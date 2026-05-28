Jolteon | Pokémon guide

The aptly titled 'Lightning Pokémon', Jolteon, can be very useful in battle - especially in Pokémon TCG Pocket, where you get more damage while flipping coins. Whatever game you use it in, you can't deny the little spiky yellow dog… cat… canid-type thing is adorable, even when it's shocking you with its charged-up fur.

It's one of the first evolutions of the Pokémon Eevee to appear in the Pokédex, and remains firmly one of our favorites.

Here's everything in our Jolteon guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Jolteon:

National Pokédex # 0,135 Type Electric Abilities Volt Absorb Hidden ability Quick Feet Gender ratio Male - 87.5%

Female - 12.5% Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Field EV yield Two Speed

Jolteon's evolution

An Eevee will evolve into Jolteon when you expose it to a thunder stone. You can find these for sale in most games, as you progress through quests, or as you explore the map.

The easiest way to get a thunder stone in each generation is as follows:

Red / Green / Blue / Yellow / FireRed / LeafGreen Buy in the Celadon Department Store Gold / Silver / Crystal / Heart Gold / Soul Silver Get from Bill's Grandfather in the Sea Cottage, or from Lass Dana on Route 38 Ruby / Sapphire / Emerald Trade a Yellow Shard on Route 124 Diamond / Pearl / Platinum Find in the Underground, or on Route 229 Black / White / Black 2 / White 2 Find in Chargestone Cave X / Y Find on Routes 10, 11, and 18 Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade a Yellow Shard on Route 124, and find it in the New Mauville power plant Sun / Moon Find on Route 8, and in Konikoni City Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Find on Route 8, the Ultra Plant, and in Konikoni City Let's Go! Pikachu / Eevee Find on Route 10 and purchase in the Celadon Department Store Sword / Shield Find in North Lake Miloch Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Find in the Grand Underground and in Sunyshore City Legends: Arceus Trade at the Trading Post for 1k MP Scarlet / Violet Find in Casseroya Lake, and get one as a reward for registering 30 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Buy in the Stone Emporium, and get one as a reward for Side Mission 053

Jolteon's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Jolteon in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve an Eevee Yellow Evolve an Eevee

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve an Eevee Crystal Evolve an Eevee

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve an Eevee Colosseum Trade XD Evolve an Eevee

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve an Eevee Platinum Evolve an Eevee HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve an Eevee

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade Black 2 / White 2 Evolve an Eevee

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve an Eevee Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve an Eevee

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve an Eevee Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve an Eevee Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Evolve an Eevee

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Giant's Mirror and Lake of Outrage Expansion pass Ballimere Lake and Giant's Bed Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve an Eevee Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands - Space-time distortions

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet North Province: Socarrat Trail

West Province: Areas One and Three Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20 Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

How do I get Jolteon in Pokémon Pokopia?

Getting Jolteon in the cozy builder game requires you to create one specific Pokopia habitat in Palette Town - the Electrifying Potatoes habitat. For this, you need any seat and table item, along with the food, Fried Potatoes, which you can get as a reward for connecting 50 items to a power source within Palette Town.

To get the other Pokopia Eeveelutions, check out our guide, which breaks it down.

Jolteon's base stats

Jolteon's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow with it.

HP - 60

- 60 Attack - 65

- 65 Defense - 60

- 60 Sp.Atk - 110

- 110 Sp. Def - 95

- 95 Speed - 130

Jolteon's type strengths and weaknesses

As an electric-type Pokémon, Jolteon is resistant to other electric moves, along with flying and steel. It is, however, weak to ground-type moves, so make sure to keep it away from them.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Water Weak Ground Resistant Electric, Flying, Steel Immbune Immune

None

Jolteon's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Jolteon can learn the following moves:

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type One Covet Normal One Swift Normal One Bite Dark One Copycat Normal One Baton Pass Normal One Take Down Normal One Charm Fairy One Double-Edge Normal One Helping Hand Normal One Tackle Normal One Growl Normal One Tail Whip Normal Evo. Thunder Shock Electric Five Sand Attack Ground Ten Quick Attack Normal 15 Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy 20 Thunder Wave Electric 25 Double Kick Fighting 30 Thunder Fang Electric 35 Pin Missile Bug 40 Discharge Electric 45 Agility Psychic 50 Thunder Electric 55 Last Resort Normal

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type Evo. Thunder Shock Electric Rem. Take Down Normal Rem. Double-Edge Normal Rem. Swift Normal Rem. Charm Fairy Rem. Wish Normal Rem. Eerie Impulse Electric One Tackle Normal One Tail Whip Normal One Bite Dark One Growl Normal Ten Quick Attack Normal 15 Disarming Voice Fairy 20 Thunder Wave Electric 25 Headbutt Normal 30 Thunder Fang Electric 35 Pin Missile Bug 40 Thunderbolt Electric 45 Fake Tears Dark 50 Thunder Electric

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type Agility Psychic Alluring Voice Fairy Baton Pass Normal Body Slam Normal Calm Mind Psychic Charge Electric Charm Fairy Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Eerie Impulse Electric Electric Terrain Electric Electro Ball Electric Electroweb Electric Endure Normal Facade Normal Fake Tears Dark False Swipe Normal Giga Impact Normal Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Light Screen Psychic Metal Sound Steel Mud-Slap Ground Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Roar Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thunder Electric Thunder Fang Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass Volt Switch Electric Weather Ball Normal Wild Charge Electric

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type Agility Psychic Body Slam Normal Calm Mind Psychic Charge Beam Electric Dig Ground Discharge Electric Double-Edge Normal Electroweb Electric Endure Normal Facade Normal False Swipe Normal Giga Impact Normal Headbutt Normal Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Iron Tail Steel Light Screen Psychic Mimic Normal Protect Normal Roar Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Skull Bash Normal Substitute Normal Swift Normal Thunder Electric Thunder Fang Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass Volt Switch Electric Wild Charge Electric

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark Detect Fighting Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Lucario, Mienfoo, Mienshao Double Kick Fighting Paldean Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan Mud-Slap Ground Diglett, Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Drilbur, Excadrill, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Orthworm Tickle Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, Cinccino Wish Normal Leafeon, Vaporeon Yawn Normal Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, Oinkologne

Now you know all the essential information about your new Pokémon, Jolteon!