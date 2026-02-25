Jigglypuff | Pokémon guide

We all know the balloon Pokémon, Jigglypuff, for its cute pink design and its tendency to send people to sleep with its singing, but that's only scratching the surface. In our handy guide, you can learn all about its abilities, moveset, and where to find it in each game.
Here's everything in our Jigglypuff guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Jigglypuff:
|
|
|National Pokédex #
|0039
|Type
|Normal/Fairy
|Abilities
|Cute Charm or Competitive (gen 6 onwards)
|Hidden ability
|Friend Guard
|Gender ratio
|Male - 25%
Female - 75%
|Catch rate
|170
|Egg groups
|Fairy
|EV yield
|Two HP points
Jigglypuff's evolution
Jigglypuff's evolution line requires a little bit more work than most Pokémon. Jigglypuff evolves from Igglybuff through leveling up with a high friendship stat, and evolves into Wigglytuff when you expose it to a Moon Stone. You can find out more about its other evolution stages in our Igglybuff and Wigglytuff guides.
Jigglypuff's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Jigglypuff in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|
|
|Red / Blue
|Route 3
|Yellow
|Routes 5, 6, 7, and 8
Gen 2 locations
|
|
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 3, 4, and 46
|Crystal
|Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 34, and 35
Gen 3 locations
|
|
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Route 115
|Emerald
|Route 115
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Route 3
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|
|
|Diamond / Pearl
|Trophy Garden
|Platinum
|Trophy Garden
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 3 and 4, and the Safari Zone
Gen 5 locations
|
|
|Black / White
|Route 14
|Black 2 / White 2
|Routes 1 and 2, and the Dreamyard
Gen 6 locations
|
|
|X / Y
|Route 20, Pokémon Village, and Friend Safari (Fairy)
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Route 115
Gen 7 locations
|
|
|Sun / Moon
|Routes 4 and 6
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Routes 4 and 6
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 5, 6, 7, and 8
Gen 8 locations
|
|
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra
|Fields of Honor, Challenge Beach, Max Raid Battles, and Dynamax Adventure
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Trophy Garden
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|
|
|Scarlet / Violet
|South Province: Area Two, West Province: Area Three, South Province: Area Three (Water Tera Type), and two-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Trade
|Mega Dimensions
|Hyperspace Lumiose
Jigglypuff's base stats
Jigglypuff's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 115
- Attack - 45
- Defense - 20
- Sp. Atk - 45
- Sp. Def - 25
- Speed - 20
Jigglypuff's type strengths and weaknesses
Despite being a cute, pink puffball, Jigglypuff actually has some pretty beneficial type advantages as a Normal/Fairy Pokémon. This type combo makes it entirely immune to both Ghost- and Dragon-type moves, and allows it to resist Bug- and Dark-type attacks. It's only weak to Poison- and Steel-type moves, which deal double damage.
|
|
|Normal damage
|Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Water
|Weak
|Poison, Steel
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark
|Immune
|Dragon, Ghost
Jigglypuff's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Jigglypuff can learn the following moves:
Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Sweet Kiss
|Fairy
|One
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|One
|Disable
|Normal
|One
|Charm
|Fairy
|One
|Sing
|Normal
|One
|Pound
|Normal
|One
|Copycat
|Normal
|One
|Defense Curl
|Normal
|Four
|Echoed Voice
|Normal
|Eight
|Covet
|Normal
|12
|Stockpile
|Normal
|12
|Spit Up
|Normal
|12
|Swallow
|Normal
|16
|Round
|Normal
|20
|Rest
|Psychic
|24
|Body Slam
|Normal
|28
|Mimic
|Normal
|32
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|36
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|44
|Double-Edge
|Normal
Level up moves in Legends: Z-A
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Sing
|Normal
|One
|Charm
|Fairy
|One
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|Ten
|Rollout
|Rock
|12
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|14
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|16
|Confusion
|Psychic
|18
|Facade
|Normal
|20
|Take Down
|Normal
|24
|Body Slam
|Normal
|28
|Mimic
|Normal
|36
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|40
|Wish
|Normal
|44
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|50
|Perish Song
|Normal
|53
|Moonblast
|Fairy
Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet
|Move
|Type
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Charm
|Fairy
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Dig
|Ground
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|Encore
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Ice Spinner
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|Metronome
|Normal
|Misty Explosion
|Fairy
|Misty Terrain
|Fairy
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Uproar
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A
|Move
|Type
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Out
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mimic
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sing
|Normal
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Covet
|Normal
|Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Cutiefly, and Ribombee
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Clefairy and Clefable
|Heal Pulse
|Psychic
|Via Mirror Herb
|Last Resort
|Normal
|Snubbull, Granbull, Plusle, Minun, Pachirisu, and Indeedee
|Perish Song
|Normal
|Marill
|Present
|Normal
|Pikachu, Marill, and Snubbull
|Rollout
|Rock
|Marill and Azumarill
|Wish
|Normal
|Via Mirror Herb
