Jigglypuff | Pokémon guide

We all know the balloon Pokémon, Jigglypuff, for its cute pink design and its tendency to send people to sleep with its singing, but that's only scratching the surface. In our handy guide, you can learn all about its abilities, moveset, and where to find it in each game.

As we travel through the Pokédex, don't forget to check in on the other fantastic gen 1 Pokémon that debuted alongside Jigglypuff, as well as all the other cutest Pokémon that followed.

Here's everything in our Jigglypuff guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Jigglypuff:

National Pokédex # 0039 Type Normal/Fairy Abilities Cute Charm or Competitive (gen 6 onwards) Hidden ability Friend Guard Gender ratio Male - 25%

Female - 75% Catch rate 170 Egg groups Fairy EV yield Two HP points

Jigglypuff's evolution

Jigglypuff's evolution line requires a little bit more work than most Pokémon. Jigglypuff evolves from Igglybuff through leveling up with a high friendship stat, and evolves into Wigglytuff when you expose it to a Moon Stone. You can find out more about its other evolution stages in our Igglybuff and Wigglytuff guides.

Jigglypuff's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Jigglypuff in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 3 Yellow Routes 5, 6, 7, and 8

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 3, 4, and 46 Crystal Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 34, and 35

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Route 115 Emerald Route 115 FireRed / LeafGreen Route 3 Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Trophy Garden Platinum Trophy Garden HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 3 and 4, and the Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 14 Black 2 / White 2 Routes 1 and 2, and the Dreamyard

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 20, Pokémon Village, and Friend Safari (Fairy) Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 115

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Routes 4 and 6 Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Routes 4 and 6 Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 5, 6, 7, and 8

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra Fields of Honor, Challenge Beach, Max Raid Battles, and Dynamax Adventure Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Trophy Garden Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province: Area Two, West Province: Area Three, South Province: Area Three (Water Tera Type), and two-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Trade Mega Dimensions Hyperspace Lumiose

Jigglypuff's base stats

Jigglypuff's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 115

Attack - 45

Defense - 20

Sp. Atk - 45

Sp. Def - 25

Speed - 20

Jigglypuff's type strengths and weaknesses

Despite being a cute, pink puffball, Jigglypuff actually has some pretty beneficial type advantages as a Normal/Fairy Pokémon. This type combo makes it entirely immune to both Ghost- and Dragon-type moves, and allows it to resist Bug- and Dark-type attacks. It's only weak to Poison- and Steel-type moves, which deal double damage.

Normal damage Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Water Weak Poison, Steel Resistant Bug, Dark Immune Dragon, Ghost

Jigglypuff's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Jigglypuff can learn the following moves:

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type One Sweet Kiss Fairy One Disarming Voice Fairy One Disable Normal One Charm Fairy One Sing Normal One Pound Normal One Copycat Normal One Defense Curl Normal Four Echoed Voice Normal Eight Covet Normal 12 Stockpile Normal 12 Spit Up Normal 12 Swallow Normal 16 Round Normal 20 Rest Psychic 24 Body Slam Normal 28 Mimic Normal 32 Gyro Ball Steel 36 Hyper Voice Normal 44 Double-Edge Normal

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Sing Normal One Charm Fairy One Disarming Voice Fairy Ten Rollout Rock 12 Draining Kiss Fairy 14 Fake Tears Dark 16 Confusion Psychic 18 Facade Normal 20 Take Down Normal 24 Body Slam Normal 28 Mimic Normal 36 Hyper Voice Normal 40 Wish Normal 44 Double-Edge Normal 50 Perish Song Normal 53 Moonblast Fairy

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type Alluring Voice Fairy Amnesia Psychic Baton Pass Normal Blizzard Ice Body Press Fighting Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Calm Mind Psychic Charm Fairy Chilling Water Water Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Dig Ground Disarming Voice Fairy Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Draining Kiss Fairy Encore Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fake Tears Dark Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Focus Punch Fighting Grass Knot Grass Gravity Psychic Gyro Ball Steel Helping Hand Normal Hyper Voice Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Ice Spinner Ice Icy Wind Ice Knock Off Dark Light Screen Psychic Magical Leaf Grass Metronome Normal Misty Explosion Fairy Misty Terrain Fairy Nasty Plot Dark Pain Split Normal Play Rough Fairy Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Psyshock Psychic Rain Dance Water Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Sandstorm Rock Shadow Ball Ghost Skill Swap Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Solar Beam Grass Stealth Rock Rock Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass Uproar Normal Water Pulse Water Wild Charge Electric Zen Headbutt Psychic

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Calm Mind Psychic Chilling Water Water Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Dream Eater Psychic Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fake Out Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Headbutt Normal Hyper Voice Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Knock Off Dark Light Screen Psychic Metronome Normal Mimic Normal Nasty Plot Dark Play Rough Fairy Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Psyshock Psychic Reflect Psychic Self-Destruct Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Sing Normal Solar Beam Grass Stealth Rock Rock Substitute Normal Swift Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Tri Attack Normal Trailblaze Grass Water Pulse Water Wild Charge Electric Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Covet Normal Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Cutiefly, and Ribombee Gravity Psychic Clefairy and Clefable Heal Pulse Psychic Via Mirror Herb Last Resort Normal Snubbull, Granbull, Plusle, Minun, Pachirisu, and Indeedee Perish Song Normal Marill Present Normal Pikachu, Marill, and Snubbull Rollout Rock Marill and Azumarill Wish Normal Via Mirror Herb

That's everything you need to know about Jigglypuff. Check out our fairy Pokémon and normal Pokémon guides to find out more about these powerful types.