Jigglypuff | Pokémon guide

Get to know the Pokémon Jigglypuff, an adorable pink balloon creature that loves to sing. Check out its moveset, stats, and game locations in this guide.

Pokemon Jigglypuff's 3D render drop-shadowerd on a light grey-brown PT background representing the normal type
Pokémon 
We all know the balloon Pokémon, Jigglypuff, for its cute pink design and its tendency to send people to sleep with its singing, but that's only scratching the surface. In our handy guide, you can learn all about its abilities, moveset, and where to find it in each game.

As we travel through the Pokédex, don't forget to check in on the other fantastic gen 1 Pokémon that debuted alongside Jigglypuff, as well as all the other cutest Pokémon that followed.

Here's everything in our Jigglypuff guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Jigglypuff:

National Pokédex # 0039
Type Normal/Fairy
Abilities Cute Charm or Competitive (gen 6 onwards)
Hidden ability Friend Guard
Gender ratio Male - 25%
Female - 75%
Catch rate 170
Egg groups Fairy
EV yield Two HP points

Pokemon Jigglypuff Igglybuff Wigglytuff evolution chart on a grey-brown Normal Type background

Jigglypuff's evolution

Jigglypuff's evolution line requires a little bit more work than most Pokémon. Jigglypuff evolves from Igglybuff through leveling up with a high friendship stat, and evolves into Wigglytuff when you expose it to a Moon Stone. You can find out more about its other evolution stages in our Igglybuff and Wigglytuff guides.

Jigglypuff's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Jigglypuff in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 3
Yellow Routes 5, 6, 7, and 8

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 3, 4, and 46
Crystal Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 34, and 35

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Route 115
Emerald Route 115
FireRed / LeafGreen Route 3
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Trophy Garden
Platinum Trophy Garden
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 3 and 4, and the Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 14
Black 2 / White 2 Routes 1 and 2, and the Dreamyard

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 20, Pokémon Village, and Friend Safari (Fairy)
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 115

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Routes 4 and 6
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Routes 4 and 6
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 5, 6, 7, and 8

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra Fields of Honor, Challenge Beach, Max Raid Battles, and Dynamax Adventure
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Trophy Garden
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province: Area Two, West Province: Area Three, South Province: Area Three (Water Tera Type), and two-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Trade
Mega Dimensions Hyperspace Lumiose
Jigglypuff's base stats

Jigglypuff's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 115
  • Attack - 45
  • Defense - 20
  • Sp. Atk - 45
  • Sp. Def - 25
  • Speed - 20

Jigglypuff's type strengths and weaknesses

Despite being a cute, pink puffball, Jigglypuff actually has some pretty beneficial type advantages as a Normal/Fairy Pokémon. This type combo makes it entirely immune to both Ghost- and Dragon-type moves, and allows it to resist Bug- and Dark-type attacks. It's only weak to Poison- and Steel-type moves, which deal double damage.

Normal damage Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Water
Weak Poison, Steel
Resistant Bug, Dark
Immune Dragon, Ghost

Jigglypuff's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Jigglypuff can learn the following moves:

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type
One Sweet Kiss Fairy
One Disarming Voice Fairy
One Disable Normal
One Charm Fairy
One Sing Normal
One Pound Normal
One Copycat Normal
One Defense Curl Normal
Four Echoed Voice Normal
Eight Covet Normal
12 Stockpile Normal
12 Spit Up Normal
12 Swallow Normal
16 Round Normal
20 Rest Psychic
24 Body Slam Normal
28 Mimic Normal
32 Gyro Ball Steel
36 Hyper Voice Normal
44 Double-Edge Normal

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Sing Normal
One Charm Fairy
One Disarming Voice Fairy
Ten Rollout Rock
12 Draining Kiss Fairy
14 Fake Tears Dark
16 Confusion Psychic
18 Facade Normal
20 Take Down Normal
24 Body Slam Normal
28 Mimic Normal
36 Hyper Voice Normal
40 Wish Normal
44 Double-Edge Normal
50 Perish Song Normal
53 Moonblast Fairy

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type
Alluring Voice Fairy
Amnesia Psychic
Baton Pass Normal
Blizzard Ice
Body Press Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Calm Mind Psychic
Charm Fairy
Chilling Water Water
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Dig Ground
Disarming Voice Fairy
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Draining Kiss Fairy
Encore Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fake Tears Dark
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Punch Fighting
Grass Knot Grass
Gravity Psychic
Gyro Ball Steel
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Ice Spinner Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Knock Off Dark
Light Screen Psychic
Magical Leaf Grass
Metronome Normal
Misty Explosion Fairy
Misty Terrain Fairy
Nasty Plot Dark
Pain Split Normal
Play Rough Fairy
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Sandstorm Rock
Shadow Ball Ghost
Skill Swap Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Solar Beam Grass
Stealth Rock Rock
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Uproar Normal
Water Pulse Water
Wild Charge Electric
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Pokemon Jigglypuff in card art from Pokemon TCG Pocket in a field of pastel flowers

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Calm Mind Psychic
Chilling Water Water
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Dream Eater Psychic
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fake Out Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Headbutt Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Knock Off Dark
Light Screen Psychic
Metronome Normal
Mimic Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Play Rough Fairy
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Reflect Psychic
Self-Destruct Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sing Normal
Solar Beam Grass
Stealth Rock Rock
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Tri Attack Normal
Trailblaze Grass
Water Pulse Water
Wild Charge Electric
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Covet Normal Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Cutiefly, and Ribombee
Gravity Psychic Clefairy and Clefable
Heal Pulse Psychic Via Mirror Herb
Last Resort Normal Snubbull, Granbull, Plusle, Minun, Pachirisu, and Indeedee
Perish Song Normal Marill
Present Normal Pikachu, Marill, and Snubbull
Rollout Rock Marill and Azumarill
Wish Normal Via Mirror Herb

That's everything you need to know about Jigglypuff. Check out our fairy Pokémon and normal Pokémon guides to find out more about these powerful types.

