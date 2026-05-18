Jynx | Pokémon guide

Since you're here, we assume you like the Pokémon Jynx - don't worry, no judgment here. To show you that we respect the favorite creature of every trainer, even if we ourselves aren't fans, we want to tell you everything you need to know to make Jynx as effective as possible in battle.
We have to admit, Jynx is certainly among the more interesting entries in the Pokédex, though there are a couple more that are sure to raise some eyebrows. If you're after freebies rather than knowledge, our Pokopia mystery gift codes guide has some cute furnishings that you can grab for your house.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Jynx:
In the table below, you can see all of the basic information about Jynx:
|National Pokédex #
|0,124
|Type
|Ice or Psychic
|Abilities
|Oblivious or Forewarn
|Hidden abilities
|Dry Skin
|Gender ratio
|Female - 100%
|Egg group
|Human-like
|EV yield
|Two special attack
Jynx's evolution
Jynx is the final stage of its evolution line, evolving from Smoochum at level 30.
Jynx's locations
You can find Jynx in the following areas:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Trade Poliwhirl in Cerulean City
|Blue (Japan)
|Seafoam Islands
|Yellow
|Trade
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Ice Path
|Crystal
|Ice Path
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Trade Poliwhirl in Cerulean City
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Smoochum
|Platinum
|Snowpoint Temple
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Ice Path and Seafoam Islands
|Pal Park
|Field
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Giant Chasm
|Black 2 and White 2
|Evolve Dream Radar Smoochum
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Frost Cavern
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Seaward Cave (SOS battle), Poké Pelago
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Seafoam Islands
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field, Max Lair, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea (Max Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Smoochum
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Jynx's base stats
While Jynx starts out with the following stats, you can increase them by leveling it up:
- HP - 65
- Attack - 50
- Defense - 35
- Sp. Atk - 115
- Sp. Def - 95
- Speed - 95
Jynx's type strengths and weaknesses
Jynx is an ice- and psychic-type, which gives it an alarming number of weaknesses:
|Normal damage
|Flying, Ground, Fairy, Dragon, Normal, Fighting, Grass, Water, Electric
|Weak to
|Ghost, Dark, Steel, Rock, Fire, Bug
|Resistant to
|Ice, Psychic
|Immune
|None
Jynx's moveset
In the most recent games it appears in, you can teach Jynx the following moves via TMs, leveling up, and breeding:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Sweet Kiss
|Fairy
|One
|Lick
|Ghost
|One
|Pound
|Normal
|One
|Powder Snow
|Ice
|One
|Copycat
|Normal
|12
|Confusion
|Psychic
|16
|Covet
|Normal
|20
|Sing
|Normal
|24
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|28
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|34
|Psychic
|Psychic
|40
|Lovely Kiss
|Normal
|46
|Mean Look
|Normal
|52
|Perish Song
|Normal
|58
|Blizzard
|Ice
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Mega Punch
|Normal
|Mega Kick
|Normal
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Thief
|Dark
|Snore
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Charm
|Fairy
|Attract
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Hail
|Ice
|Facade
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Icicle Spear
|Ice
|Payback
|Dark
|Fling
|Dark
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Psycho Cut
|Psychic
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Wonder Room
|Psychic
|Magic Room
|Psychic
|Round
|Normal
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|Psychic Terrain
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Encore
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Uproar
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Trick
|Psychic
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Ally Switch
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Fake Out
|Normal
|Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Sableye, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl
|Role Play
|Psychic
|Kadabra, Alakazam, Mr. Mime, Galarian Mr. Mime, Mr. Rime
|Wish
|Normal
|Gardevoir
With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Jynx.