
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Route 11 and Safari Zone (night)
|Pal Park
|Forest
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Trade
|Black 2 and White 2
|Dreamyard (swarm)
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Evolve Drowzee
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Route 121
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Poni Plains
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Poni Plains, Hai'oli City (one)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve Drowzee
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Drowzee
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|South Province (Area Six), West Pronivnce (Area One, Area Three), North Province (Area Three, Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain), Area Zero (Depths), four-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Hypno's base stats
Hypno starts out with the following stats, though they each increase as it levels up:
- HP - 85
- Attack - 73
- Defense - 70
- Sp. Atk - 73
- Sp. Def - 115
- Speed - 67
Hypno's type strengths and weaknesses
As a psychic-type, Hypno has three specific weaknesses that you need to be wary of, along with a couple of resistances:
|Normal damage
|Normal. Poison, Flying, Ground, Rock, Steel, Water, Grass, Fire, Electric, Fairy, Ice, Dragon
|Weak to
|Dark, Bug, Ghost
|Resistant to
|Psychic, Fighting
|Immune
|None
Hypno's moveset
Through leveling up, breeding, and TMs, Hypno can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Switcheroo
|Dark
|One
|Pound
|Normal
|One
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|One
|Disable
|Normal
|One
|Confusion
|Psychic
|13
|Headbutt
|Normal
|17
|Poison Gas
|Poison
|21
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|25
|Psych Up
|Normal
|32
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|37
|Swagger
|Normal
|42
|Psychic
|Psychic
|47
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|51
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|56
|Future Sight
|Psychic
Learnable TMs
|Level
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Thief
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Hex
|Ghost
|Swift
|Normal
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Night Shade
|Ghost
|Fling
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Metronome
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Trick
|Psychic
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Encore
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Psychic
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Psychic Terrain
|Psychic
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Toxic
|Poison
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Psychic Up
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Expanding Force
|Psychic
|Curse
|Ghost
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Hitmonchan, Magmar, Magmortar, Medicham
|Flatter
|Dark
|Croagunk, Toxicroak, Gothita, Gothorita, Gothitelle, Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl
|Guard Swap
|Psychic
|Use a Mirror Herb
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Hitmonchan, Medicham
|Power Split
|Psychic
|Use a Mirror Herb
|Psycho Cut
|Psychic
|Gallade, Ceruledge
|Role Play
|Psychic
|Use a Mirror Herb
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Hitmonchan, Electabuzz, Electivire, Medicham
That's all the key information you need to know about Hypno! Hopefully, it helps you make the most of it on your team.