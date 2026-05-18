Jynx | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Jynx is one of the original 151 creatures from Kanto, and we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about it.

Pokemon Jynx: Jynx in front of a blue PT background
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Since you're here, we assume you like the Pokémon Jynx - don't worry, no judgment here. To show you that we respect the favorite creature of every trainer, even if we ourselves aren't fans, we want to tell you everything you need to know to make Jynx as effective as possible in battle.

We have to admit, Jynx is certainly among the more interesting entries in the Pokédex, though there are a couple more that are sure to raise some eyebrows. If you're after freebies rather than knowledge, our Pokopia mystery gift codes guide has some cute furnishings that you can grab for your house.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Jynx:

In the table below, you can see all of the basic information about Jynx:

National Pokédex # 0,124
Type Ice or Psychic
Abilities Oblivious or Forewarn
Hidden abilities Dry Skin
Gender ratio Female - 100%
Egg group Human-like
EV yield Two special attack

Jynx's evolution

Jynx is the final stage of its evolution line, evolving from Smoochum at level 30.

Pokemon Jynx: Jynx and Smoochum in front of blue circles

Jynx's locations

You can find Jynx in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Trade Poliwhirl in Cerulean City
Blue (Japan) Seafoam Islands
Yellow Trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Ice Path
Crystal Ice Path

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Trade Poliwhirl in Cerulean City
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Smoochum
Platinum Snowpoint Temple
HeartGold and SoulSilver Ice Path and Seafoam Islands
Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Giant Chasm
Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Dream Radar Smoochum

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Frost Cavern
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Seaward Cave (SOS battle), Poké Pelago
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field, Max Lair, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea (Max Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Smoochum
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Jynx's base stats

While Jynx starts out with the following stats, you can increase them by leveling it up:

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 50
  • Defense - 35
  • Sp. Atk - 115
  • Sp. Def - 95
  • Speed - 95

Jynx's type strengths and weaknesses

Jynx is an ice- and psychic-type, which gives it an alarming number of weaknesses:

Normal damage Flying, Ground, Fairy, Dragon, Normal, Fighting, Grass, Water, Electric
Weak to Ghost, Dark, Steel, Rock, Fire, Bug
Resistant to Ice, Psychic
Immune None

Pokemon Jynx: a close up of Jnx

Jynx's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, you can teach Jynx the following moves via TMs, leveling up, and breeding:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Sweet Kiss Fairy
One Lick Ghost
One Pound Normal
One Powder Snow Ice
One Copycat Normal
12 Confusion Psychic
16 Covet Normal
20 Sing Normal
24 Fake Tears Dark
28 Ice Punch Ice
34 Psychic Psychic
40 Lovely Kiss Normal
46 Mean Look Normal
52 Perish Song Normal
58 Blizzard Ice

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Mega Punch Normal
Mega Kick Normal
Ice Punch Ice
Hyper Beam Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Light Screen Psychic
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Thief Dark
Snore Normal
Protect Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Charm Fairy
Attract Normal
Rain Dance Water
Hail Ice
Facade Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Fake Tears Dark
Icicle Spear Ice
Payback Dark
Fling Dark
Drain Punch Fighting
Avalanche Ice
Psycho Cut Psychic
Trick Room Psychic
Wonder Room Psychic
Magic Room Psychic
Round Normal
Draining Kiss Fairy
Psychic Terrain Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Blizzard Ice
Psychic Psychic
Metronome Normal
Substitute Normal
Psyshock Psychic
Endure Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Encore Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Future Sight Psychic
Uproar Normal
Taunt Dark
Trick Psychic
Skill Swap Psychic
Hyper Voice Normal
Calm Mind Psychic
Focus Blast Fighting
Energy Ball Grass
Nasty Plot Dark
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Grass Knot Grass
Stored Power Psychic
Ally Switch Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Fake Out Normal Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Sableye, Mienfoo, Mienshao, Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl
Role Play Psychic Kadabra, Alakazam, Mr. Mime, Galarian Mr. Mime, Mr. Rime
Wish Normal Gardevoir

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Jynx.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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