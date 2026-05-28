Jolteon | Pokémon guide

The aptly titled 'Lightning Pokémon', Jolteon, can be very useful in battle - especially in Pokémon TCG Pocket, where you get more damage while flipping coins. Whatever game you use it in, you can't deny the little spiky yellow dog… cat… canid-type thing is adorable, even when it's shocking you with its charged-up fur.
It's one of the first evolutions of the Pokémon Eevee to appear in the Pokédex, and remains firmly one of our favorites.
Here's everything in our Jolteon guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Jolteon:
|National Pokédex #
|0,135
|Type
|Electric
|Abilities
|Volt Absorb
|Hidden ability
|Quick Feet
|Gender ratio
|Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg groups
|Field
|EV yield
|Two Speed
Jolteon's evolution
An Eevee will evolve into Jolteon when you expose it to a thunder stone. You can find these for sale in most games, as you progress through quests, or as you explore the map.
The easiest way to get a thunder stone in each generation is as follows:
|Red / Green / Blue / Yellow / FireRed / LeafGreen
|Buy in the Celadon Department Store
|Gold / Silver / Crystal / Heart Gold / Soul Silver
|Get from Bill's Grandfather in the Sea Cottage, or from Lass Dana on Route 38
|Ruby / Sapphire / Emerald
|Trade a Yellow Shard on Route 124
|Diamond / Pearl / Platinum
|Find in the Underground, or on Route 229
|Black / White / Black 2 / White 2
|Find in Chargestone Cave
|X / Y
|Find on Routes 10, 11, and 18
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade a Yellow Shard on Route 124, and find it in the New Mauville power plant
|Sun / Moon
|Find on Route 8, and in Konikoni City
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Find on Route 8, the Ultra Plant, and in Konikoni City
|Let's Go! Pikachu / Eevee
|Find on Route 10 and purchase in the Celadon Department Store
|Sword / Shield
|Find in North Lake Miloch
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Find in the Grand Underground and in Sunyshore City
|Legends: Arceus
|Trade at the Trading Post for 1k MP
|Scarlet / Violet
|Find in Casseroya Lake, and get one as a reward for registering 30 Pokémon
|Legends: Z-A
|Buy in the Stone Emporium, and get one as a reward for Side Mission 053
Jolteon's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Jolteon in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Evolve an Eevee
|Yellow
|Evolve an Eevee
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve an Eevee
|Crystal
|Evolve an Eevee
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Evolve an Eevee
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Evolve an Eevee
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve an Eevee
|Platinum
|Evolve an Eevee
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve an Eevee
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Trade
|Black 2 / White 2
|Evolve an Eevee
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve an Eevee
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve an Eevee
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Evolve an Eevee
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Evolve an Eevee
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve an Eevee
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Giant's Mirror and Lake of Outrage
|Expansion pass
|Ballimere Lake and Giant's Bed
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve an Eevee
|Legends: Arceus
|Coronet Highlands - Space-time distortions
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|North Province: Socarrat Trail
West Province: Areas One and Three
|Legends: Z-A
|Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose
How do I get Jolteon in Pokémon Pokopia?
Getting Jolteon in the cozy builder game requires you to create one specific Pokopia habitat in Palette Town - the Electrifying Potatoes habitat. For this, you need any seat and table item, along with the food, Fried Potatoes, which you can get as a reward for connecting 50 items to a power source within Palette Town.
To get the other Pokopia Eeveelutions, check out our guide, which breaks it down.
Jolteon's base stats
Jolteon's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow with it.
- HP - 60
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 60
- Sp.Atk - 110
- Sp. Def - 95
- Speed - 130
Jolteon's type strengths and weaknesses
As an electric-type Pokémon, Jolteon is resistant to other electric moves, along with flying and steel. It is, however, weak to ground-type moves, so make sure to keep it away from them.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Water
|Weak
|Ground
|Resistant
|Electric, Flying, Steel
|Immbune
|Immune
None
Jolteon's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Jolteon can learn the following moves:
Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Covet
|Normal
|One
|Swift
|Normal
|One
|Bite
|Dark
|One
|Copycat
|Normal
|One
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|One
|Take Down
|Normal
|One
|Charm
|Fairy
|One
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|One
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Evo.
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|Five
|Sand Attack
|Ground
|Ten
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|15
|Baby-Doll Eyes
|Fairy
|20
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|25
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|30
|Thunder Fang
|Electric
|35
|Pin Missile
|Bug
|40
|Discharge
|Electric
|45
|Agility
|Psychic
|50
|Thunder
|Electric
|55
|Last Resort
|Normal
Level up moves in Legends: Z-A
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Evo.
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|Rem.
|Take Down
|Normal
|Rem.
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Rem.
|Swift
|Normal
|Rem.
|Charm
|Fairy
|Rem.
|Wish
|Normal
|Rem.
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Bite
|Dark
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Ten
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|15
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|20
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|25
|Headbutt
|Normal
|30
|Thunder Fang
|Electric
|35
|Pin Missile
|Bug
|40
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|45
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|50
|Thunder
|Electric
Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Charge
|Electric
|Charm
|Fairy
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Roar
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Fang
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Wild Charge
|Electric
Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Dig
|Ground
|Discharge
|Electric
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Mimic
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Fang
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Curse
|Ghost
|Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark
|Detect
|Fighting
|Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Lucario, Mienfoo, Mienshao
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|Paldean Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Diglett, Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Drilbur, Excadrill, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Orthworm
|Tickle
|Normal
|Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, Cinccino
|Wish
|Normal
|Leafeon, Vaporeon
|Yawn
|Normal
|Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, Oinkologne
Now you know all the essential information about your new Pokémon, Jolteon!