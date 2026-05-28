Jolteon | Pokémon guide

Whatever you need to know about the Pokémon Jolteon, we’ve got you covered in our guide.

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The aptly titled 'Lightning Pokémon', Jolteon, can be very useful in battle - especially in Pokémon TCG Pocket, where you get more damage while flipping coins. Whatever game you use it in, you can't deny the little spiky yellow dog… cat… canid-type thing is adorable, even when it's shocking you with its charged-up fur.

It's one of the first evolutions of the Pokémon Eevee to appear in the Pokédex, and remains firmly one of our favorites.

Here's everything in our Jolteon guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Jolteon:

National Pokédex # 0,135
Type Electric
Abilities Volt Absorb
Hidden ability Quick Feet
Gender ratio Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg groups Field
EV yield Two Speed

Pokemon Eevee: a group of nine creatures standing in different colored circles

Jolteon's evolution

An Eevee will evolve into Jolteon when you expose it to a thunder stone. You can find these for sale in most games, as you progress through quests, or as you explore the map.

The easiest way to get a thunder stone in each generation is as follows:

Red / Green / Blue / Yellow / FireRed / LeafGreen Buy in the Celadon Department Store
Gold / Silver / Crystal / Heart Gold / Soul Silver Get from Bill's Grandfather in the Sea Cottage, or from Lass Dana on Route 38
Ruby / Sapphire / Emerald Trade a Yellow Shard on Route 124
Diamond / Pearl / Platinum Find in the Underground, or on Route 229
Black / White / Black 2 / White 2 Find in Chargestone Cave
X / Y Find on Routes 10, 11, and 18
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade a Yellow Shard on Route 124, and find it in the New Mauville power plant
Sun / Moon Find on Route 8, and in Konikoni City
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Find on Route 8, the Ultra Plant, and in Konikoni City
Let's Go! Pikachu / Eevee Find on Route 10 and purchase in the Celadon Department Store
Sword / Shield Find in North Lake Miloch
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Find in the Grand Underground and in Sunyshore City
Legends: Arceus Trade at the Trading Post for 1k MP
Scarlet / Violet Find in Casseroya Lake, and get one as a reward for registering 30 Pokémon
Legends: Z-A Buy in the Stone Emporium, and get one as a reward for Side Mission 053

Jolteon's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Jolteon in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve an Eevee
Yellow Evolve an Eevee

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve an Eevee
Crystal Evolve an Eevee

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve an Eevee
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve an Eevee

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve an Eevee
Platinum Evolve an Eevee
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve an Eevee

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade
Black 2 / White 2 Evolve an Eevee

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve an Eevee
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve an Eevee

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve an Eevee
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve an Eevee
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Evolve an Eevee

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Giant's Mirror and Lake of Outrage
Expansion pass Ballimere Lake and Giant's Bed
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve an Eevee
Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands - Space-time distortions

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet North Province: Socarrat Trail
West Province: Areas One and Three
Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

The Pokémon Jolteon's entry in the Paldea Pokedex

How do I get Jolteon in Pokémon Pokopia?

Getting Jolteon in the cozy builder game requires you to create one specific Pokopia habitat in Palette Town - the Electrifying Potatoes habitat. For this, you need any seat and table item, along with the food, Fried Potatoes, which you can get as a reward for connecting 50 items to a power source within Palette Town.

To get the other Pokopia Eeveelutions, check out our guide, which breaks it down.

Jolteon's base stats

Jolteon's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow with it.

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 60
  • Sp.Atk - 110
  • Sp. Def - 95
  • Speed - 130

Jolteon's type strengths and weaknesses

As an electric-type Pokémon, Jolteon is resistant to other electric moves, along with flying and steel. It is, however, weak to ground-type moves, so make sure to keep it away from them.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Water
Weak Ground
Resistant Electric, Flying, Steel
Immbune Immune
None

Artwork of the Pokémon Jolteon from a TCG card

Jolteon's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Jolteon can learn the following moves:

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type
One Covet Normal
One Swift Normal
One Bite Dark
One Copycat Normal
One Baton Pass Normal
One Take Down Normal
One Charm Fairy
One Double-Edge Normal
One Helping Hand Normal
One Tackle Normal
One Growl Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
Evo. Thunder Shock Electric
Five  Sand Attack Ground
Ten Quick Attack Normal
15 Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy
20 Thunder Wave Electric
25 Double Kick Fighting
30 Thunder Fang Electric
35 Pin Missile Bug
40 Discharge Electric
45 Agility Psychic
50 Thunder Electric
55 Last Resort Normal

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type
Evo.  Thunder Shock Electric
Rem. Take Down Normal
Rem. Double-Edge Normal
Rem. Swift Normal
Rem. Charm Fairy
Rem. Wish Normal
Rem. Eerie Impulse  Electric
One Tackle Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
One Bite Dark
One Growl Normal
Ten Quick Attack Normal
15 Disarming Voice Fairy
20 Thunder Wave Electric
25 Headbutt Normal
30 Thunder Fang Electric
35 Pin Missile Bug
40 Thunderbolt Electric
45 Fake Tears Dark
50 Thunder Electric

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Alluring Voice Fairy
Baton Pass Normal
Body Slam Normal
Calm Mind Psychic
Charge Electric
Charm Fairy
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Eerie Impulse Electric
Electric Terrain Electric
Electro Ball Electric
Electroweb Electric
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fake Tears Dark
False Swipe Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Light Screen Psychic
Metal Sound Steel
Mud-Slap Ground
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Roar Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thunder Electric
Thunder Fang Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Volt Switch Electric
Weather Ball Normal
Wild Charge Electric

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Calm Mind Psychic
Charge Beam Electric
Dig Ground
Discharge Electric
Double-Edge Normal
Electroweb Electric
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
False Swipe Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Headbutt Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Mimic Normal
Protect Normal
Roar Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Skull Bash Normal
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Thunder Electric
Thunder Fang Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Volt Switch Electric
Wild Charge Electric

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark
Detect Fighting Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Lucario, Mienfoo, Mienshao
Double Kick Fighting Paldean Tauros, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan
Mud-Slap Ground Diglett, Dugtrio, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Drilbur, Excadrill, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Orthworm
Tickle Normal Aipom, Ambipom, Minccino, Cinccino
Wish Normal Leafeon, Vaporeon
Yawn Normal Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Poochyena, Mightyena, Slakoth, Slaking, Camerupt, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Komala, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Lechonk, Oinkologne

Now you know all the essential information about your new Pokémon, Jolteon!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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