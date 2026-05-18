Jynx | Pokémon guide

Since you're here, we assume you like the Pokémon Jynx - don't worry, no judgment here. To show you that we respect the favorite creature of every trainer, even if we ourselves aren't fans, we want to tell you everything you need to know to make Jynx as effective as possible in battle.

We have to admit, Jynx is certainly among the more interesting entries in the Pokédex, though there are a couple more that are sure to raise some eyebrows. If you're after freebies rather than knowledge, our Pokopia mystery gift codes guide has some cute furnishings that you can grab for your house.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Jynx:

In the table below, you can see all of the basic information about Jynx:

National Pokédex # 0,124 Type Ice or Psychic Abilities Oblivious or Forewarn Hidden abilities Dry Skin Gender ratio Female - 100% Egg group Human-like EV yield Two special attack

Jynx's evolution

Jynx is the final stage of its evolution line, evolving from Smoochum at level 30.

Jynx's locations

You can find Jynx in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Trade Poliwhirl in Cerulean City Blue (Japan) Seafoam Islands Yellow Trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Ice Path Crystal Ice Path

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Trade Poliwhirl in Cerulean City Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Smoochum Platinum Snowpoint Temple HeartGold and SoulSilver Ice Path and Seafoam Islands Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Giant Chasm Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Dream Radar Smoochum

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Frost Cavern Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Seaward Cave (SOS battle), Poké Pelago Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field, Max Lair, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea (Max Raid Battle) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Smoochum Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Jynx's base stats

While Jynx starts out with the following stats, you can increase them by leveling it up:

HP - 65

- 65 Attack - 50

- 50 Defense - 35

- 35 Sp. Atk - 115

- 115 Sp. Def - 95

- 95 Speed - 95

Jynx's type strengths and weaknesses

Jynx is an ice- and psychic-type, which gives it an alarming number of weaknesses:

Normal damage Flying, Ground, Fairy, Dragon, Normal, Fighting, Grass, Water, Electric Weak to Ghost, Dark, Steel, Rock, Fire, Bug Resistant to Ice, Psychic Immune None

Jynx's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, you can teach Jynx the following moves via TMs, leveling up, and breeding:

Level up

Level Move Type One Sweet Kiss Fairy One Lick Ghost One Pound Normal One Powder Snow Ice One Copycat Normal 12 Confusion Psychic 16 Covet Normal 20 Sing Normal 24 Fake Tears Dark 28 Ice Punch Ice 34 Psychic Psychic 40 Lovely Kiss Normal 46 Mean Look Normal 52 Perish Song Normal 58 Blizzard Ice

Learnable TMs

Move Type Mega Punch Normal Mega Kick Normal Ice Punch Ice Hyper Beam Normal Giga Impact Normal Light Screen Psychic Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Thief Dark Snore Normal Protect Normal Icy Wind Ice Charm Fairy Attract Normal Rain Dance Water Hail Ice Facade Normal Helping Hand Normal Brick Break Fighting Fake Tears Dark Icicle Spear Ice Payback Dark Fling Dark Drain Punch Fighting Avalanche Ice Psycho Cut Psychic Trick Room Psychic Wonder Room Psychic Magic Room Psychic Round Normal Draining Kiss Fairy Psychic Terrain Psychic Body Slam Normal Ice Beam Ice Blizzard Ice Psychic Psychic Metronome Normal Substitute Normal Psyshock Psychic Endure Normal Sleep Talk Normal Encore Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Future Sight Psychic Uproar Normal Taunt Dark Trick Psychic Skill Swap Psychic Hyper Voice Normal Calm Mind Psychic Focus Blast Fighting Energy Ball Grass Nasty Plot Dark Zen Headbutt Psychic Grass Knot Grass Stored Power Psychic Ally Switch Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Fake Out Normal Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Sableye, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl Role Play Psychic Kadabra, Alakazam, Mr. Mime, Galarian Mr. Mime, Mr. Rime Wish Normal Gardevoir

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Jynx.